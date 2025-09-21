Ten Players Have Made Their MLB Debut With The Tampa Bay Rays This Season

TAMPA: Chandler Simpson of the Tampa Bay Rays rounds third base to score on an RBI double off the bat of Yandy Díaz in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on September 15, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Getty Images The Rays' 2-1 win over visiting Toronto on September 17 was highlighted by the play of three rookies. Pitcher Ian Seymour allowed four hits and one run in seven innings to pick up the win. With no outs and two on in the top of the fourth, the Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk sent a drive to center where Chandler Simpson robbed the catcher of a three-run homer that would have given Toronto a 3-1 lead. Simpson had three hits, scored Tampa Bay's first run in the first inning and drove in the decisive run with a single in the seventh. Scoring on the play was shortstop Carson Williams, whose two-out double set the table. The 26-year-old Seymour, 24-year-old Simpson and 22-year-old Williams are among 10 Rays to have made their MLB debut this season. The three, along with 22-year-old third baseman, Junior Caminero, who debuted in 2022, could be the faces of the franchise for years to come. That would be fitting given how much they played together in the Rays' system. "We have been through the ringer together in the minors, and everybody who has been in the minors knows the grind," said Simpson. "So, the fact we came up together and have made it to the big stage, which is everybody's dream, the fact we are here and producing is great to see, for sure." Who knows what the new ownership group has in mind when it comes to signing free agents and potentially absorbing hefty contracts…