2025-09-23 Tuesday

Bitcoin Faces Key Resistance Before Potential Breakout Toward $207,000 Level

Bitcoin Faces Key Resistance Before Potential Breakout Toward $207,000 Level

Bitcoin continues to attract global attention amid growing market activity and rising institutional demand. Supply is decreasing while demand remains strong, which could lead to significant price fluctuations. Analysts monitor key market patterns to anticipate Bitcoin’s next major milestone. At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $115,843, with a 24-hour trading volume of […]
Tronweekly2025/09/21 18:45
Solana (SOL) Price: Corporate Giants Stack Tokens as New All-Time High Approaches

Solana (SOL) Price: Corporate Giants Stack Tokens as New All-Time High Approaches

TLDR Solana (SOL) is trading 19% below its all-time high of $294, with technical analysis targeting $300-$400 Corporate demand is growing with Forward Industries holding the largest SOL stash and establishing a $4 billion buying program SOL broke out of an ascending channel pattern and is testing key resistance at $243-$262 Fibonacci extension levels suggest [...] The post Solana (SOL) Price: Corporate Giants Stack Tokens as New All-Time High Approaches appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/21 18:43
Polkadot Ecosystem Growth; ADA Recovery Signs; Lyno AI Called the Next Big AI Token Presale

Polkadot Ecosystem Growth; ADA Recovery Signs; Lyno AI Called the Next Big AI Token Presale

The post Polkadot Ecosystem Growth; ADA Recovery Signs; Lyno AI Called the Next Big AI Token Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, Polkadot ecosystem development has increased at a high rate. The recovery signs of Cardano are now evident. Lyno AI is the upcoming large AI token that is going to be the best presale. Polkadot Surge: The Rise You Can’t Miss. Polkadot (DOT) has been on fire this year with 216 projects being debuted on its platform. Unique accounts increased by 150% reaching 13.2 million users. The volume shot up 200 percent to almost 40 million, and Polkadot now ranks fourth in developer activity by layer-1 blockchain. The new JAM upgrades will increase scalability, with DOT being a leader in scalable Web3 infrastructure. Cardano’s Comeback Is Real Cardano (ADA) has excellent recovery potential with a typical inverse head-and-shoulders pattern aimed at reaching $0.71. The asset has recovered strongly with V-shaped rebounds that are currently at about 0.68. Analysts estimate ADA may close the year at $2.46, owing to higher staking and privacy-related new features. This recovery makes ADA one of the highest recovering altcoins in the market. Presale: The Next Big Crypto Breakout by Lyno AI. Lyno AI is the hottest AI presale in 2025, already at the Early Bird stage at a price of 0.050 per token. It has sold more than 643,939 tokens and has raised $32,196 of its target of 0.100. The safe, audited contracts with Cyberscope provide a sense of security. Industry pundit Anthony Pompliano predicts that by 2500 Lyno AI will have multiplied by 2500% due to its adoption of Polkadot and Cardano. Lyno AI is an AI-based, cross-chain arbitrage scanner, scanning 15+ networks and providing autonomous, real-time, trades that can be accessed by retail investors, including whale-levels of sophistication. Shoppers who purchase in advance at more than 100 dollars are eligible to the Lyno AI Giveaway, whereby they have the opportunity to win…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 18:29
Monero Privacy Advocates Discover XRP Tundra's 2500% Potential Return at Exchange Listing

Monero Privacy Advocates Discover XRP Tundra’s 2500% Potential Return at Exchange Listing

The Monero community has long defined itself by strict adherence to privacy and self-sovereignty. For years, many holders have avoided speculative launches that lacked transparency or technical depth, preferring projects aligned with core principles of user control. Now, a new presale is drawing interest even from this cautious base. XRP Tundra, a dual-token system built […]
Tronweekly2025/09/21 18:00
BNB Smashes Past $1K to New ATH as Bitcoin Slips Further From $116K (Weekend Watch)

BNB Smashes Past $1K to New ATH as Bitcoin Slips Further From $116K (Weekend Watch)

ASTER continues to fly as well.
CryptoPotato2025/09/21 17:55
The United Kingdom police have nabbed two teens associated with the Bitcoin extortion group Scattered Spider

The United Kingdom police have nabbed two teens associated with the Bitcoin extortion group Scattered Spider

