China’s retail investors return to stocks as other assets slump

The post China’s retail investors return to stocks as other assets slump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Retail investors in China are back in the market, not because they suddenly love risk, but because everything else they used to trust is falling apart. The CSI 300 Index has jumped over 25% since April, pushed by excitement around AI and Donald Trump’s softer tone from the White House. But the reason ordinary Chinese households are eyeing stocks again? Simple. Every other place they could put their savings is turning to dust. Cash doesn’t pay. Bonds are weak. Property is a nightmare. Wealth products are sinking. So now, retail investors, who’ve mostly been watching from the sidelines, are stepping up. William Bratton, who leads cash equity research in Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas Exane, said, “The pressure to save is fading.” He pointed at China’s $23 trillion in household savings as a reason his firm is “structurally positive” on local equities. Right now, the rally is mostly being carried by institutional players and foreign money, based on Goldman Sachs data. But people like William are betting on retail buyers to drive the next wave. JPMorgan Chase thinks $350 billion from households will move into China’s stock market by the end of 2026. Banks cut rates, bonds disappoint, homes lose shine Five-year fixed savings accounts at the country’s top four banks are paying around 1.3%. That’s down from 2.75% in 2020. If you go for demand deposits, it’s worse—0.05% a year. The once-popular Tianhong Yu’E Bao money-market fund, managing around $110 billion, is returning just 1.1%, half of what it gave investors earlier this year. Bonds aren’t making up for it either. The people holding Chinese government debt have seen more red than green this year. Yields might be climbing, but they’re still trash. The 10-year benchmark sits at 1.80%, compared to a five-year average of 2.58%. On top of…