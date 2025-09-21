2025-09-23 Tuesday

Ten Players Have Made Their MLB Debut With The Tampa Bay Rays This Season

Ten Players Have Made Their MLB Debut With The Tampa Bay Rays This Season

The post Ten Players Have Made Their MLB Debut With The Tampa Bay Rays This Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TAMPA: Chandler Simpson of the Tampa Bay Rays rounds third base to score on an RBI double off the bat of Yandy Díaz in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on September 15, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Getty Images The Rays’ 2-1 win over visiting Toronto on September 17 was highlighted by the play of three rookies. Pitcher Ian Seymour allowed four hits and one run in seven innings to pick up the win. With no outs and two on in the top of the fourth, the Blue Jays’ Alejandro Kirk sent a drive to center where Chandler Simpson robbed the catcher of a three-run homer that would have given Toronto a 3-1 lead. Simpson had three hits, scored Tampa Bay’s first run in the first inning and drove in the decisive run with a single in the seventh. Scoring on the play was shortstop Carson Williams, whose two-out double set the table. The 26-year-old Seymour, 24-year-old Simpson and 22-year-old Williams are among 10 Rays to have made their MLB debut this season. The three, along with 22-year-old third baseman, Junior Caminero, who debuted in 2022, could be the faces of the franchise for years to come. That would be fitting given how much they played together in the Rays’ system. “We have been through the ringer together in the minors, and everybody who has been in the minors knows the grind,” said Simpson. “So, the fact we came up together and have made it to the big stage, which is everybody’s dream, the fact we are here and producing is great to see, for sure.” Who knows what the new ownership group has in mind when it comes to signing free agents and potentially absorbing hefty contracts…
2025/09/21 17:40
4 Upcoming Presale Coins in 2025 Every Early Buyer Should Watch

4 Upcoming Presale Coins in 2025 Every Early Buyer Should Watch

Early entries turned into fortunes, leaving many newcomers asking: what is a crypto presale and which one is the best […] The post 4 Upcoming Presale Coins in 2025 Every Early Buyer Should Watch appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/21 17:40
Best ETH DeFi Crypto to Buy for 25x ROI as Ethereum Price Crosses $4600

Best ETH DeFi Crypto to Buy for 25x ROI as Ethereum Price Crosses $4600

The post Best ETH DeFi Crypto to Buy for 25x ROI as Ethereum Price Crosses $4600 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum price has destroyed the $4,600 mark, and hype has again returned to the platform as whales seek higher upside. Ethereum (ETH) remains the stronghold of decentralized finance, but investors are eyeing ETH-built protocols with better potential.  Among them is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at a presale price of $0.035. Mutuum Finance has raised more than $16.05 million and more than 16,450 individual investors. With a lending-and-borrowing mechanism based on Ethereum for application in the real world, MUTM is being tipped by analysts as one DeFi token poised to achieve 25x returns in the next bull cycle. Ethereum Market Update Ethereum (ETH) has recently soared past $4,600 and now holds at $4602. ETH’s momentum has reignited following the Fed’s decision to cut rates earlier this week. Analysts predict that the asset could continue higher to create a new all-time high above $5000.  Its rise has created strong momentum in ETH-based altcoins, among them rising DeFi altcoin Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Currently in presale, the $0.035 token has quickly become a top buy.  Building a Safe Platform Mutuum Finance has taken that extra step to guarantee security in its platform and joined hands with CertiK to initiate an official bug bounty program with a minimum guaranteed reward pool of $50,000. The reward is of four levels of severity i.e. critical, major, minor and low in a way that each type of vulnerability can be exposed and removed. By opening up its site for third-party auditing to developers and researchers, Mutuum is also welcoming its newest security technology, an additional security and confidence for its investor community. Tiered Mutuum Loans to Value and liquidation ratios vary with the volatility of the underlying collateral. Reserve multipliers from a 10% safer to up to 35% of risk assets constitute the second source of stability. The…
2025/09/21 17:37
7 Best Crypto Coins: The Best Crypto Presale to Buy Where Diamond Hands Chase 7,000% ROI

7 Best Crypto Coins: The Best Crypto Presale to Buy Where Diamond Hands Chase 7,000% ROI

If 2025 were a meme, it’d be that “distracted boyfriend” template: Ethereum ($ETH) and Ripple ($XRP) walk by, TRON ($TRX) winks from the sidelines, but everyone’s head is turning toward BullZilla ($BZIL),  the only live presale right now. Add in Chainlink ($LINK), Sui ($SUI), and Avalanche ($AVAX), and the crypto market feels like a full-blown […] The post 7 Best Crypto Coins: The Best Crypto Presale to Buy Where Diamond Hands Chase 7,000% ROI appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/21 17:15
Stargate Registers Over $2B in Cross-Chain Inflows in September; Pulled from Ethereum, Mantle Network, LinearBuild, Berachain, Arbitrum, and Others

