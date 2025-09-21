Bitcoin Money Laundering Penalties Surge, Brokers Must Comply in Brazil

Brazil increases penalties against Bitcoin laundering, requiring the cooperation of crypto brokers in the fight against digital crime by 2025. Brazil has made strong efforts in disabling money laundering using Bitcoin. Penalties are enhanced by the new law. Crypto brokers and tech firms also have to collaborate with it. In September 2025, the bill was presented by Deputy Domingos Neto. It amends the current legislation to combat digital crime more effectively. This is indicative of the fast development of cryptocurrency-based crimes. The legislation aims at criminal gangs that use technological devices and cryptocurrencies to conceal criminal proceeds New Penalties Shake Digital Crime Organizations that engage in crimes through cyber means, such as Bitcoin laundering, are currently facing tougher penalties. According to the law, a digital criminal organization refers to three or more individuals who commit crimes whose penalties last more than four years. Criminals may get 4-8 years of incarceration and the punishments increase by a third or half in case more sophisticated equipment is used to avoid detection. Cryptocurrencies: Money laundering is expressly illegal. In case laundering is carried out through such digital groups, the penalty is raised by 33 to 66 percent. These actions represent the realization of Brazil that cryptocurrency is a significant path to illegal money. Crypto Brokers Are Subjected to Tight Cooperation According to the new law, the cooperation of crypto brokers, internet providers, banks, and technology companies with the police and the judiciary is compulsory. They have to assist in suspect identification. The consequences of failure to help are fines, which will indicate the interest of the Brazilian in being transparent and accountable in crypto operations. The situation with cryptocurrency in Brazil is that it is not illegal but tightly regulated. The brokers are required to conduct know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML). Suspicious…