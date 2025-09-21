2025-09-23 Tuesday

Crypto Heavyweights Join CFTC’s Global Advisory Panel – Details

The post Crypto Heavyweights Join CFTC's Global Advisory Panel – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 23:44
Ethereum Price Forecast For 2025 – 2030: Could ETH Hit $25,000 Within 5 Years

The post Ethereum Price Forecast For 2025 – 2030: Could ETH Hit $25,000 Within 5 Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investors are becoming increasingly positive about Ethereum's potential, and some analysts believe that it can be valued at $25,000 by the end of the decade. To the investors, Ethereum is simply a means to multiply money, but the highest returns tend to be in the discovery of projects utilizing the Ethereum network-high-growth concepts, which can multiply money faster than Ethereum itself. That's why many are adopting a two-part strategy: keeping a core position in Ethereum for steady appreciation, while allocating to a groundbreaking ERC-20 project that's already ranked number one by CertiK and being called the biggest wealth multiplier of this cycle. Let's see more. Ethereum's Path to $25,000 The $25,000 Ethereum forecast isn't just speculation; it's grounded in fundamentals. Institutional inflows from spot ETFs are expected to accelerate, while Ethereum's deflationary supply since the Merge continues to tighten available tokens. On top of that, Ethereum's rapidly expanding Layer-2 ecosystem is saving money and gaining traction. All these trends create a strong foundation for price increases in the long run. Assuming that ETH will increase to $25,000 from the current price, that would be a gain of five to six times over a period of 5 years. It is an outstanding investment in a leading digital asset, and as such, ETH ought to be included in any serious crypto portfolio. Still, for those chasing life-changing upside, Ethereum is only one part of the equation. Remittix: The Wealth Multiplier Built on Ethereum If Ethereum is the safe blue-chip, Remittix is the moonshot opportunity. Built as a DeFi payments ecosystem on Ethereum, Remittix is targeting the multi-trillion-dollar remittance market. Its mission is simple:to make sending money across borders instant, cheap, and accessible to everyone. That's why it's quickly being recognized as one of the best early-stage crypto investments heading into 2025.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 23:11
Mining can be crypto’s first line of defense—if it embraces radical transparency

The post Mining can be crypto's first line of defense—if it embraces radical transparency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The following is a guest post and opinion from Jill Ford, Founder of Bitford Digital. The DOJ's seizure of roughly $1 million tied to BlackSuit ransomware is more than just a win against cybercrime. It's a sign that crypto is maturing under regulatory scrutiny. Contrary to the myth of anonymity, most on-chain activity leaves a traceable ledger, and investigators are getting better at following it. This new reality reshapes the conversation around digital assets. Instead of debating whether crypto is inherently good or bad, the question becomes: how do we build legitimate systems, particularly at the mining level, that reinforce transparency, compliance, and trust? Crypto's Dual Reality: A Challenge and an Opportunity The DOJ's $1 million seizure from BlackSuit reminds us of crypto's paradox. Digital assets can fuel crime, but they can also empower regulators to crack down on it. The blockchain is both the battleground and the evidence log. For miners, this paradox should be seen not as a threat but as an opportunity. By rooting platforms in verifiable transparency, mining companies can help tilt the balance in crypto's favor. They can become the first line of defense in ensuring that digital assets are seen as transparent, enforceable, and ultimately trustworthy. Mining is the lifeblood of most blockchain ecosystems. Without miners, there is no security, no transaction verification, no network integrity. Yet the mining industry often flies under the radar in conversations about regulation, overshadowed by the headlines around exchanges, wallets, and token volatility. But mining is where legitimacy begins, and recent regulatory moves underscore this point. In March 2025, the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance confirmed that Proof-of-Work mining does not constitute a security under U.S. law, recognizing miners as network operators rather than speculative investors. This official recognition frames mining as a legitimate, compliant activity at the heart of blockchain's…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 23:03
Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital

TLDR Bitcoin whales added $7.3B in September, controlling 18% of total BTC supply. Solana received a $1.1B investment from Pantera Capital this month. Ethereum's stable ETH/BTC ratio indicates balanced capital flows. Smaller tokens are gaining traction as capital shifts from Bitcoin and ETH Bitcoin whales have been making major moves in September, with wallet addresses [...] The post Bitcoin Whale Wallets Add $7.3B in September as ETH and SOL Attract Capital appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/21 22:23
Adoption Set to Surge, Hit $4T in Cross-Border Volume, EY Survey Shows

