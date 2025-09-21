Bursa MEXC
Bitcoin Faces Quantum Risk if Developers Fail by 2030
Cofounder of Solana cautions that Bitcoin will have a 50/50 probability of quantum risk in 2030, and must urgently move to quantum-resistant signature schemes. According to Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko, Bitcoin is increasingly threatened by quantum computing. He says there is a 50/50 probability of a quantum technology breakthrough in five years. Yakovenko called on […] The post Bitcoin Faces Quantum Risk if Developers Fail by 2030 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/21 18:30
Cardano News Today: Price Stabilizes; Ethereum Eyes $10K; Lyno AI Presale Hits Analyst Watchlist
In September 2025, the ADA price stabilized at approximately $0.91, with a good 10 percent weekly growth and may have some breakout momentum. Next, Ethereum (ETH) remains in the spotlight of the market as it is projected to reach a value of $10,000 at the end of the year as a result of institutional investment […] The post Cardano News Today: Price Stabilizes; Ethereum Eyes $10K; Lyno AI Presale Hits Analyst Watchlist appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/21 18:02
British police arrest teenage member of hacker group accused of extorting over $115 million
PANews reported on September 21st that according to Cryptopolitan, British police have arrested a teenager associated with the Scattered Spider hacker group, which is accused of extorting over $115 million in ransoms from over 100 organizations. The arrested 19-year-old suspect, Thalha Jubair, is suspected of involvement in approximately 120 cyberattacks. Investigations revealed that he was exposed when he used the ransom proceeds to purchase game gift cards and food delivery. The group previously used SIM card theft and social engineering attacks to commit crimes, targeting several major institutions, including the US federal court system. According to court documents, the Scattered Spider hacker group has carried out multiple ransomware attacks since May 2022, with five victim companies paying ransoms of approximately $89.5 million. The FBI stated that it has seized $36 million in digital assets from server wallets controlled by Jubair.
PANews
2025/09/21 18:02
Strategy’s stock fell 4% in a month while Bitcoin rose 3%
Strategy’s stock dropped 4% over the past month, even as Bitcoin rose 3%, raising fresh questions about Michael Saylor’s multi-billion-dollar crypto play. Since 2020, the company has been buying bitcoin using a mix of borrowed money and new shares. That pivot pushed the software firm into the spotlight as a bitcoin-heavy operation. The stock had […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/21 18:00
Solana co-founder warns of 50/50 risk quantum tech will crack Bitcoin in 5 years
The post Solana co-founder warns of 50/50 risk quantum tech will crack Bitcoin in 5 years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana (SOL) co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko has warned about the potential threat quantum computing poses to Bitcoin’s (BTC) security. According to Yakovenko, there is a “50/50” chance that within the next five years, quantum computers could become powerful enough to break the cryptographic protections securing Bitcoin wallets, he said during the All-In Summit 2025. He stressed the need for Bitcoin to adopt a quantum-resistant signature system to safeguard its future, citing the rapid pace of technological development. “We need to transition Bitcoin to a quantum-resistant signature system. That’s my bet, because right now there’s a convergence of many technologies. The asymptotic pace of AI and how quickly it accelerates from research paper to implementation is simply astounding,” Yakovenko noted. Despite the looming risks, Yakovenko expressed confidence in Bitcoin’s resilience, provided it continues to operate in an environment of open global competition and avoids heavy-handed regulation. Drawing a comparison to the 1970s restrictions on gold ownership, he argued that Bitcoin could withstand major disruptions as long as it remains accessible to the public. Yakovenko also praised Bitcoin’s design, highlighting its simplicity and settlement-focused structure. He described its proof-of-work mechanism as “a masterpiece in terms of elegance and simplicity.” It’s worth noting that the cryptocurrency community remains divided on the urgency of the quantum threat. As reported by Finbold, Blockstream CEO Adam Back and Bitcoin Core contributor Peter Todd argue that practical quantum computers capable of breaking Bitcoin’s elliptic-curve signatures are still distant, though preparation is necessary. By contrast, quantum security experts like Chris Erven warn that such machines could arrive within five years, urging faster adoption of post-quantum cryptography. Meanwhile, Strategy’s Michael Saylor has dismissed much of the discussion as hype, arguing that immediate threats such as phishing and software flaws are more pressing. Concerns over the quantum threat have intensified as…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 17:49
Solana co-founder warns of ‘50/50’ chance quantum computers will break Bitcoin in 5 years
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 17:46
Shiba Inu’s $2.3M Hack Halts Shibarium Bridge-When Will It Reopen?
Shiba Inu’s Shibarium halted after $2.3M hack- bridge closure continues. Shiba Inu team works on security improvements after massive breach. Stolen funds, including SHIB and ETH, remain unaccounted for currently. Shiba Inu’s Shibarium network is facing significant disruptions after a major hack that resulted in the loss of $2.3 million. According to developer Kaal Dhairya, the Shibarium bridge remains closed, preventing users from transferring assets back to Ethereum. While the team is prioritizing safety and system verification, there’s no set timeline for when the bridge will be reopened. Dhairya confirmed that updates would only come through official channels to avoid providing additional information to the attackers. The hack, which took place on September 12, was initially identified by blockchain security firm PeckShield. Further investigations revealed that the attackers gained control over the majority of Shibarium’s validators, manipulating them to authorize fraudulent exit requests. In total, 10 out of 12 validators were compromised, allowing the hackers to withdraw around $2.3 million in assets, including Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and ROAR tokens. Also Read: Could Coinbase’s Crypto Super App Revolutionize Your Finances? Here’s What You Need to Know! Shiba Inu Team Focuses on Security Before Bridge Reopening The Shiba Inu team is focusing on containing the damage and enhancing security measures to prevent further losses. Developers are actively working on securing the network and addressing the vulnerabilities exploited during the hack. Although recovery efforts are underway, there is no guarantee that the stolen funds will be returned to users. The team is considering several backup options, including using the Shiba Inu treasury, burning tokens, or tapping into an insurance fund. Any recovery plan will be subject to community approval before implementation. While there is uncertainty surrounding the recovery of the stolen assets, the Shiba Inu team remains focused on reinforcing the network’s security. The Shibarium bridge will remain closed until the team is confident that all vulnerabilities have been addressed. Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Shibarium Sees Sudden Surge in Transactions—Is a Comeback Near? The post Shiba Inu’s $2.3M Hack Halts Shibarium Bridge-When Will It Reopen? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats
2025/09/21 17:22
SIX
$0.02059
-5.63%
LIME
$0.01008
-2.60%
AI
$0.1236
-10.82%
Hackernoon
2025/09/21 13:47
