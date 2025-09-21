Do ‘The Markets’ Really Want The Federal Reserve To Lower Rates?

Facade of the Marriner S Eccles building of the United States Federal Reserve, on a bright and sunny day in Washington, DC, United States, July 24, 2017. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) Getty Images Markets are information. They're constantly pricing the known and unknown, with "markets" a perfectly apt descriptor since no one agrees about the knowns and unknowns. Consider this with Hoover Institution visiting fellow Mickey Levy's recent assertion that "The Fed should ignore what markets (and the president) want and carefully consider the risks of lowering rates." Most of us can't figure out the desires of the next door neighbor, but Levy knows what markets want? Hopefully readers see in the question the folly of Levy's suggestion of a monolithic quality to the markets. They're the embodiment of disagreement. From there, and assuming for a second that what's not true is in fact true, that the Fed can create cheaper or more expensive credit by decree, it's not unreasonable to point out that what Levy imagines to be true isn't. "Markets" want the Fed to cut, but Levy implies markets and the president are stupid. Hmmm. Both? It raises a question: would apartment owners, butchers, and Ferrari dealers like to attain fair market value for what they bring to market, or not? The question raises more questions about what Levy could possibly mean. He's associated with Hoover, an institution that leans in favor of market forces free of government meddling. Which means Levy and his colleagues would likely nod along to the comment that if New York City's housing authority sets the monthly rental price for apartments at $1,000, the market impact will be a scarcity of apartments. One guesses Levy et al would agree that what's true about apartment scarcity would similarly reveal itself if steaks, veal…