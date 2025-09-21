Mining can be crypto’s first line of defense—if it embraces radical transparency

The following is a guest post and opinion from Jill Ford, Founder of Bitford Digital. The DOJ's seizure of roughly $1 million tied to BlackSuit ransomware is more than just a win against cybercrime. It's a sign that crypto is maturing under regulatory scrutiny. Contrary to the myth of anonymity, most on-chain activity leaves a traceable ledger, and investigators are getting better at following it. This new reality reshapes the conversation around digital assets. Instead of debating whether crypto is inherently good or bad, the question becomes: how do we build legitimate systems, particularly at the mining level, that reinforce transparency, compliance, and trust? Crypto's Dual Reality: A Challenge and an Opportunity The DOJ's $1 million seizure from BlackSuit reminds us of crypto's paradox. Digital assets can fuel crime, but they can also empower regulators to crack down on it. The blockchain is both the battleground and the evidence log. For miners, this paradox should be seen not as a threat but as an opportunity. By rooting platforms in verifiable transparency, mining companies can help tilt the balance in crypto's favor. They can become the first line of defense in ensuring that digital assets are seen as transparent, enforceable, and ultimately trustworthy. Mining is the lifeblood of most blockchain ecosystems. Without miners, there is no security, no transaction verification, no network integrity. Yet the mining industry often flies under the radar in conversations about regulation, overshadowed by the headlines around exchanges, wallets, and token volatility. But mining is where legitimacy begins, and recent regulatory moves underscore this point. In March 2025, the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance confirmed that Proof-of-Work mining does not constitute a security under U.S. law, recognizing miners as network operators rather than speculative investors. This official recognition frames mining as a legitimate, compliant activity at the heart of blockchain's…