Ethereum News: What SharpLink Treasury Buy Means for ETH Price?

Ethereum News: What SharpLink Treasury Buy Means for ETH Price?

The post Ethereum News: What SharpLink Treasury Buy Means for ETH Price? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent Ethereum news, SharpLink Gaming revealed that it now held 838,150 ETH. The treasury was valued at about $3.75 billion when the ETH price was around $4,483 at the time of writing. A Nasdaq-listed company, SharpLink has undergone tremendous transformation over time as an Ethereum treasury company, becoming one of biggest corporate holders of Ethereum. Analysts said the purchase program began in mid-2024 and included steady weekly acquisitions. The company linked this treasury position to earnings expansion. Reported EPS growth was 98.5% year over year, supported by an unrealized profit of $774.6 million. Ethereum News: SharpLink Treasury Moves and ETH Price Impact As pre recent Ethereum news reports, SharpLink Gaming added to its ETH holdings in increments, as its weekly filings showed additions of 56,900 ETH and 922 ETH in recent periods. Each increase reflected a systematic approach toward reserves rather than a single large allocation. The company also reported $71.6 million in liquid cash at press time. This suggests that management intends to balance exposure to digital assets with fiat reserves. Analysts said the strategy combined traditional treasury discipline with higher-risk positions in Ethereum. SharpLink’s target progress was 83.8% complete. That figure indicated management was close to meeting its disclosed treasury accumulation goal. Market observers said such a large holding could influence supply conditions if sustained. For the broader market, the link between treasury purchases and the ETH price was notable. With SharpLink controlling 0.69% of all Ethereum supply, the company became one of the largest single-entity holders. Analysts said this concentration might affect price discovery during periods of lower liquidity. SharpLink Gaming keeps buying $ETH above $4K! | Source, CryptoBusy, X Analysts Cited Indicators for ETH Price Analysts monitored market indicators around Ethereum during the reporting period. A Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crossover appeared on charts.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 19:37
BlackRock’s Rapid Success: $260 Million from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

BlackRock’s Rapid Success: $260 Million from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs

TLDR BlackRock earned over $260 million in revenue from its Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in less than two years. The iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) generated $218 million in fees during its first year. BlackRock’s Ethereum fund, ETHA, earned $42 million in fees within its first year. IBIT has grown into the largest crypto ETF globally [...] The post BlackRock’s Rapid Success: $260 Million from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/21 18:53
Senate Democrats Demand Bipartisan Crypto Bill, Challenge GOP’s Approach

Senate Democrats Demand Bipartisan Crypto Bill, Challenge GOP’s Approach

Democrats push for bipartisan crypto bill amid Republican-led draft. Senate Democrats demand more involvement in shaping crypto regulation framework. Lawmakers seek stronger role for CFTC, clearer SEC guidelines on crypto. Twelve Senate Democrats are calling for a more inclusive and bipartisan process in drafting the crypto market structure legislation currently making its way through Congress. In a recent statement, the lawmakers urged their Republican colleagues to allow for genuine collaboration, stressing that such an important piece of legislation requires input from both parties. The statement was signed by key Democratic figures, including Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), and Mark Warner (D-VA). These lawmakers have previously unveiled a seven-pillar framework for regulating U.S. crypto markets, setting the stage for broader bipartisan talks. They argue that while Republicans have already passed their draft of the Clarity Act in the House, the Senate’s version should be shaped by cooperation, not just one-sided contributions. Also Read: Shiba Inu’s $2.3M Hack Halts Shibarium Bridge-When Will It Reopen? Democrats Push for Stronger Role in Shaping Crypto Regulation The Democrats’ request is clear: they want a seat at the table, not just the ability to offer comments on a bill written solely by Republicans. Reports indicate that Democrats are seeking closer coordination with the Senate Agriculture Committee, which oversees the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), in order to strengthen the regulatory oversight of the growing crypto industry. As Republicans and Democrats continue to debate the direction of crypto regulation, Senate Banking Republicans have shown some willingness to extend the timeline for public input, though the details are still being worked out. The latest Republican draft suggests creating a joint committee between the SEC and CFTC to ensure regulatory harmonization. This proposal acknowledges the historical differences between the two agencies’ approaches to digital assets. However, Senate Democrats are pushing for a more robust role for the CFTC in overseeing spot markets for non-security tokens. Additionally, they want clearer guidelines on when the SEC can classify a token as a security. In a notable shift, the Democrats are also seeking to prevent elected officials and their families from profiting off crypto projects while in office, targeting concerns over conflicts of interest with former President Donald Trump’s dealings in the crypto space. The Democrats’ proposal also calls for increased funding for regulators to better manage the rapidly evolving industry. With both sides vying for control over the crypto regulatory framework, the pressure is mounting for Congress to find a path that balances innovation with accountability. As the debate intensifies, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining how the bill evolves. Also Read: Could Coinbase’s Crypto Super App Revolutionize Your Finances? Here’s What You Need to Know! The post Senate Democrats Demand Bipartisan Crypto Bill, Challenge GOP’s Approach appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/21 18:43
Here’s How XRP Could Make You $1M by 2040

