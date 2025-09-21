2025-09-23 Tuesday

XRP Could Reach $2,500, CEO Claver Breaks Down the Key Factors

TLDR Jake Claver, CEO of Digital Ascension Group, believes XRP could reach $2,500 with the right global macroeconomic events. Claver emphasizes that a potential supply shock, rather than market capitalization, is the key to XRP’s value increase. XRP’s fixed supply, capped at 100 billion coins, makes it a unique asset that could experience significant price [...] The post XRP Could Reach $2,500, CEO Claver Breaks Down the Key Factors appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/21 23:41
Brittany Force Reflects On A NHRA Career At Full Throttle And What Comes Next

The post Brittany Force Reflects On A NHRA Career At Full Throttle And What Comes Next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GAINESVILLE, FL – MARCH 11: Brittany Force (#1 Monster Energy Top Fuel Dragster) watches her crew prepare her dragster during qualfying for the AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals on March 11, 2023 at Gainesville Raceway in Gainesville, FL. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images When Brittany Force commits to something, she floors it. After all you don’t become the fastest woman in NHRA history by easing into the throttle. For 13 of her 39 years, she’s strapped into a Top Fuel dragster and launched herself down quarter-mile dragstrips at over 330 miles an hour. That’s not a career you do halfway. But now, after two NHRA championships, a cabinet full of Wallys, record-setting runs, and a lifetime’s worth of moments, she’s turning the page to start a new chapter. That news isn’t new — Force announced that she would step away to start a family with her husband, Bobby, a few weeks ago. But what’s worth pausing on now isn’t the headline, it’s the meaning behind it. Force isn’t retiring so much as shifting gears, and taking time to reflect on a career she says has already given her more than she ever dreamed. “If I were to rewind back to 2013, my rookie season, I think I’ve accomplished more than I ever could have imagined,” Force says. “My big focus (then) was I just want to get a win. I wanted to stand in a winner’s circle with my team.” That focus became her eyes on the biggest prize, an NHRA Top Fuel title. Something her legendary father accomplished an astounding 16 times. Brittany earned not just one, but two NHRA Top Fuel titles. “I never imagined two championships ever,” she says. “And when that first one came, that’s really when it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 23:37
AI Meets Augmented Reality With the $LIVE AR Crypto Presale

The post AI Meets Augmented Reality With the $LIVE AR Crypto Presale appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The $LIVE crypto presale is the first step in bringing the LivLive augmented reality layer to life. The AR crypto trades for $0.02 with a launch price set at $0.25, offering a 12x return. Beyond the potential for strong gains, these tokens are the keys to a project aiming to fundamentally shift how users go …
CoinPedia2025/09/21 23:34
In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of $177 million, both long and short

PANews reported on September 21st that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $177 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $74.2472 million in long positions and $103 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $5.5178 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $19.5036 million.
PANews2025/09/21 23:30
Web3 education platform Giggle Academy announces acceptance of cryptocurrency donations

PANews reported on September 21 that Giggle Academy, a Web3 education platform supported by CZ, announced that it would accept cryptocurrency donations. It is reported that all donation transactions will be put on the chain and fully traceable without the need for legal currency. The donation funds are intended to promote community building and creator incentives.
PANews2025/09/21 23:27
Ethereum’s ‘Google Moment’? Vitalik Buterin Reveals Next Big Step for Blockchain

The post Ethereum’s ‘Google Moment’? Vitalik Buterin Reveals Next Big Step for Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to Vitalik Buterin, the future of Ethereum (ETH) lies not in NFTs or meme coins, but in something far simpler — low-risk DeFi. In a new essay, the Ethereum co-founder likened this to how search became Google’s main source of income, powering every other service around the internet giant. In short, the point is that Ethereum doesn’t need hype cycles to survive. What it needs is a solid foundation of payment systems, savings accounts, collateralized lending and synthetic assets that will stand the test of time. These are trustworthy tools that also keep ETH locked up and fees flowing. The numbers show why this shift is important. Back in 2019, Ethereum DeFi losses amounted to more than 5% of the total value locked. By 2025, that figure had dropped to almost zero. Protocols have become safer, risks have dropped, and the wild edges of DeFi have moved further away from the core. Buterin argues that, for millions of users, the risks in traditional finance are now greater than those in DeFi. “Digital oil” or new Google? Low-risk DeFi also creates opportunities for the road ahead. These include reputation-based lending without heavy collateral, prediction markets used for hedging and new forms of stable value, such as “flatcoins” tied to inflation indexes. All of these build on the safer foundations being formed today. Buterin is clear in his message — Ethereum’s biggest application doesn’t need to be revolutionary. It just needs to work everywhere, reliably. Low-risk DeFi fits that role, and if he is right, it could be the piece that finally makes Ethereum both sustainable and integral. Source: https://u.today/ethereums-google-moment-vitalik-buterin-reveals-next-big-step-for-blockchain
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 23:08
While Ethereum & Solana Shuffle Positions

