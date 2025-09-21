2025-09-23 Tuesday

Apple’s new A19 chip architecture boosts AI performance in latest iPhones

The post Apple’s new A19 chip architecture boosts AI performance in latest iPhones appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple’s newest iPhone Air reached stores on Friday, and the custom chips installed to these phones point to a bigger push into artificial intelligence. Apple’s new A19 Pro chip is bringing a major shift in design. Each GPU core now includes neural accelerators to lift AI performance. Two other chips are debuting in iPhone: the N1, Apple’s first wireless chip for iPhone, and the C1X, the second generation of Apple’s in-house modem. Apple is moving towards chips customized for AI Broadcom has long developed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth in iPhones, while Apple has built radio chips for Apple Watch and Airpods for almost a decade. The N1 now lands in the entire range of iPhone Air and iPhone 17.  Arun Mathias, Apple’s VP of wireless software technologies and ecosystems, gave one example of what tighter integration can unlock. “One of the things people may not realize is that your Wi-Fi access points actually contribute to your device’s awareness of location, so you don’t need to use GPS, which actually costs more from a power perspective,” Mathias said. Modems are shifting too. Qualcomm has supplied every iPhone modem since 2020. That started to change in February when Apple rolled out the C1 chip featured in iPhone 16e, after buying Intel’s modem wing for $1 billion in 2019. Qualcomm parts are still used in the iPhone 17 Pro Max, 17 Pro, and 17, while Apple’s C1X ships inside the iPhone Air. According to Mathias, the C1X is “up to twice as fast” as the C1 and “uses 30% less energy” than the Qualcomm modem in the iPhone 16 Pro. Shares of Qualcomm and Broadcom barely moved after Apple’s announcements, and both will keep licensing agreements with Apple for core technologies. The A19 Pro arrives as investors press for clarity on Apple’s AI path…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/21 21:34
Justin Bieber’s Latest Top 10 Hit Proves His Continued Power At Radio

The post Justin Bieber’s Latest Top 10 Hit Proves His Continued Power At Radio appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Justin Bieber’s “Daisies” climbs into the top 10 on Radio Songs, adding another hit to his career as Swag II drives renewed attention to his catalog. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Singer Justin Bieber attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images Justin Bieber’s latest album Swag rebounds on the charts and soars after the singer re-released the set as a deluxe edition titled Swag II. The project is essentially two full-lengths combined, and sales and streams of both projects — and especially the latest iteration — help it climb on a number of rankings in the United States. While Bieber delivered fans more than 20 new tracks on Swag II, the focus when it comes to the charts is still on the singles from Swag. “Daisies,” the first promotional cut pushed from the first full-length, rises again on multiple rankings and breaks into the top 10 on several radio tallies, earning Bieber yet another career smash. Justin Bieber’s “Daisies” Breaks Into the Top 10 “Daisies” finally hits the top 10 on the Radio Songs list, Billboard’s rundown of the most successful tracks across all radio stations, regardless of genre or language, in the U.S. This frame, “Daisies” grows from No. 11 to No. 7. The same tune also enters the highest tier on the Adult Pop Airplay ranking for the first time, pushing from No. 11 to No. 9, coming in just a few spaces beneath where it lands on the Radio Songs list. Justin Bieber Adds New Top 10 Hits With “Daisies” Bieber collects a milestone fifteenth top 10 on the Adult Pop Airplay list. The Canadian pop icon is up to 22 top 10s…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/21 21:25
BTC Price Hits $116,000; How Long Until Bitcoin Hits New All Time Highs

The post BTC Price Hits $116,000; How Long Until Bitcoin Hits New All Time Highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following a volatile week driven by the Federal Reserve’s decision to lower interest rates for the first time in 2025, the price of bitcoin has rebounded to $116,000. Investors are arguing over whether the market needs more time to stabilise or if this momentum is sufficient to propel Bitcoin to a new all-time high. Meanwhile, early-stage altcoins like Remittix are gaining serious attention, with some analysts suggesting it could rival Bitcoin in growth potential after raising $26.2 million. BTC Price Holds Momentum After Fed Rate Cut Source: TradingView After Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced a 25 basis point cut, the price of bitcoin surged, peaking at $118,000 and then leveling off at $116,000 for a brief period. Long-term holders are increasing their Bitcoin holdings as exchange reserves decline, according to on-chain data, indicating that confidence is still high. Technically, $118,000 remains the next significant resistance, while the downside is supported by $115,200 and $113,300. Analysts predict a breakout towards $120,000 and possibly new highs later this year if buyers can close the price of bitcoin above $118,000 today. Strong rallies are frequently set up by protracted consolidation phases like the one we are currently experiencing, according to historical cycles. Remittix Gains Ground As Investors Seek The Next Big Winner While the BTC price tests resistance, Remittix is proving itself as one of the best crypto projects of 2025. Known as a PayFi altcoin, it is building real-world solutions that make it more than just speculation. With its token still priced at $0.1080, it is viewed by many as the next 100x crypto and a low-cap crypto gem worth watching closely. Here’s what sets Remittix apart from other tokens: Raised over $26.2M, selling 667M tokens, showing strong early demand Wallet beta has launched with multi-currency support and real-time FX rates Ranked…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/21 21:20
Saylor Explains Why Retail Traders May Lose Interest in Bitcoin

