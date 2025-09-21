2025-09-23 Tuesday

XRP Price Watch: Price Action Tightens in Micro Range as Bulls Seek Control

The post XRP Price Watch: Price Action Tightens in Micro Range as Bulls Seek Control appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Sunday, XRP is trading at $2.99 with a market capitalization of $178 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $3.34 billion. The intraday price range sits narrowly between $2.97 and $3.01, suggesting a temporary equilibrium between buyers and sellers. XRP The 1-hour chart reflects a period of choppy, range-bound trading, typical of market indecision.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/21 22:41
BigBear.ai (BBAI) Stock: Can This Defense AI Player Replicate Palantir’s Success?

TLDR BigBear.ai stock surged 35.4% this week following the Federal Reserve's 25 basis point interest rate cut and guidance for additional cuts The company specializes in AI solutions for military platforms, border security, and facial recognition systems used at airports Second-quarter revenue dropped 18% to $32.5 million with a $228 million net loss and lowered [...] The post BigBear.ai (BBAI) Stock: Can This Defense AI Player Replicate Palantir's Success? appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/21 22:39
Warren Buffett Indicator hits 220% for the first time in history

The post Warren Buffett Indicator hits 220% for the first time in history appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Warren Buffett Indicator has reached 220%, a level never seen before, according to data from the United States stock market and GDP. This ratio compares the total value of American stocks to the size of the economy. The last time markets looked stretched this way was during the Dot Com Bubble, when the ratio peaked at 190%. The indicator moves because market values can swing daily, while the economy grows at a more steady pace. The latest figure sits about 68.63% higher than the long-term average, equal to around 2.2 standard deviations above the trend line. Analysts say this shows stocks are strongly overvalued against GDP. Warren Buffett Indicator connects stocks to GDP The Buffett Indicator explains how large the U.S. market is compared to the economy itself. If stock values grow faster than GDP, it signals that shares may be in bubble territory. But this measure only looks at the size of the market and leaves out how those stocks compare with safer investments like bonds. Interest rates change how attractive each option looks. When rates climb, bonds pay higher returns, pulling investors away from equities. Businesses also find borrowing more expensive, raising their interest bills and lowering profits, which pushes down share values. When rates fall, the reverse happens. Bonds lose appeal, borrowing becomes cheaper, and profits rise, which drives stock prices higher. Over the past fifty years, the 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield has averaged 5.83%. At the top of the Dot Com Bubble, the yield was even higher, around 6.5%, showing investors already had strong alternatives to stocks. Yet people still flooded into equities, creating the crash that followed. Interest rates drive investor decisions Today, the Buffett Indicator sits far above its historic range while interest rates remain lower than average. The 10-Year yield currently stands…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/21 22:34
XRP Price Could Jump 500% In 2025, But Layer Brett Looks Like The Best Bet To Turn $100 Into $10,000

As XRP continues to battle against barriers and regulatory hurdles on its path to the mainstream, Layer Brett has stepped up as a truly nimble Layer 2 alternative ready to deliver the speed, rewards, and community momentum that investors are awaiting. The crypto community is buzzing about both projects, but one offers immediate participation while […] The post XRP Price Could Jump 500% In 2025, But Layer Brett Looks Like The Best Bet To Turn $100 Into $10,000 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/21 22:30
Do ‘The Markets’ Really Want The Federal Reserve To Lower Rates?

The post Do 'The Markets' Really Want The Federal Reserve To Lower Rates? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Facade of the Marriner S Eccles building of the United States Federal Reserve, on a bright and sunny day in Washington, DC, United States, July 24, 2017. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) Getty Images Markets are information. They're constantly pricing the known and unknown, with "markets" a perfectly apt descriptor since no one agrees about the knowns and unknowns. Consider this with Hoover Institution visiting fellow Mickey Levy's recent assertion that "The Fed should ignore what markets (and the president) want and carefully consider the risks of lowering rates." Most of us can't figure out the desires of the next door neighbor, but Levy knows what markets want? Hopefully readers see in the question the folly of Levy's suggestion of a monolithic quality to the markets. They're the embodiment of disagreement. From there, and assuming for a second that what's not true is in fact true, that the Fed can create cheaper or more expensive credit by decree, it's not unreasonable to point out that what Levy imagines to be true isn't. "Markets" want the Fed to cut, but Levy implies markets and the president are stupid. Hmmm. Both? It raises a question: would apartment owners, butchers, and Ferrari dealers like to attain fair market value for what they bring to market, or not? The question raises more questions about what Levy could possibly mean. He's associated with Hoover, an institution that leans in favor of market forces free of government meddling. Which means Levy and his colleagues would likely nod along to the comment that if New York City's housing authority sets the monthly rental price for apartments at $1,000, the market impact will be a scarcity of apartments. One guesses Levy et al would agree that what's true about apartment scarcity would similarly reveal itself if steaks, veal…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/21 22:28
Tether CEO: USDT market capitalization exceeds $172 billion, setting a new record

