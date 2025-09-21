2025-09-23 Tuesday

Michael Saylor Forecasts Bitcoin’s Long-Term Growth Amid Stability

The post Michael Saylor Forecasts Bitcoin’s Long-Term Growth Amid Stability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Michael Saylor sees Bitcoin’s stable price as market strength. Saylor predicts 29% annual Bitcoin appreciation. Institutional investors poised for larger Bitcoin allocations. ChainCatcher and RootData’s “Crypto 2025: Breaking the Deadlock and New Birth” conference, scheduled for April 2025, seeks to resolve blockchain gridlock, drawing institutional attention in the crypto sector. This initiative aims to enhance capital influx, driving innovation and potentially boosting major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana by addressing key industry challenges. Bitcoin’s Institutional Shift Promises Significant Market Changes ChainCatcher, alongside RootData, is spearheading the Crypto 2025: Breaking the Deadlock and New Birth conference, set for April 2025. This event aims to address industry bottlenecks by drawing institutional attention to blockchain. Key stakeholders include Stellar and FLock.io. Institutional investment is a major focus, with strategic collaborations targeting infrastructure and scalability. The event seeks to break barriers, calling on global blockchain adoption, crucial for capital influx. The fusion of AI and blockchain is not just a trend; it’s the cornerstone of the next generation of decentralized applications. – Kevin, Team Lead, Neura, ChainCatcher Bitcoin’s Market Trajectory: Consolidation and Growth Analysis Did you know? Bitcoin’s consolidation, viewed by Michael Saylor as akin to early petrochemical industry evolution, marks strategic growth seen only in transformative economic phases, emphasizing institutional interest. Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $115,641.34 with a market cap of $2.30 trillion and dominates 57.08% of the crypto market, as per CoinMarketCap. Recent price changes show a 13.97% increase over 90 days but a 0.11% decline in 24-hours, reflecting its ongoing market adjustments. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:36 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team highlights the potential for Bitcoin to catalyze new financial instruments, predicting increased blockchain adoption as strategic partnerships focus on addressing market scalability and regulatory compliance. DISCLAIMER: The information…
How Did the Fed’s Rate Cut Trigger Tether’s $5 Billion USDT Surge?

TLDR Tether minted $5 billion in USDT in the past week after the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut. The $1 billion minted on Ethereum on September 19 added to the $4 billion issued before the Fed’s meeting. The Federal Reserve reduced interest rates by 0.25 percentage points, which is seen as a boost for risk [...] The post How Did the Fed’s Rate Cut Trigger Tether’s $5 Billion USDT Surge? appeared first on CoinCentral.
DEXE approaches $15 as buyers lurk: Is a 45% rally in danger?

The post DEXE approaches $15 as buyers lurk: Is a 45% rally in danger? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways What fueled DEXE’s 45% surge to a 3-month high? Aggressive whale accumulation in both spot and Futures markets, supported by AgentBound Tokens launch and TheONETradeAI integration. What risks could cap DEXE’s rally? Rising spot inflows of $450K hint at retail profit-taking, which could increase selling pressure and trigger a retracement. DeXe [DEXE] surged 45.5 %  to a 3-month high of $12.68 before slightly retracing to $12.47 as of this writing.  Over the same period, the altcoin’s market cap surged 36%, reaching a 3-month high of $1.04 billion, indicating steady capital inflow.  But is this the start of something bigger, or a mere technical bounce? DeXe whale activity skyrockets  After the recent launch of AgentBound Tokens and the integration with TheONETradeAI, DEXE faced substantial accumulation from retail and whales.  In fact, whales have dominated the market over the past week, as evidenced by Spot Average Order Size Data from CryptoQuant.  Source: CryptoQuant Big Whale Orders rose for seven consecutive days, suggesting that whales were aggressively active in the market.  Interestingly, upon examining the buy and sell activity, AMBCrypto determined that these whales have been accumulating.  In fact, over the past five days, the altcoin has recorded a positive Buy Sell Delta. According to Coinalyze, Dexe saw 651.97k in Buy Volume compared to 624k in Sell Volume on the 21st of September.  Source: Coinalyze As a result, the altcoin recorded a positive Buy Sell Delta of 27k, a clear sign of retail accumulation in the spot market.  In the Futures, even more extreme Besides, whales have also been highly active in taking strategic Futures positions. Futures Average Order Size data from CryptoQuant showed that Dexe has recorded Big Whale Orders for seven consecutive days.  Source: CryptoQuant When large orders are executed here, it suggests increased participation from whales. The Futures Taker CVD…
Strategy’s stock slips 4% as Bitcoin stays firm, testing faith in Michael Saylor

