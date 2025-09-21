Bursa MEXC
Flora Growth Launches $401M Treasury to Back 0G AI Blockchain
The post Flora Growth Launches $401M Treasury to Back 0G AI Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq-listed cannabis firm Flora Growth has launched a $401 million treasury initiative to back Zero Gravity (0G), a blockchain project focused on powering decentralized AI infrastructure. The move comes through a private placement deal combining $35 million in cash with $366 million in in-kind digital assets, primarily denominated in 0G tokens. As part of the transaction, Flora will rebrand as ZeroStack while retaining its Nasdaq ticker, FLGC, according to a Friday announcement. Solana (SOL) treasury company DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) led the deal, alongside Hexstone Capital and Carlsberg SE Asia PTE Ltd, with participation from firms including Dao5, Abstract Ventures and Dispersion Capital. “We’re thrilled to partner with FLGC on this fundraise and look forward to driving a deep collaboration between 0g and Solana,” said DFDV CEO Joseph Onorati. Flora will also hold a portion of its treasury in SOL tokens. Flora Growth shares surge 5% on Friday. Source: Google Finance Related: Crypto treasuries with long-term strategy will ‘survive any market’: Hashkey Zero Gravity trains 107B-parameter AI model The investment aims to scale 0G’s AI infrastructure, which can already train a 107 billion parameter model using distributed clusters, a feat that surpasses previous benchmarks from tech giants like Google. 0G claims a 357x efficiency improvement over existing distributed AI frameworks. Incoming CEO Daniel Reis-Faria described the treasury move as a way for institutional investors to gain equity-based exposure to a “transparent, verifiable, and privacy-first AI infrastructure.” Closing is expected by September 26, pending shareholder approval. Certain investors will receive pre-funded warrants tied to the use of 0G tokens in the offering. Related: Bitcoin as corporate treasury: Why Meta, Amazon and Microsoft all said no Standard Chartered warns of DAT shakeout as mNAVs collapse Digital asset treasury (DAT) firms are facing mounting pressure as market net asset values (mNAVs) across the sector…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 18:44
EU’s Chat Control Sparks Privacy Concerns Amid Web3 Transformation
As the European Union approaches a decision on the contentious “Chat Control” legislation, privacy advocates voice concerns that the proposed measures could undermine public confidence in digital communication and drive users toward Web3 platforms. The debate centers on the EU’s draft Regulation to Prevent and Combat Child Sexual Abuse, which would require online platforms to [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/21 18:34
After Data Breach, Coinbase Unveils Bold Plan to Fix Customer Service
TLDR Coinbase has implemented a major overhaul of its customer support operations following a significant data breach affecting 69,461 users. The company aims to reduce support requests by addressing product issues early and removing roadblocks before they require customer contact. Coinbase is enhancing automation with improved APIs, a better knowledge base, and AI-powered tools to [...] The post After Data Breach, Coinbase Unveils Bold Plan to Fix Customer Service appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/21 18:25
Blast Off to Riches: 6 Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025 – Lock in Before the Door Closes
Are the right meme coins shaping the future of digital wealth? With cryptocurrency markets expanding rapidly, selecting coins that combine strong utility, community support, and potential rewards is becoming increasingly critical. Investors are asking themselves how to identify projects that can deliver significant gains and provide tangible benefits. Can the next viral token elevate portfolios […] The post Blast Off to Riches: 6 Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025 – Lock in Before the Door Closes appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/21 18:15
Michael Saylor: Bitcoin may appreciate at an average annual rate of nearly 29% over the next 20 years
PANews reported on September 21st that according to CoinDesk, Strategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor stated in a recent podcast interview that Bitcoin's recent flat price performance is a sign of strength, not weakness. The market is in a consolidation phase, long-term holders are selling some of their holdings, while institutional investors are preparing for larger allocations. The fact that volatility is fading is a very good sign. Looking ahead, Michael Saylor likened the rise of Bitcoin treasury companies to the early days of the petrochemical industry. During this chaotic but transformative decade, a variety of products, business models, and wealth have emerged. He predicts that Bitcoin will appreciate at an average annual rate of nearly 29% over the next two decades, driving the emergence of new credit and equity instruments.
PANews
2025/09/21 18:11
Tether Clarifies Power‑Cut Situation in Uruguay
Tether is in the early stages of winding down its mining operations in Uruguay due to high energy costs. Tether had been negotiating new tariffs with UTE, the state‑owned power company, since 2023, but the talks produced no agreement. Tether Clarifies Power Cuts in Uruguay, States It Is Winding Down Operations Due to High Energy […]
Coinstats
2025/09/21 17:30
Institutionele interesse in BTC groeit terwijl CME een record bereikt
De Bitcoin koers staat vandaag op $116.000, een lichte stijging van 0,3% in de afgelopen 24 uur. Maar terwijl de prijs nog steeds onder zijn historische piek ligt, is er iets anders dat wél records breekt: het aantal openstaande opties op de CME (Chicago Mercantile Exchange) is nog nooit zo... Het bericht Institutionele interesse in BTC groeit terwijl CME een record bereikt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/21 17:22
XRP koers herhaalt vorige cycli: Gaat Ripple stijgen naar $7 tot $10?
