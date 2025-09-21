2025-09-23 Tuesday

Oracle (ORCL) Stock: Jumps on Potential $20 Billion Meta AI Cloud Partnership

Oracle (ORCL) Stock: Jumps on Potential $20 Billion Meta AI Cloud Partnership

TLDR Oracle in advanced talks with Meta for $20 billion multi-year AI cloud deal to power large language models Oracle stock jumped 4% on Friday, bringing year-to-date gains to 85% on strong cloud demand Deal would add to Oracle’s recent wins including $300 billion OpenAI contract and xAI partnership Meta seeks to reduce reliance on [...] The post Oracle (ORCL) Stock: Jumps on Potential $20 Billion Meta AI Cloud Partnership appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/21 21:35
Pentagon Hails Restart Of Critical Minerals Mine In Idaho

Pentagon Hails Restart Of Critical Minerals Mine In Idaho

The post Pentagon Hails Restart Of Critical Minerals Mine In Idaho appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Major General John T. Reim (holding scissors) prepares to cut the ribbon at the reopening ceremony for the Stibnite mine in Central Idaho on Friday, September 19, 2025. Idaho Governor Brad Little and Deputy Undersecretary Kristin Sleeper of the Department of Agriculture (wearing orange vests) joined Reim and officials at Perpetua Resources for the ceremony. Perpetua Resources Saying it puts the Pentagon “one step closer to establishing a complete domestic supply chain,” Maj. Gen. John T. Reim, Joint Program Executive Officer Armaments & Ammunition and Picatinny Arsenal Commanding General hailed the reopening of the Stibnite Mine operated by Perpetua Resources in Idaho on Friday, September 19. Maj. Gen. Reim spoke to an audience of local, state, and company officials who had gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the mine’s site in Central Idaho. “After 8 years of extensive permitting review and over $400 million invested, it is finally time for the Stibnite Gold Project to deliver for America,” said Jon Cherry, President & CEO of Perpetua Resources. “A united vision to produce critical resources urgently needed for national security and to restore an abandoned site, along with the feedback from our communities, have guided us to this monumental milestone.” Antimony’s Crucial Role In The Pentagon’s Weapons Systems Though it is known to contain sizable quantities of an array of minerals, including gold and silver, the Stibnite mine’s known reserves of the critical mineral antimony is the main prize the Pentagon hopes to secure from its operations. In documents filed during its years-long permitting process with the U.S. Forest Service, Perpetua estimates the mine’s ore contains as much 4.8 million ounces of gold, 6.4 million ounces of silver, and 149 million pounds of antimony. The overall mining site covers 3,200 acres of land including 3 pit mining sites. Crucially, Perpetua…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 21:31
Institutional Adoption Driving Solana to a New ATH, as Snorter Token Soars

Institutional Adoption Driving Solana to a New ATH, as Snorter Token Soars

The post Institutional Adoption Driving Solana to a New ATH, as Snorter Token Soars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutional Adoption Driving Solana to a New ATH, as Snorter Token Soars Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/institutional-adoption-drives-solana-to-new-ath-snorter-token-soars/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 21:26
Opendoor (OPEN) Stock: Is It a Buy Right Now?

Opendoor (OPEN) Stock: Is It a Buy Right Now?

TLDR Opendoor hired Kaz Nejatian from Shopify as new CEO and brought back co-founders Keith Rabois and Eric Wu to the board Stock surged nearly 500% year-to-date but remains below its SPAC debut price at around $9.55 Company achieved brief profitability with $23 million adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2025 after years of losses Third quarter [...] The post Opendoor (OPEN) Stock: Is It a Buy Right Now? appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/21 21:24
U.S. Senator Suggests Stockpiling 1 Million BTC to Slash National Debt

