2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
2025 Ryder Cup Apparel And Merchandise Roundup

2025 Ryder Cup Apparel And Merchandise Roundup

The post 2025 Ryder Cup Apparel And Merchandise Roundup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Penfold Golf 1927 Ryder Cup collection features U.S. and Europe Team Sunday bags. Penfold Golf The 2025 Ryder Cup will be played from September 26-28 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. As the preeminent team event in men’s professional golf, this biennial competition features 12-member teams from the United States and Europe competing in five match-play sessions across three days. The U.S. Team has lost 10 of the last 14 editions of the Ryder Cup dating back to 1995, including 16 1/2 to 11 1/2 two years ago in Rome. Like they do in celebration of The Masters, legacy and emerging golf brands like Ralph Lauren, Holderness & Bourne, Greyson, Penfold Golf and Devereux try to make a splash with Ryder Cup-themed apparel, merchandise and accessories. Here’s a few 2025 Ryder Cup apparel and merchandise highlights. Ralph Lauren U.S. Ryder Cup Map Jacket The U.S. Ryder Cup Map Jacket from Ralph Lauren. Ralph Lauren As the official outfitter for the U.S. Team for the 2025 Ryder Cup, not only is Ralph Lauren responsible for properly equipping captain Keegan Bradley, his staff and players for success between the ropes, the iconic American brand also released men’s and women’s commemorative collections in celebration of this year’s event. The U.S. Ryder Cup Map Jacket ($598) is a red and navy satin jacket featuring a collage of golf Americana including the 1927 Trophy, Bethpage Black, NYC skyline, bald eagle, American flag, stars and stripes. Sugarloaf x Devereux Old Faithful Polo The Old Faithful polo pays homage to the 1994 USMNT home jersey. Sugarloaf x Devereaux Like Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at Ryder Cups of yesteryear, Sugarloaf and Devereaux have teamed up for a standout Ryder Cup collection that not only pays homage to this year’s golf event, but is also a nod…
1
1$0.014345+55.16%
Union
U$0.010716-19.42%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03931-6.06%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 20:40
Kongsi
Bob Marley Rules Again As His Album Returns And Hits A Milestone

Bob Marley Rules Again As His Album Returns And Hits A Milestone

The post Bob Marley Rules Again As His Album Returns And Hits A Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bob Marley doubles up on the Reggae Albums chart as Exodus reenters at No. 10, marking 104 weeks in total, while Legend remains steady at No. 1. (‘NO SUB AGENCIES) BOB MARLEY 1979 Tower Records Hollywood during Bob Marley File Photos in Hollywood Tower Records, california. (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage) WireImage Bob Marley’s Legend — the compilation that includes most of the reggae superstar’s most famous tunes and is credited to both him and his backing band the Wailers — is one of the most successful albums of all time in America. It’s the set that keeps the late icon on the charts week after week, as it continually sells thousands of copies every frame. It turns out that one title isn’t enough to satiate demand among American consumers for Marley’s music. This week, another one of his albums returns to a chart, helping the pioneering singer-songwriter double up on the tally and even reach a special milestone at the same time. Bob Marley’s Exodus Returns Marley’s Exodus reenters the Reggae Albums chart this week. The full-length, credited not just to Marley as a soloist but also the Wailers, reenters Billboard’s ranking of the top-performing reggae-only full-lengths and EPs at No. 10. Exodus Reaches Two Years Exodus has now spent two years on the Reggae Albums chart. The set makes it to 104 frames as it returns to the roster in tenth place. Bob Marley Bookends the Chart Marley bookends the Reggae Albums chart this week, as Exodus reappears at No. 10 while Legend is steady at No. 1. The latter project has spent 297 weeks on the list, and has only vacated the throne once. That extraordinary streak makes Legend one of the longest-running number ones on any list in American history. Exodus Blocked From No. 1 by Legend…
1
1$0.014345+55.16%
Threshold
T$0.01543-3.86%
BOB
BOB$0.000005043-6.03%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 20:25
Kongsi
Big Week for U.S. Economic Data

