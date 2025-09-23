Why Does Cleo From ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Look So Familiar?
The post Why Does Cleo From ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Look So Familiar? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bella Heathcoate in “Tulsa King” Season 3, Episode 1. Paramount+/Brian Douglas Sylvester Stallone’s crime drama Tulsa King Season 3 introduces a new character, Cleo Montague, played by Bella Heathcote. What else has Heathcote starred in? Cleo is introduced in Episode 1 of Tulsa King Season 3, when she visits her old flame, Mitch Keller (Garrett Hedlund), at his new car dealership in Tulsa. Cleo’s father, Theodore (Brett Rice), runs a respected, generations-old distillery, but is being strong-armed by the vicious Jeremiah Dunmire (Robert Patrick) to sell it to him. Forbes‘Tulsa King’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers When Mitch tells his partner-in-crime, Dwight “The General” Manfredi, about Cleo’s dilemma, Dwight visits Theodore with a tempting offer to buy the distillery and hand the reins of his company over to his daughter. Once word of that reaches Jeremiah, however, it enrages the liquor runner and causes a firestorm between the two. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 16: Bella Heathcote attends the Tulsa King Panel on September 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Paramount+) Getty Images for Paramount+ Born on May 27, 1987, in Melbourne, Australia, Heathcote’s screen debut came in Joel Edgerton’s Australian horror film Acolytes in 2008, and in 2009, she landed a 10-episode run in the popular Aussie daytime drama Neighbours. After that, Heathcoate appeared in the Australian historical war drama Beneath Hill 60 in 2010, before landing her first Hollywood film in 2011 with a small supporting role in the dystopian cyber thriller In Time, starring Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried, Cillian Murphy and Olivia Wilde. Forbes‘Tulsa King’ Season 3, Episode 1 Is Now Streaming – How To WatchBy Tim Lammers Shortly thereafter, Heathcote began prominent roles in notable films and TV series stateside, explaining why…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:30