2025-09-23 Tuesday
Berita Kripto
BlockchainFX Growth Sparks Talk of Next 100x Crypto Like Solana and Ethereum
The post BlockchainFX Growth Sparks Talk of Next 100x Crypto Like Solana and Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 21 September 2025 | 14:40 Looking for the best crypto presale in 2025 that could turn a small entry into life-changing profits? While the market is crowded with new tokens, only a handful show true 100x or even 1000x potential. One project climbing fast is BlockchainFX (BFX)—an all-in-one crypto super app already raising millions in its live presale. Early entries are already paying off. BFX launched at just $0.01 and has surged to $0.024. With a confirmed $0.05 launch price, this presale is offering a rare chance to buy before the next scheduled price increase. More than 10,200 buyers have already joined, locking in tokens that combine crypto passive income with real-world utility. Buy BlockchainFX today with code BLOCK30 and claim 30% more tokens before Monday’s price jump. Why BlockchainFX Is the Best Presale Crypto to Buy Now BlockchainFX is not just another altcoin. It’s a crypto super app that bridges traditional finance and Web3. From one dashboard, users can trade crypto, stocks, gold, ETFs, and forex. That means no more juggling multiple wallets or platforms—BFX brings everything together. The presale is structured to reward early buyers. Weekly price hikes ensure every new stage locks in higher valuations. By launch, current entries could already show 2x gains. Beyond token growth, BFX pays daily staking rewards in USDT during the presale itself. That’s how it delivers crypto passive income even before exchange listing. With a projected $1.8B revenue and 25 million users by 2030, BlockchainFX could rival the adoption curve of early giants like Solana and Ethereum. For those searching the top presale crypto of the year, BFX is a frontrunner with long-term crypto investment value. Secure your BFX tokens now and start earning daily staking rewards today. Real-World Utility and Why It Matters What sets BlockchainFX apart from…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 19:43
Toyota and Yamaha Pioneer USDT Payments in Bolivia and Latam
The post Toyota and Yamaha Pioneer USDT Payments in Bolivia and Latam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Toyosa, the exclusive dealer for Toyota and Yamaha in Bolivia, has debuted USDT payments for its sales operations. The initiative, completed in collaboration with Towerbank and Bitgo, will allow customers to pay for their vehicles using Tether’s stablecoin via a QR code. Toyota and Yamaha Leverage USDT for Payments in Bolivia Toyosa, an exclusive dealer […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/toyota-and-yamaha-pioneer-usdt-payments-in-bolivia-and-latam/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 19:38
Ronin Treasury plans to launch RON token buyback on September 29th
PANews reported on September 21st that according to an official announcement, Ronin announced that the RON token buyback will soon begin. The treasury will convert all of its ETH and USDC holdings into RON within a month. It is reported that Ronin currently holds over US$5 million in assets, including 890 ETH and 650,000 USDC. If all of them are converted into RON, it will account for approximately 1.3% of the current RON circulating supply. Ronin stated that this move aims to reduce market circulation, increase national reserves, and strengthen ties with ecosystem builders and holders. Officials emphasized that the national treasury will only conduct one-way repurchases and will not sell RON.
PANews
2025/09/21 19:30
Top Cryptos to Buy Now: Dogecoin (DOGE) and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Dominate Crypto Trends as the 2025 Bull Run Resumes
As the 2025 bull run gathers momentum, Dogecoin (DOGE) is back in the spotlight, supported by its strong community and growing presence in mainstream markets. Alongside it, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as a top coin in the DeFi market. Still priced at $0.035 in presale, MUTM has attracted investors with its lending-and-borrowing protocol designed […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/21 19:30
In the past 24 hours, the total amount of ASTER long and short positions exceeded 20 million US dollars
PANews reported on September 21 that according to the latest data from Coinglass, the total amount of ASTER long and short liquidations in the past 24 hours exceeded US$20 million, of which the short position liquidation amounted to US$10.3473 million and the long position liquidation amounted to US$9.6547 million.