Here’s How XRP Could Make You $1M by 2040

If you invest $200 monthly into XRP from now until 2040, how much would XRP need to rise by 2040 to yield $1 million? Several market commentators have often touted XRP's potential to deliver impressive returns from modest investments.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/21 18:42
5 High-ROI Crypto Presales for 2025 — Is BlockchainFX the Safer Bet Than Little Pepe and Bitcoin Hyper?

5 High-ROI Crypto Presales for 2025 — Is BlockchainFX the Safer Bet Than Little Pepe and Bitcoin Hyper?

Crypto presales are already shaping 2025’s narrative, with BlockchainFX, Coldware, Remittix, Little Pepe, and Bitcoin Hyper pulling in investors hunting for asymmetric upside. The question is which one has the right mix of traction, utility, and timing to break out first. While Coldware is building hardware-linked blockchain tooling and Remittix targets global remittances, BlockchainFX is
Coinstats2025/09/21 18:30
Ban on Crypto Companies Reaffirmed in Popular Tourist Hub

Ban on Crypto Companies Reaffirmed in Popular Tourist Hub

Fiji has slammed the door on cryptocurrency businesses
Coinstats2025/09/21 18:26
BNB knalt door de shorts heen en laat alleen longposities achter

BNB knalt door de shorts heen en laat alleen longposities achter

BNB heeft een sterke run achter de rug. De koers staat momenteel op $1.080, een stijging van 8,45% in de afgelopen 24 uur. Het handels volume ligt op $4,73 miljard. Wat opvalt: op de grafieken van Alphractal is duidelijk te zien dat een enorme hoeveelheid shortposities de afgelopen tijd volledig... Het bericht BNB knalt door de shorts heen en laat alleen longposities achter verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/21 18:24
EU’s Chat Control law would push users toward ‘Web3 alternatives’ — Experts

EU’s Chat Control law would push users toward ‘Web3 alternatives’ — Experts

Privacy experts warn EU’s Chat Control law could break encryption, erode trust in digital platforms and push users toward decentralized Web3 solutions. As EU lawmakers near a decision on the “Chat Control” law, privacy experts warn it could break public trust in digital communication and push users toward Web3 platforms.As European lawmakers near a decision on the controversial “Chat Control” legislation, privacy experts warn it could break public trust in digital communication and push users toward Web3 platforms.At the center of the debate is the EU’s proposed Regulation to Prevent and Combat Child Sexual Abuse, which would require platforms to scan private messages for illegal content before they are encrypted. Critics say this effectively creates a backdoor into encrypted systems, contradicting the EU’s own commitments to privacy.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/21 18:19
Crypto-Related Physical Attacks Surge 169% in Six Months

Crypto-Related Physical Attacks Surge 169% in Six Months

Physical attacks targeting Bitcoin and crypto holders are rising at an alarming rate, according to new data tracked by CASA co-founder Jameson Lopp.
Coinstats2025/09/21 18:13
Here’s the Path to $2,500 XRP, Explained by a Top CEO

Here’s the Path to $2,500 XRP, Explained by a Top CEO

Jake Claver, CEO of Digital Ascension Group, recently shared his insights on what would need to happen for XRP to reach a $2,500 price per coin. He explained the key macroeconomic factors and the unique properties of XRP that, in his view, justify such four-digit figures for an asset currently trading at around $3.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/21 16:12
