Axie Infinity Gamers Shift Focus to XRP Tundra’s Wealth-Building Presale Opportunity

The post Axie Infinity Gamers Shift Focus to XRP Tundra’s Wealth-Building Presale Opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Axie Infinity helped define the play-to-earn model in crypto. By blending NFTs, gameplay, and tokenized rewards, it attracted millions of players worldwide and inspired countless imitators. Even as Axie’s market value has fluctuated, its community has remained among the most loyal and active in Web3 gaming, constantly evaluating new opportunities that promise both cultural engagement and financial upside. In 2025, Axie continues to roll out new content, including the development of “Atia’s Legacy,” expansions to land gameplay, and guild-led structures that deepen community involvement. Yet the same gamers and guilds that once concentrated solely on in-game rewards are broadening their scope. Many are now examining presales like XRP Tundra, which introduces transparent mechanics, yield functionality, and a dual-token economy that appeals to investors looking for more than speculative hype. A Presale Defined by Clarity XRP Tundra’s presale centers on a simple but distinctive offer. Buyers acquire TUNDRA-S, a Solana-based utility and yield token, at a fixed price of $0.01. Alongside every purchase, they receive allocations of TUNDRA-X, the governance and reserve token issued on the XRP Ledger, free of charge. To expand holdings even further, each transaction includes a 19% bonus in tokens, giving early participants larger allocations than their base investment alone. What sets Tundra apart for Axie players is its declared launch pricing. The team has announced listing values of $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, reducing the uncertainty that typically surrounds presales. With 40% of the TUNDRA-S supply allocated to presale rounds, early backers secure a meaningful portion of the project before it ever hits exchanges. For gamers used to reward systems that shift with market demand, this kind of upfront clarity is unusual and attractive. Yield Beyond Gameplay One of the major appeals of Axie Infinity has always been its ability to turn time spent…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 19:40
Mag 7s’ trajectory shows legacy economy ‘being sunset’ for the digital age

The post Mag 7s’ trajectory shows legacy economy ‘being sunset’ for the digital age appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A cursory glance at the Magnificent 7 stocks chart reveals a clear trajectory: up only. But when layered against all other stocks, an even more interesting pattern emerges. 493 stocks remain relatively flat while the Mag 7s take a steep upward grind, like climbing the Eiger. As Bitcoin advocate and founder of The Network State, Balaji Srinivasan, muses: “My explanation is that the legacy economy is being sunset in favor of the Internet economy.” Magnificent 7 stocks Stripe CEO Patrick Collison ruminated on similar data, highlighting a trend emerging across Google, Apple, and Microsoft. He questioned why the companies exhibited the same growth dynamics when they are “ostensibly in totally different businesses,’ to which Balaji replied: “I think those graphs reflect the secular shift towards the Internet. Almost every action that was once done offline is moving online, and routed through tech companies.” Google, Apple, Microsoft Mapping the digital migration What’s going on here? Patterns that would once have been dismissed as coincidences now seem to signal something deeper. The “secular shift” is economist-speak for a permanent, structural change. In this case, it’s the decades-long migration from offline to online across the global economy. From grocery orders to financial transactions, human interactions, and even remote work, the COVID-accelerated rush to digital has become the main route for commerce and connection. The Balaji thesis: the internet swallows the world Balaji’s response to Collison’s question made explicit what many now intuitively sense: tech companies aren’t just growing, they’re becoming the primary infrastructure for life itself. “Legacy” sectors like real estate, banking, and manufacturing are being reoriented, rewired, or outright replaced by software. In Balaji’s words, almost every offline activity is “routed through tech companies,” as digital-first solutions offer scale, efficiency, and global reach previously unimaginable. This is not an innovation cycle but…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 19:39
Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now: This New Meme Is Creating More Hype Than Early DOGE & SHIB

Dogecoin and SHIB remain popular, but Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale, 670% APY staking, and Layer 2 speed make it the top 100x meme coin pick and best crypto presale now.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 19:33
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Dip Snapped Up By Whales

The post Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Dip Snapped Up By Whales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Whales continue to buy the dip as XRP consolidates, fueling fresh debate around every new Ripple price prediction chart. Yet attention is shifting toward Ethereum’s Layer 2 scene, where the Layer Brett presale is drawing huge interest.  With early staking rewards reportedly hitting over 670% APY, the project offers both meme culture and blockchain utility. LBRETT’s low entry price and speed-focused design stand in sharp contrast to the slower, uncertain moves shaping XRP’s current market outlook. Layer Brett: The meme coin of the future For investors seeking exponential growth, new projects often present a more dynamic opportunity than established giants. While XRP has a dedicated community, its multi-billion dollar market cap means significant upward moves require immense capital. Layer Brett, however, operates from a different playbook.  As an Ethereum Layer 2, it leverages the most secure, innovative contract network while solving its core problems: speed and cost. This positions it to capture value from the projected $10 trillion L2 market. Its presale status offers a ground-floor entry point that legacy coins like XRP simply cannot match. The project achieves its performance by processing transactions off-chain, bundling them, and then anchoring them to the Ethereum mainnet for security. This architecture unlocks near-instantaneous transactions and shrinks gas fees to a fraction of a cent.  With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, its tokenomics are designed for community growth, allocating 25% of the supply just for staking rewards. Users can easily connect a wallet, purchase LBRETT with ETH, USDT, or BNB, and stake immediately. “Brett isn’t just participating in the blockchain revolution—he’s leading it,” the project notes. Ripple Price Prediction: What consolidation means for XRP traders XRP is a digital asset created for the Ripple payment network. Its primary purpose is to serve as a bridge currency for fast and low-cost international…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 19:29
Solana market cap hits $137B ATH despite price lag – Is SOL overvalued?