Big Week for U.S. Economic Data

The post Big Week for U.S. Economic Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 21 September 2025 | 15:03 This week is shaping up to be pivotal for financial markets as a series of key U.S. economic indicators are set to be released, including commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, PMI reports, GDP data, jobless claims, and the Core PCE Price Index. Together, these updates will provide fresh signals on the state of the American economy and could heavily influence investor sentiment across stocks, bonds, and crypto. The week begins on Tuesday with Powell’s speech, closely watched for hints on future monetary policy, alongside new data on services and manufacturing activity. Traders will be looking for signs of economic resilience or slowdown, which could shift expectations around rate cuts. On Thursday, attention turns to the second-quarter GDP numbers and weekly jobless claims. A stronger-than-expected GDP reading may reinforce the view that the economy is holding up, potentially giving the Fed less room to ease policy. Conversely, weaker growth or rising jobless claims could raise concerns about a slowdown and push the central bank toward a more dovish stance. The most important release comes Friday with the Core PCE Price Index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. If inflation shows signs of cooling, risk assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from rising expectations of rate cuts. However, if inflation remains sticky, markets may price in higher-for-longer rates, weighing on liquidity-sensitive sectors, including crypto. For the cryptocurrency market, this week’s data could prove decisive. Investors often treat Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation but also as a liquidity-driven asset that thrives in looser monetary conditions. A dovish read from the data may support Bitcoin’s push above key resistance levels, while stronger inflation readings could trigger volatility and corrections. Why does it matter for crypto? Because digital assets are increasingly tied to macroeconomic trends. Institutional…
Union
U$0.010716-19.42%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001188-9.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08409-4.59%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 20:22
Kongsi
Big Week for U.S. Economic Data – What It Could Mean for Crypto

Big Week for U.S. Economic Data – What It Could Mean for Crypto

Together, these updates will provide fresh signals on the state of the American economy and could heavily influence investor sentiment […] The post Big Week for U.S. Economic Data – What It Could Mean for Crypto appeared first on Coindoo.
Union
U$0.010716-19.42%
Kongsi
Coindoo2025/09/21 20:03
Kongsi
Crypto.com Data Breach Tied to Scattered Spider Hackers Was Not Publicly Reported, Bloomberg Says

Crypto.com Data Breach Tied to Scattered Spider Hackers Was Not Publicly Reported, Bloomberg Says

Update: A Crypto.com spokesperson has disputed that the incident went unreported. “As we reported in a NMLS Notice of Data Security incident filing and in additional reports with the relevant jurisdictional regulators, we detected a phishing campaign that targeted one of our employees in 2023, which included exposure of limited PII data affecting a very small number of individuals. The incident was contained within hours of detection, and no customer funds were accessed or ever at risk,” the company said. Crypto.com emphasized that the Bloomberg article referred to the matter not being reported publicly, rather than to regulators. Crypto.com suffered a previously unreported data breach by the notorious Scattered Spider hacking group that exposed personal information of users, according to a Bloomberg investigation. The attack was carried out by teenage hackers, including Noah Urban, an 18-year-old from Florida who became a key figure in one of the world’s most dangerous cybercriminal organizations responsible for high-profile attacks on MGM Resorts and other major corporations. ZachXBT, a prominent blockchain investigator, publicly called out Crypto.com for covering up the breach after Bloomberg’s report revealed the incident.Source: TG/Investigations by ZachXBT The exchange confirmed the attack affected “a very small number of individuals” but maintained that no customer funds were accessed. However, the company never publicly disclosed the breach to users whose personal information was compromised. The revelation comes as Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek predicts a strong fourth-quarter performance and explores potential IPO options while expanding partnerships with Trump Media &amp; Technology Group. The exchange generated $1.5 billion in revenue last year with $1 billion in gross profit, positioning itself as one of the most profitable crypto platforms despite the undisclosed security incident. When Minecraft Players Became Million-Dollar Cybercriminals According to the Bloomberg report, Noah Urban’s criminal journey began innocuously through Minecraft gaming communities at age 15, where he learned about SIM-swapping techniques that didn’t require coding skills. His natural talent for social engineering, combined with a deep voice that belied his teenage years, made him exceptionally effective at deceiving telecommunications employees into transferring phone numbers. The scheme involved calling company representatives while pretending to be IT security personnel, using scripts like “Hey, my name is Kevin, and I’m calling from the T-Mobile internal security management.” Urban earned $50 per successful call initially, clearing $3,000 in his first week while other group members listened on Discord during gaming sessions. Urban’s operation expanded rapidly during the COVID-19 school closures, employing his own network of callers whom he paid between $60 and $4,000, depending on the security levels breached. He purchased luxury items, including a $35,000 diamond-encrusted Rolex and $80,000 Minecraft username, while maintaining the facade of cryptocurrency trading success to his family.Source: Bloomberg The Scattered Spider group evolved from simple SIM-swapping to sophisticated corporate infiltration. In August 2022, Urban and accomplices created fake Okta login pages to target Twilio employees, ultimately accessing customer data from 209 companies. The breach earned them the nickname “0ktapus” and made them feel “like gods,” according to Urban’s jail interviews. Following the Twilio success, the group targeted Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group to steal unreleased tracks, with Urban operating a Twitter account called “King Bob” that gained 11,000 followers overnight after posting leaked Playboi Carti music. The music theft operation expanded its criminal portfolio beyond financial fraud into intellectual property theft. How Teenage Hackers Cracked Crypto.com’s Defenses Noah Urban and his Scattered Spider accomplices targeted Crypto.com by exploiting employee credentials through their signature social engineering tactics. The group gained unauthorized access to the exchange’s systems, compromising personal information belonging to what the company described as “a very small number of individuals.” The attack followed the hackers’ successful infiltration of Twilio, which provided them with customer verification codes and access credentials for 209 companies using the communications platform. Urban’s crew leveraged this data trove to identify and target Crypto.com employees, using their established methods of impersonating IT security personnel. Crypto.com confirmed the breach affected user personal information but maintained that no customer funds were accessed during the incident. The exchange never issued a public disclosure about the security compromise, only acknowledging the attack when contacted by Bloomberg for their investigative report on Scattered Spider’s activities. The timing of the attack coincided with Scattered Spider’s expansion beyond simple SIM-swapping into sophisticated corporate infiltration. The group had evolved from stealing individual crypto wallets to targeting major exchanges and technology companies for larger-scale data theft and potential ransomware deployment. Beyond Crypto.com, the hackers exploited United Parcel Service systems to gather personal data for future victims while Urban continued his music theft operations targeting Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group. These parallel criminal enterprises generated millions in cryptocurrency proceeds that Urban spent on luxury items and high-stakes gambling. The Secret Crypto Exchange Hack That Never Made Headlines The undisclosed Crypto.com breach occurred as the exchange pursued aggressive expansion and high-profile partnerships. Last month, the company announced a $6.42 billion digital asset treasury partnership with Trump Media, creating the largest publicly traded CRO-focused vehicle with 6.3 billion Cronos tokens representing 19% of total market capitalization. CEO Marszalek confirmed that multiple investment banks have approached the company regarding potential IPO opportunities, although the company maintains a private status for operational flexibility. The exchange plans to expand into prediction markets, targeting sports betting and political events, through CFTC-regulated infrastructure, while building partnerships that support the Trump administration’s crypto initiatives. At the time of publication, Crypto.com had not responded to Cryptonews’ request for comment
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017179-1.20%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00164-6.71%
Kongsi
CryptoNews2025/09/21 19:34
Kongsi
NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

