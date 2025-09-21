2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
A Scalable And Developer-Friendly Environment

A Scalable And Developer-Friendly Environment

The post A Scalable And Developer-Friendly Environment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEAR Protocol focuses on enhancing usability, scalability, and accessibility to drive mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. A closer look on NEAR token by Coinidol.com. NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a blockchain platform that aims to provide a scalable and developer-friendly environment for building decentralized applications (DApps) and services. It uses a sharding mechanism called “Nightshade” to improve scalability. Sharding divides the network into smaller shards, each capable of processing transactions and smart contracts independently, increasing the overall network capacity. It helps to to provide a user-friendly experience for developers and users alike, with a focus on reducing friction and complexity when interacting with blockchain applications. Moreover, NEAR has introduced a bridge called Rainbow Bridge that enables the movement of assets and tokens between the NEAR and Ethereum blockchains. NEAR (NEAR) token NEAR is the native utility token of the NEAR Protocol. It’s used for various purposes within the ecosystem, such as staking, participating in governance decisions, paying transaction fees, and accessing services. An official wallet that allows users to securely manage their NEAR tokens, interact with DApps, and participate in staking. NEAR Protocol uses a Proof of Stake consensus mechanism to secure the network. Validators are chosen to create and validate blocks based on the amount of NEAR tokens they stake as collateral. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/near-protocol-near-token/
NEAR
NEAR$2.916-2.21%
WorldShards
SHARDS$0.006297-7.92%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06986-11.45%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 21:38
Kongsi
WNBA Playoffs Schedule Round 2: Storylines And Viewing Guide

WNBA Playoffs Schedule Round 2: Storylines And Viewing Guide

The post WNBA Playoffs Schedule Round 2: Storylines And Viewing Guide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 18: Chelsea Gray #12 and A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces celebrate a 74-73 victory against the Seattle Storm in Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) Getty Images The 2025 WNBA playoffs continue this Sunday as semifinals tip off, and it brings everything a postseason could ask for: a dynasty on the line, a top seed chasing history, an underdog missing its brightest star and four of the league’s five MVP finalists still in the fight. The new playoff format, best-of-three in the first round, best-of-five in the semifinals and a newly expanded best-of-seven Finals, has already shaken up the postseason. It rewarded Indiana’s ability to overcome a higher-seeded Atlanta Dream, while giving heavyweights like Minnesota and Las Vegas more room to assert themselves in longer matchups. Now, September belongs to the league’s brightest stars and sharpest minds, with the MVP finalists set to showcase their strengths: A’ja Wilson’s dominance, Napheesa Collier’s consistency, Alyssa Thomas’s versatility and Kelsey Mitchell’s resilience are all set to define the semifinals. And on the sideline, Cheryl Reeve and Becky Hammon continue to chase coaching legacies of their own. WNBA Playoffs Storylines to follow MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 23: Napheesa Collier #24 of the Minnesota Lynx celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Connecticut Sun at Target Center on May 23, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and…
SUN
SUN$0.032467+2.55%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9501-6.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08375-5.10%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 21:37
Kongsi
Zexpire Becomes The Best Crypto To Buy Now After Analysts Compare It To Solana

Zexpire Becomes The Best Crypto To Buy Now After Analysts Compare It To Solana

The post Zexpire Becomes The Best Crypto To Buy Now After Analysts Compare It To Solana appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Zexpire has moved into the spotlight after a group of market analysts set it side by side with Solana, one of the fastest-growing coins of recent years. That comparison has sent buyers rushing in, pushing up daily volume and lifting Zexpire’s price chart to fresh highs, leading commentators to call it the best crypto to …
Nowchain
NOW$0.00537+1.32%
Kongsi
CoinPedia2025/09/21 21:25
Kongsi
One-Third Of Your Customers Will Stop Doing Business With You Because Of This

One-Third Of Your Customers Will Stop Doing Business With You Because Of This

The post One-Third Of Your Customers Will Stop Doing Business With You Because Of This appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. No self-service? Say goodbye to 1 in 3 customers. getty If your customers reach out to you for customer support or for problems to be resolved, this is must-have information. In my annual customer experience research, we asked more than 1,000 U.S. consumers if they had ever stopped doing business with a company or brand because self-service options were not provided. Thirty-four percent said yes, which means: Not offering self-service options for customer support could cost you one-third of your customers. Age makes a difference. When you break it down by generations, more than twice as many Gen-Z customers (43%) than Baby Boomers (20%) have stopped doing business with a company because it didn’t offer self-service options for customer support. Traditional Customer Support The majority of all customers (68%) prefer the phone to self-service options. While the phone may be the first choice, it does have its drawbacks. Often, customers experience wait times. While the friendly recorded message may indicate the customer’s call “is very important,” a long wait time sends a different message. Sometimes customers become frustrated with being transferred, having to repeat their story to multiple customer support agents, language barriers and more. Self-Service Options Self-service customer support options are available to customers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They typically handle simple questions and problems, and in some cases, are interactive, allowing customers to complete simple transactions. Customers using self-service appreciate how quickly they can get answers to questions and get their problems resolved without wait times and the hassle of authentication procedures that customers view as time wasters. Some of these options include: Frequently Asked Questions: This is typically on a website and provides brief answers or articles related to the most common customer inquiries. Video Tutorials: These are often found on a website,…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.0897+5.41%
1
1$0.014341+55.17%
Threshold
T$0.01543-3.86%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 21:19
Kongsi
Nexchain Faces Pressure as BlockDAG Prepares nearly $410M Market Takeover

