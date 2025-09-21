2025-09-23 Tuesday

Solana and Cardano Prices Fall As The Market Looks Towards Layer Brett For Huge Q4 Gains

Solana and Cardano Prices Fall As The Market Looks Towards Layer Brett For Huge Q4 Gains

The post Solana and Cardano Prices Fall As The Market Looks Towards Layer Brett For Huge Q4 Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is a sentimental one. Lately, the prevailing whisper is that the old guard is faltering. With both Solana and Cardano prices losing ground, a palpable sense of unease is spreading through their communities. While traders have long relied on these established networks, their recent stumbles have forced a collective pivot. The market’s gaze is now fixed on Layer Brett, a new project gaining momentum with the promise of delivering the kind of explosive, quarter-four gains that feel like a relic of a bygone era. Layer Brett: Where The Smart Money Is Flocking Layer Brett (LBRETT) is a master stroke in the new crypto landscape, an artful fusion of meme culture and the fundamental utility that powers a new generation of DeFi. It’s built on a rock-solid Ethereum Layer 2 framework, meaning it brings speed and efficiency to a space that has been hampered by high fees. This unique blend of hype and substance is why its presale is causing a sensation. At an accessible price of just $0.0058, LBRETT offers an unmissable entry point, with savvy traders already predicting a 100x return. Solana’s Performance Under the Microscope The Solana network (SOL) has long been hailed for its blazing-fast speeds, but recent price action reveals a chink in its armor. Solana has seen a recent dip, and the technical indicators are a cause for concern. The SOL MACD has recently turned negative, suggesting a loss of momentum, while the RSI sits in neutral territory, doing little to inspire confidence. While a SOL’s return to its recent highs isn’t off the table, the sheer size of the SOL market capitalization means that any significant gains will require immense capital inflows, making life-changing returns a distant memory. Is Cardano Price Losing Its Edge? The recent Cardano price movement tells a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 20:41
DOGE and XRP ETFs approved, DEAL Mining cloud mining becomes a new option for investors

DOGE and XRP ETFs approved, DEAL Mining cloud mining becomes a new option for investors

The post DOGE and XRP ETFs approved, DEAL Mining cloud mining becomes a new option for investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recently, US regulators approved ETFs for DOGE and XRP. This should have been a milestone: two major crypto assets entered the traditional financial market through ETFs, significantly lowering the barrier to entry for institutional investors. However, the market reaction has been somewhat muted. Prices haven’t surged as expected, and traders are more concerned about protecting themselves against volatility. This also illustrates a reality: even with continued positive news, relying solely on price increases remains uncertain. For an increasing number of investors, the real demand has shifted from “speculative growth” to “stable returns.” Stable Cash Flow: The Advantages of Cloud Mining Beyond ETFs, futures, and spot trading, cloud mining is becoming an undervalued investment tool. Its logic is straightforward: Purchase computing power through contracts → Receive daily profit settlements Contract expiration → Return principal No mining machines, no electricity costs, and no complex operations and maintenance issues required Compared to trading methods where price fluctuations are entirely dependent on market sentiment, cloud mining’s stability and visibility better meet the needs of today’s investors. DEAL Mining: The best gateway to capitalizing on trends Founded in 2016, DEAL Mining has served over 6.9 million users worldwide, covering over 200 countries and regions. Why is DEAL Mining trustworthy? Compliance: Registered in the UK, holds a US FinCEN MSB license Strategic Partnerships: Partners with mining manufacturers such as Bitmain to ensure stable computing power Green Energy: Our data center uses renewable energy, aligning with ESG trends Computing Power Optimization: Intelligently allocates resources to increase daily returns Multi-Currency Support: BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, and USDT are all supported Contract Examples Contract Plan Investment ($) Daily Profit ($) Duration Total Profit ($) M30s++ (BTC) 100 4.0 2 Days 8 A1326-109T (DOGE) 500 6.0 5 Days 30 M60 (BTC) 1,000 12.6 10 Days 126 S21 Pro (DOGE)…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 20:31
Top 3 Hidden Crypto Gems Set for 8,880% Gains, One Powered by Meme-to-Earn Culture

Top 3 Hidden Crypto Gems Set for 8,880% Gains, One Powered by Meme-to-Earn Culture

Explore AVAX & XRP’s current footing and why MAGAX is emerging as a top meme-to-earn presale with potential for massive returns—early access matters.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 20:30
LTC Usage Climbs as Litecoin Dominates Global Payment Rankings

LTC Usage Climbs as Litecoin Dominates Global Payment Rankings

Litecoin surged in payment use through 2024 and 2025, briefly overtaking Tether mid-year. Web hosting, proxies, and gaming dominate LTC payments, driving steady subscription-based digital service growth. Litecoin has strengthened its role as a preferred cryptocurrency for payments, according to CoinGate’s seven-year report. The data place LTC among the world’s three major payment methods on [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/21 20:27
Why Retailers Need A Weather Strategy Beyond Inventory Forecasting

