BlockchainFX Dominates Presale Headlines With 90% APY While Ozak AI and Little Pepe Fuel the 2025 Presale Boom
The post BlockchainFX Dominates Presale Headlines With 90% APY While Ozak AI and Little Pepe Fuel the 2025 Presale Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What makes a project the best crypto presale 2025? The answer is simple: real rewards, explosive ROI, and adoption beyond hype. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is quickly earning its place as the top 100x crypto presale in 2025, attracting thousands of early buyers who don’t want to miss their second chance at crypto millionaire stories. While trending presale crypto 2025 names like Little Pepe and Ozak AI are grabbing headlines, BlockchainFX is already paying daily USDT rewards, locking in a $0.05 confirmed launch, and raising millions in presale funds. For those wondering what is a crypto presale and why they matter, BlockchainFX is showing the perfect example: life-changing ROI potential with real-world utility. Buy the best presale crypto to invest in September 2025 today and get 30% extra tokens with code BLOCK30. BlockchainFX Presale Update: Explosive Presale Delivering 90% APY and Millionaire ROI Potential BlockchainFX is a live crypto trading super app with over 10,000 daily users, full CertiK audits, and millions already processed in volume. Unlike most presale crypto 2025 projects, BFX is delivering value before launch. Holders are earning up to 70% of fees redistributed daily in USDT, with 4–7% daily returns stacking toward 90% APY. Presale prices have already climbed from $0.01 to $0.024, with the launch confirmed at $0.05. Forecasts put post-launch valuations between $0.10–$0.25, and long-term targets above $1. A $1,000 buy at today’s price secures over 41,000 tokens. If BFX reaches $1, that’s $41,000—a 1000x potential presale ROI. With over $7.6 million raised and confirmed exchange listings, BlockchainFX is proving it’s the best crypto presale project 2025. This is the explosive presale community members call their “second chance” at life-changing gains. Don’t miss this millionaire-making presale. Secure your best token presale 2025 before the next price increase. Ozak AI Presale 2025: Trending AI Crypto With 100x…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 17:23
Millionaire Anthony Scaramucci Says “$200,000 Is Way Too Low” for Bitcoin, Reveals His Own Prediction
The post Millionaire Anthony Scaramucci Says “$200,000 Is Way Too Low” for Bitcoin, Reveals His Own Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, made striking statements regarding the valuation of Bitcoin (BTC). According to the famous investor, Bitcoin should be seen as an asset class on a global scale, not just an investment tool. Scaramucci made the following statement in his assessment: “You have to ask: Is Bitcoin an asset class? If the answer is ‘yes,’ then its market capitalization should reach the same level as gold. In that case, large institutional investors will add Bitcoin to their portfolios just like they would gold.” Scaramucci highlighted Bitcoin’s global distribution, arguing that it has a much broader ownership base than just American companies or S&P 500 stocks. This characteristic, he said, will further solidify Bitcoin’s place in investment portfolios in the future. The renowned investor stated that he finds the current price levels low, saying, “If half or more investors continue to view Bitcoin as an asset class, purchases and portfolio allocations will continue. In this case, $200,000 remains very low for Bitcoin. A level closer to its true value would be $500,000.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/millionaire-anthony-scaramucci-says-200000-is-way-too-low-for-bitcoin-reveals-his-own-prediction/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 17:20
Shibarium Bridge Stays Frozen After $2.3M Hack, Recovery Plan Unclear
The post Shibarium Bridge Stays Frozen After $2.3M Hack, Recovery Plan Unclear appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain 21 September 2025 | 12:18 Shibarium, the layer-2 blockchain closely linked to Shiba Inu, remains offline weeks after suffering a major hack. Developer Kaal Dhairya confirmed that the bridge to Ethereum is still suspended, leaving users unable to transfer funds back to the main network. The team has not set a date for reopening, emphasizing that security checks and verification come before speed. The breach occurred on September 12 and was first flagged by security firm PeckShield. Attackers exploited validator vulnerabilities, gaining control of 10 out of 12 keys and using them to approve fraudulent transactions. This allowed them to siphon off roughly $2.3 million worth of assets, including ETH, SHIB, and ROAR. The Shiba Inu team later validated the findings, calling the incident one of the most severe disruptions in the project’s history. Since then, developers have adopted a cautious communication strategy. Updates are being shared only through official channels, while sensitive details are being withheld to prevent giving the attacker an advantage. The focus now is on containment and reinforcing system security to ensure that a similar exploit cannot happen again. One of the biggest uncertainties surrounds asset recovery. Dhairya has said that discussions are ongoing, but no plan has been finalized. If the funds cannot be reclaimed through investigations or bounty programs, alternatives such as drawing from the treasury, burning tokens, or tapping into insurance reserves are being considered. Any proposal would need approval from the community before implementation. For investors and token holders, the prolonged shutdown of Shibarium is raising questions about trust and stability. The incident comes at a time when layer-2 projects are under growing scrutiny, and the outcome of Shiba Inu’s response could influence how its ecosystem is perceived in the broader market. The information provided in this article is for educational…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 17:19
Bitcoin Money Laundering Penalties Surge, Brokers Must Comply in Brazil
