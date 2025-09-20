Bursa MEXC
Berita Kripto
2025-09-23 Tuesday
Berita Kripto
Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Presale Crypto 2025 Spotlight: BlockchainFX Growth Sparks Talk of Next 100x Crypto Like Solana and Ethereum
One project climbing fast is BlockchainFX (BFX)—an all-in-one crypto super app already raising millions in its live presale. Early entries […] The post Presale Crypto 2025 Spotlight: BlockchainFX Growth Sparks Talk of Next 100x Crypto Like Solana and Ethereum appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/21 19:40
EU’s Chat Control Sparks Privacy Fears, Web3 Shift
The post EU’s Chat Control Sparks Privacy Fears, Web3 Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As EU lawmakers near a decision on the “Chat Control” law, privacy experts warn it could break public trust in digital communication and push users toward Web3 platforms. As European lawmakers near a decision on the controversial “Chat Control” legislation, privacy experts warn it could break public trust in digital communication and push users toward Web3 platforms. At the center of the debate is the EU’s proposed Regulation to Prevent and Combat Child Sexual Abuse, which would require platforms to scan private messages for illegal content before they are encrypted. Critics say this effectively creates a backdoor into encrypted systems, contradicting the EU’s own commitments to privacy. “Giving an inherently corruptible entity nearly unlimited visibility into the private lives of individuals is incompatible with an honest value statement of digital privacy,” Hans Rempel, co-founder and CEO of Diode, told Cointelegraph. He called the proposal a dangerous overreach. Elisenda Fabrega, general counsel at Brickken, noted that the law appears “difficult to justify under the existing jurisprudence of the Court of Justice of the European Union.” She pointed to Articles 7 and 8 of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, which guarantee the confidentiality of communications and protection of personal data. “Client-side scanning would enable the monitoring of content on user devices prior to transmission, including in cases where there is no indication of unlawful activity,” she explained. 15 EU countries support the law. Source: Fight Chat Control Related: US Treasury’s DeFi ID plan is ‘like putting cameras in every living room’ EU law sets dangerous precedent Experts say the regulation sets a dangerous precedent from a legal and technological standpoint. “There are no guarantees,” Rempel added, when asked if the tools could be misused. “Over 10% of all data breaches occur in government systems,” he warned. Fabrega raised concerns over the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 19:32
Top Altcoins For 2025: Chainlink, VeChain, Polkadot And 100x Contender Layer Brett
While established altcoins like Chainlink, VeChain, and Polkadot capture institutional attention, an emerging Layer 2 project silently constructs the technical foundation and community energy that seasoned traders identify as markers of transformative opportunities. Layer Brett presents a compelling case as a rapid Ethereum Layer 2 that merges memecoin enthusiasm with authentic blockchain functionality, reforming conventional […] The post Top Altcoins For 2025: Chainlink, VeChain, Polkadot And 100x Contender Layer Brett appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/21 19:30
Are TAP and LINK the next to explode 50x?
