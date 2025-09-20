Are TAP and LINK the next to explode 50x?

The post Are TAP and LINK the next to explode 50x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Dogecoin rallies as first US DOGE ETF set to launch; LINK and DigiTap emerge as the leading buys. Summary DigiTap launches at $0.012, merging DeFi and TradFi into a global omni-banking app with seamless crypto-fiat swaps. TAP offers cashback rewards and has higher growth potential than DOGE and LINK thanks to its smaller market cap. Experts call DigiTap a 100x crypto gem, with early adopters eyeing massive upside as demand for omni-banking surges. The first US memecoin DOGE ETF, under the ticker DOJE, is expected to launch next week. As expected, this development has been met with a significant rally in the Dogecoin price. Also sparking a lot of buzz are the LINK crypto and DigiTap (TAP), which experts consider poised to explode and become one of the top cryptos to buy right now. DOGE ETF and LINK price forecast Over the past seven days, the Dogecoin price has increased by 13% to $0.26. Spurred by news of a DOGE ETF, scheduled to go live this month despite the recent delay, a big leap could play out in the coming weeks. Bulls holding current support could push the Dogecoin price past its 30-day high of $0.30. Meanwhile, DOGE ETF finally gaining approval could be the catalyst for a new all-time high (a jump past $0.73). Regarding Chainlink (LINK), a modest 5% gain puts LINK crypto price above the $23 mark. Although the altcoin trades below $27, its 30-day high, it is in an uptrend, considering the rally from its month low of $21. Additionally, according to Token Terminal, trading volume has increased by 50% to $45.3 billion over the past 30 days. This on-chain metric suggests rising adoption and…