The post Strategy’s stock slips 4% as Bitcoin stays firm, testing faith in Michael Saylor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy’s stock dropped 4% over the past month, even as Bitcoin rose 3%, raising fresh questions about Michael Saylor’s multi-billion-dollar crypto play. Since 2020, the company has been buying bitcoin using a mix of borrowed money and new shares. That pivot pushed the software firm into the spotlight as a bitcoin-heavy operation. The stock had soared 2,800% since the bitcoin buying spree began. But now, the numbers are heading the wrong way, and confidence in the Strategy model is starting to crack. Other companies that copied Saylor’s approach are bleeding harder. Japanese hotel operator Metaplanet has lost 36% in the same 30-day stretch. KindlyMD, a healthcare startup now holding bitcoin, is down 87%. Medical tech firm Semler Scientific fell 12%. Even Trump Media & Technology Group, now linked to a bitcoin treasury, lost 8%. A new crypto vehicle by Cantor Fitzgerald, tied to Twenty One Capital, dropped 17% before even going public. Twenty One is backed by SoftBank and Tether. Public bitcoin holders lose value as market cools All these companies had seen wild gains earlier in 2025, so the downturn is putting pressure on this whole “bitcoin treasury” trend. Gus Galá, analyst at Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co., said in an email that “at a certain point there are too many strategies pursuing the same promised land and a finite amount of investor demand for similar exposures.” This rush was fueled by three things: crypto prices going up, the Trump administration’s looser rules, and changes in accounting that made holding bitcoin more attractive on paper. But as Kevin O’Leary, investor and TV figure, explained, “The majority of the market can’t hold bitcoin, but they can hold equities.” That’s why institutions prefer stocks that hold crypto, instead of holding the asset directly. Norway’s Norges Bank, the world’s biggest sovereign wealth…
BNB Chain Upgrade, Pepe Whale Moves, and Lyno AI’s Explosive Presale — Top Crypto to Watch in 2025

BNB Chain is dramatically upgrading the crypto transactions in 2025 with cutting block times and fees and increasing the capacity of decentralized exchanges. It has been accompanied by Pepe Whale moves that have rocked the market with colossal transfers of tokens and exuberant projections of the market rally. The sale of presale of Lyno AI […] The post BNB Chain Upgrade, Pepe Whale Moves, and Lyno AI’s Explosive Presale — Top Crypto to Watch in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Best Crypto To Buy For 20–50x Gains By 2026: Investors Pick Layer Brett Over Cardano & Litecoin

The hunt for the best crypto to buy now is shifting. Veteran coins like Cardano and Litecoin still get nods from traditionalists, but savvy investors are eyeing something fresher—Layer Brett.
he Extinction Equation: What Happens When Advection Goes Too Far?

The paper introduces a nonlocal reaction-diffusion-advection problem in a bounded region with Dirichlet/Neumann boundary condition. Our objective is to investigate its spatial dynamics, namely the sharp criteria for persistence or extinction and the limiting behaviors of solutions with respect to advection rate. The main conclusions can be summarized as follows.
The Math Behind Persistence and Extinction in Freshwater Ecosystems

The spatial dynamics of freshwater organisms in rivers with directed flow are examined in this research using a nonlocal reaction-diffusion-advection model. We derive sharp criteria for the persistence or extinction of species by examining the primary eigenvalue of the related integro-differential operator and proving global well-posedness. The research indicates that long-term behaviors are greatly impacted by rising advection rates, with extinction being the unavoidable result of sufficiently high directional flow. We also investigate the stability of stationary solutions and limiting profiles under different advection rates. Numerical simulations are used to verify theoretical results. These findings shed fresh light on how diffusion, advection, and survival interact in aquatic environments as well as the drift dilemma.
Consensus Loss Proves AI Can Be Both Accurate and Transparent

This section examines the function of PEAR's two loss terms, its link to linearity, and whether it generates trivial or tainted explanations. We demonstrate that PEAR-trained models preserve meaningful explanations by adding garbage characteristics to the data; random features are rarely evaluated as significant, and PEAR can even further reduce mistaken attribution in certain situations. We also show that consensus training encourages models to become more linear, both quantitatively (via decreased linear-fit error across input subspaces) and qualitatively (through decision-surface visualizations). However, models regularized by weight decay become more linear without matching advances in agreement metrics, so linearity alone cannot account for better consensus.
New AI Study Tackles the Transparency Problem in Black-Box Models

The disagreement issue in post hoc feature attribution techniques is discussed in this study. Explainers like SHAP, LIME, and gradient-based techniques frequently result in contradictory feature importance rankings for the same model. Post hoc Explainer Agreement Regularization (PEAR), a loss term added after model training, is introduced to counteract this and promote increased explainer consensus without significantly compromising accuracy. Experiments on three datasets show that PEAR offers a customizable balance between explanation consensus and predictive performance, and it enhances agreement across explainers, including those not directly used in training. PEAR improves explanations' dependability and credibility in crucial machine learning applications by turning disagreement into a controlled parameter.