Why Retailers Need A Weather Strategy Beyond Inventory Forecasting

The post Why Retailers Need A Weather Strategy Beyond Inventory Forecasting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pedestrians crossing the street on a snowy day. getty Weather is a perennial wildcard in retail performance. It’s frequently blamed for poor quarterly results – like last fall, when Gap, Target, Shoe Carnival and Columbia Sportswear credited unseasonably warm temperatures for weak apparel and footwear sales. Yet skeptics could argue that weather is a convenient scapegoat. The U.S. spans diverse weather conditions and with online shopping reducing the need for shoppers to venture outdoors, the weather’s impact on overall results should be limited. Less often retailers credit weather for strong results, though common sense suggests it drives performance both ways. A study published by the Federal Research Bank of San Francisco confirmed weather’s significant influence on retail sales, especially during severe weather events, but offers little insight into how retailers might strategically use weather forecasts to minimize losses and maximize gains. The Weather Company has a fix for that. “Companies need weather to be part of their overall strategy. It’s getting less and less acceptable to use weather as an excuse for poor performance,” shared Weather Company president Sheri Bachstein. “Especially now, with AI, it’s just so easy to apply weather data to a company’s business intelligence system to shape a retailer’s marketing, inventory and logistics operations to improve efficiency and drive topline revenue.” She also points out that climate change is accelerating shifts in weather patterns, with more weather events occurring outside their seasonal norms – making predictive weather data more critical than ever for retailers. “In the past, businesses saw weather more as something to mitigate against and now they are seeing that it can be used more strategically to drive revenue,” she continued. Making More From Weather Data Eight out of ten C-suite retail executives surveyed by the Weather Company agree that “enhanced weather intelligence has the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 20:10
CME to Launch XRP Futures Options: What This Means for the Market

CME to Launch XRP Futures Options: What This Means for the Market

The post CME to Launch XRP Futures Options: What This Means for the Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In October, the CME Group – the world’s largest derivatives exchange- will launch options on XRP futures, a move that has sent waves of excitement across the crypto community. This historic ruling paves the way for complex financial instruments based on XRP and indicates the rising demand for the cryptocurrency as a tradeable commodity. These kinds of events frequently serve as price growth accelerators. Institutional traders can manage risk, speculate, and hedge using futures and options, which boosts liquidity and validates the asset. With CME taking over, it is anticipated that XRP would become more deeply integrated into international financial markets, supporting forecasts of a short-term increase above $5. Simultaneously, DeFi activity is increasing on XRPL, and DeXRP is becoming a key component of this development. More than 9,600 distinct investors have already supported the presale, demonstrating the community’s strong belief in a decentralized trading hub for the XRP ecosystem. DeXRP Features And Presale Details  In contrast to many hype-driven presales, DeXRP blends practical use with enormous growth potential. Among the main benefits are: Native XRPL Infrastructure: DeXRP can provide smooth trading for both institutional and retail users by utilizing XRP’s quick and inexpensive transactions. Strong grassroots support is demonstrated by the fact that over 9,500 wallets participated in the presale, demonstrating demonstrated investor interest. Ecosystem Partnerships: The team has demonstrated global ambition by announcing partnerships with WOW Earn and Micro3, as well as by sponsoring the WOW Summit in Hong Kong. By prioritizing partnerships over promotion, DeXRP is winning attention from top-tier media like Forbes, further validating its growth strategy. A significant milestone for early backers will be reached in Q4 of this year with the official listing and DEX launch. The team is introducing special benefits for presale investors ahead of the launch, including as early liquidity incentives,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 20:04
Season 4 Of ‘The Witcher’ Is Over Budget And Has The Highest Costs According To Netflix

Season 4 Of 'The Witcher' Is Over Budget And Has The Highest Costs According To Netflix

