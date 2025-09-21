2025-09-23 Tuesday

Tether’s USDT Surpasses Record Market Cap of $172 Billion

Tether's USDT Surpasses Record Market Cap of $172 Billion

The post Tether’s USDT Surpasses Record Market Cap of $172 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Tether’s USDT surpasses $172 billion market cap, noted by CEO Paolo Ardoino. Implications for stablecoin dominance in digital currency. Strategic investments in BTC and gold back Tether’s financial stability. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced on X that USDT’s market capitalization exceeded $172 billion, marking a new record amid increasing demand for stablecoins. This achievement underscores USDT’s dominant position in the stablecoin sector, influencing broader cryptocurrency market dynamics and reflecting investor confidence in stable assets. Tether USDt Achieves $172 Billion Market Cap Milestone Tether’s USDt has reached a market cap of $172 billion, as confirmed by CEO Paolo Ardoino on the X platform. This historic figure underscores the leading stablecoin’s solid standing within the digital currency arena. Ardoino not only shared these figures but reiterated Tether’s financial strategies, such as investing profits into safe assets like Bitcoin and gold. This notable increase in Tether’s market capitalization reflects a robust demand for stablecoins, driven by various market participants looking for stability amidst global economic fluctuations. The impressive market cap figure coincides with Tether’s consistent strategy to bolster its reserves with diverse assets. Reactions from key figures within the industry have been largely supportive. Samson Mow, CEO of JAN3, highlighted Tether’s increased Bitcoin holdings, reinforcing the company’s strategic financial maneuvers. Public discussions have centered around Tether’s substantial influence and the broader implications for the stablecoin sector. In 2025, Tether contributed to Bitcoin’s rise by increasing its holdings significantly, reflecting its ongoing confidence in cryptocurrency’s role in its treasury strategy. Industry Reacts to Tether’s Strategic Financial Moves Did you know? Tether’s strategic investments have been pivotal in maintaining its dominance in the stablecoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, Tether (USDT) holds a market cap of $172.02 billion, maintaining a 4.26% dominance. With a 24-hour trading volume of $85.05 billion, USDT exhibits stability, with…
China’s retail investors return to stocks as other assets slump

China’s retail investors return to stocks as other assets slump

The post China’s retail investors return to stocks as other assets slump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Retail investors in China are back in the market, not because they suddenly love risk, but because everything else they used to trust is falling apart. The CSI 300 Index has jumped over 25% since April, pushed by excitement around AI and Donald Trump’s softer tone from the White House. But the reason ordinary Chinese households are eyeing stocks again? Simple. Every other place they could put their savings is turning to dust. Cash doesn’t pay. Bonds are weak. Property is a nightmare. Wealth products are sinking. So now, retail investors, who’ve mostly been watching from the sidelines, are stepping up. William Bratton, who leads cash equity research in Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas Exane, said, “The pressure to save is fading.” He pointed at China’s $23 trillion in household savings as a reason his firm is “structurally positive” on local equities. Right now, the rally is mostly being carried by institutional players and foreign money, based on Goldman Sachs data. But people like William are betting on retail buyers to drive the next wave. JPMorgan Chase thinks $350 billion from households will move into China’s stock market by the end of 2026. Banks cut rates, bonds disappoint, homes lose shine Five-year fixed savings accounts at the country’s top four banks are paying around 1.3%. That’s down from 2.75% in 2020. If you go for demand deposits, it’s worse—0.05% a year. The once-popular Tianhong Yu’E Bao money-market fund, managing around $110 billion, is returning just 1.1%, half of what it gave investors earlier this year. Bonds aren’t making up for it either. The people holding Chinese government debt have seen more red than green this year. Yields might be climbing, but they’re still trash. The 10-year benchmark sits at 1.80%, compared to a five-year average of 2.58%. On top of…
Michael Saylor Claims Short Sellers Using Bot Army to Attack Strategy Stock

Michael Saylor Claims Short Sellers Using Bot Army to Attack Strategy Stock

TLDR Michael Saylor claims short sellers are using paid bot networks to spread criticism about MicroStrategy online MicroStrategy stock hit a five-month low of $323 despite Bitcoin only dropping 8% from recent highs Short seller Jim Chanos dismissed Saylor’s bot claims and called them serious allegations without evidence MicroStrategy added 7,714 BTC in August, bringing [...] The post Michael Saylor Claims Short Sellers Using Bot Army to Attack Strategy Stock appeared first on CoinCentral.
US Fed Cuts Rates – Here’s How Bitcoin and Altcoins Reacted

US Fed Cuts Rates – Here’s How Bitcoin and Altcoins Reacted

Although BTC barely reacted positively to the Fed’s rate cut this time, it may do so in the event of additional price cuts in the coming months.
Unmissable Opportunity For Conference Savings

Unmissable Opportunity For Conference Savings

The post Unmissable Opportunity For Conference Savings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Unmissable Opportunity For Conference Savings Skip to content Home AI News Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Unmissable Opportunity for Conference Savings Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-world-disrupt-savings/
Olympic Champion Cole Hocker Wins 5K At The World Championships