NBA player Kevin Durant purchased Bitcoin in 2016 and lost his Coinbase password. During the time in jail, the coins increased exponentially. NBA star Kevin Durant invested in Bitcoin almost ten years ago. The investment has risen to an astronomical value.  Nevertheless, Durant and his agent lost the password to their Coinbase account. This scenario […] The post NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01927-0.15%
Starpower
STAR$0.12892-3.02%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00538+1.70%
Kongsi
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 19:30
Kongsi
Singapore Civil Defence Force plans to launch blockchain system TruCerts

Singapore Civil Defence Force plans to launch blockchain system TruCerts

PANews reported on September 21 that according to Lianhe Zaobao, Singapore's Home Team Technology Agency will assist the home team in increasing the use of technology, especially artificial intelligence (AI). Among them, the Singapore Civil Defence Force plans to launch a blockchain-based system TruCerts to enhance the tracking and verification of fire safety certificates and resolve compliance issues faster and more accurately.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08409-4.59%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1234-10.96%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/21 19:22
Kongsi
Ethereum ETFs Register $557 Million Inflows As BlackRock Leads the Charge

Ethereum ETFs Register $557 Million Inflows As BlackRock Leads the Charge

The post Ethereum ETFs Register $557 Million Inflows As BlackRock Leads the Charge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum ETFs Register $557 Million Inflows As BlackRock Leads the Charge Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Semilore Faleti works as a crypto-journalist at Bitconist, providing the latest updates on blockchain developments, crypto regulations, and the DeFi ecosystem. He is a strong crypto enthusiast passionate about covering the growing footprint of blockchain technology in the financial world. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-etfs-557-million-inflows-as-blackrock/
DeFi
DEFI$0.001716-4.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017179-1.20%
Sign
SIGN$0.07777-10.55%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 19:20
Kongsi
UK Police Arrest Teen Linked to $115M Bitcoin Extortion Gang

UK Police Arrest Teen Linked to $115M Bitcoin Extortion Gang

TLDR UK authorities arrested a teen connected to the Scattered Spider Bitcoin extortion gang. The gang extorted over $115 million from more than 100 organizations globally. Authorities tracked Bitcoin transactions to identify and apprehend the suspect. The teen faces multiple charges in both the UK and the United States. The FBI seized $36 million in [...] The post UK Police Arrest Teen Linked to $115M Bitcoin Extortion Gang appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08409-4.59%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/21 19:04
Kongsi
Crypto Price Predictions: ETH, XRP, SOL And A Potential 1000x Meme Coin Going Viral

Crypto Price Predictions: ETH, XRP, SOL And A Potential 1000x Meme Coin Going Viral

ETH, XRP, and SOL offer 1.5–3x gains, but Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale, 670% APY staking, and viral momentum give it 1000x upside potential, making it 2025’s top meme coin bet.
1
1$0.014345+55.16%
Solana
SOL$215.16-7.40%
XRP
XRP$2.8482-1.85%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 18:50
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

Nubank plans stablecoin integration for credit card transactions

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000