The post Saylor Explains Why Retail Traders May Lose Interest in Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Michael Saylor warns Bitcoin could lose its thrill for retail traders Institutions may make Bitcoin stable but less exciting short term Lower volatility could be the key to mainstream adoption Michael Saylor Explains Why Stability May Push Out Small Investors Bitcoin’s journey has been defined by wild price swings, sudden rallies, and heart-stopping crashes. But according to MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor, the world’s largest cryptocurrency may be entering a calmer phase — one that could feel “boring” to everyday traders. Speaking on a podcast with Natalie Brunell, Saylor suggested that as institutional adoption accelerates, Bitcoin’s appeal to retail investors could fade: “When large companies come in, the asset will become stable. That stability will take away the adrenaline rush, and some retail enthusiasm will wane. That’s natural for an asset maturing into the financial system.” Falling Volatility and Institutional Shift During the conversation, Saylor discussed MicroStrategy’s ongoing strategy for accumulating Bitcoin, the differences between its stock classes, and the company’s bid to join the S&P 500 index. While the firm has qualified before, it has not yet been included. Brunell also raised the issue of bearish sentiment among traders. Saylor explained that the market is not losing faith in Bitcoin but is adjusting to practical realities: “Bitcoin is consolidating. We have trillions of dollars in this asset sitting outside the financial system. You can’t borrow against it. People look rich on paper, but in reality, they need to sell Bitcoin to pay bills.” According to him, large holders, so-called whales sold around 5% of their holdings recently, and the market absorbed it without major disruption. “That’s why volatility is dropping. And that’s a very good sign,” Saylor added. He believes that low volatility will attract institutions, from asset managers to corporations, who are looking for predictable performance rather…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/21 21:03
Bitcoin Price Watch: Tight Range Signals Imminent Breakout or Breakdown

The post Bitcoin Price Watch: Tight Range Signals Imminent Breakout or Breakdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin traded at $115,733 on Sept. 21, 2025, with a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion and a 24-hour trading volume of $19.24 billion. The day’s price action remained confined within a narrow intraday range between $115,426 and $116,154, reflecting consolidation amid weakening momentum across multiple timeframes. Bitcoin From an intraday perspective, the 1-hour bitcoin chart […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-price-watch-tight-range-signals-imminent-breakout-or-breakdown/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/21 20:59
Flora Growth Unveils $401M Treasury to Power 0G AI Blockchain Innovation

Nasdaq-listed cannabis company Flora Growth has announced a significant $401 million treasury initiative aimed at bolstering its involvement in blockchain and AI innovation. The move centers around a private placement deal that combines $35 million in cash with $366 million in digital assets, primarily issued in Zero Gravity (0G) tokens. As part of this strategic [...]
Crypto Breaking News 2025/09/21 20:35
Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings

TLDR Tesla received approval to test robotaxis in Arizona with safety drivers, expanding beyond its Austin pilot program Stock rose 2.21% to $426.07 following the Arizona testing announcement Vehicle deliveries are down year over year, but energy storage business shows strong margins around 30% Tesla reports earnings next month with investors watching for stability after [...] The post Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Robotaxi Approval in Arizona Lifts Shares Ahead of Earnings appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/21 20:30
Data: BNB Chain has generated over $350 million in fee revenue in the third quarter of this year

PANews reported on September 21 that according to data disclosed by Token Terminal on the X platform, BNB Chain generated US$357.3 million in fee income in the third quarter of this year, setting a record high since the first quarter of 2023. The platforms with the largest contributions include: PancakeSwap, Venus, Uniswap, Solv Protocol, Aave, APX, Thena, Euler, DODO and LayerZero.
PANews 2025/09/21 20:19
HyperLiquid Bulls Seek Explosive Reversal Beyond $59.928 Zone

Hyperliquid (HYPE) is gaining attention with whale acquisition and bearish market signals. Token prices plummeted 4.28% to $54.05 within 24 hours.  Staking data onchain shows strong confidence, but analysts forecast possible declines toward $52.054 and $50.558 if support breaks. At present, the market cap of the token is valued at $18.05 billion, supported by a […]
Tronweekly 2025/09/21 20:00
Ethereum test opnieuw $4.500: breakout of afwijzing?

Ethereum staat op een interessant technisch kruispunt. De koers noteert vandaag $4.485, met een lichte stijging van 0,35% in de afgelopen 24 uur. Het handelsvolume ligt op $17,6 miljard. Volgens analist Ted (@TedPillows) probeert ETH opnieuw de belangrijke grens van $4.500 te doorbreken. Die zone fungeert al langere tijd als... Het bericht Ethereum test opnieuw $4.500: breakout of afwijzing? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats 2025/09/21 19:35