The post Are TAP and LINK the next to explode 50x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Dogecoin rallies as first US DOGE ETF set to launch; LINK and DigiTap emerge as the leading buys. Summary DigiTap launches at $0.012, merging DeFi and TradFi into a global omni-banking app with seamless crypto-fiat swaps. TAP offers cashback rewards and has higher growth potential than DOGE and LINK thanks to its smaller market cap. Experts call DigiTap a 100x crypto gem, with early adopters eyeing massive upside as demand for omni-banking surges. The first US memecoin DOGE ETF, under the ticker DOJE, is expected to launch next week. As expected, this development has been met with a significant rally in the Dogecoin price. Also sparking a lot of buzz are the LINK crypto and DigiTap (TAP), which experts consider poised to explode and become one of the top cryptos to buy right now. DOGE ETF and LINK price forecast Over the past seven days, the Dogecoin price has increased by 13% to $0.26. Spurred by news of a DOGE ETF, scheduled to go live this month despite the recent delay, a big leap could play out in the coming weeks. Bulls holding current support could push the Dogecoin price past its 30-day high of $0.30. Meanwhile, DOGE ETF finally gaining approval could be the catalyst for a new all-time high (a jump past $0.73). Regarding Chainlink (LINK), a modest 5% gain puts LINK crypto price above the $23 mark. Although the altcoin trades below $27, its 30-day high, it is in an uptrend, considering the rally from its month low of $21. Additionally, according to Token Terminal, trading volume has increased by 50% to $45.3 billion over the past 30 days. This on-chain metric suggests rising adoption and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 19:03
10,000 Buyers Can’t All Be Wrong — BlockchainFX Presale 2025 Just Became the Best Crypto Presale Secret of the Year
Is BlockchainFX really the best crypto presale of 2025? The facts leave little room for doubt. With over $7.6 million already raised, 95% of the soft cap filled, and nearly 10,000 participants locked in, BlockchainFX is shaping up to be one of the biggest success stories of the year. Starting at just $0.01, the presale [...] The post 10,000 Buyers Can’t All Be Wrong — BlockchainFX Presale 2025 Just Became the Best Crypto Presale Secret of the Year appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/21 19:00
TON Is Stable Above The $3.00 Key Support Level
The post TON Is Stable Above The $3.00 Key Support Level appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 21, 2025 at 09:31 // Price The price of Toncoin is steadily falling towards the current support at the bottom of the chart. TON price analysis by Coinidol.com. Toncoin price long-term forecast: bearish Over the past week, the price of the cryptocurrency has been moving in a range between the 21-day and 50-day SMA. The bears have broken through the 21-day SMA support as the altcoin waits to retest its current level at $3.00. The dominance of doji candlesticks has kept the price action static. The doji candlestick indicates traders who are unsure about the direction of the market. TON is now at $3.10. Technical Indicators Key Resistance Zones: $4.00, $4.50, and $5.00 Key Support Zones: $3.50, $3.00, and $2.50 TON price indicators analysis Following the cryptocurrency’s slide, the price bars have fallen below the moving average lines. The moving average lines are providing support, with the 21-day SMA below the 50-day SMA. This indicates a possible decline in the cryptocurrency. Long candlestick tails indicate strong buying pressure near the key support level of $3.00. TON/USD daily chart – September 19, 2025 What is the next move for TON? On the 4-hour chart, TON is currently trading in a narrow range or at the $3.00 support below the moving average lines and the $3.20 high. The current support was tested twice, resulting in extended candlestick tails. In the meantime, the crypto signal is bound to a trading range due to the formation of doji candlesticks. TON/USD 4-hours chart – September 19, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 18:50
Vitalik: Low-Risk DeFi Could Be Ethereum’s Google Search
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes the network’s long-term sustainability may depend on an unlikely hero — low-risk decentralized finance protocols.
Coinstats
2025/09/21 18:09
Michael Saylor Blames Short Sellers for Bot Attacks on Strategy
Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, claims that the company’s harshest critics are a coordinated network of bots funded by short sellers.
Coinstats
2025/09/21 18:05
BlackRock MD Estimated XRP Fair Value at $32
A recently resurfaced paper from a BlackRock Managing Director estimated an XRP fair value around an ambitious two-digit level. Notably, market commentator AllInCrypto recently called the public's attention to a 2018 paper co-authored by Robert Mitchnick, now BlackRock's Head of Digital Assets, and Stanford economist Susan Athey.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/20 21:23
Here is Cardano Price if ADA Market Cap Hits $100B or $500B
Cardano could reach ambitious price milestones if its market capitalization expands into the $100 billion to $500 billion range. Like most tokens, Cardano (ADA) has experienced choppy price action in recent days, mirroring the performance of the broader cryptocurrency market.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic
2025/09/20 20:42
Berita Sohor Kini
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base
Nubank plans stablecoin integration for credit card transactions
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.
The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000