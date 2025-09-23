Ripple Targets Tokenization, Stablecoins in XRPL DeFi Roadmap

Ripple has placed stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) at the center of its institutional DeFi strategy. The XRP Ledger (XRPL) has now recorded over $1 billion in stablecoin volume in a single month. It has also broken into the top ten chains for RWA activity, cementing its role in institutional adoption. Ripple's XRPL Roadmap Prioritizes Lending, Compliance, and Secure Stablecoin Infrastructure According to the Ripple roadmap, tokenized assets and stablecoins are no longer experimental. Instead, they are becoming core use cases for banks, asset managers, and fintech firms. Ripple aims to make XRPL the settlement layer where these assets can be issued, traded, and managed at scale. A major upcoming feature is the native lending protocol. Scheduled with XRPL version 3.0.0, it will introduce pooled lending and underwritten credit directly at the ledger level. By design, the protocol will provide low-cost loans under appropriate regulations. Institutions will be able to source capital efficiently while meeting KYC and AML standards. Recently, Ripple unveiled demo payments for stablecoin transfers, highlighting practical progress in settlement innovation. Compliance tooling is another pillar. Ripple has already introduced Credentials, which link to decentralized identifiers. These also enable trusted issuers to verify their KYC status or know their accreditation level. In addition, the Deep Freeze tool will allow issuers to prevent operations on flagged accounts, thus, guaranteeing adequacy of rules. Others like Token Escrow and Permissioned DEXs offer greater control without centralization of the system. XRPL Enhances Privacy and Tokenization to Improve Institutional DeFi Privacy is also a focus. At Ripple, they are working on zero-knowledge proofs (ZKP) to offer confidentiality but which will still be auditable. The first will be a private Multi-Purpose Tokens that allow trading of assets privately but still under regulatory compliance. This approach strikes the right balance between consumer privacy requirements…