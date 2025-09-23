Solana, Wormhole And Pyth Lead The Pack
Santiment's latest snapshot of GitHub activity has put a fresh spotlight on the projects building inside Solana's fast-growing ecosystem, and the leaderboard reads like a who's who of tooling, oracles and on-chain infrastructure. In a short thread, the on-chain analytics firm listed the top ten Solana projects by development activity over the past 30 days, led, perhaps unsurprisingly, by Solana itself and followed by cross-chain and infrastructure names such as Wormhole and Pyth. Santiment's post, which displays directional indicators showing how each project's rank moved compared with last month, ranks the top ten as: Solana, Wormhole Foundation, Pyth Network, Drift, Swarms, Helium, Jito, Metaplex, Marinade and Jupiter. Development activity, the metric Santiment tracks by notable GitHub events, is noisy but telling. When teams push code, open pull requests or increase repository commits, it can presage product launches, upgrades or an acceleration of feature work that won't always show up immediately in price charts. For an ecosystem that sells itself on speed and developer friendliness, a spike in code commits is a useful reminder that heavy engineering is still happening under the surface, even when markets wobble. Santiment's analysis, published alongside the tweet, emphasizes those on-chain and off-chain code footprints as a complement to social and price metrics. The timing of the ranking comes as SOL, the network's native token, remains the focal point for traders and institutions alike. Solana's price has been trading well above triple digits in recent sessions. That price action has been choppy. CoinMarketCap's live feed showed SOL trading near $220 at the time of writing. Top 10 Projects Driving Solana Development Beyond the chain token, the list gives a useful read on what builders care about. Wormhole, the cross-chain messaging protocol that helps move assets between Solana and other chains, sits high on the leaderboard as…
