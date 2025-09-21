what happens when one firm holds 3% (or 7%) of all Bitcoin?
Welcome to Slate Sundays, CryptoSlate's new weekly feature showcasing in-depth interviews, expert analysis, and thought-provoking op-eds that go beyond the headlines to explore the ideas and voices shaping the future of crypto. On Wall Street and Crypto Twitter, few names spark debate like Michael Saylor and his Bitcoin-hungry software company, Strategy. Gone are the days when MicroStrategy was just a business intelligence software vendor. Today, "Strategy" stands as the world's biggest corporate Bitcoin holder, packing away more than 638,900 BTC (3% of the total circulating supply). For some Bitcoiners, Saylor's conviction is a validation of the king of crypto's coming-of-age as an institutional reserve asset. For critics, it's a warning: centralization risk, wrapped in a narrative. So, where does the truth lie, and just how much supply is too much for any single entity? Crossing the 3% rubicon It wasn't always clear this day would come. In the early days, Bitcoin was for nerdy devs, quasi-religious cypherpunks, and early adopters. Today, one NASDAQ-listed firm sits atop a pile of digital gold that overshadows that of BlackRock, Tesla, and Coinbase combined. It's not just about numbers. As Nic Puckrin, CEO and founder at Coin Bureau, points out: "Having a NASDAQ-listed firm owning such a large allocation of BTC shows that Bitcoin has moved from the fringe to the spotlight of mainstream corporate finance… For institutions still hesitant, Strategy's holdings act as a powerful signal, telling others that a publicly traded firm can allocate billions of dollars to BTC, and so can you." Bitcoin has firmly entered the institutional era. For treasuries and pension funds searching for alternatives to cash, Strategy's lead acts as a proof-of-concept. But this milestone also swings the conversation back to first principles. Bitcoin was designed as a decentralized network, immune to the grip of any single company, country,…
