AEW’s Family Friendly Product A Farce At All Out 2025
The post AEW’s Family Friendly Product A Farce At All Out 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Khan claims AEW is a family friendly product. AEW AEW President and CEO Tony Khan claims All Elite Wrestling is a product for ladies, gentleman, boys, girls and children of all ages. Tony Khan is lying. During Thursday’s media call ahead of AEW All Out 2025, Khan boasted the secondary promotion as a family friendly alternative to WWE. The well-timed quote was a veiled shot at WWE, particularly TKO COO Mark Shapiro, who recently commented on WWE’s high ticket prices by suggesting they will continue to climb. Shapiro noted former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon “priced for families,” which capped the promotion’s ticket revenue since pricing for families tends to be more affordable. “We know we have a lot of room there because Vince McMahon was primarily pricing tickets for families and wasn’t totally focused on maxing the opportunity there,” said Shapiro to TKO investors on a conference call. “Now that we’ve seen what we can do with UFC, we’re replicating that in terms of ticket yield and holding back and advance sales when it comes to OnLocation on the WWE side and it’s working out really well.” Tony Khan Falsely Claims AEW Is A Family Friendly Product Tony Khan fielded a similar question about family friendly pricing, but instead of answering the question truthfully, he simply lied about AEW’s product and its intended audience. “AEW’s ticket pricing is designed to be very family-friendly,” said Khan. “And it has been from the very beginning. Everyone involved with AEW from the beginning will tell you that we’ve always wanted to maintain affordable ticket pricing for the fans, in particular to bring families and young fans to the show and make it accessible for fans of all backgrounds, of all ages. I think it’s really exciting for us that we’re getting really…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 23:31
BullZilla Investors Analyze XRP Tundra’s $0.01 Presale with $2.50 Launch Target
The post BullZilla Investors Analyze XRP Tundra’s $0.01 Presale with $2.50 Launch Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post BullZilla Investors Analyze XRP Tundra’s $0.01 Presale with $2.50 Launch Target appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News BullZilla has built one of the most visible presale communities of the past year, drawing in thousands of participants who specialize in early-stage investing. Known for its aggressive branding and gamified presale design, the Ethereum-based project has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars while introducing mechanisms such as progressive pricing, supply burns, and staking rewards. Now, many of these same investors are examining XRP Tundra, a presale that differs sharply in tone. Where BullZilla leaned on meme energy and community buzz, XRP Tundra emphasizes transparent pricing and utility tied to XRP itself. With TUNDRA-S currently offered at $0.01 and launch prices fixed at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, the contrast has made Tundra a frequent subject of analysis within BullZilla’s discussion groups. Inside BullZilla’s Presale Playbook BullZilla’s tokenomics highlight how presales often rely on dynamic mechanics to generate momentum. The project allocated 50% of its 160 billion supply to presale buyers, with prices increasing either every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours. This created pressure to join early, as each stage lifted the entry price. To reinforce scarcity, BullZilla built in the Roar Burn, which permanently removes supply at key milestones. A further 20% of tokens were assigned to staking rewards through the so-called HODL Furnace, where participants could earn up to 70% APY. Another 20% went to a treasury for development and marketing, 5% was reserved for team allocations under time-lock, and 5% was set aside for burns. Referral incentives added another layer, with bonuses for both referrers and new buyers. This combination of progressive pricing, supply reduction, and community-driven branding helped BullZilla attract over 1,200 holders and raise more than $360,000 during its stages. For many presale…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 23:29
On Of TV’s Best Shows Returns With Its Third 100% Scored Season
The post On Of TV’s Best Shows Returns With Its Third 100% Scored Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There is nothing quite like what’s happened with one of Apple TV+’s most successful shows, given the landscape of streaming these days. Slow Horses is not only an amazing spy thriller, but it’s a series that produces a new season every year, or even in less than a year, with way-in-advance renewals and fast filming. For instance, season 7 of Slow Horses started filming before season 5, out this week, even aired. That simply does not happen anywhere in the industry right now. With the return of Slow Horses, we are already seeing that this is yet another 100% Rotten Tomatoes scored season. That makes it the third out of five seasons, with season 4 and season 2 also getting 100%s. Season 1 had a terrible (ha) 95% while season 3 had a 98%. The show is rated at a 98% across all five seasons right now, a pretty monumental achievement in the industry. Both Apple and star Gary Oldman seem content that they will be making this show forever. Oldman has said he plans to keep playing Jackson Lamb “as long as Apple keeps us on the air.” Slow Horses is easily one of Apple TV+’s best productions, and while it’s not grabbing all the headlines or racking up Severance-level views, I’d argue that it is the consistently best show overall on a service with a rather surprising amount of great shows. Here’s what critics have said about this perfect-rated season of Slow Horses so far: Lady Geeks Media – “There’s much to explore and unveil with the six episodes, proving that where there’s a concise vision and narrative outlining, the story will continuously find a way to be captivating. And Slow Horses Season 5 certainly captivates.” Tech Advisor – “Lamb continues to be a true delight on screen,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 23:28