The post Adoption Set to Surge, Hit $4T in Cross-Border Volume, EY Survey Shows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin adoption is gaining momentum among corporates and financial institutions driven by regulatory clarity and cost-savings in global money transfers, according to a survey by EY-Parthenon. Conducted with 350 executives in June after the Senate passed the GENIUS Act, the survey found that 13% of firms already use stablecoins, mainly for cross-border payments. Among those who didn't use stablecoins, 54% expected to adopt them within the next six to 12 months. Regulatory clarity provided by the GENIUS Act was widely viewed as a turning point. The legislation, which was signed into law in July, provided long-awaited rules for U.S. dollar-denominated stablecoins, including reserve requirements and issuer approval processes. Executives said in the survey the law reduces uncertainty around liquidity, tax treatment and custodial services. (EY-Parthenon) Cost savings are also a key driver for adoption, with 41% of current users reporting at least a 10% reduction in expenses from using stablecoins in international transactions. Respondents also saw stablecoins as a long-term fixture in global finance. By 2030, they estimate stablecoins could facilitate between 5% and 10% of all cross-border payments, representing $2.1 trillion to $4.2 trillion in value. Still, infrastructure hurdles remain. Only 8% of businesses accepted payments in stablecoins, and many firms planned to lean on banking and fintech partners for integration. Read more: U.S. Stablecoin Battle Could Be Zero-Sum Game: JPMorgan Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/21/stablecoin-adoption-set-to-surge-after-genius-act-hit-usd4t-in-cross-border-volume-ey-survey
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 22:17
Disney (DIS) Stock Takes Hit as Kimmel Controversy Rocks ABC Network

TLDR Disney stock dropped 1.9% over the week, closing at $113.76 down from $115.96 high ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel's show after controversial remarks, sparking immediate market reaction Streaming segment turned profitable with ESPN partnerships driving growth Traditional TV division continues facing subscriber decline challenges Analysts maintain positive outlook with $5.85 EPS guidance for full year [...] The post Disney (DIS) Stock Takes Hit as Kimmel Controversy Rocks ABC Network appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/21 22:09
Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu’s Rise From Pennies to Billions?

The post Could AlphaPepe Replicate Shiba Inu's Rise From Pennies to Billions? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency landscape is no stranger to spectacular breakout stories. Shiba Inu (SHIB), once dismissed as a novelty, grew into a multi-billion-dollar ecosystem that rivaled established projects. Now, attention is turning to AlphaPepe (ALPE), a meme coin presale that has begun to attract investors with a mix of hype and tangible delivery.
CoinPedia2025/09/21 21:49
Grayscale ETF Approved & Where To Find The Next 100x Crypto Today?

Cardano has dominated recent headlines after being included in Grayscale's newly approved ETF, stirring speculation about its next move in institutional adoption. Amid those shifts, Remittix is emerging as what many believe is the next crypto with potential for 100x, offering utility, strong metrics, and momentum.
Coinstats2025/09/21 21:36
SHIB Price Prediction for September 21

Can rate of SHIB fix above $0.000013 by end of week?
Coinstats2025/09/21 21:33
Crypto can’t afford to wait for perfect regulation

Crypto's path forward lies in embracing imperfect regulation. Waiting for flawless frameworks will only stall adoption, innovation and the tokenization of real assets. Opinion by: Kevin de Patoul, co-founder and CEO of KeyrockThere's a certain déjà vu in crypto right now. Real-world assets (RWAs), tokenized funds and onchain treasuries are all buzzwords we've spoken about for years. In 2022, when hype far outpaced real adoption, a report by BCG projected that the total size of tokenized assets could reach $16 trillion by 2030. The current market cap is sitting at $50 billion in 2025. This time, it feels slightly different, and it's not just because giants like BlackRock are launching tokenized money market funds or Circle's USDC becoming the de facto settlement layer for Treasury bonds onchain.
Coinstats2025/09/21 21:30