The post Bitcoin Money Laundering Penalties Surge, Brokers Must Comply in Brazil appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brazil increases penalties against Bitcoin laundering, requiring the cooperation of crypto brokers in the fight against digital crime by 2025. Brazil has made strong efforts in disabling money laundering using Bitcoin. Penalties are enhanced by the new law. Crypto brokers and tech firms also have to collaborate with it. In September 2025, the bill was presented by Deputy Domingos Neto. It amends the current legislation to combat digital crime more effectively. This is indicative of the fast development of cryptocurrency-based crimes. The legislation aims at criminal gangs that use technological devices and cryptocurrencies to conceal criminal proceeds New Penalties Shake Digital Crime Organizations that engage in crimes through cyber means, such as Bitcoin laundering, are currently facing tougher penalties. According to the law, a digital criminal organization refers to three or more individuals who commit crimes whose penalties last more than four years. Criminals may get 4-8 years of incarceration and the punishments increase by a third or half in case more sophisticated equipment is used to avoid detection. Cryptocurrencies: Money laundering is expressly illegal. In case laundering is carried out through such digital groups, the penalty is raised by 33 to 66 percent. These actions represent the realization of Brazil that cryptocurrency is a significant path to illegal money. Crypto Brokers Are Subjected to Tight Cooperation According to the new law, the cooperation of crypto brokers, internet providers, banks, and technology companies with the police and the judiciary is compulsory. They have to assist in suspect identification. The consequences of failure to help are fines, which will indicate the interest of the Brazilian in being transparent and accountable in crypto operations. The situation with cryptocurrency in Brazil is that it is not illegal but tightly regulated. The brokers are required to conduct know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML). Suspicious…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 17:08
Coinbase CEO: ‘Good Chance’ Bitcoin Price Hits $1 Million
The post Coinbase CEO: ‘Good Chance’ Bitcoin Price Hits $1 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has reiterated his prediction that Bitcoin could potentially surge to as high as $1 million during his recent interview with Fox Business. In fact, Armstrong believes there is a “good chance” that the flagship token reaches seven digits before 2030. As reported by U.Today, Armstrong initially predicted that BTC could reach $1 million in August, arguing that regulatory clarity in the US would be the main catalyst for its bull run. Once again, he has mentioned the Genius Act as well as the market structure legislation. Moreover, the U.S. holding Bitcoin would be a massive potential driver of demand, and it could potentially encourage other G20 countries to follow suit. Lastly, Armstrong claims that plenty of institutional money is now flowing into Bitcoin. “So, there are a lot of positive tailwinds for Bitcoin,” he said, adding that lots of pools of capital still haven’t gotten access to the flagship cryptocurrency. Bitcoin’s ambidextrous nature Armstrong has compared Bitcoin to gold, noting that it is something that people might actually flee to in times of uncertainty. That said, he tends to view BTC as a “hybrid” of risk-on and risk-off assets. As reported by U.Today, gold bug Peter Schiff recently opined that Bitcoin investors bet on the wrong horse after both U.S. equities and precious metals rallied to record highs while Bitcoin remained basically flat. However, Armstrong claims that he does not want to be caught up in short-term trends. “What I try to do is to look at the long-term trends,” he told Fox Business. Source: https://u.today/coinbase-ceo-good-chance-bitcoin-price-hits-1-million
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 17:05
One of These 3 Meme Coins Could Turn $480 into $40,480 Before Year-End
The post One of These 3 Meme Coins Could Turn $480 into $40,480 Before Year-End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme coins have been a consistent dark horse of the crypto industry, regularly turning niche and fun-loving communities into billion-dollar ecosystems. The most prominent example has been Shiba Inu (SHIB), which created overnight fortunes for many individuals during its 2021 bull run from small investments that simply found the right project at the right time. As meme coins have continued to surge in popularity, several projects have emerged as the possible next Shiba, and in our view, three tokens in particular stand out today: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Official Trump (TRUMP), and Pepe (PEPE). While all three coins have strong storylines, we feel current presale metrics as well as unique ecosystem components give Little Pepe the most sustainable upside at this time. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Meme Culture Meets Layer 2 Innovation Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is positioning itself as the world’s first meme-exclusive Layer 2 blockchain. Unlike traditional meme tokens that only rely on virality, LILPEPE integrates meme culture with blockchain infrastructure—offering ultra-low fees, security at scale, and finality that is marketed as being faster than a viral tweet. Its presale momentum reflects strong investor demand. As of Stage 13, the token is priced at $0.0022, with $25.5 million raised out of a $28.7 million target and more than 15.7 billion tokens sold. The presale is expected to progress through Stage 20 before its official listing at $0.003. This steady growth indicates rising community trust and market enthusiasm. Tokenomics reinforce sustainability. With 10% liquidity, 26.5% presale allocation, and 13.5% reserved for staking rewards, the ecosystem could encourage long-term participation while avoiding the volatility of poorly structured meme launches. Additionally, 0% tax on transactions ensures frictionless trading, a key factor for attracting DeFi users. Unique to Little Pepe is its sniper bot resistance and built-in meme launchpad, features rarely seen in the meme…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 16:45
Web3 gaming is ready for embedded fair play | Opinion
While web2 gave us entertainment, web3 can provide us with entertainment we can trust, where fair play is guaranteed by math.