Verstappen Wins, Piastri Crashes Out On First Lap
The post Verstappen Wins, Piastri Crashes Out On First Lap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 21: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing Second placed George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Third placed Carlos Sainz of Spain and Williams and Paul Monaghan, Head of Car Engineering of Oracle Red Bull Racing on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on September 21, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) Getty Images Max Verstappen of Red Bull has put on yet another display of dominance, scoring his second straight win this weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. Starting from pole position, the Dutchman led every single lap of the race on his way to finishing 14.609 seconds ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell. This victory brought his points tally to 255, having cut the gap between himself and championship leader Oscar Piastri from 104 points to just 69 in two race weekends. Rounding out the podium in Baku was Carlos Sainz of Williams, who secured his first top three finish since Abu Dhabi in 2024 and the team’s first since 2021. BAKU, AZERBAIJAN – SEPTEMBER 21: Third placed Carlos Sainz of Spain and Williams celebrates with his team in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on September 21, 2025 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Bryn Lennon – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images) Formula 1 via Getty Images Piastri had a nightmare of a day, crashing into the wall for the second time this weekend on the opening lap in huge blow to the championship fight. He also got hit with a five-second penalty after he jump-started from P9 at the beginning of the race but it won’t turn into a grid penalty for the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 23:25
This AI Crypto Token is outperforming PUMP, Bitcoin and Ethereum. And It’s Still in Presale
The post This AI Crypto Token is outperforming PUMP, Bitcoin and Ethereum. And It’s Still in Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Most people only hear about the next big crypto opportunity after it has skyrocketed. But occasionally, something new comes along that’s early, accessible, and already showing serious potential. That’s what’s happening with AiAO, the native token of the AlgosOne platform. The token is part of a fully functioning, high-performing trading ecosystem and is still in presale. It’s tied directly to a real AI trading system that outperforms human traders. With guaranteed price increases in every presale round and strong real-world utility, AiAO could be the most brilliant move in crypto this year. A Real AI System That’s Making People Money Most AI crypto projects promise a lot but haven’t launched anything yet. AlgosOne is different. Its AI trading system has been live since 2022, and it’s already delivered consistent results for thousands of users. The algorithm runs without any manual input. There’s no need to write code, no building strategies, and no charts to study. The results speak for themselves. Since launch, AlgosOne’s AI has maintained a verified win rate of over 80%. When the first round of two-year trading contracts matured at the end of 2024, every single one delivered its projected profit range. Some users at higher tiers saw gains as high as 250% in a year. AiAO: The Token That Powers the Whole System AiAO is a utility and governance token that connects users to the AlgosOne ecosystem. Holding the token gives users access to advanced trading tools, better profit tiers, lower commission fees, and even passive income. At the beginning of August, the AIAO presale launched, with stage 1 selling out in just 4 hours, and closing with an 81% price jump. The numbers just got better from there. Stage 2 sold out even quicker, in less than 2 hours, with a staggering 113%…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 23:21
Here’s How to Watch and Who Will Speak
The post Here’s How to Watch and Who Will Speak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Organizers are expecting tens of thousands of people to attend a massive memorial service for Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old conservative activist who was shot and killed on a Utah college campus on September 10, as Republican leadership including President Donald Trump and many members of his administration will speak at the event. People line up outside State Farm Stadium in the morning hours before Charlie Kirk’s memorial service. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Key Facts The event, which is being billed as “Building a Legacy: Remembering Charlie Kirk,” will begin at 2 p.m. EST. The service is being held in Glendale, Arizona, at the Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium, the 63,400-seat football stadium which can be expanded to seat a total of 72,200 spectators, while overflow seating will be directed to the nearby Desert Diamond Arena. Police expect a crowd of 100,000, according to CNN, and cars began arriving at the stadium in the early morning hours Sunday. Posts on social media showed a crowd gathered in the dark already lining up to get into the stadium. A crowd gathers outside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Kirk’s service. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Law enforcement direct the line before the Charlie Kirk memorial service. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved People begin lining up before dawn outside State Farm Stadium. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved A memorial for Kirk is seen on the side of State Farm Stadium. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Who Is Expected To Speak? Trump and Vance will headline the event as featured speakers, alongside Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk, who was named CEO of his group Turning Point USA in the days following her husband’s assassination. Other speakers listed by…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 23:19