ASTER
$1.6061
+5.02%
PANews
2025/09/21 19:24
Coinbase Aims to Become Comprehensive Crypto Super App
The post Coinbase Aims to Become Comprehensive Crypto Super App appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Coinbase’s super app plan to revolutionize crypto services. Aims for banking integration via extensive crypto services. Potential shifts in crypto market dynamics expected. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced plans to transform the company into a ‘super app’ offering comprehensive financial services, aiming to rival traditional banks. This shift indicates a significant integration of cryptocurrency into mainstream finance, impacting major digital assets and reshaping the financial services landscape. Coinbase to Revolutionize Financial Inclusion with Super App Coinbase’s transformation into a super app marks a pivotal move in cryptocurrency’s march toward mainstream financial inclusion. CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed in his interview that the app aims to revolutionize the financial landscape by providing services typically associated with traditional banks, now through cryptocurrency. Banking integration and service offerings will include credit cards, payment options, and rewards, deeply entwined with crypto transactions. The focus is on streamlining financial services by leveraging blockchain technology to reduce costs and complexity in everyday transactions. “Yes, we do want to become a super app and provide all types of financial services. We want to become people’s primary financial account and I think that crypto has a right to do that.” – Brian Armstrong, CEO, Coinbase Bitcoin Leads with 14% Growth Amid Super App Plans Did you know? Coinbase’s move echoes historical precedents, where fintech companies like Revolut and Square/Cash App attempted to merge banking and investment services, albeit without a crypto-centric approach. Bitcoin (BTC), as reported by CoinMarketCap, is valued at $115,648.71, featuring a market cap of $2.30 trillion. Holding 57.14% market share, Bitcoin exhibits a 14.02% growth over 90 days, showcasing its resilience amidst fluctuating trading volumes of $23.69 billion. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:06 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research suggests Coinbase’s strategy might accelerate regulatory discussions, shaping favorable…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 19:09
What is the Impact of the Fed’s Interest Rate Cuts on Cryptocurrencies? Bloomberg Analyst Mike McGlone Explains
The post What is the Impact of the Fed’s Interest Rate Cuts on Cryptocurrencies? Bloomberg Analyst Mike McGlone Explains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 25 basis point interest rate cut recently implemented by the FED has had a great impact on global markets, while also bringing with it concerns, particularly regarding cryptocurrency markets. Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Macro Strategist Mike McGlone argued on the “Milk Road Macro” podcast that markets are living in a “fantasy world” and that investors are overweighting risky assets. McGlone pointed out that Fed interest rate cuts are not always a positive signal for stocks, citing the more than 50% declines in the S&P 500 following interest rate cuts in 2001 and 2007. The strategist, who specifically categorizes cryptocurrencies as “risky assets,” stated that while the gold market continues its upward trend, cryptocurrencies are more vulnerable in this environment. Recalling his previous prediction that Bitcoin could fall to $10,000 by the end of 2025, McGlone claimed that current market valuations are unsustainable. According to McGlone, the overpriced nature of the market is also putting pressure on the Fed’s policies. While the Fed’s initiation of interest rate cuts is generally considered a positive indicator for the gold market, it could signal a long-term correction for riskier assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies. McGlone stated, “There’s a lot of speculation in the cryptocurrency market, thinking ‘everything is going to go up.’ While there was only one cryptocurrency in 2009, there are now 21 million. This could be a sign of a major bubble in the market.” The strategist noted that current inflationary cycles are usually followed by a deflationary period, and that deflationary trends in countries such as Japan and China could also be a sign for the US. McGlone believes markets are “nearing the end of the risk-on asset rally” and expects a significant market normalization over the next three months. He warned that this normalization process could have devastating effects, particularly…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 19:08
How Ozak AI Presale at $0.012 Could Turn $500 Into $50,000 by 2026
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
AI
$0.1234
-10.96%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/21 18:57
BNB Rallies to Record High, Overtakes Intel: Is $2,000 Next?
BNB rose further, reaching new ATH of $1,087
Coinstats
2025/09/21 18:12
Here’s XRP Price if XRP Becomes a Liquidity Rail for the Carbon Market
What could XRP price rise to if XRP acts as the liquidity rail for the carbon market once tokenization dominates the scene? The carbon market is on a massive growth path, with forecasts pointing to trillions of dollars in value over the next decade.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/21 00:07
