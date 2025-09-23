Bursa MEXC
/
Berita Kripto
/
2025-09-23 Tuesday
Berita Kripto
Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
The three major U.S. stock indexes all closed at new highs, and Nvidia's market value approached $4.5 trillion
PANews reported on September 23rd that the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.14%, the S&P 500 rose 0.44%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%, all hitting new closing highs. Tesla (TSLA.O) rose nearly 2%, Apple (AAPL.O) rose over 4%, and Nvidia (NVDA.O) rose nearly 4%, with a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion.
U
$0.01072
-19.18%
ROSE
$0.02622
-8.12%
MAJOR
$0.13207
-15.34%
Kongsi
PANews
2025/09/23 07:38
Kongsi
Web3 Social App Hack Wipes Off $70 Million From an Altcoin
The post Web3 Social App Hack Wipes Off $70 Million From an Altcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. UXLINK’s token value is cratering after Cyvers reported a suspected $11.3 million hack. Hackers apparently stole UXLINK tokens worth $3 million alongside a host of other assets. The platform confirmed that the breach occurred on their multi-signature wallet and hackers are transferring the funds to multiple CEX and DEXs. Major UXLINK Hack UXLINK is an ambitious project, aiming to create a new AI-powered social infrastructure for Web3 ecosystems. Since its launch in 2023, it gained a lot of notoriety, but a recent hack may cause real problems. Sponsored Sponsored Cyvers reported a major suspected hack at UXLINK involving $11.3 million in suspicious transactions. Essentially, one address used delegateCall to remove the admin role, adding a new multisig owner with addOwnerWithThreshold. This enabled nefarious actors to start draining assets. Urgent Security Notice We have identified a security breach involving our multi-signature wallet, resulting in a significant amount of cryptocurrency being illicitly transferred to both CEXs and DEXs. Our team is working around the clock with both internal and external security… — UXLINK (@UXLINKofficial) September 22, 2025 Apparently, this hack led to a total of $11.3 million in assets drained from UXLINK. $4 million was in USDT tokens, and other stolen assets include USDC, WBTC, and ETH. One wallet also received UXLINK tokens worth around $3 million, and immediately began selling around $800,000 worth. A Crisis in Confidence? After the hack, this rapid sell-off led to a 1700%+ increase in transaction volume for the UXLINK token. Between the actual criminals and ambient panic selling in the market, this token’s value rapidly collapsed. The token lost more than $70 million in market cap over the past hour. UXLINK Price Performance. Source: CoinGecko It’s unclear what percentage of the firm’s total assets were involved in this security breach, but that’s not the biggest concern.…
REAL
$0.05952
-3.62%
MORE
$0.08368
-5.21%
ALTCOIN
$0.0004547
-8.95%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 07:35
Kongsi
Canary HBAR ETF discloses 1.95% annual expense ratio
PANews reported on September 23rd that the Canary HBAR ETF has filed an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, aiming to list on the Nasdaq. The fund will directly hold HBAR, the native asset of the Hedera Network. The statement disclosed that the ETF's annual management fee is 1.95%.
1
$0.014583
+57.73%
U
$0.01072
-19.18%
HBAR
$0.22012
-2.78%
Kongsi
PANews
2025/09/23 07:28
Kongsi
Ripple Targets Tokenization, Stablecoins in XRPL DeFi Roadmap
The post Ripple Targets Tokenization, Stablecoins in XRPL DeFi Roadmap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple has placed stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) at the center of its institutional DeFi strategy. The XRP Ledger (XRPL) has now recorded over $1 billion in stablecoin volume in a single month. It has also broken into the top ten chains for RWA activity, cementing its role in institutional adoption. Ripple’s XRPL Roadmap Prioritizes Lending, Compliance, and Secure Stablecoin Infrastructure According to the Ripple roadmap, tokenized assets and stablecoins are no longer experimental. Instead, they are becoming core use cases for banks, asset managers, and fintech firms. Ripple aims to make XRPL the settlement layer where these assets can be issued, traded, and managed at scale. A major upcoming feature is the native lending protocol. Scheduled with XRPL version 3.0.0, it will introduce pooled lending and underwritten credit directly at the ledger level. By design, the protocol will provide low-cost loans under appropriate regulations. Institutions will be able to source capital efficiently while meeting KYC and AML standards. Recently, Ripple unveiled demo payments for stablecoin transfers, highlighting practical progress in settlement innovation. Compliance tooling is another pillar. Ripple has already introduced Credentials, which link to decentralized identifiers. These also enable trusted issuers to verify their KYC status or know their accreditation level. In addition, the Deep Freeze tool will allow issuers to prevent operations on flagged accounts, thus, guaranteeing adequacy of rules. Others like Token Escrow and Permissioned DEXs offer greater control without centralization of the system. XRPL Enhances Privacy and Tokenization to Improve Institutional DeFi Privacy is also a focus. At Ripple, they are working on zero-knowledge proofs (ZKP) to offer confidentiality but which will still be auditable. The first will be a private Multi-Purpose Tokens that allow trading of assets privately but still under regulatory compliance. This approach strikes the right balance between consumer privacy requirements…
1
$0.014583
+57.73%
REAL
$0.05952
-3.62%
XRP
$2.8458
-1.91%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 07:19
Kongsi
US and UK Create Joint Crypto Task Force to Shape Future Regulations
The United States and United Kingdom announced a major partnership on September 22, 2025, to work together on cryptocurrency rules.