The post Season 4 Of ‘The Witcher’ Is Over Budget And Has The Highest Costs According To Netflix appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Liam Hemsworth’s debut season as the Witcher is the most expensive yet Netflix Netflix revealed yesterday that the fourth season of The Witcher is over-budget and cost more to make than any other instalment in the sword and sorcery series. The fourth season is due to debut next month and has courted controversy for its casting. Australian hunk Liam Hemsworth has replaced fan favorite Henry Cavill in the title role sparking strong criticism of the first footage from the new season which was released last week. There is a lot on the line. Saying that The Witcher is one of Netflix’s most popular shows is somewhat of an understatement. When the first season premiered in 2019 it became the streamer’s most-watched original series launch with 541 million hours viewed in its first 28 days. It went on to amass more than 1.2 billion hours of viewing so although it doesn’t come cheap, it is money well spent. As this report explained, every season of The Witcher and its prequel Blood Origin have been made in the United Kingdom where studios benefit from a 25.5% reimbursement of the production costs incurred in the country. Part of the reimbursement process involves the studio setting up a production company in the U.K. for each programme that it makes there. The companies all have to file financial statements showing everything from the headcount and salaries to the total costs and the level of the reimbursement. Hemsworth is replacing Henry Cavill for Season 4 Netflix The filings are legally binding so there is no doubt about their accuracy. Likewise, the terms of the reimbursement say that the financial statements have to show the production’s entire costs, not just those incurred in the U.K. Furthermore, studios aren’t allowed to hide costs in other companies as the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 19:55
Chasing Early Gains? 8 Top Meme Coins to Buy in 2025 Before the Hype Peaks

Chasing Early Gains? 8 Top Meme Coins to Buy in 2025 Before the Hype Peaks

The post Chasing Early Gains? 8 Top Meme Coins to Buy in 2025 Before the Hype Peaks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 21 September 2025 | 14:45 Discover 8 meme coins to buy in 2025. From MoonBull presale to Dogwifhat and Fartcoin hype, here’s what traders are watching for big ROI opportunities. Meme coins are no longer just jokes on the blockchain. They’re shaping trends, fueling online communities, and creating serious ROI stories for traders who know how to spot the next breakout. With thousands of projects flooding the space, the real challenge is figuring out which meme coins to buy before the hype wave crests. Here are the eight MoonBull, Dogwifhat, Fartcoin, Popcat, Goatseus Maximus, Degen, Bone ShibaSwap, and Tutorial, meme coins that stand out in 2025 for different reasons, ranging from viral appeal to early presale momentum. 1. MoonBull ($MOBU): The Whitelist Opportunity Everyone’s Watching MoonBull ($MOBU) isn’t just another entry in the endless sea of meme coins. It’s designed to reward early believers with staking perks, secret token drops, and a capped presale supply that’s already sparking buzz. Built on Ethereum, MoonBull locks in both security and exposure to the wider DeFi ecosystem. What makes this project different is the presale structure. Stage One is open to the public, but whitelisted members get an edge—they receive the exact launch date in advance, early entry before the crowd, and bonus allocations. The supply is razor-tight. Tokens in Stage One vanish within seconds, giving whitelist members a front-row seat to early growth. And unlike generic meme projects, MoonBull has engineered an aura of secrecy around upcoming features. Roadmap hints, insider bonuses, and hidden rewards create the kind of buzz that draws degen traders in droves. There’s also the cultural piece. Meme coins thrive on narrative. Dogecoin had Elon’s tweets. Shiba Inu rode the wave of “Dogecoin killer” marketing. Now, MoonBull positions itself as the presale every crypto crowd wants…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 19:52
Recession Warren Buffett indicator hits record levels

Recession Warren Buffett indicator hits record levels

The post Recession Warren Buffett indicator hits record levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Warren Buffett indicator, a popular measure of market valuation, has surged 220%, signaling that U.S. equities are more stretched relative to the economy than at any point in history. By comparison, the ratio peaked at around 190% during the height of the Dot-com bubble in 2000. Warren Buffett indicator. Source: Barchart The Buffett indicator, calculated as the total market capitalization of all publicly traded U.S. stocks relative to gross domestic product (GDP), is often cited as a broad gauge of whether equities are overvalued or undervalued.  Notably, when the ratio is elevated, it suggests that market prices have run far ahead of underlying economic growth. The ratio has steadily climbed through 2024 and 2025, with only brief pullbacks, before breaking past its previous historic highs.  What’s driving high market valuation Several factors appear to be fueling this record level. For instance, persistent investor enthusiasm for technology stocks, led by giants such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), has propelled valuations higher.  At the same time, optimism around artificial intelligence (AI), easing inflationary pressures, and expectations of further interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve have also bolstered risk appetite.  Meanwhile, corporate earnings have generally outperformed expectations, further justifying elevated multiples in the eyes of many investors. However, the record-setting ratio has revived concerns about overheating markets. Historically, high Buffett Indicator readings have preceded periods of correction or slower returns, as witnessed after the Dot-com bubble burst.  This comes as several analysts warn of a potential market correction and even the possibility of a looming recession. Others, however, contend that structural shifts, such as the growing dominance of tech firms, globalization, and the rise of intangible assets, may justify a higher “normal” baseline for the indicator compared with past decades. The question now is whether the market can sustain its momentum or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 19:46
Ronin Treasury Announces RON Buyback, Reduces Market Supply

Ronin Treasury Announces RON Buyback, Reduces Market Supply

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/ronin-treasury-ron-buyback/
Coinstats2025/09/21 19:40
