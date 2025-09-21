2025-09-23 Tuesday

6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: Discover the Presale Climbing With Every Block

Official Melania ($MELANIA) is tweeting its way to fame, Book of Meme ($BOME) is archiving culture one block at a […] The post 6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: Discover the Presale Climbing With Every Block appeared first on Coindoo.
BOOK OF MEME
BOME$0.001716-8.82%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Melania Meme
MELANIA$0.168-8.84%
Coindoo2025/09/21 21:45
Americans Fear Losing Human Touch as AI Becomes More Integrated in Life

TLDR 50% of Americans worry AI will harm their creative abilities and relationships. 73% support AI assistance in tasks but want more control over its use. 61% of young adults fear AI will reduce critical thinking skills. 72% of Americans want stronger government regulations on AI technologies. As artificial intelligence becomes more embedded in daily [...] The post Americans Fear Losing Human Touch as AI Becomes More Integrated in Life appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08375-5.10%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003428-2.25%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1237-10.81%
Coincentral2025/09/21 21:10
Data: PARTI, NIL, MBG and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking next week, of which PARTI unlocking is worth approximately US$34 million

PANews reported on September 21st that Token Unlocks data showed that tokens such as PARTI, NIL, and MBG will see large-scale unlocking next week, including: Particle Network (PARTI) will unlock approximately 182 million tokens at 6:00 PM Beijing time on September 25th, representing 78.44% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $34 million. Nillion (NIL) will unlock approximately 65.12 million tokens at 9:00 PM Beijing time on September 24th, accounting for 33.37% of the current circulating supply and worth approximately US$21.4 million. MBG By Multibank Group (MBG) will unlock approximately 15.84 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on September 22, representing 13.60% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$17.7 million. SPACE ID (ID) will unlock approximately 72.65 million tokens at 8:00 AM Beijing time on September 22, representing 6.30% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately US$12.9 million. Sahara AI (SAHARA) will unlock approximately 134 million tokens at 8:00 PM Beijing time on September 26, representing 6.08% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $11.4 million. Venom (VENOM) will unlock approximately 59.26 million tokens at 4:00 PM Beijing time on September 25th, representing 2.28% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $8.6 million. AltLayer (ALT) will unlock approximately 240 million tokens at 6:00 PM Beijing time on September 25th, representing 5.67% of the current circulating supply and valued at approximately $8.1 million. SOON (SOON) will unlock approximately 15.21 million tokens at 4:30 pm Beijing time on September 23, accounting for 4.74% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5.3 million.
1
1$0.014341+55.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01195-6.49%
VENOM
VENOM$0.11953-16.99%
PANews2025/09/21 21:09
Crypto Custodian BitGo Reports $90 Billion In US IPO Filing – Details

The post Crypto Custodian BitGo Reports $90 Billion In US IPO Filing – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Custodian BitGo Reports $90 Billion In US IPO Filing – Details | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Opeyemi Sule is a passionate crypto enthusiast, a proficient content writer, and a journalist at Bitcoinist. Opeyemi creates unique pieces unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and sharing insights on the latest trends in the world of cryptocurrencies. Opeyemi enjoys reading poetry, chatting about politics, and listening to music, in addition to his strong interest in cryptocurrency. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/crypto-custodian-bitgo-declares-90b-us-ipo-filing/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017164-1.25%
Sign
SIGN$0.07764-10.70%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.11026-10.78%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 21:05
ASML Stock Gains 7% After BofA Raises Price Target on Intel Partnership News

TLDR BofA Securities raised ASML price target to €941 from €724 with Buy rating after Nvidia announced $5 billion Intel partnership ASML stock gained 7% as investors see the Nvidia-Intel deal boosting demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment Bank of America believes a more competitive Intel will drive positive results for semiconductor equipment companies like ASML [...] The post ASML Stock Gains 7% After BofA Raises Price Target on Intel Partnership News appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08375-5.10%
Wink
LIKE$0.008268+4.13%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02357-4.57%
Coincentral2025/09/21 20:47
Shiba Inu Community Warned: Telegram Username Scams Rise in Crypto Space

