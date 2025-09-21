Bursa MEXC
Can Cardano Price Break Past $1 In September Or Will Investors Chase 150x With LBRETT?
While most analysts obsess over Cardano price breaking the $1 psychological barrier, a deeper dive reveals fundamental scaling bottlenecks that could derail ADA‘s ambitious rally. Contrarian thinking suggests that Layer Brett, the emerging Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin, presents a compelling alternative narrative—one where proven Layer 2 technology sidesteps the very limitations constraining established networks like […] The post Can Cardano Price Break Past $1 In September Or Will Investors Chase 150x With LBRETT? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/21 20:30
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Price Set To Rally Above $2 In 2026, But Remittix Expected To Hit $4 From $0.10
Cardano is tipped to hit $2 by 2026, but Remittix’s $0.108 price, $26M raised, and 30+ country crypto-to-bank utility have analysts forecasting a 30x surge to $4 this year.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/21 20:30
A Monumental Move For Stablecoin Stability
The post A Monumental Move For Stablecoin Stability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with significant news! According to a recent report from Whale Alert, a substantial 250 million USDC minted at the USDC Treasury has just been added to the digital asset landscape. This monumental injection of a major stablecoin is more than just a number; it signals important shifts and potential movements within the broader crypto market. For anyone tracking digital finance, understanding the implications of such a large-scale event is crucial. Let’s dive into what this means for stability, liquidity, and the future of decentralized finance. What Does 250 Million USDC Minted Really Mean? When we hear that 250 million USDC minted, it refers to the creation of new units of USD Coin (USDC). USDC is a stablecoin, meaning its value is pegged 1:1 to the US dollar. This makes it a crucial bridge between traditional finance and the volatile cryptocurrency market. The minting process typically occurs when an authorized entity, like Circle (the issuer of USDC), receives an equivalent amount of fiat currency (US dollars) and then issues new USDC tokens onto the blockchain. It’s essentially a digital representation of real-world money entering the crypto ecosystem. This process is vital for maintaining the stability and reliability of USDC. Every USDC token in circulation is theoretically backed by a corresponding dollar in reserves, ensuring its peg. The report from Whale Alert simply tracks these large movements on the blockchain, acting as a transparent monitor for significant transactions and creations of digital assets. So, while 250 million sounds like a huge sum, it reflects a direct inflow of capital or demand for a stable digital dollar. The Power of USDC Minted: Market Implications The creation of such a large amount of USDC minted often carries significant market implications. One primary effect is an increase in liquidity. More…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 20:27
Is XRP Ready For Its Most Powerful Rally Yet? Analysts See $20+ Ahead
The post Is XRP Ready For Its Most Powerful Rally Yet? Analysts See $20+ Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 20:23
ETH, XRP, SOL And A Potential 1000x Meme Coin Going Viral
The post ETH, XRP, SOL And A Potential 1000x Meme Coin Going Viral appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is shaping to deliver momentum price actions as the year ends. The heavyweights: ETH, XRP and SOL have seen discernible uptick in values that are largely a product of ecosystem upgrades and widespread adoption. But the meme coin category is perhaps more dramatic. The emergence of Layer Brett, a meme coin built on Ethereum Layer 2 tech is exciting traders. Layer Brett ($LBRETT) thrives on speedy transactions at low cost and a tremendous staking reward. Priced at $0.0058 in presale, Layer Brett is stealing the spotlight with whispers of a potential 1000x surge that remarkably dwarfs the boldest Solana price prediction. Ethereum: The DeFi and NFT Titan Ethereum (ETH) is the indisputable DeFi and NFT heavyweight, with current price action that can hit $5000 by 2026. This is driven by upgrades like sharding that will bolster scalability and reduce fees. Market observers are confident of a 1.5/2x increase in price that is likely to be caused by growing ETF momentum and DeFi expansion. This will make ETH a more reliable asset but ETH’s $500+ billion market cap limits capacity to produce astronomical returns compared to smaller, lower capped tokens. This is prompting investors to seek viral alternatives for outsized profits. XRP: Ripple’s Institutional Darling XRP is riding a wave of optimism, with its price near $3 and projections targeting $5-$10 by 2026, fueled by ETF approvals and Ripple’s global payment partnerships. Trends show whale accumulation and around 3.66 billion XRP in exchange inflows. Ripple’s (XRP) 2-3x upside appeals to those favoring stability, but its $183 billion market cap tempers the explosive growth sought by speculative traders. Solana: The High-Speed Contender Solana’s (SOL) lightning-fast blockchain powers DeFi, NFTs, and gaming and is currently trading around $238. Solana price prediction forecasts eyeing $250-$350 by 2026. The Alpenglow upgrade and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 20:08
UK observers raise concerns amid Athena’s regulatory issues
The post UK observers raise concerns amid Athena’s regulatory issues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. United Kingdom observers have raised concerns over an increase in crypto-related leanings in the country after reports of Elon Musk speaking at Whitehall last week at an event where most of the sponsors were crypto firms. The pattern, highlighted by UK observers, showed that right-wing movements were leaning towards decentralized digital currencies. One of the major sponsors, Athena Bitcoin Global, has been accused of profiting from cybercrime in the United States. Earlier this month, the attorney general for the District of Columbia Brian Schwalb accused the company of knowingly profiting from scams that have targeted elderly victims of large sums of money. UK observers raise concerns over crypto leanings Athena, one of the companies that makes Bitcoin ATMs, allows users to exchange cash for digital assets and vice versa. In the lawsuit filed against the company, the DC attorney general alleged that about 93% of the deposits in that district in its first five months were the product of fraud. Reports claimed that one elderly victim allegedly lost $98,000 over the course of three days after being exploited by criminals. The lawsuit claimed that the average age of the victims was 71, noting that Athena did little to nothing to prevent the fraud. Not only has Athena done little to nothing to prevent this fraud,” the lawsuit stated, “but it has instead pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars in undisclosed fees on the backs of scam victims and adopted policies to prevent these victims from recovering any of their losses.” Over the past months, authorities in the United Kingdom have warned about the threats that digital assets pose to democracy in the UK. They claimed that it has enabled hostile state actors and foreign nationals to secretly donate to political parties. Speaking about the issue, Tom Keating, director of the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 19:58
BNB Coin Surges Amid Market Anticipation
The post BNB Coin Surges Amid Market Anticipation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sunday trading in the crypto market remains relatively tranquil, but the forthcoming Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data could incite notable fluctuations. With the Federal Reserve’s course largely defined, market observers are now focused solely on employment and inflation updates. Continue Reading:BNB Coin Surges Amid Market Anticipation Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bnb-coin-surges-amid-market-anticipation
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 19:53
DOT Miners Launches New Mobile App, Achieving One-Stop Cloud Mining and Global Convenient Income
DOT Miners, a leading technology investment company, announced the official launch of its new mobile cloud mining application, providing global users with a one-stop digital asset acquisition channel.
Coinstats
2025/09/21 19:45
Russian Gov’t Rules Out Further Regional Crypto Mining Bans
The Russian government says it will not enact any further crypto mining bans, despite talk of further regional restrictions on miners.
Coinstats
2025/09/21 19:30
Fed expected to get a breather after months of inflation pressure
The Fed is expected to get a breather after months of inflation pressure, as its preferred inflation gauge likely slowed down last month. The personal consumption expenditures index, excluding food and energy, is forecast to have risen 0.2% in August, down from 0.3% in July, according to Bloomberg. On a yearly basis, the number is […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/21 19:06
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base
Nubank plans stablecoin integration for credit card transactions
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.
The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000