The post While Ethereum & Solana Shuffle Positions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 21 September 2025 | 18:00 BlockDAG’s $0.0013 price nears its end, with just 24 hours remaining. With over $410M already secured, BlockDAG is outshining Ethereum and Solana as investors rush to buy before exchange pricing resets. Ethereum (ETH) is holding steady near $4,520 with strong support around $4,450 despite ongoing market volatility. A breakout above $4,600 could set the stage for a move toward $4,800, keeping ETH firmly in the spotlight among top crypto assets. Solana (SOL) is also drawing attention as heavy institutional buying continues to boost its network presence and staking strength. BlockDAG is where the real urgency lies. Its presale has already raised nearly $410 million, selling over 26.3 billion coins at a flat $0.0013 Batch 30 price, leaving only 20% of the $600 million target. This rare flat-rate entry is closing fast, and history shows final presale stages accelerate sharply as late buyers rush to secure the last discounted supply before exchange pricing takes over. Ethereum Price Holds Firm as $4,600 Breakout Looms Ethereum is trading near $4,520 after building strong support around $4,450, holding steady despite recent volatility. Price action shows consolidation within a narrow range, with buyers defending key levels even as macroeconomic uncertainty weighs on broader markets. Immediate resistance lies between $4,600 and $4,650, while failure to hold the $4,450 zone could invite deeper correction toward $4,200. The setup signals a potential breakout. A move above $4,600 with strong volume could open the path toward $4,800 and possibly $4,900. RSI levels around 60 show healthy momentum, while widening Bollinger Bands point to upcoming volatility. Ethereum’s stability above major supports and its ability to absorb selling pressure make it a key crypto to watch for the next decisive move. Forward Industries’ $1.58B Solana Bet Reshapes Market Confidence Forward Industries shocked both traditional…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 23:01
Top 2 Cryptos That Will Create the Most Millionaires in 2025

Ripple (XRP) has been one of the most mature altcoins with investors betting on its role in cross-border payments and regulatory clarity to drive the next leg higher. However, while XRP offers stability and slow-and-steady growth prospects, a new project, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is flashing stellar performance potential. MUTM continues its presale at $0.035, but […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/21 23:00
What Drives Bitcoin’s Subdued Activity?

As the week draws to a close, the cryptocurrency scene is experiencing a lull after significant activity. Towards the end of Friday, the momentum faded, largely due to the underwhelming ETF market performances.Continue Reading:What Drives Bitcoin’s Subdued Activity?
Coinstats2025/09/21 22:42
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Future: Low-Risk DeFi, Not NFTs or Memes!

 Vitalik Buterin envisions Ethereum’s future with stable, low-risk DeFi. Ethereum shifts focus to secure, reliable decentralized finance over hype. Low-risk DeFi could be Ethereum’s key to long-term success. Ethereum’s future is shifting focus away from high-risk trends like NFTs and meme coins. According to Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum’s co-founder, the real potential lies in low-risk decentralized finance (DeFi). Buterin compares this shift to how Google became a powerhouse through its search services, providing the foundation for all its other products. Ethereum’s success, he argues, doesn’t need hype or buzz it needs stability. In recent years, Ethereum DeFi has evolved significantly. Once plagued by high losses over 5% of the total value locked in 2019 Ethereum’s DeFi protocols have drastically improved. By 2025, those figures are predicted to drop to near zero, with a marked decrease in risk as protocols become more secure and reliable. The focus has shifted from speculative ventures to trustworthy, core financial systems that remain sustainable. Also Read: Fiji Cracks Down on Crypto: Is This the End of Digital Assets in Paradise? Why Low-Risk DeFi is Ethereum’s Key to Long-Term Success Vitlalik Buterin vision centers around practical applications like payment systems, savings accounts, collateralized lending, and synthetic assets. These elements not only serve everyday needs but also ensure that ETH remains locked in the system, promoting network activity and providing liquidity. For many users, the risks tied to traditional finance are now greater than those found within DeFi systems. The rise of low-risk DeFi is opening up new opportunities for Ethereum. Buterin points to potential innovations such as reputation-based lending with less reliance on collateral, prediction markets for hedging, and new forms of stable assets like flatcoins linked to inflation. These are all part of Ethereum’s effort to make finance more accessible, secure, and reliable. Buterin’s message is simple: Ethereum’s strength lies in making decentralized finance work without the constant cycle of hype. If Ethereum continues down the path of low-risk, reliable DeFi, it could cement its place as a key player in global finance for the long haul. Also Read: Senate Democrats Demand Bipartisan Crypto Bill, Challenge GOP’s Approach The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Future: Low-Risk DeFi, Not NFTs or Memes! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/21 22:27