Can Low-Risk DeFi Save Ethereum’s Future? Vitalik Buterin Weighs In
TLDR Vitalik Buterin believes low-risk DeFi could play a vital role in Ethereum’s long-term sustainability. Buterin compares low-risk DeFi to Google Search, viewing it as a potential revenue anchor for Ethereum. Stablecoins like USDT and USDC offer reliable returns and could help stabilize Ethereum’s economic layer. Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem has recently seen a resurgence with [...] The post Can Low-Risk DeFi Save Ethereum’s Future? Vitalik Buterin Weighs In appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/21 23:19
Climate Tech Atlas Could Unlock Net Zero Breakthroughs
The post Climate Tech Atlas Could Unlock Net Zero Breakthroughs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When Exxon made some of the earliest solar energy technology investments in the early 1970s, the oil company couldn’t have expected it was jump-starting technological breakthroughs that would one day create the cheapest source of energy on Earth. KAYENTA, ARIZONA – JUNE 23: In an aerial view, the Kayenta Solar Plant is seen on June 23, 2024 in Kayenta, Arizona. In late February, the U.S. Department of Energy announced that it would begin plans to provide $76.5 million in federal financing to the Navajo Nation’s Red Mesa Tapaha Solar Farm in southeast Utah. The move is intended to provide tribal lands with greater accessibility to power grids and further generate energy sales for the nonprofit Navajo Tribal Utility Authority. The nonprofit oversees and provides power to approximately 40,000 homes within the Navajo Nation, spanning portions of southeast Utah, northeast Arizona and northwestern New Mexico. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Getty Images After all, Exxon was looking for ways to power its offshore oil platforms, not supply the grid with cheap electricity. Now 50 years later, cheap clean energy is on track to supply half of global electricity demand by 2030, generating trillions in investment and millions of jobs across the world. The lesson here is that investment, innovation, and policy can unlock the clean energy breakthroughs we need to secure a safe climate future and keep energy affordable – even if those technologies are only just emerging. So how do today’s inventors and investors identify tomorrow’s technologies? A new online platform, the Climate Tech Atlas, just launched to highlight where innovation can accelerate global decarbonization and unlock new markets. It reveals nearly 70 “innovation imperatives” and nearly 40 “moonshots” across 24 “opportunity areas” that could accelerate progress toward net zero by 2050 in six sectors: buildings, manufacturing, transportation, electricity, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 23:13
Billionaire Ken Griffin Ditches Tesla for Nvidia Stock. Here’s Why
TLDR Ken Griffin’s Citadel sold Tesla stock for the fourth consecutive quarter while increasing Nvidia position by 900% Nvidia and Intel announced a $5 billion partnership to create custom x86 CPUs and integrated GPU-CPU designs The partnership announcement drove Nvidia’s market value up $150 billion in one day Deal targets 220 million AI PC shipments [...] The post Billionaire Ken Griffin Ditches Tesla for Nvidia Stock. Here’s Why appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/21 22:48
Web3 gaming krijgt boost door Tilted en Majyo Treasure
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Web3 gaming verandert de manier waarop we games beleven. De krachtenbundeling van Tilted en Majyo Treasure laat precies zien hoe snel de ontwikkelingen gaan. Door kunstmatige intelligentie te koppelen aan een blockchain-RPG, ontstaat een fris concept waarin gamen, verdienen en creëren in elkaar overvloeien. Tilted en Majyo Treasure: een strategische samenwerking Tilted focust op AI-gedreven data-analyse. Majyo Treasure, een idle RPG op het Sei-netwerk, sluit daarbij aan om gameplay en economische participatie te verbinden. Tilted’s technologie zet live speelmomenten om in bruikbare data. Zo kunnen memorabele momenten direct worden benut in het spelverloop of gedeeld met anderen. Majyo Treasure is een project van MokokoStudio en richt zich op toegankelijkheid. Het spel combineert luchtige RPG-elementen met de voordelen van Web3. Deze samenwerking laat zien hoe blockchain, AI en community samenkomen in een spelwereld waarin spelers echt een rol spelen. Majyo Treasures x Tilted: Idle RPG Meets AI Gaming ✨@MajyoGame, the idle RPG mini-game by @MokokoStudio powered by @SeiNetwork, is teaming up with Tilted, the AI-driven platform that transforms live gameplay into structured data for creator economies. This partnership… pic.twitter.com/zB4qw18hhV — Tilted (@tiltedxyz) September 20, 2025 Wat maakt Web3 gaming anders? De kracht van AI, data en creator-economie Web3 gaming biedt een open alternatief voor de gesloten modellen van traditionele games. Met blockchain wordt eigenaarschap inzichtelijk en beloningen controleerbaar. Tilted versterkt dat met AI-analyses, waarmee spelers sleutelmomenten kunnen taggen en daar direct voor beloond worden via het “Tag & Earn”-systeem. Dankzij de Streaming Marketplace van Tilted kunnen deze momenten eenvoudig gedeeld of verkocht worden. Zo wordt de creator-economie voor iedereen toegankelijk. Dankzij het snelle en efficiënte Sei-netwerk blijft het systeem schaalbaar en betaalbaar. Zo ontstaat een actieve community waarin creativiteit van spelers echt telt. Web3 gaming als ecosysteem voor spelers én makers De samenwerking tussen Tilted en Majyo Treasure maakt duidelijk dat Web3 gaming verder gaat dan simpelweg spelen of verdienen. Als AI, blockchain en community samenkomen, krijgen spelers de kans om echt iets op te bouwen. De combinatie van Tag & Earn, een slimme marktplaats en een schaalbare infrastructuur wijst vooruit naar een nieuw model voor digitale interactie. Wie tijd en moeite steekt in het spel, krijgt daar iets voor terug. Dat is precies wat deze ontwikkeling aantrekkelijk maakt voor elke serieuze Web3-gamer. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Web3 gaming krijgt boost door Tilted en Majyo Treasure is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/09/21 22:16
