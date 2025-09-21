2025-09-23 Tuesday

Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepe and Shiba Inu Holders Are Selling Up To Buy This New Viral Coin

When searching for the best crypto to buy now, many investors are looking past established meme coins like Pepe and Shiba Inu. The need to have more than just memes has led them to Layer Brett (LBRETT), causing a stir with its ongoing crypto presale. Fusing the viral energy of meme culture with the robust [...] The post Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepe and Shiba Inu Holders Are Selling Up To Buy This New Viral Coin appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/21 18:30
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Dip Snapped Up By Whales – But Not As Fast As This ETH L2 With 13,000% Gains

XRP whales keep buying dips, but its upside is slow. Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale, 670% APY staking, and Ethereum L2 speed give it far greater 100x potential for 2025.
2025/09/21 18:30
Finary Secures €25M Funding to Enhance Crypto Integration

The post Finary Secures €25M Funding to Enhance Crypto Integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Finary’s €25M Series B funding led by PayPal Ventures boosts crypto offerings. Further integrates BTC, ETH, and altcoins into its platform. 600,000 users benefit from expanded financial tools and AI features. Finary, a Paris-based fintech startup, secured €25 million in Series B funding, led by PayPal Ventures, incorporating cryptocurrency investment capabilities into their wealth management services. This funding enables Finary to expand European operations, enhance their crypto portfolio, and leverage AI tools in wealth management, potentially increasing crypto market involvement. Finary Secures €25M for Enhanced Crypto Adoption in Europe Finary’s completion of a €25 million Series B funding round marks significant progress in its financial journey, bolstered by strategic investment from PayPal Ventures and others. The startup’s founders, Mounir Laggoune and Julien Blancher, lead efforts in providing more inclusive wealth management services, notably through enhanced digital asset integrations. This funding initiative indicates a strong commitment towards improving crypto investment options, paving the way for broader financial access and inclusion for users across Europe. The implications of this funding advance Finary’s capability to grow its operations and enhance AI-driven wealth management tools, including the integration of crypto investments like BTC, ETH, and select altcoins. This initiative aims to expand the financial tools available to its user base, now growing beyond 600,000. By offering broader access to top cryptocurrency assets, Finary enhances both retail and private wealth management portfolios. Market responses from experts acknowledge PayPal Ventures’ strategic interest in the fintech-crypto convergence. Quotes from Ian, partner at PayPal Ventures, emphasize their dedication to financial wellness as “PayPal sits at a powerful inflection point.” This underlines the market’s view that Finary’s funding round potentiates substantial growth in the adoption and usage of cryptocurrencies across wealth management platforms. Crypto Tools Poised for Growth Amidst Strong Market Support Did you know? PayPal’s 2020…
2025/09/21 18:12
Ethereum (ETH) Mirrors 2021 Price Action As Bulls Targets $10,000 by 2026

The post Ethereum (ETH) Mirrors 2021 Price Action As Bulls Targets $10,000 by 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Semilore Faleti is a cryptocurrency writer specialized in the field of journalism and content creation. While he started out writing on several subjects, Semilore soon found a knack for cracking down on the complexities and intricacies in the intriguing world of blockchains and cryptocurrency. Semilore is drawn to the efficiency of digital assets in terms of storing, and transferring value. He is a staunch advocate for the adoption of cryptocurrency as he believes it can improve the digitalization and transparency of the existing financial systems. In two years of active crypto writing, Semilore has covered multiple aspects of the digital asset space including blockchains, decentralized finance (DeFi), staking, non-fungible tokens (NFT), regulations and network upgrades among others. In his early years, Semilore honed his skills as a content writer, curating educational articles that catered to a wide audience. His pieces were particularly valuable for individuals new to the crypto space, offering insightful explanations that demystified the world of digital currencies. Semilore also curated pieces for veteran crypto users ensuring they were up to date with the latest blockchains, decentralized applications and network updates. This foundation in educational writing has continued to inform his work, ensuring that his current work remains accessible, accurate and informative. Currently at NewsBTC, Semilore is dedicated to reporting the latest news on cryptocurrency price action, on-chain developments and whale activity. He also covers the latest token analysis and price predictions by top market experts thus providing readers with potentially insightful and actionable information. Through his meticulous research and engaging writing style, Semilore strives to establish himself as a trusted source in the crypto journalism field to inform and educate his audience on the latest trends and developments in the rapidly evolving world of digital assets. Outside his work, Semilore possesses other passions like all individuals. He…
2025/09/21 18:02
Ethereum Co-founder Vitalik Buterin Advocates for Low-Risk DeFi Development