The post Solana market cap hits $137B ATH despite price lag – Is SOL overvalued? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Journalist Posted: September 21, 2025 Key Takeaways Why is Solana’s market cap hitting ATH despite price lagging? Solana saw massive token unlocks this year, increasing circulating supply and driving market cap higher. Does this mean SOL is overvalued? Strong on-chain adoption, a bid-heavy orderbook, and absorbed supply-side risk create a structurally robust foundation for further upside. Solana’s [SOL] market cap recently hit an all-time high of $137 billion, with the token reaching $250 for the first time since Q1. That means even with SOL 15% off its ATH, its supply mechanics are driving valuation higher. Roughly 89% of Solana’s total supply (about 543 million SOL) is already liquid, leaving just 11% locked or reserved. Most importantly, the 11.16 million FTX-driven unlock earlier this year cleared a major overhang. Simply put, the market has already absorbed most of Solana’s heavy supply-side risk, and the remaining unlocks average just 12.7k per month, creating a strong setup for SOL’s potential supply shock. Source: Messari In short, Solana’s current valuation reflects the impact of recent unlocks.  With 543 million SOL now circulating, the token reclaimed $250, driving the market cap to a fresh all-time high of $137 billion. That’s about 2x the market cap during its mid-January $295 peak, signaling a stretched market. Yet, Solana delivered a 55% Q3 ROI, cleared key resistances, and trades just 15% below its ATH.  With this liquidity surge, could the divergence signaling accelerating on-chain adoption be driving the rally? Solana positioned for strong structural upside On-chain, Solana’s staked value recently hit a record 410 million SOL.  That means nearly 67% of total supply is locked in staking, creating a meaningful supply-side squeeze. Meanwhile, Solana’s annual inflation sits around 4.279% and is designed to gradually taper over time. In other words, SOL’s on-chain adoption is strong while supply pressure…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 19:23
Fed’s key inflation gauge seen cooling in August, holding at 2.9% annually

The post Fed’s key inflation gauge seen cooling in August, holding at 2.9% annually appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Fed is expected to get a breather after months of inflation pressure, as its preferred inflation gauge likely slowed down last month. The personal consumption expenditures index, excluding food and energy, is forecast to have risen 0.2% in August, down from 0.3% in July, according to Bloomberg. On a yearly basis, the number is projected to stay at 2.9%, which is still far from the Fed’s target. That shift gives central bankers just enough space to deal with a labor market that’s clearly showing cracks. Chair Jerome Powell pointed to that slowdown in jobs to justify the first rate cut of the year, which happened Wednesday. But he didn’t pretend the job was done. “It’s challenging to know what to do,” Powell said. “There are no risk-free paths now.” Despite the cut, inflation remains a concern. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, still crawling through the system years after they were introduced, continue to affect costs in the economy. And even with signs of cooling, no one at the Fed seems ready to relax. Fed officials speak across the country as consumers slow down This week, several Fed policymakers are stepping up to speak publicly. Powell will deliver remarks Tuesday in Rhode Island, continuing to guide expectations without making any guarantees. Stephen Miran, newly appointed as governor and temporarily on leave from his role as chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, will also speak. He’ll be joined by Michelle Bowman, Mary Daly, and Alberto Musalem, each expected to share their take on the direction of the economy. Friday’s report isn’t just about prices. It’s also projected to show that inflation-adjusted consumer spending grew at a slower pace in August. With less disposable income floating around, economists will also study personal income data to see if Americans can keep…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 19:19
$ASTER Triggers Debate with $10B Valuation Over Potential Supply Control and Market Manipulation

$ASTER is facing controversy over $10B valuation with controlled supply and low volume, which has sparked debate on market manipulation and altcoin utility.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 19:00
Vitalik Buterin: Low‑Risk DeFi Could Be Ethereum’s “Search” Moment

The post Vitalik Buterin: Low‑Risk DeFi Could Be Ethereum’s “Search” Moment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin argued in a blog post Sept. 21, 2025, that “low‑risk” decentralized finance (DeFi) could become for Ethereum what search was for Google, providing the primary, sustainable revenue engine while preserving the platform’s broader cultural and technical goals. Buterin defines low‑risk DeFi as payment and savings primitives, fully collateralized lending, and synthetic […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/vitalik-buterin-low%E2%80%91risk-defi-could-be-ethereums-search-moment/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 18:53
Is This XRP's Golden Opportunity? Bollinger Bands Deliver Brutal Chart Truth

Bollinger Bands expose real risk for XRP at $2.97
Coinstats2025/09/21 18:31
Hayes tips ‘up only’ for crypto, ETH staking exit queue concerns: Hodler’s Digest, Sept. 14 – 20

Arthur Hayes predicts liquidity will flow into markets once the US Treasury hits its goal, Vitalik Buterin news and more: Hodler’s Digest Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has finally addressed some concerns over the lengthening Ethereum staking exit queue, which has now grown to 45 days. His response came after Galaxy Digitals head of DeFi, Michael Marcantonio, called the exit queue length troubling in X posts and compared it to Solana, which only requires two days to unstake. He has since deleted the posts. Unclear how a network that takes 45 days to return assets can serve as a suitable candidate to power the next era of global capital markets, he added.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/21 18:11