Cryptocurrency users face a new threat as scammers increasingly target trusted Telegram usernames for purchase. Susbarium, an account dedicated to Shiba Inu, has sounded an alarm regarding the new type of fraud threatening the crypto world.Malicious individuals are bidding high prices for verified Telegram handles. These usernames are highly important in the crypto community because of their reputation and trust. However, selling these digital identities creates serious security risks for sellers and the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem.The scheme presents various threats to username holders. After buying the handles of the original account owners, scammers can impersonate them. This impersonation enables fraudulent activities targeting unsuspecting community members. The purchased accounts also serve as platforms for spreading cryptocurrency misinformation.Reliability in crypto circles is dependent on known usernames and established reputations. Once these identities are transferred to others, the harmed credibility turns into a weapon for malicious purposes. Community members may fall victim to scams, believing they interact with trusted figures.Growing Concerns Over Platform SecuritySusbarium specifically warns against responding to private messages requesting username purchases. These direct approaches often indicate fraudulent intentions. Off-platform deals carry additional risks as they lack official protections and oversight mechanisms.This is also a warning on Fragment transactions, even though they are legal and more secure. Before thinking of any sale of username, the user must take extreme care. The possible outcomes significantly exceed financial benefits of such deals.The last few weeks have been marked by several security warnings that targeted crypto users on different platforms. These alerts demonstrate how cryptocurrency-related fraud schemes are getting more dynamic. The scammers are constantly changing to take advantage of new gaps in the digital communities.Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet provided advice on the hardware wallet users. The security specialist pointed out the relevance of being aware of the risks involved before using hardware wallets. Users should carefully examine all transactions that they make before giving digital signatures.Impersonation Attacks Target Shiba Inu CommunityThe Shiba Inu ecosystem is specifically vulnerable to impersonation attacks. Fake Shibarium accounts have proliferated across Telegram platforms. These fraudulent accounts resemble the official project communications and branding features closely.Impersonator accounts spread malicious links that are meant to compromise the user's wallets. Such links redirect the victims to fraud websites where their cryptocurrency assets are stolen. There are also fraudulent websites that make users attach their wallets to unauthorized applications.Community members must verify account authenticity before engaging with any cryptocurrency-related content. Official project channels typically display verification badges or acknowledgment from established community leaders. Suspicious accounts often lack these credibility indicators.
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004565-12.89%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011067+0.96%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004751-4.69%
Coinstats2025/09/21 20:38
Cardano klaar voor breakout? ADA test belangrijke zone

Cardano staat mogelijk aan de vooravond van een nieuwe breakout. De koers van ADA noteert vandaag $0,89, met een lichte stijging van 0,10% in de afgelopen 24 uur. Het handels volume ligt op $720,99 miljoen. Volgens analist Crypto Yapper (@TheCryptoYapper) toont de dagelijkse grafiek duidelijke tekenen van compressie, wat vaak... Het bericht Cardano klaar voor breakout? ADA test belangrijke zone verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2343-0.67%
OP
OP$0.6997-6.64%
Cardano
ADA$0.8184-4.31%
Coinstats2025/09/21 20:25
Ethereum's 'Google Moment'? Vitalik Buterin Reveals Next Big Step for Blockchain

Vitalik Buterin predicts Ethereum's Google moment with low-risk DeFi
DeFi
DEFI$0.001716-4.82%
Coinstats2025/09/21 20:18
Nederlandse analist ziet Bitcoin koers richting $140.000 stijgen door historisch patroon

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Bitcoin koers beweegt rond $115.500 en test opnieuw een steunzone die in eerdere cycli leidde tot sterke stijgingen. Analisten vergelijken het huidige patroon met eerdere fases rond $30.000, $48.000 en $93.000, waar telkens afwijzingen en retests voorafgingen aan grote rallies. Kan de Bitcoin koers dit keer opnieuw doorstoten richting hogere niveaus? Bitcoin koers laat duidelijke retests zien Technische analisten wijzen op een terugkerend ritme in de Bitcoin koers. Eerst komt er een afwijzing op een belangrijk weerstandsniveau, daarna volgt een retest die de zone in veel gevallen omzet in steun. Dit gebeurde eerder bij $30.000, $48.000 en $93.000. Na het doorbreken van $115.000 keert de koers nu terug om dit gebied te testen. Elke succesvolle retest in het verleden bracht de Bitcoin koers naar een hogere handelszone. Volgens meerdere analisten kan dezelfde structuur zich opnieuw herhalen. Als het patroon standhoudt, blijft de kans groot dat er een volgende uitbraak ontstaat. De consistentie van dit koersverloop versterkt de overtuiging dat deze beweging meer is dan toeval. Het wijst op een psychologisch proces waarbij marktdeelnemers telkens bevestiging zoeken voordat ze de koers verder duwen. Hierdoor verandert weerstand vaak in steun en kan er een nieuwe fase starten. BITCOIN LOVES TO TEST YOUR PATIENCE. Every resistance flip has fueled the next leg. This pattern is repeating for the 4th time. Rejections aren’t bearish. They’re setups for liftoff. History says higher. pic.twitter.com/sqg3Ql8wmW — Merlijn The Trader (@MerlijnTrader) September 20, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading Nederlandse analist ziet Bitcoin koers richting $140.000 stijgen door historisch patroon document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Herhaling van historische structuur Bitcoin koers De kracht van dit patroon ligt in de herhaling. Marktgeschiedenis toont dat vergelijkbare setups regelmatig voorafgingen aan sterke prijsstijgingen. Bij eerdere retests vormde zich eerst onzekerheid, gevolgd door een versnelling zodra kopers de controle terugnamen. Dit soort cycli wordt niet alleen door analisten gevolgd. Ook on-chain data bevestigen dat whales vaker actief zijn rond zulke niveaus. Hun koopgedrag versterkt het effect van de retests, waardoor de kans op nieuwe all-time highs groter wordt als de steun houdt. Tegelijkertijd geldt dat een mislukte retest tijdelijk kan leiden tot terugval naar lagere zones. Dit hoort bij het patroon, maar de overkoepelende trend blijft historisch gezien positief. Coinbase CEO benadrukt belang van duidelijk beleid Naast de technische analyse speelt regelgeving een steeds grotere rol. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong zei dat de Digital Asset Market Clarity Act een doorbraak kan zijn voor de sector. Dit wetsvoorstel wil duidelijke regels vastleggen voor beurzen en tokenized assets. Volgens Armstrong kan het wetsvoorstel consumenten beter beschermen en tegelijk innovatie stimuleren. Hij wees erop dat de steun in de Senaat voor het eerst breed gedragen wordt door zowel Democraten als Republikeinen. Deze samenwerking is opvallend, omdat eerdere wetsvoorstellen vaak vastliepen op partijpolitieke verschillen. Dat juist nu de CLARITY Act momentum krijgt, kan zorgen voor meer vertrouwen bij institutionele investeerders die tot nu toe terughoudend waren. I was in DC the last few days working to get MARKET STRUCTURE legislation passed for crypto. This is how we ensure the crypto industry can be built here in America, driving innovation and protecting consumers, and making sure we never have another Gary Gensler trying to take your… pic.twitter.com/UqCH8jCNU8 — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) September 18, 2025 Politieke steun versterkt lange termijn vooruitzicht Senatoren van de Democratische partij riepen hun Republikeinse collega’s op om snel samen te werken zodat de wet kan worden aangenomen. Dat vergroot de kans dat er in 2025 eindelijk een stabiel kader ontstaat. Voor de Bitcoin koers kan dat op termijn net zo belangrijk zijn als technische patronen. De combinatie van heldere wetgeving en terugkerende marktstructuren schept een situatie waarin zowel politiek als techniek wijzen op verdere adoptie. Coinbase speelt hierin een centrale rol door de belangen van de sector zichtbaar te maken in Washington. Voor retail investeerders betekent dit meer duidelijkheid over de status van tokens en de rol van exchanges. Institutionele partijen krijgen op hun beurt meer zekerheid over regelgeving, wat de kans vergroot dat ze grotere posities durven opbouwen. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Nederlandse analist ziet Bitcoin koers richting $140.000 stijgen door historisch patroon is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Threshold
T$0.01543-3.86%
GET
GET$0.00621-2.00%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005913-1.43%
Coinstats2025/09/21 20:16
Fiji Cracks Down on Crypto: Is This the End of Digital Assets in Paradise?