The post Ethereum Co-founder Vitalik Buterin Advocates for Low-Risk DeFi Development appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Vitalik Buterin promotes low-risk DeFi to ensure Ethereum’s sustainability. MakerDAO and Aave are crucial in Ethereum’s shift towards stability. Ethereum maintains a 13.34% market dominance amid these DeFi transformations. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin emphasized on September 21, 2025, that low-risk DeFi could spur sustainable growth for Ethereum, akin to Google’s reliance on search. Buterin’s perspective underscores a shift towards stability within Ethereum’s ecosystem, potentially influencing major DeFi protocols like Aave and MakerDAO, while maintaining economic resilience. Buterin Advocates Low-Risk DeFi for Long-Term Ethereum Growth Did you know? Low-risk DeFi initiatives like MakerDAO and Aave serve as foundational elements in Ethereum’s pivot towards a more stable ecosystem, marking a strategic departure from its speculative roots akin to early pivots seen during the 2020 DeFi Summer. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum’s current price stands at $4,455.06, with a market cap of $537.74 billion, maintaining 13.34% market dominance. The 24-hour trading volume shows a 32.21% decrease, reflecting a potential cooling of speculative trades. Over 90 days, however, Ethereum has seen a 97.90% price increase. “Low-risk DeFi is already supporting the Ethereum economy; it is making the world a better place even today, and it is synergistic with many of the experimental applications that are being built on Ethereum right now.” — Vitalik Buterin, Co-founder, Ethereum Ethereum Maintains 13.34% Market Dominance Amid DeFi Shifts Did you know? Low-risk DeFi initiatives like MakerDAO and Aave serve as foundational elements in Ethereum’s pivot towards a more stable ecosystem, marking a strategic departure from its speculative roots akin to early pivots seen during the 2020 DeFi Summer. The Coincu research team emphasizes the importance of foundational shifts in DeFi, seeing potential for Ethereum to attract long-term investments. Historical trends indicate this approach aligns with global movements towards more stable financial systems, ensuring Ethereum’s broader adoption in…
2025/09/21 17:39
Exploring the Rise of Ozak AI in the 2025 AI Token Market

Introduction to Ozak AI's Market Surge Beginning its journey in the cryptocurrency arena, Ozak AI's presale has showcased an impressive trajectory, with its value escalating from a mere $0.001 to $0.012 across various stages, culminating in over 1,100% gains for initial backers. Ozak AI has impressively sold upward of 914 million tokens, amassing over $3.3 million. This surge positions the $OZ token for significant future gains, potentially reaching a public listing price of $1, marking a potential increase of over 20,000% from its initial stages. A Comparison of Leading AI Tokens 1. The New Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) The recently merged entities—SingularityNET, Fetch.ai, and Ocean Protocol—have birthed the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI), trading at approximately $0.6475. This strategic merger aims to enhance operational efficiencies and market presence. 2. Innovations with Story Protocol (IP) Story Protocol remains a notable platform in the decentralized narrative creation space, with its IP token trading at $12.40. The protocol continues to gain traction, reflecting a robust 16.45% growth recently. 3. Developments in NEAR Protocol (NEAR) NEAR Protocol has been steadily climbing, priced at $3.12, which represents a slight increase, consolidating its position in the market. 4. The Growing Appeal of Render Network (RENDER) Render Network, significantly aiding the 3D rendering industry by leveraging decentralized GPU resources, is performing well in the market, with prices hovering around $4.00. Ozak AI's Strategic Edge and Future Prospects Ozak AI not only stands out due to its market performance but also through its innovative integration of AI with decentralized networks. The platform's strategic partnerships, including collaborations with Hive Intel and SINT for market intelligence and AI-based trading solutions, further secure its competitive advantage. Final Thoughts The AI token market is burgeoning with potential, highlighted by Ozak AI's rapid rise and successful presale phase. While competitors like ASI, IP, RENDER, and NEAR present viable options, Ozak AI's comprehensive strategy and robust gains position it as a preferred choice for many investors in 2025. Discover more about Ozak AI and its unique offerings by visiting: Official Website: https://ozak.ai/ Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
2025/09/21 17:36
Top 5 AI Tokens to Buy Now—Why Ozak AI Ranks Above the Rest for Profitability and Investor Hype

Ozak AI’s presale has quickly become one of the hottest AI token launches of 2025.
2025/09/21 17:36
Shibarium releases security incident update: Specific bridge operations have been restricted, limiting the attacker's short-term BONE token staking

PANews reported on September 21st that the Shibarium cross-chain bridge, which connects the Layer 2 network Shibarium and Ethereum, was previously attacked by a flash loan, with approximately $2.4 million in ETH and SHIB stolen. Shibarium has now released a security incident update, stating: 1. Specific bridge operations have been restricted to prevent new unauthorized transactions; 2. Upgrade and restrict potential abuse paths (deposits/withdrawals/claims/rewards) and add targeted defensive controls to prevent abuse of delegated staking; 3. Recover and protect the at-risk BONE held by the staking managers. The attacker’s short-term BONE staking will be effectively restricted by intervention and protocol mechanisms. 4. Rotate validator signers and migrate contract control to multi-party hardware custody; continue the broad migration away from legacy keys; 5. Real-time monitoring of attacker traffic; automatic alerts and reporting to partners and exchanges; 6. Hire independent security researchers, incident response firms, and relevant departments.
2025/09/21 17:26
Prediction Markets: Kalshi Takes the Lead Over Polymarket

Two crypto platforms are fiercely competing: Kalshi captures the volumes, Polymarket buys respectability. Sports betting, regulators, and billions join the prediction feast. L’article Prediction Markets: Kalshi Takes the Lead Over Polymarket est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
2025/09/21 16:05
Metamask perps expand to Hyperliquid – Will HYPE break $60?

HYPE could attempt a shot at $60 or higher in the next few weeks or days.
2025/09/21 16:00