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Binnen de Gaussian Channel indicator is te zien dat de XRP koers in een stabiel patroon handelt tussen ongeveer $2,60 en $3,10. Deze indicator gebruikt meerdere voortschrijdende gemiddelden om te tonen of een token zich in een gunstige zone bevindt. Telkens wanneer XRP in het groene gebied van de channel terechtkomt, stappen kopers in. Dit herhaaldelijke koopgedrag heeft de Ripple koers meerdere keren binnen deze bandbreedte gehouden. XRP koers herhaalt eerdere cycli De huidige bewegingen lijken sterk op eerdere fasen waarin XRP lang zijwaarts ging en daarna plots fors omhoog schoot. In eerdere jaren begon zo’n fase met weken van beperkte volatiliteit, gevolgd door een scherpe versnelling omhoog zodra het evenwicht in de Gaussian Channel werd doorbroken. Een belangrijk detail is dat de huidige prijsactie de patronen uit voorgaande cycli bijna exact kopieert. Analisten wijzen erop dat consolidatie in een smalle band vaak voorafgaat aan grotere bewegingen. De indicator laat zien dat de steunzone intact blijft, en dat maakt de kans groter dat een volgende trendbeweging kan volgen. De mogelijke koersdoelen die nu worden genoemd liggen aanzienlijk boven de huidige band. Technische berekeningen plaatsen toekomstige weerstand pas rond de zones tussen $7 en $10. Dat gebied is nieuw voor XRP, omdat daar geen eerdere handelsgeschiedenis ligt die als barrière kan werken. #XRP price discovery is next! pic.twitter.com/gPiOjR7nMt — STEPH IS CRYPTO (@Steph_iscrypto) September 20, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading XRP koers herhaalt vorige cycli: Gaat Ripple stijgen naar $7 tot $10? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Institutionele adoptie versterkt fundament Naast de technische signalen speelt ook de fundamentele situatie mee. Ripple heeft de afgelopen jaren veel samenwerkingen gesloten met banken en betaalbedrijven. Deze instellingen gebruiken het netwerk om internationale transacties sneller en goedkoper af te wikkelen. Daardoor krijgt XRP steeds meer toepassingen buiten de handel op beurzen. Het feit dat dit ecosysteem blijft groeien, zorgt voor extra steun onder de token. Wanneer een munt een rol speelt in echte betalingsstromen, kan dit de stabiliteit vergroten. In combinatie met de bredere kracht van de cryptomarkt levert dit een fundament op dat eerdere cycli niet in dezelfde mate kenden. Belang van de Gaussian Channel De Gaussian Channel is een technische indicator die bestaat uit meerdere voortschrijdende gemiddelden die samen een kanaal vormen. Het groene gebied wordt gezien als de steunzone, terwijl rode en oranje zones vaak weerstand aangeven. Bij XRP zien we dat de token meerdere keren het groene gebied heeft getest, waarna de koers telkens opveerde. Dit wijst erop dat de vraag toeneemt zodra de prijs in deze zone komt. Een dergelijke herhaling versterkt de betrouwbaarheid van het patroon. Voor traders is dit belangrijk, omdat het erop duidt dat kopers structureel aanwezig zijn op vaste niveaus. Zolang de XRP koers boven de onderkant van de channel blijft, blijft het technische plaatje positief. Risico’s bij sterke bewegingen Sterke uitbraken in de cryptomarkt gaan vaak samen met hoge volatiliteit. Bij XRP geldt hetzelfde. Wanneer een opwaartse trend versnelt, kunnen tussentijdse correcties heftig zijn. Dat zagen we ook in eerdere cycli, waarbij snelle stijgingen gevolgd werden door korte maar diepe terugvallen. Het verschil met eerdere periodes is dat XRP nu een fundament heeft door institutionele toepassingen en een bredere erkenning in het betalingsverkeer. Dat kan ervoor zorgen dat correcties sneller worden opgevangen dan in voorgaande jaren. Wat gaat de Ripple koers doen? De technische situatie van XRP is duidelijk. De token beweegt stabiel binnen de Gaussian Channel en kopers grijpen in zodra de koers de steunzone raakt. Dit herhaalt de patronen uit eerdere cycli die uiteindelijk leidden tot forse stijgingen. Met koersdoelen die door technische modellen rond $7 tot $10 worden geplaatst, ligt er ruimte voor nieuwe prijsniveaus zonder historische weerstand. Tegelijkertijd geeft de groei van institutionele adoptie XRP een fundament dat eerdere runs minder hadden. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht XRP koers herhaalt vorige cycli: Gaat Ripple stijgen naar $7 tot $10? is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/09/21 17:16
The Geek’s Guide to ML Experimentation
We use tabular datasets originally from OpenML and compiled into a set of benchmark datasets from the Inria-Soda team on HuggingFace. We train on 28,855 training samples and test on the remaining 9,619 samples. All the MLPs are trained with a batch size of 64, 64, and 0,0005, and we study 3 layers of 100 neurons each. We define the top six metrics used in our work here.
Hackernoon
2025/09/21 13:47
Can PEAR Make Deep Learning Easier to Trust?
The potential and constraints of PEAR as a preliminary step toward explaining consensus in deep learning are discussed. The success of improving consensus without reducing explanations to unimportant or uninformative outputs varies depending on the dataset and the hyperparameter selections made, according to the results. Although their inclusion increases the complexity of model tweaking, the dual correlation terms in the loss show to be crucial.
Hackernoon
2025/09/21 13:47