Fiji’s crypto crackdown: Is the island paradise turning its back? Vanuatu and Nauru regulate crypto, while Fiji bans digital assets. Pacific nations split on crypto: Regulation versus prohibition in Oceania. Fiji has taken a bold step by reaffirming its strict ban on virtual asset service providers (VASPs), signaling a crackdown on cryptocurrency in the South Pacific paradise. The National Anti-Money Laundering Council has backed the Reserve Bank of Fiji’s (RBF) decision to prohibit crypto exchanges, transfers, and custody services. Furthermore, Fijian residents are no longer allowed to purchase digital currencies using local funds, as the government expresses concerns over financial stability and national security. The move has sent shockwaves across the crypto community, raising questions about the future of digital assets in regions that were once considered crypto-friendly. While countries like Fiji take a restrictive stance, other nations in the Pacific are embracing regulation, creating a mixed landscape for crypto enthusiasts and investors. Also Read: Senate Democrats Demand Bipartisan Crypto Bill, Challenge GOP’s Approach Oceania’s Diverging Crypto Policies: A Tale of Two Realms While Fiji tightens its grip on digital assets, neighboring nations like Vanuatu and Nauru are opting for more regulated approaches. Vanuatu has introduced a licensing regime for cryptocurrency companies to protect its economy from bad actors, while Nauru has set up a framework to ensure responsible crypto activities within its borders. This regulatory shift contrasts sharply with Fiji’s sweeping ban, which is seen as an attempt to safeguard its financial system from the potential risks of cryptocurrency. The Marshall Islands, which introduced its own digital currency back in 2018, continues to experiment with alternative financial systems in a bid to reduce reliance on the U.S. dollar. Meanwhile, countries like Papua New Guinea and Samoa remain unregulated, allowing crypto to operate without oversight, leaving uncertainty in their digital economies. As Fiji moves to enforce these restrictions, the region’s evolving stance on crypto highlights the challenges of balancing financial innovation with security concerns. While some nations, including Australia and New Zealand, are steadily moving toward comprehensive crypto regulation, Fiji’s crackdown stands as a bold reminder of the risks that governments are willing to take in order to maintain control over their financial systems. With more countries navigating this delicate balancing act, the future of digital assets in Oceania remains uncertain, especially for those who once saw the Pacific Islands as a haven for crypto investment. Also Read: Shiba Inu’s $2.3M Hack Halts Shibarium Bridge-When Will It Reopen? The post Fiji Cracks Down on Crypto: Is This the End of Digital Assets in Paradise? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0.010713-19.56%
CreatorBid
BID$0.08247-11.72%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06986-11.45%
Coinstats2025/09/21 20:00
