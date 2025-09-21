Season 4 Of ‘The Witcher’ Is Over Budget And Has The Highest Costs According To Netflix

The post Season 4 Of ‘The Witcher’ Is Over Budget And Has The Highest Costs According To Netflix appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Liam Hemsworth’s debut season as the Witcher is the most expensive yet Netflix Netflix revealed yesterday that the fourth season of The Witcher is over-budget and cost more to make than any other instalment in the sword and sorcery series. The fourth season is due to debut next month and has courted controversy for its casting. Australian hunk Liam Hemsworth has replaced fan favorite Henry Cavill in the title role sparking strong criticism of the first footage from the new season which was released last week. There is a lot on the line. Saying that The Witcher is one of Netflix’s most popular shows is somewhat of an understatement. When the first season premiered in 2019 it became the streamer’s most-watched original series launch with 541 million hours viewed in its first 28 days. It went on to amass more than 1.2 billion hours of viewing so although it doesn’t come cheap, it is money well spent. As this report explained, every season of The Witcher and its prequel Blood Origin have been made in the United Kingdom where studios benefit from a 25.5% reimbursement of the production costs incurred in the country. Part of the reimbursement process involves the studio setting up a production company in the U.K. for each programme that it makes there. The companies all have to file financial statements showing everything from the headcount and salaries to the total costs and the level of the reimbursement. Hemsworth is replacing Henry Cavill for Season 4 Netflix The filings are legally binding so there is no doubt about their accuracy. Likewise, the terms of the reimbursement say that the financial statements have to show the production’s entire costs, not just those incurred in the U.K. Furthermore, studios aren’t allowed to hide costs in other companies as the…