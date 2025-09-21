2025-09-23 Tuesday

Bull Market Trio: Best Coins for Exponential Returns With BullZilla Price Prediction, World Liberty Financial & Polkadot

Discover why the BullZilla presale is capturing early investors’ attention and how World Liberty Financial and Polkadot complement the list of best new coins for exponential returns in 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 21:45
Top meme coins for 2025 with a shot at becoming the next 10,000x crypto like Shiba Inu in 2021

The post Top meme coins for 2025 with a shot at becoming the next 10,000x crypto like Shiba Inu in 2021 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The search for the top meme coins with a chance to deliver exponential gains in 2025 has led investors to revisit established names while exploring new contenders. Shiba Inu, which famously delivered 10,000x in 2021, continues to be the benchmark for these meme coins’ potential. Still, Layer Brett, a new project that has already raised …
CoinPedia2025/09/21 21:32
Best Crypto To Buy In 2025: Dogecoin, Layer Brett And Shiba Inu Spark Meme Coin Revival

The crypto landscape is witnessing a remarkable transformation as meme coins evolve from internet jokes into serious investment vehicles backed by institutional validation. Recent ETF launches for DOGE have generated impressive trading volumes, while newer projects like Layer Brett demonstrate how meme culture can merge with cutting-edge blockchain technology. Which projects represent the best crypto […] The post Best Crypto To Buy In 2025: Dogecoin, Layer Brett And Shiba Inu Spark Meme Coin Revival appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 21:30
Is This XRP’s Golden Opportunity? Bollinger Bands Deliver Brutal Chart Truth

The post Is This XRP’s Golden Opportunity? Bollinger Bands Deliver Brutal Chart Truth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP has returned to news headlines following today’s daily chart print, with the coin closing at almost exactly its Bollinger mid-band level of $2.97. This line is not just a technical average; it has previously acted as a support level, catching the price just before a rebound. In late July, XRP’s price reached the mid-band at $2.70 before rising to $3.80 — an increase of almost 40% in under three weeks. The question on the minds of traders watching now is whether history is repeating itself and if today’s setup could mark the bottom of this leg. But if you look at the bigger picture, things change. On the weekly chart, XRP isn’t at a clear bottom or top — it is stuck in the middle. The weekly mid-band is lower at $2.68, while the upper band is higher at $3.53. XRP/USD by TradingView This creates an uneasy equilibrium: A move down to the mid-band could result in a decline of 10.3%, while a move up to the upper band could lead to an increase of 18.2%. The odds of either outcome are almost equal, which makes the risk/reward profile less attractive than the daily picture might suggest. Is it really golden opportunity for XRP price? Short-term signals whisper “golden opportunity,” but longer-term charts keep flashing uncertainty. Daily traders can identify a clear technical level, but swing traders are aware that the real danger lies in over-committing while the weekly candles fluctuate between ranges. For XRP, the “golden” label only applies if buyers defend the $2.97 band convincingly. A slip to $2.68 would transform this setup from an opportunity into a warning. On the other hand, a push through $3.20 would be the first sign that bulls are aiming for $3.50 again. Source: https://u.today/is-this-xrps-golden-opportunity-bollinger-bands-deliver-brutal-chart-truth
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 21:14
Institutional Adoption Drives Solana to New ATH, as Snorter Token’s $4M Presale Soars

Growing institutional adoption is the main drive behind Solana’s performance over the past month. $SOL is currently up 29.54% over the last 30 days and the momentum hasn’t died out yet. The token trades at $239 at the time of writing, after consolidating its position around the $240 threshold. This performance is the direct result […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/21 21:12
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Compares Low-Risk DeFi To Google

The post Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Compares Low-Risk DeFi To Google appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes that stable, low-risk decentralized finance protocols can provide an economic backbone to the blockchain network. He compared their role to the way Google Search has long supported Google. In a Sept. 20 blog post, Buterin defined low-risk DeFi as applications that include payments, savings tools, synthetic assets, and fully collateralized lending. What is Low-Risk DeFi? Sponsored These protocols, he explained, create irreplaceable value for both the network and its users. Unlike speculative yield farming or meme-driven trading, they align with Ethereum’s technical properties and the community’s long-term goals. According to him, these low-risk DeFi protocols now serve as a reliable foundation for the blockchain network. They would also ensure Ethereum’s economic resilience while freeing other projects from the burden of generating revenue. “Ethereum has decentralization baked in at a much deeper technical and social layer, and I would argue that the low-risk defi use case creates a lot of alignment between ‘doing well’ and ‘being good,’ to a degree that does not exist for advertisement,” he noted. Buterin admitted he was initially skeptical of DeFi because its early use cases revolved around speculative tokens, liquidity mining, and unsustainable yields. The environment, shaped partly by regulatory barriers, pushed developers toward products that appeared “safe” only when they offered little substance. Sponsored In his view, agencies like the US SEC, under Gary Gensler, created perverse incentives by punishing transparent projects while ignoring speculative activity. “Gary Gensler and others deserve serious blame for creating a regulatory environment where the more useless your application is, the safer you are, and the more transparently you act and the more clear guarantees you offer to investors, the more likely you are to be deemed ‘a security’,” Buterin wrote Moreover, the Ethereum co-founder opined that high technical risks also shaped DeFi’s early…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 21:06
Germany leads EU push to block Big Tech from financial data access system

Big Tech companies are on course to be shut out of a new European Union market for financial data, despite warnings from Donald Trump that he will penalize countries that “discriminate” against US firms with higher tariffs.  With Germany’s backing, EU negotiators are steering toward rules that would bar Meta, Apple, Google and Amazon from […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/21 21:01
BlockDAG’s Record-Breaking nearly $410M Rise & Singapore Deployment Event Put Nexchain’s Presale Hopes to the Test

The Nexchain crypto presale has grabbed early attention as traders scout for the next breakout token. Hype around the Nexchain […] The post BlockDAG’s Record-Breaking nearly $410M Rise & Singapore Deployment Event Put Nexchain’s Presale Hopes to the Test appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/21 21:00
ETH vs. XRP vs. $TAP: Which Crypto Will Be The First to Explode for 100x?

The world of finance is rapidly moving to tokenization as it is the process of converting traditional assets into digital tokens that can be traded, transferred, and managed on secure platforms. Tokenization from real estate to commodities, currencies, and securities is being proclaimed the gateway to traditional finance and the digital economy.  There are three […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/21 21:00
Crypto Booms Like Early Internet

In a striking analogy, Jefferies has likened the current state of cryptocurrencies to the Internet in 1996, hinting at vast growth potential. This comparison is generating buzz among institutional investors who are eying the digital asset market with interest.Continue Reading:Crypto Booms Like Early Internet
Coinstats2025/09/21 20:28
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

Nubank plans stablecoin integration for credit card transactions

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000