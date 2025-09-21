Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Compares Low-Risk DeFi To Google
The post Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Compares Low-Risk DeFi To Google appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes that stable, low-risk decentralized finance protocols can provide an economic backbone to the blockchain network. He compared their role to the way Google Search has long supported Google. In a Sept. 20 blog post, Buterin defined low-risk DeFi as applications that include payments, savings tools, synthetic assets, and fully collateralized lending. What is Low-Risk DeFi? Sponsored These protocols, he explained, create irreplaceable value for both the network and its users. Unlike speculative yield farming or meme-driven trading, they align with Ethereum’s technical properties and the community’s long-term goals. According to him, these low-risk DeFi protocols now serve as a reliable foundation for the blockchain network. They would also ensure Ethereum’s economic resilience while freeing other projects from the burden of generating revenue. “Ethereum has decentralization baked in at a much deeper technical and social layer, and I would argue that the low-risk defi use case creates a lot of alignment between ‘doing well’ and ‘being good,’ to a degree that does not exist for advertisement,” he noted. Buterin admitted he was initially skeptical of DeFi because its early use cases revolved around speculative tokens, liquidity mining, and unsustainable yields. The environment, shaped partly by regulatory barriers, pushed developers toward products that appeared “safe” only when they offered little substance. Sponsored In his view, agencies like the US SEC, under Gary Gensler, created perverse incentives by punishing transparent projects while ignoring speculative activity. “Gary Gensler and others deserve serious blame for creating a regulatory environment where the more useless your application is, the safer you are, and the more transparently you act and the more clear guarantees you offer to investors, the more likely you are to be deemed ‘a security’,” Buterin wrote Moreover, the Ethereum co-founder opined that high technical risks also shaped DeFi’s early…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 21:06