Nexchain Faces Pressure as BlockDAG Prepares nearly $410M Market Takeover

The post Nexchain Faces Pressure as BlockDAG Prepares nearly $410M Market Takeover appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 21 September 2025 | 16:00 Nexchain seeks early wins, but BlockDAG’s nearly $410M momentum, 26.3B coins sold, 3M miners, and Singapore Deployment Event could leave little room for latecomers once it goes live. The Nexchain crypto presale has grabbed early attention as traders scout for the next breakout token. Hype around the Nexchain price has spiked across forums and Telegram groups, with supporters claiming its focus on scalability and DeFi integration could give it an edge. The pitch is simple: a future-ready blockchain that wants to blend high-speed transactions with developer-friendly tools. BlockDAG, however, is no longer pitching; it is proving. It has locked in global exchange listings, scaled a community in the hundreds of thousands, and is preparing a headline-grabbing Deployment Event in Singapore. While Nexchain is hoping to spark momentum, BlockDAG has already built the infrastructure to sustain it. The contrast is drawing interest from investors who want more than just potential; they want something already moving at full speed. Nexchain’s DeFi Pitch Sparks Early Buzz in Presale Circles The Nexchain crypto presale has quickly gained traction, drawing attention from traders hoping to spot the next high-utility project before it lists. Built around a vision of blending high-speed transactions with simplified DeFi access, Nexchain is positioning itself as a blockchain for builders rather than speculators. The project claims its infrastructure will cut transaction costs while giving developers plug-and-play tools for launching dApps, staking pools, and automated market makers. This vision has helped it secure millions in presale commitments, with speculation growing that the Nexchain price could surge following its first major listings. Its team has pushed aggressive marketing across social platforms, using this momentum to build a strong presale community. The Nexchain crypto presale is now seen by some as an early entry into a future…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.56-6.91%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03931-6.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08375-5.10%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 21:07
Kongsi
After Intel’s hot rally, INTC stock flashes major crash signal

After Intel’s hot rally, INTC stock flashes major crash signal

The post After Intel’s hot rally, INTC stock flashes major crash signal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock staged one of the biggest rallies this week, surging nearly 30% on Thursday, but a key technical indicator suggests the chipmaker may face a correction or consolidation in the near term. Despite Thursday’s rally, INTC shares closed the week down more than 3%, ending at $29.58. Over the past week, Intel stock has still gained more than 20%. The latest surge was primarily fueled by investor enthusiasm surrounding Intel’s deal with semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).  The agreement, which included a $5 billion investment, sparked the biggest single-day jump in Intel’s share price in decades and reignited optimism around the struggling chipmaker. From a technical perspective, Intel’s 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbed above 71, firmly placing the stock in overbought territory.  Intel stock price analysis chart. Source: Market Screener Typically, an RSI above 70 signals that buying momentum has reached unsustainable levels and that a short-term pullback may be imminent. Intel stock key price levels to watch  The rally stalled near the $30.50 level, where shares met resistance and quickly reversed lower. This rejection suggests the stock may have reached a temporary peak, with downside risks now becoming more pronounced. If a correction unfolds, the first potential support zone sits around $25, where the 20-day simple moving average (MA) is positioned. A deeper retreat could push the stock toward the $23 region near the 50-day average, a level that has previously acted as support. At the same time, the broader story for Intel is more complex. In addition to the Nvidia deal, the company has lowered its 2025 non-GAAP operating expense outlook, strengthened its balance sheet through asset sales, and tied major foundry investments to firm customer commitments, reflecting greater financial discipline. Even so, many analysts remain cautious, watching closely to see whether Intel can…
NEAR
NEAR$2.916-2.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08375-5.10%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.105-2.12%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 20:46
Kongsi
This Coin Already Jumped 5,507% and The Presale Only Just Started

This Coin Already Jumped 5,507% and The Presale Only Just Started

AIAO is the token behind AlgosOne, a platform with technology that’s already shaking up the world of AI-driven trading.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01197-6.33%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1237-10.81%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/21 20:15
Kongsi
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 21

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 21

Can traders expect Cardano (ADA) to bounce back to $0.90 mark next week?
Cardano
ADA$0.8184-4.31%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/21 20:06
Kongsi
Story: Pullback or breakout? Liquidity clusters decide IP’s next move

Story: Pullback or breakout? Liquidity clusters decide IP’s next move

IP enters price discovery mode with upside potential.
Mode Network
MODE$0.001398-7.72%
Movement
MOVE$0.1136-7.86%
Story
IP$13.223-3.60%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/21 20:00
Kongsi
Latest Crypto News: Topnotch Crypto Launches Zero-Threshold, Free Cloud Mining App

Latest Crypto News: Topnotch Crypto Launches Zero-Threshold, Free Cloud Mining App

Topnotch Crypto has launched a new cloud mining service that combines the upside potential of cryptocurrency price increases with the steady returns from mining contracts.
Cloud
CLOUD$0.11149-12.76%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003383-3.34%
RWAX
APP$0.002273-6.57%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/21 20:00
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

Nubank plans stablecoin integration for credit card transactions

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000