MAJOR
$0.13207
-15.34%
FUTURE
$0.13278
+0.10%
Kongsi
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/23 07:10
Kongsi
21Shares Spot Dogecoin ETF Launches on DTCC, TDOG
PANews reported on September 23 that according to Watcher.Guru , 21Shares ' spot Dogecoin ETF has been launched on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ( DTCC) with the stock code TDOG .
TRUST
$0.0004747
-4.56%
GURU
$0.00087
-9.18%
Kongsi
PANews
2025/09/23 07:08
Kongsi
Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury
The post Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), chaired by Tom Lee, said Monday it now controls more than 2% of ether’s supply and raised $365 million to expand its holdings. The company announced this morning that its treasury, valued at $11.4 billion as of Sept. 21, consists of 2,416,054 ETH at $4,497 per token, 192 bitcoin BTC$108,783.53, $345 million in cash and a $175 million equity stake in Eightco Holdings. BitMine described itself as the world’s largest public holder of ether and the second-largest crypto treasury overall, trailing only Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. (MSTR). BitMine is chaired by Tom Lee, who is also head of research at Fundstrat and chief investment officer at Fundstrat Capital. Lee said the company is pursuing what he calls the “alchemy of 5%,” aiming to accumulate 5% of the total ETH supply. “Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today’s financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum,” Lee said. Raising funds to grow the treasury A few hours later, BitMine announced a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor covering 5.2 million shares of common stock at $70 per share — about 14% above its Sept. 19 close — along with warrants for up to 10.4 million additional shares at $87.50. The offering is expected to raise $365 million in gross proceeds, with the warrants potentially adding another $913 million, bringing total potential proceeds to about $1.28 billion. Lee said the primary use of funds would be to expand BitMine’s ether holdings, calling the premium pricing “materially accretive” to existing shareholders. BitMine added that institutional demand reflected growing interest in ethereum as Wall Street integrates blockchain into financial infrastructure. As of 11:13 a.m. ET, BMNR shares were trading around $55.79, down 9% on the day,…
1
$0.014583
+57.73%
M
$2.57958
+4.77%
BTC
$112,238.36
-1.96%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 07:04
Kongsi
Q4 Crypto Predictions: Experts Rank BlockchainFX the Best Presale to Buy Now Over Snorter Token and Pudgy Pandas
Momentum is building as Q4 2025 kicks off, and investors are laser-focused on three names making headlines: BlockchainFX, Snorter Token, and Pudgy Pandas. While each brings something new to the table, experts are unanimous in their conclusion: BlockchainFX is leading the pack and widely regarded as the best presale to buy now. The reason for
TOKEN
$0.01191
-6.73%
PACK
$0.01651
-4.06%
NOW
$0.00538
+1.12%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/23 06:30
Kongsi
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s XRP Price Loses $3 – But the Bull Run Isn’t Over Yet
XRP has fallen below the $3 level – XRP price predictions remain on the table as historic support holds firm.
T
$0.01542
-3.80%
XRP
$2.8458
-1.91%
BULL
$0.001897
-13.45%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/23 06:14
Kongsi
CleanSpark Shares Rise After Getting $100M Bitcoin-Backed Credit From Coinbase Prime
Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark (CLSK) has secured a new $100 million credit facility with Coinbase Prime, giving it access to fresh capital without selling its bitcoin holdings or raising equity.The shares rose nearly 6% in post-market trading, after the announcement on Monday. The mining company will use the proceeds for strategic capital expenditures, including expanding CleanSpark’s energy portfolio, scaling its bitcoin mining operations, and investing in high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities, the company said in a press release. Rather than selling bitcoin to raise cash or selling additional shares of the firm—a move that can dilute the current shareholders—CleanSpark is using the asset as collateral to keep growing while holding on to what it mines. "Delivering accretive growth using non-dilutive financing is at the core of CleanSpark's capital strategy," said Gary A. Vecchiarelli, CleanSpark's CFO. "Our 'Infrastructure First' strategy has been proven historically and will further enhance shareholder value as we expand into more diversified compute opportunities."The new raise comes after recent leadership changes hinted at the miner going beyond just mining bitcoin and diversifying into other revenue opportunities. The focus on HPC isn't surprising, as more and more bitcoin miners are pivoting into hosting machines that cater to HPC and artificial intelligence computing, which requires a tremendous amount of energy, in their data centers. Read more: GPU Gold Rush: Why Bitcoin Miners Are Powering AI’s Expansion
T
$0.01542
-3.80%
RISE
$0.011067
+0.96%
MORE
$0.08368
-5.21%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/23 06:04
Kongsi
Berita Sohor Kini
Lagi
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base
Nubank plans stablecoin integration for credit card transactions
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.
The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000