PANews reported on September 21st that Paolo Ardoino, CEO of stablecoin issuer Tether, disclosed data on the X platform, stating that the USDT market capitalization has exceeded $172 billion, setting a new record high. Coingecko data also shows that the current USDT market capitalization has reached $172,020,028,458, with a 24-hour trading volume of $54,165,468,335, bringing the total market capitalization of stablecoins across the entire network to $296.956 billion.
PANews 2025/09/21 22:19
What Are Unblocked Games And How Is AI Shaping Their Future?

The post What Are Unblocked Games And How Is AI Shaping Their Future? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What Are Unblocked Games And How Is AI Shaping Their Future? – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home AI News What are Unblocked Games and How is AI Shaping Their Future?
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/21 22:03
Shibarium Network Halted After $2.3 Million Hack, Recovery Plan Unclear

TLDR A hacker stole $2.3 million in assets from Shibarium, affecting ETH, SHIB, and ROAR tokens. Shibarium bridge remains paused as the Shiba Inu team works to secure the platform. Over 10 out of 12 Shibarium validators were compromised during the September hack. Shiba Inu plans asset recovery but has yet to finalize a strategy [...] The post Shibarium Network Halted After $2.3 Million Hack, Recovery Plan Unclear appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/21 22:00
Nvidia (NVDA) Stock: Partnership with Intel Drives $150 Billion Market Value Surge

TLDR Nvidia invested $5 billion in Intel to create a partnership for custom x86 CPUs and integrated GPU-CPU designs Nvidia's market value jumped $150 billion following the announcement, 30 times larger than its Intel investment William Blair analyst maintains Buy rating, citing incremental revenue opportunities and $50 billion TAM expansion Partnership targets 220 million AI [...] The post Nvidia (NVDA) Stock: Partnership with Intel Drives $150 Billion Market Value Surge appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/21 21:55
Discover the Presale Climbing With Every Block

The post Discover the Presale Climbing With Every Block appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 21 September 2025 | 16:45 Imagine scrolling crypto Twitter at 3 a.m. and seeing memes evolve into multi-million-dollar projects. Official Melania ($MELANIA) is tweeting its way to fame, Book of Meme ($BOME) is archiving culture one block at a time, and Fartcoin ($FARTCOIN) is proving toilet humor can fund wallets. In the middle of all this, BullZilla ($BZIL) stomps in like a boss fight, already roaring through presale stages. That's why traders are obsessively chasing the top meme coins to invest in this week. Right now, BullZilla ($BZIL) presale is live at Stage 3 (Phase 3-C). Its progressive pricing model increases the token price every $ 100,000 raised or every 48 hours, whichever comes first. The current ROI from Stage 3-C to listing is over 7,100%, while the earliest buyers are already sitting on quadruple-digit returns. Every minute delay means paying more tomorrow. In meme land, hesitation isn't just costly, it's catastrophic. 1. BullZilla ($BZIL) BullZilla is designed like a blockbuster saga, not a basic presale. Its "Mutation Mechanism" pushes the token price higher automatically, which is why traders view it as one of the top meme coins to invest in this week. Early investors are already pocketing outsized returns, and with each stage, the beast only grows stronger. At Stage 3-C, Bull Zilla trades at $0.00007241. Over $530,000 has been raised, with 27 billion tokens sold and 1,700+ holders onboard. The frenzy was instant: 3 billion tokens sold in the first four hours and $39,000 raised within 24 hours. ROI metrics are staggering, 1,159.30% for the earliest participants and 7,179.94% projected gains from today's stage to the $0.00527 listing. This is the kind of math that sets off the next big meme coin signals across the market. Consider the investment scenarios. A $1,000 entry secures 13.81 million…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/21 21:46
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

Nubank plans stablecoin integration for credit card transactions

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000