2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
BlockchainFX Aims for $1, Ethereum Pushes $5K, Solana Chases $500 — Best Cryptos to Buy

BlockchainFX Aims for $1, Ethereum Pushes $5K, Solana Chases $500 — Best Cryptos to Buy

The post BlockchainFX Aims for $1, Ethereum Pushes $5K, Solana Chases $500 — Best Cryptos to Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 21 September 2025 | 11:40 The crypto market in 2025 is no longer about just Bitcoin and Ethereum, it’s about discovering which projects can lead the next wave of adoption and returns. Investors searching for the best cryptos to buy are now weighing opportunities across innovative presales like BlockchainFX, established giants like Ethereum, and fast-scaling challengers like Solana. Each of these tokens brings unique strengths to the table, but their investment cases differ sharply in both risk and reward. BlockchainFX: The Newcomer Redefining Trading BlockchainFX has quickly become one of the best cryptos to buy in 2025 thanks to its groundbreaking concept. Positioned as the first crypto trading super app, it merges decentralized finance with traditional markets like stocks, forex, ETFs, and commodities. This means a single platform where users can swap Bitcoin, trade Tesla stock, and stake BFX for daily rewards. It’s a bold vision that bridges the gap between Web3 and Wall Street. Its presale is another reason BlockchainFX is among the best cryptos to buy right now. The token is priced at $0.024 with a launch price of $0.05, nearly doubling early investors’ entry value. On top of this, the presale bonus code BLOCK30 rewards participants with 30% more tokens, creating a significant upside before launch. With over $7.7 million raised already and thousands of participants, BlockchainFX is quickly gaining momentum as one of the most promising tokens of the year. Price Forecasts for 2025 Here’s a comparison of price predictions for BlockchainFX, Ethereum, and Solana in 2025 based on current trends and adoption potential: Cryptocurrency Current / Presale Price 2025 Forecast Growth Potential BlockchainFX (BFX) $0.024 (Presale) / $0.05 Launch $1.00 +4000% from presale Ethereum (ETH) $4,478 $5,000 15% upside Solana (SOL) $237 $500 100% upside Ethereum: The Trusted Giant of Web3 Ethereum remains…
1
1$0.014587+57.68%
Solana
SOL$215.14-7.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08416-4.58%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 16:43
Kongsi
Dogecoin & Shiba Inu May Hit New Peaks In 2025, But This Meme Coin Aims For 100–200x

Dogecoin & Shiba Inu May Hit New Peaks In 2025, But This Meme Coin Aims For 100–200x

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are back in the spotlight as traders gear up for the next bull run. Both tokens are expected to reach new highs in 2025, supported by strong communities and continued visibility in the market.
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003262-5.39%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001206-3.44%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000579-5.08%
Kongsi
Cryptodaily2025/09/21 16:42
Kongsi
2025 Forecasts: BlockchainFX Aims for $1, Ethereum Pushes $5K, Solana Chases $500 — Best Cryptos to Buy

2025 Forecasts: BlockchainFX Aims for $1, Ethereum Pushes $5K, Solana Chases $500 — Best Cryptos to Buy

Investors searching for the best cryptos to buy are now weighing opportunities across innovative presales like BlockchainFX, established giants like […] The post 2025 Forecasts: BlockchainFX Aims for $1, Ethereum Pushes $5K, Solana Chases $500 — Best Cryptos to Buy appeared first on Coindoo.
1
1$0.014587+57.68%
Wink
LIKE$0.008282+4.49%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.000163-29.68%
Kongsi
Coindoo2025/09/21 16:40
Kongsi
Ethereum’s Potential: Low-Risk DeFi as a Game Changer

Ethereum’s Potential: Low-Risk DeFi as a Game Changer

The post Ethereum’s Potential: Low-Risk DeFi as a Game Changer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Sep 20, 2025 14:50 Low-risk DeFi could revolutionize Ethereum’s ecosystem, offering sustainable economic growth similar to Google’s search dominance, according to Vitalik.eth.limo. Ethereum’s blockchain ecosystem could experience significant growth through the adoption of low-risk decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, akin to how Google’s search engine transformed its business landscape. According to a recent post by Vitalik.eth.limo, the integration of low-risk DeFi could provide Ethereum with a sustainable economic model. The Promise of Low-Risk DeFi Vitalik.eth.limo highlights the ongoing tension within the Ethereum community between applications that generate sufficient revenue and those that align with the original goals of the blockchain. Historically, many applications, such as NFTs and speculative tokens, have driven revenue but diverged from Ethereum’s foundational values. Low-risk DeFi, however, promises to bridge this gap by offering democratized access to global payments and savings in valuable assets like major currencies and stocks. Drawing Parallels with Google’s Search The analogy between Ethereum’s potential DeFi growth and Google’s search engine is compelling. Google’s various projects, such as AI and open-source initiatives, are valuable but not major revenue contributors. Instead, Google’s core revenue comes from search and advertising. Similarly, low-risk DeFi could become a significant economic driver for Ethereum, allowing other projects to flourish without the pressure to generate revenue. Why Focus on Low-Risk DeFi? Low-risk DeFi applications emphasize payments, savings, and secure asset exchanges, providing irreplaceable value to both Ethereum and its users. These applications align well with Ethereum’s community goals and technical properties, offering a sustainable economic model without compromising ethical standards. The Evolution of DeFi Initially, DeFi was marred by high risks and speculative ventures. However, as protocols have matured and become more secure, the potential for sustainable applications has increased. Regulatory challenges, such as those posed by Gary Gensler,…
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06986-10.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08416-4.58%
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.4245-7.75%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 16:38
Kongsi
CV Summit Zurich 2025: Defining the Wealth³ Era in the Heart of Global Finance