Olympic Champion Cole Hocker Wins 5K At The World Championships

The post Olympic Champion Cole Hocker Wins 5K At The World Championships appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USA’s Cole Hocker celebrates winning the Men’s 5000 Metres on day nine of the 2025 World Athletics Championships at Japan National Stadium, Tokyo. Picture date: Sunday September 21, 2025. (Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images 1500-meter Olympic champion Cole Hocker made sure to leave his mark in Tokyo at the World Athletics Outdoor Track and Field Championships after he was disappointingly disqualified from the 1500 meters earlier this week. Hocker ran 12:58.30 in the 5K to win his first-ever world title. Hocker is the first American since Bernard Lagat in 2007 to win gold in the 5K at the world championships. After racing, NBC’s Lewis Johnson asked Hocker if he knew that he had achieved such an accomplishment. The newly crowned world champion was stunned but also honored to join the history books alongside one of the greatest American distance runners to ever live. Belgium’s Isaac Kimeli earned silver, running 12:58.78 for a season’s best. Kimeli was the top time qualifier going into the 5K final. The last time Kimeli qualified for a world championship final was 2019. However, he did place 8th at the Olympics last summer. Based on his progressions, the Belgian 10k road national record holder was due for some championship hardware. Bronze went to France’s Jimmy Gressier, running 12:59.33 to round out the podium. Gressier is the French national record holder for the indoor 5K and outdoor 3K. Earlier this week, Gressier added a gold medal in the 10K to his growing resume. Gressier had never qualified for an outdoor world championship final before this week. Grant Fisher, one of America’s most formidable distance athletes, placed 8th in 13:00.55. Fisher won two bronze medals in the Olympics last year in the 10k and 5k. Earlier this year, he broke…
Warren Buffett Indicator reaches new post-Dot Com Bubble levels

Warren Buffett Indicator reaches new post-Dot Com Bubble levels

The Warren Buffett Indicator has reached 220%, a level never seen before, according to data from the United States stock market and GDP. This ratio compares the total value of American stocks to the size of the economy. The last time markets looked stretched this way was during the Dot Com Bubble, when the ratio […]
China turns farmland into AI data hub with $37B investment

China turns farmland into AI data hub with $37B investment

The post China turns farmland into AI data hub with $37B investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China has begun transforming farmland into a major tech hub, aiming to strengthen its role in artificial intelligence. On a 760-acre island on the Yangtze River, vast rice fields in the city of Wuhu are being cleared for server farms.  An executive linked with a supplier for one of these projects described the effort as building the “Stargate of China,” referencing a $500 billion U.S. data center plan by Oracle, OpenAI, and SoftBank. While smaller in scale, it supports Beijing’s strategy to centralize scattered data facilities. Remote data centers will train LLMs while server farms near cities will handle inference In March, Beijing set out a plan to utilize existing data centers in remote areas to train LLMs. In comparison, the newly built server farms are set up closer to big population hubs. Those will handle “inference” with proximity to speed up apps for end users. Ryan Fedasiuk, former state department adviser on China, said, “China is starting to triage scarce compute for maximum economic output.” One example is Wuhu’s “Data Island”, which hosts four AI data centers run by China Telecom, Huawei, China Mobile and China Unicom. From there, the cluster is expected to serve cities in the Yangtze River Delta, including Shanghai, Nanjing Hangzhou, and Suzhou.  Farther south, Guizhou will supply Guangzhou, while Qingyang in central Gansu will serve Chongqing and Chengdu. According to a city notice, 15 companies so far have put up data centers across Wuhu, with a combined investment of $37 billion. The local government is offering subsidies to cover AI chip procurement costs. The push for tighter coordination is also meant to soften China’s weaknesses against its global rival. United States export restrictions have cut Chinese groups off from modern processors and systems made by Nvidia. Local chipmakers, including Cambricon and Huawei, have faced…
Cole Hocker Finds His Slice Of Redemption, Secures Gold In The 5K At World Championships

Cole Hocker Finds His Slice Of Redemption, Secures Gold In The 5K At World Championships

The post Cole Hocker Finds His Slice Of Redemption, Secures Gold In The 5K At World Championships appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 21: Gold medalist, Cole Hocker of Team United States, celebrates with the national flag after winning the Men’s 5000 Metres Final on day nine of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Getty Images Six days after being disqualified in the 1,500-meter semifinals at the World Outdoor Track and Field Championships, American Cole Hocker earned his revenge. The 2024 Olympic 1,500-meter gold medalist patiently waited out the field in the final lap in Tokyo before he reeled off a 52-second final frame that saw him take gold in 12:58.30 on Sunday in National Stadium, dispatching the likes of Belgium’s Isaac Kimeli and France’s Jimmy Gressier, who were second and third, respectively. Hocker, who was 12th on the bell lap, is now one of three Americans to win a 5K title in a global championship, joining the likes of Bernard Lagat (2007) and Bob Schul (1964). Fellow American Nico Young, who was fifth in the 10K, was sixth on Sunday, while Grant Fisher was eighth. Reigning Olympic 5K champion Jacob Ingebrigtsen was 10th. “Pretty incredible,” Hocker told a group of reporters afterward. “I had no idea of that stat.” The win gave the 24-year-old Hocker, who was also the U.S. champion, the first world title of his career and his second straight gold in a global championship. “If I was attached with two laps to go, I knew I could run with anyone, kick with anyone,” Hocker said. “That’s exactly how it played out. Very rarely do I think I ran a race perfectly, but I feel like tonight was pretty damn close.” How A Disqualification Motivated Cole Hocker All wasn’t La La Land for Hocker in the lead-up to the 5,000 meters,…
Diella, world’s first AI minister: Albania’s technopolitical bet

Diella, world’s first AI minister: Albania’s technopolitical bet

In Albania, ministers are trembling: an AI named Diella enters the government. Promised transparency, shaken democracy… and the opposition pounds their fists like in a theater. L’article Diella, world’s first AI minister: Albania’s technopolitical bet est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