U.S. Senator Suggests Stockpiling 1 Million BTC to Slash National Debt

The post U.S. Senator Suggests Stockpiling 1 Million BTC to Slash National Debt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 21 September 2025 | 16:03 U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis has floated an ambitious idea that places Bitcoin at the center of America’s long-term financial strategy. She believes that building a national reserve of the cryptocurrency could drastically reduce the country’s $37 trillion debt burden. Her vision calls for the U.S. government to amass one million Bitcoins – roughly 5% of the total supply – and hold them untouched for two decades. Based on her projections, such a reserve could eventually wipe out nearly half of the nation’s outstanding debt, providing what she described as a long-overdue fiscal reset. Lummis suggested that the groundwork for this plan could begin immediately. She pointed to Bitcoin and other digital assets already in federal custody, such as those seized by the U.S. Marshals Service, as a potential foundation for a “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.” From there, she proposed that additional government assets could gradually be converted into Bitcoin to build up the reserve over time. The senator emphasized that some early steps could be executed using existing executive powers, without waiting for new legislation. However, she warned that a long-term legal framework would still be essential to ensure the reserve’s permanence. “Codifying a strategic Bitcoin reserve into law is critical,” she argued, noting that it would prevent future administrations from dismantling the initiative. Lummis’ proposal highlights a bold and unconventional use case for Bitcoin: treating it not as a speculative investment, but as a sovereign reserve asset comparable to gold or foreign currency holdings. If enacted, the move would mark the first time a major government directly tied its fiscal recovery strategy to Bitcoin, potentially reshaping global perceptions of the cryptocurrency. While the idea remains theoretical, the proposal underscores a growing debate in Washington over how digital assets might influence America’s economic future. Supporters…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 21:16
Michael Saylor Updates Bitcoin Tracker, Strategy Expected to Announce New Acquisition

Michael Saylor Updates Bitcoin Tracker, Strategy Expected to Announce New Acquisition

The post Michael Saylor Updates Bitcoin Tracker, Strategy Expected to Announce New Acquisition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Michael Saylor released a new Bitcoin Tracker post on X, with past patterns suggesting Strategy will soon disclose a BTC acquisition. Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings updates typically cause speculation and market interest. Immediate Bitcoin price impact is speculative; historical precedent suggests mild trading volume uptick. Michael Saylor, co-founder and executive chairman of Strategy, disclosed a new Bitcoin Tracker update on X on September 14, 2025, suggesting a potential BTC acquisition. Historically, Strategy announces Bitcoin acquisitions shortly after such updates, impacting Bitcoin market sentiment and trading volumes over the short term. Bitcoin Market Influences and Institutional Signals Saylor’s comments amplify excitement within the crypto community. Michael Saylor has previously remarked, “Bitcoin deserves credit.” With Strategy’s history, industry analysts anticipate a near-term Bitcoin acquisition confirmation. Market Data and Insights Did you know? Historically, Saylor’s public Bitcoin Tracker posts precede official acquisition announcements, often resulting in speculation about the potential size and timing of new BTC purchases by Strategy. Bitcoin’s current price stands at $115,786.13, with a market cap of $2.31 trillion and a 57.13% market dominance, according to CoinMarketCap. Despite a 0.12% decrease in the past 24 hours, Bitcoin experienced a 13.95% gain over the past 90 days. Trading volume in the last 24 hours was $23.47 billion, representing a 24.95% decrease. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:06 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from the Coincu research team suggest Saylor’s updates could signal institutional interest, potentially influencing regulatory perspectives on corporate Bitcoin strategies. Predicting exact outcomes is challenging, but past trends show observable impacts on market engagement when Strategy updates its BTC holdings. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing. Source: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/michael-saylor-bitcoin-tracker-update-2/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 21:12
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 21:10
what happens when one firm holds 3% (or 7%) of all Bitcoin?

what happens when one firm holds 3% (or 7%) of all Bitcoin?