CV Summit Zurich 2025: Defining the Wealth³ Era in the Heart of Global Finance

CV Summit reveals its core agenda focus and Franklin Templeton and Unblock as co-presenting partners for its 11th edition.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000152-6.17%
Core DAO
CORE$0.404-7.21%
Humans.ai
HEART$0.00507-2.14%
Kongsi
Crypto Ticker2025/09/21 16:09
Kongsi
Senatör Cynthia Lummis, ABD’nin Trilyonlarca Dolarlık Borcu İçin Devasa Bitcoin Önerisi Sundu!

Senatör Cynthia Lummis, ABD’nin Trilyonlarca Dolarlık Borcu İçin Devasa Bitcoin Önerisi Sundu!

ABD Senatörü Cynthia Lummis, ülkenin uzun vadeli mali sorunlarına yönelik dikkat çekici bir öneri sundu. Lummis’e göre, Amerika Birleşik Devletleri 1 milyon Bitcoin’i (BTC) stratejik bir rezerv olarak 20 yıl boyunca elinde tutarsa, 37 trilyon dolarlık ulusal borcun yarısını ortadan kaldırabilir. Lummis, sürecin hızlandırılabileceğini belirterek ilk adımın ABD Marşal Servisi’nin elinde bulunan el konulmuş dijital varlıklarla […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
1
1$0.014587+57.68%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,243.87-1.97%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017197-1.12%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/21 15:32
Kongsi
FTX keert op 30 september opnieuw $1,6 miljard uit aan schuldeisers

FTX keert op 30 september opnieuw $1,6 miljard uit aan schuldeisers

Het FTX Recovery Trust bereidt zich voor op een nieuwe uitbetalingsronde, waarbij maar liefst $1,6 miljard wordt teruggegeven aan schuldeisers. Deze derde fase van het terugbetalingsplan staat gepland voor 30 september en vormt een nieuw hoofdstuk in de nasleep van een van de grootste crypto implosies ooit. Crypto is verkrijgbaar... Het bericht FTX keert op 30 september opnieuw $1,6 miljard uit aan schuldeisers verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
1
1$0.014587+57.68%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004761-4.81%
OP
OP$0.6988-6.80%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/21 15:28
Kongsi
Record Activity On Bitcoin Raises Hopes For A Stronger Bull Run

Record Activity On Bitcoin Raises Hopes For A Stronger Bull Run

Bitcoin records a record of activity on its network, crossing a new milestone. According to data from CryptoQuant relayed by analyst CryptoOnchain, the average volume of confirmed transactions now reaches 540,000 per day. This resurgence of use, driven by protocols like Ordinals and Runes, occurs in an uncertain market context, where fundamental signals take precedence over announcements. L’article Record Activity On Bitcoin Raises Hopes For A Stronger Bull Run est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Wink
LIKE$0.008282+4.49%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001897-13.45%
Overtake
TAKE$0.18199-5.23%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/21 15:25
Kongsi
BullZilla Dominates as Top Presales with 100x Potential While Pepe, and FLOKI Could Redefine 2025

BullZilla Dominates as Top Presales with 100x Potential While Pepe, and FLOKI Could Redefine 2025

The cryptocurrency market in 2025 is buzzing with opportunities. Among thousands of tokens launching, only a handful manage to combine narrative strength, tokenomics, and community loyalty. BullZilla, Pepe, and FLOKI stand tall as the top presales with 100x potential. They represent different angles of the meme coin revolution while attracting financial students, crypto enthusiasts, blockchain […] Continue Reading: BullZilla Dominates as Top Presales with 100x Potential While Pepe, and FLOKI Could Redefine 2025
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.00008481-6.77%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000956-5.62%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/21 15:15
Kongsi
Blinked on Pepe? MoonBull’s Bulling Ahead Fast – Catch 1000X Crypto Wave Before It Breaks

Blinked on Pepe? MoonBull’s Bulling Ahead Fast – Catch 1000X Crypto Wave Before It Breaks

Did you miss out on the explosive gains of meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu? Wondering if there’s still a shot at catching the next big wave? With the crypto market evolving, new opportunities are emerging. One such opportunity is MoonBull ($MOBU), an Ethereum-based meme coin that’s turning heads. Meme coins have gained significant […]
CATCH
CATCH$0.0246-24.77%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000579-5.08%
Wink
LIKE$0.008282+4.49%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/21 15:15
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

Nubank plans stablecoin integration for credit card transactions

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000