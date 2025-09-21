Strategy’s stock slips 4% as Bitcoin stays firm, testing faith in Michael Saylor

The post Strategy’s stock slips 4% as Bitcoin stays firm, testing faith in Michael Saylor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy’s stock dropped 4% over the past month, even as Bitcoin rose 3%, raising fresh questions about Michael Saylor’s multi-billion-dollar crypto play. Since 2020, the company has been buying bitcoin using a mix of borrowed money and new shares. That pivot pushed the software firm into the spotlight as a bitcoin-heavy operation. The stock had soared 2,800% since the bitcoin buying spree began. But now, the numbers are heading the wrong way, and confidence in the Strategy model is starting to crack. Other companies that copied Saylor’s approach are bleeding harder. Japanese hotel operator Metaplanet has lost 36% in the same 30-day stretch. KindlyMD, a healthcare startup now holding bitcoin, is down 87%. Medical tech firm Semler Scientific fell 12%. Even Trump Media & Technology Group, now linked to a bitcoin treasury, lost 8%. A new crypto vehicle by Cantor Fitzgerald, tied to Twenty One Capital, dropped 17% before even going public. Twenty One is backed by SoftBank and Tether. Public bitcoin holders lose value as market cools All these companies had seen wild gains earlier in 2025, so the downturn is putting pressure on this whole “bitcoin treasury” trend. Gus Galá, analyst at Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co., said in an email that “at a certain point there are too many strategies pursuing the same promised land and a finite amount of investor demand for similar exposures.” This rush was fueled by three things: crypto prices going up, the Trump administration’s looser rules, and changes in accounting that made holding bitcoin more attractive on paper. But as Kevin O’Leary, investor and TV figure, explained, “The majority of the market can’t hold bitcoin, but they can hold equities.” That’s why institutions prefer stocks that hold crypto, instead of holding the asset directly. Norway’s Norges Bank, the world’s biggest sovereign wealth…