The United Kingdom authorities have nabbed one of the two teens associated with the Bitcoin extortion gang Scattered Spider cybercrime gang. According to the authorities, the group has been accused of extorting more than $115 million in ransom payments from more than 100 organizations. According to reports, the United Kingdom police arrested the criminal after trailing a number of clues, including payments for gift cards from a wallet on the same server that held wallets that received some of the extortion payments. Scattered Spider operated SIM-swapping turned social engineering attacks before moving to ransomware. United Kingdom authorities claimed they have been around since at least 2022, and seven of its members were nabbed last year after several digital heists at the high-profile Las Vegas casino. United Kingdom authorities arrest teen linked with ransomware group The group has been blamed for several high-profile cases across the United Kingdom in April, although two of its members, 19-year-old Thalha Jubair and 18-year-old Owen Flowers, were arraigned in court last Thursday for their roles in a cyberattack that occurred in London last year. Meanwhile, in the United States, Jubair is also facing criminal charges, with US Attorney Alina Habba noting that he “went to great and sophisticated lengths to keep himself anonymous,” while partaking in about 120 network intrusions. According to authorities, Jubair allegedly made some mistakes that led authorities to his alleged ransomware criminal activities. The most incriminating was when someone took digital assets on a server that held ransomware funds to buy gaming gift cards for an account tied to Jubair. In addition, someone also purchased food-delivery gift cards, using them to order takeout to an apartment complex where he lived. According to court documents, which have remained unsealed, the Justice Department charged Jubair with conspiracies to commit computer fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering related to at least 120 intrusions carried out by the Scattered Spider gang, with extortion attacks adjudged to have happened between May 2022 and this month. The criminal complaint only named one of the victims of Jubair, which was, coincidentally, the United States federal court system. Court documents reveal the extent of crimes According to the document, the digital intrusion occurred in January and was operated in the typical modus operandi of the Scattered Spider group. “The Conspirators gained access by, among other things, contacting the helpdesk for the U.S. Courts network on or about January 8, 2025, among other dates, and causing an individual to reset a user’s password. Once inside the network, the Conspirators: (a) took over two additional accounts; and (b) exfiltrated data from the network, including but not limited to the names, 15 usernames, roles, and mobile telephone numbers for United States Courts personnel,” the document read. The document claimed that the digital thieves then used the stolen credentials to access accounts belonging to three users, one of whom was a federal magistrate judge, searching his inbox for terms including “subpoena,” the names of different charged cybercriminals, and “scattered spider.” In addition, the United Kingdom ransomware group allegedly used one of the compromised accounts to send a message to financial services, requesting the emergency disclosure of customer account information. The other seven US-based victims were not listed, but rather identified by numbers. They include a manufacturer, an entertainment firm, two retailers, two financial services companies, and a critical infrastructure firm. In five of the intrusions, the companies paid ransoms worth about $89.5 million at the time of payment. Portions of ransom payments from at least five victims were traced to wallets on a server the FBI says Jubair controlled, with agents later seizing $36 million in digital assets from wallets on the server. Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.
Coinstats2025/09/21 17:20
YZi Labs Doubles Down on Ethena to Drive USDe Expansion

YZi Labs Doubles Down on Ethena to Drive USDe Expansion

YZi Labs increased its stake in Ethena, the issuer of USDe. The firm said the capital will speed USDe distribution on both DeFi and CeFi. The statement came on Friday. Source: YZi Labs. The move follows YZi Labs’ initial backing in February 2024 during its Season 6 Incubation Program. That support came before USDe launched […] The post YZi Labs Doubles Down on Ethena to Drive USDe Expansion appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/09/21 17:17
Milyoner Anthony Scaramucci, Bitcoin İçin "200.000 Dolar Çok Düşük Kalır" Dedi, Kendi Tahminini Açıkladı!

Milyoner Anthony Scaramucci, Bitcoin İçin “200.000 Dolar Çok Düşük Kalır” Dedi, Kendi Tahminini Açıkladı!

SkyBridge Capital’in kurucusu Anthony Scaramucci, Bitcoin’in (BTC) değerlemesine dair çarpıcı açıklamalarda bulundu. Ünlü yatırımcıya göre Bitcoin, yalnızca bir yatırım aracı değil, küresel ölçekte bir varlık sınıfı olarak görülmeli. Scaramucci, değerlendirmesinde şu ifadeleri kullandı: “Şu soruyu sormalısınız: Bitcoin bir varlık sınıfı mı? Eğer cevabınız ‘evet’ ise, o zaman piyasa değerinin altınla aynı seviyeye çıkması gerekir. Bu durumda […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/21 17:05
Buterin Calls For Low-Risk DeFi To Support Ethereum

Buterin Calls For Low-Risk DeFi To Support Ethereum

What if Ethereum abandoned speculation to bet on stability? Vitalik Buterin proposes an unexpected strategic shift: making low-risk DeFi the main economic driver of the network. This is a sober vision, far from memecoins and NFTs, but potentially structuring. Like Google, whose search finances the ecosystem, Ethereum could find in this discreet but steady DeFi a durable foundation. This assumed disruption could redefine the priorities of the entire ecosystem. L’article Buterin Calls For Low-Risk DeFi To Support Ethereum est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/09/21 17:05
Notes on Training Neural Networks for Consensus

Notes on Training Neural Networks for Consensus

This paper presents the first framework to deliberately train neural networks for accuracy and agreement between feature attribution techniques: PEAR (Post hoc Explainer Agreement Regularizer). In addition to the conventional task loss, PEAR incorporates a correlation-based consensus loss that combines Pearson and Spearman correlation measures, promoting alignment across explainers like Grad and Integrated Gradients. By using a soft ranking approximation to address differentiability issues, the loss function is completely trainable by backpropagation. Tested on three OpenML tabular datasets, multilayer perceptrons trained using PEAR surpass linear baselines in accuracy and explanation consensus, and in certain instances, even compete with XGBoost. The findings advance reliable and interpretable AI by showing that consensus-aware training successfully reduces explanation disagreement while maintaining prediction performance.
Hackernoon2025/09/21 13:46
