Fed’s key inflation gauge seen cooling in August, holding at 2.9% annually

The post Fed’s key inflation gauge seen cooling in August, holding at 2.9% annually appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Fed is expected to get a breather after months of inflation pressure, as its preferred inflation gauge likely slowed down last month. The personal consumption expenditures index, excluding food and energy, is forecast to have risen 0.2% in August, down from 0.3% in July, according to Bloomberg. On a yearly basis, the number is projected to stay at 2.9%, which is still far from the Fed’s target. That shift gives central bankers just enough space to deal with a labor market that’s clearly showing cracks. Chair Jerome Powell pointed to that slowdown in jobs to justify the first rate cut of the year, which happened Wednesday. But he didn’t pretend the job was done. “It’s challenging to know what to do,” Powell said. “There are no risk-free paths now.” Despite the cut, inflation remains a concern. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, still crawling through the system years after they were introduced, continue to affect costs in the economy. And even with signs of cooling, no one at the Fed seems ready to relax. Fed officials speak across the country as consumers slow down This week, several Fed policymakers are stepping up to speak publicly. Powell will deliver remarks Tuesday in Rhode Island, continuing to guide expectations without making any guarantees. Stephen Miran, newly appointed as governor and temporarily on leave from his role as chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, will also speak. He’ll be joined by Michelle Bowman, Mary Daly, and Alberto Musalem, each expected to share their take on the direction of the economy. Friday’s report isn’t just about prices. It’s also projected to show that inflation-adjusted consumer spending grew at a slower pace in August. With less disposable income floating around, economists will also study personal income data to see if Americans can keep…