Stargate Registers Over $2B in Cross-Chain Inflows in September; Pulled from Ethereum, Mantle Network, LinearBuild, Berachain, Arbitrum, and Others

The increase in cross-chain bridge inflows from chains shows a growing interest and confidence in Stargate and rising demand for interoperable DeFi solutions.
2025/09/21 17:15
‘Ethereum can do much better than Google,’ Vitalik Buterin says – Here’s why

‘Ethereum can do much better than Google,’ Vitalik Buterin says – Here’s why

The post ‘Ethereum can do much better than Google,’ Vitalik Buterin says – Here’s why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaway What long-term vision did Buterin share? He emphasized using low-risk DeFi protocols to provide Ethereum with a stable economic foundation. What tension exists in the Ethereum ecosystem? Balancing revenue-generating applications with projects that preserve Ethereum’s original mission and values. Ethereum [ETH] is back in the spotlight, or we can say it has never left the spotlight. But, this time, not just for its price action but also for co-founder Vitalik Buterin shifting his attention from price milestones to Ethereum’s long-term vision as per his recent blog post. Vitalik Buterin’s long-term Ethereum vision He argued that revenue generated from low-risk decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols could serve as a financial backbone for the network. Buterin compared this to how Google Search sustains Google, while ensuring that non-financial applications continue to preserve Ethereum’s cultural and community-driven values. Needless to say, for years, the Ethereum ecosystem has wrestled with a fundamental tension.  This included balancing applications that generate enough revenue to sustain the network against those that embody its original mission and values. On one side, financial activity, often dominated by NFTs, memecoins, and DeFi loops fueled by incentives, generated significant capital but relied heavily on short-lived, sometimes circular dynamics. On the other hand, non-financial and semi-financial projects like Lens, Farcaster, ENS, Polymarket, Seer, and privacy protocols showcased Ethereum’s cultural and technological depth. Yet, they struggled with low adoption and insufficient fee generation to support the scale of a multi-hundred-billion-dollar economy. Remarking on which, Buterin added,  “This disjointness created a lot of dissonance in the community, and a large amount of community momentum was backed by the theoretical hope that some application could emerge that fills both boxes at the same time.” Did Ethereum find its “Google Search” moment? Seeing this, Buterin suggests that Ethereum may have finally found its “Google Search” moment…
2025/09/21 17:11
Fed Decisions Stir Cryptocurrency Market Dynamics

Fed Decisions Stir Cryptocurrency Market Dynamics

This week, the cryptocurrency market faces pivotal developments shaped by recent macroeconomic shifts. In particular, the Federal Reserve has taken a significant step by implementing the first interest rate cut of the year, potentially impacting cryptocurrencies.Continue Reading:Fed Decisions Stir Cryptocurrency Market Dynamics
2025/09/21 16:19
Flora Growth backs $401 million Zero Gravity treasury as it rebrands to ZeroStack

Flora Growth backs $401 million Zero Gravity treasury as it rebrands to ZeroStack

Flora Growth announced a $401 million treasury to support Zero Gravity (0G), a decentralized AI blockchain. The company will rebrand to ZeroStack while keeping its Nasdaq ticker FLGC. The structure combines $35 million in cash and $366 million in in-kind digital assets, mainly 0G tokens. The firm said the treasury backs Zero Gravity infrastructure and […] The post Flora Growth backs $401 million Zero Gravity treasury as it rebrands to ZeroStack appeared first on CoinChapter.
2025/09/21 16:11
BNB verbreekt records terwijl altcoins de markt domineren

BNB verbreekt records terwijl altcoins de markt domineren

De cryptomarkt blijft stevig in beweging, met vooral altcoins die de spotlight opeisen. Terwijl de totale marktwaarde licht daalt naar $4.30 biljoen, zijn er opvallend veel coins die flinke stijgingen laten zien. Vooral BNB weet de show te stelen met een gloednieuwe all-time high. Ook de liquidaties bleven relatief laag,... Het bericht BNB verbreekt records terwijl altcoins de markt domineren verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
2025/09/21 16:05
XYZVerse & Dogecoin Price Prediction: Could $XYZ Reach $0.01 and $DOGE Climb to $0.50 After Bull Run?

XYZVerse & Dogecoin Price Prediction: Could $XYZ Reach $0.01 and $DOGE Climb to $0.50 After Bull Run?

Fresh price targets for XYZVerse and Dogecoin are fueling conversations after their recent moves. Could $XYZ soon touch the cent mark? Will $DOGE rise to half a dollar if the market surges? Analysis points to new trends and possible gains ahead. Both coins are at a crossroads, leaving market watchers eager for what’s next. From
2025/09/21 16:00
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

Nubank plans stablecoin integration for credit card transactions

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000