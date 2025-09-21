On Of TV’s Best Shows Returns With Its Third 100% Scored Season

There is nothing quite like what's happened with one of Apple TV+'s most successful shows, given the landscape of streaming these days. Slow Horses is not only an amazing spy thriller, but it's a series that produces a new season every year, or even in less than a year, with way-in-advance renewals and fast filming. For instance, season 7 of Slow Horses started filming before season 5, out this week, even aired. That simply does not happen anywhere in the industry right now. With the return of Slow Horses, we are already seeing that this is yet another 100% Rotten Tomatoes scored season. That makes it the third out of five seasons, with season 4 and season 2 also getting 100%s. Season 1 had a terrible (ha) 95% while season 3 had a 98%. The show is rated at a 98% across all five seasons right now, a pretty monumental achievement in the industry. Both Apple and star Gary Oldman seem content that they will be making this show forever. Oldman has said he plans to keep playing Jackson Lamb "as long as Apple keeps us on the air." Slow Horses is easily one of Apple TV+'s best productions, and while it's not grabbing all the headlines or racking up Severance-level views, I'd argue that it is the consistently best show overall on a service with a rather surprising amount of great shows. Here's what critics have said about this perfect-rated season of Slow Horses so far: Lady Geeks Media – "There's much to explore and unveil with the six episodes, proving that where there's a concise vision and narrative outlining, the story will continuously find a way to be captivating. And Slow Horses Season 5 certainly captivates." Tech Advisor – "Lamb continues to be a true delight on screen,…