Crypto.news
2025/09/21 16:32
Monero Balances Privacy, DOT Expands Chains, and BullZilla Presale Emerges in the Race for What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin
What if the crypto market’s most unpredictable sector could also deliver its biggest winners? Meme coins, often dismissed as novelty, have repeatedly stunned markets with massive rallies. Yet their volatility has also shaken many investors, leaving both fear and excitement in equal measure. In the past 24 hours, Monero has edged slightly lower while Polkadot […]
Coinstats
2025/09/21 16:30
Fiji stelt crypto verbod in wegens financiële risico’s
Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram Fiji heeft het verbod op cryptodiensten opnieuw bevestigd. De autoriteiten wijzen op risico’s rond witwassen, terrorismefinanciering en financiële stabiliteit. Sinds 30 augustus 2025 is het verbod wettelijk vastgelegd met zware sancties voor overtreders. Wettelijke verankering en sancties Een wijziging van de Reserve Bank of Fiji Act 1983, opgenomen in de Budget Amendment Act 2025, maakt het aanbieden van Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) aan inwoners van Fiji verboden. Het verbod geldt voor zowel binnenlandse als buitenlandse partijen en bestrijkt vrijwel alle activiteiten met virtuele activa. Hieronder vallen onder meer wisseltransacties, overdrachten, bewaarneming, beheer van digitale activa en de uitgifte van tokens. Wie toch diensten aanbiedt, riskeert een boete tot één miljoen FJD of maximaal veertien jaar gevangenisstraf. Deze stap volgt op eerdere maatregelen van de centrale bank, die in april 2024 het gebruik van lokaal uitgegeven betaalkaarten voor aankopen van virtuele activa al verbood. Fiji’s not messing around when it comes to crypto! The country has reaffirmed its ban on crypto service providers, citing serious concerns over financial crime and money laundering. Basically, if you're thinking of launching a crypto biz in Fiji—don’t. The regulators are… pic.twitter.com/yQkwD3YDrB — Seven Crypto (@SevenWinse) September 21, 2025 Internationale standaarden en toezicht De National Anti-Money Laundering Council (NAML) benadrukt dat Fiji momenteel onvoldoende capaciteit heeft om een gereguleerd crypto-ecosysteem veilig te beheren. Hoewel de raad de innovatieve kanten van virtuele activa erkent, vindt zij de risico’s voor de veiligheid en financiële stabiliteit van het land te groot. Het verbod sluit aan bij de richtlijnen van de Financial Action Task Force (FATF), die pleiten voor registratie, toezicht en strikte controles op VASPs. De NAML benadrukt dat de maatregel niet permanent is: zodra Fiji zijn regelgevende en technologische infrastructuur heeft versterkt, kan herziening plaatsvinden. Tot die tijd geldt het verbod als noodzakelijke bescherming van het financiële systeem. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Fiji stelt crypto verbod in wegens financiële risico’s is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/09/21 15:16
Crypto Market Structure Bill: Democrat Senators Push For Bipartisan Authorship
After the Senate Banking Committee advanced the GOP-led legislation on the crypto market structure, a growing number of Democratic senators have stepped forward to demand the chance to actively contribute to one of the most potentially important digital asset regulations. This development comes as the crypto regulatory framework remains center stage in the US Congress, […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/21 15:00