The post what happens when one firm holds 3% (or 7%) of all Bitcoin? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to Slate Sundays, CryptoSlate’s new weekly feature showcasing in-depth interviews, expert analysis, and thought-provoking op-eds that go beyond the headlines to explore the ideas and voices shaping the future of crypto. On Wall Street and Crypto Twitter, few names spark debate like Michael Saylor and his Bitcoin-hungry software company, Strategy. Gone are the days when MicroStrategy was just a business intelligence software vendor. Today, “Strategy” stands as the world’s biggest corporate Bitcoin holder, packing away more than 638,900 BTC (3% of the total circulating supply). For some Bitcoiners, Saylor’s conviction is a validation of the king of crypto’s coming-of-age as an institutional reserve asset. For critics, it’s a warning: centralization risk, wrapped in a narrative. So, where does the truth lie, and just how much supply is too much for any single entity? Crossing the 3% rubicon It wasn’t always clear this day would come. In the early days, Bitcoin was for nerdy devs, quasi-religious cypherpunks, and early adopters. Today, one NASDAQ-listed firm sits atop a pile of digital gold that overshadows that of BlackRock, Tesla, and Coinbase combined. It’s not just about numbers. As Nic Puckrin, CEO and founder at Coin Bureau, points out: “Having a NASDAQ-listed firm owning such a large allocation of BTC shows that Bitcoin has moved from the fringe to the spotlight of mainstream corporate finance… For institutions still hesitant, Strategy’s holdings act as a powerful signal, telling others that a publicly traded firm can allocate billions of dollars to BTC, and so can you.” Bitcoin has firmly entered the institutional era. For treasuries and pension funds searching for alternatives to cash, Strategy’s lead acts as a proof-of-concept. But this milestone also swings the conversation back to first principles. Bitcoin was designed as a decentralized network, immune to the grip of any single company, country,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 21:09
XRP Tundra Presale at $0.01 Positions Early Investors for Wealth

XRP Tundra Presale at $0.01 Positions Early Investors for Wealth

The post XRP Tundra Presale at $0.01 Positions Early Investors for Wealth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On August 7, Ripple’s long-running battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission finally closed. Both sides dropped appeals, locking in a ruling that XRP sales on public exchanges are not securities, though institutional sales remain restricted under an injunction. Ripple agreed to pay a $125 million penalty, but for investors the real outcome was clarity: the uncertainty that had overshadowed XRP for years is now gone. The decision has already fueled optimism in a market where questions of regulatory status weigh heavily on adoption. Amid this optimism, the XRP ecosystem is beginning to focus less on legal risk and more on practical applications. One of the longest frustrations for XRP holders has been the absence of staking. While Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano users could earn rewards by putting their assets to work, XRP holders had little choice but to wait for price appreciation. XRP Tundra aims to change that by introducing on-ledger staking through Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys, alongside a presale model that delivers both a utility token and a governance token at an early entry price. Presale Delivers Two Tokens at Once The presale currently offers TUNDRA-S at $0.01, with early participants receiving more than the base allocation. Each purchase comes with a nineteen percent bonus in tokens and free TUNDRA-X, valued at $0.005. This effectively gives participants exposure to two assets for the cost of one, along with additional rewards. The sale reserves forty percent of the total TUNDRA-S supply for presale buyers. Launch values are already set at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, providing rare transparency at such an early stage. For many in the XRP community, these terms stand out against a backdrop of presales that often leave token valuations vague until exchange listings. Utility and Governance Split Across Solana and XRP…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 21:01
Analyst Predicts Bitcoin Adoption to Surge Amid Financial System Reset

Analyst Predicts Bitcoin Adoption to Surge Amid Financial System Reset

TLDR Analyst Jordi Visser sees Bitcoin as a growing alternative to traditional systems. A global financial reset may drive more people to invest in Bitcoin. Rising distrust in banks and governments boosts Bitcoin’s potential. As consumer confidence drops, Bitcoin’s adoption is expected to rise. Bitcoin (BTC) is positioned for significant growth as the global financial [...] The post Analyst Predicts Bitcoin Adoption to Surge Amid Financial System Reset appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/21 20:51
