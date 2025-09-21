2025-09-23 Tuesday

Cannabis Firm Flora Growth Raises $401 Million Treasury for Zero Gravity Blockchain Pivot

TLDR Flora Growth secured $401 million ($35M cash, $366M in 0G tokens) to become first publicly traded company holding Zero Gravity tokens The Nasdaq-listed cannabis firm will rebrand to ZeroStack while keeping FLGC ticker after shareholder approval Deal led by Solana treasury firm DeFi Development Corp values 0G token at $3 per token with $3 [...] The post Cannabis Firm Flora Growth Raises $401 Million Treasury for Zero Gravity Blockchain Pivot appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/21 16:42
Web3 gaming is ready for embedded fair play

The post Web3 gaming is ready for embedded fair play appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. When people talk about web3 gaming, they usually think of tokens, economies, and speculation. But that’s missing the point. As many have pointed out, web3’s real magic for gaming is in going beyond play-to-earn. It’s about cryptography enabling fairness in ways web2 can’t. Web3 redefines what “fair play” means. Summary Vibecoding experiments show ZK’s potential — early tests with blackjack and slots revealed that while standard ZK proofs were slow, optimistic verification made real-time, provably fair gameplay possible. ZK transforms gaming mechanics — it enables verifiable randomness, hidden strategies, and authentic leaderboards without exposing private data, making fairness a built-in feature. Gambling is the first real use case — ZK proofs give players cryptographic assurance of fairness while helping casinos with audits and compliance, proving the model works where money is at stake. Beyond gambling, fairness becomes a web3 primitive — from esports to reputation systems, ZK can embed trust and transparency into gaming and finance, unlocking entirely new applications. My vibecoding journey I came to this realization by playing around with vibecoding. I set out to recreate simple games like blackjack and slots, but with a twist. I prompted the AI to make use of zero-knowledge proofs as a part of the game’s key components.  To my surprise, they actually worked. My first attempt was a blackjack demo, but the proofs took thirty seconds to generate, which meant the gameplay was slow and clunky. No one wants to sit around waiting half a minute to see if they got lucky. So I pivoted to vibecoding a slot machine game and tried implementing it with optimistic verification. This cut the verification time down to milliseconds, and suddenly,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 16:33
3 Altcoins Top Traders And Whales Are Secretly Buying This Week

The post 3 Altcoins Top Traders And Whales Are Secretly Buying This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Large token holders have been quietly reshaping market flows across three altcoins: PERP, GRIFFAIN, and MNT.  Recent Nansen data shows whales and top wallets accumulating millions in tokens, even as prices moved unevenly. Sponsored Sponsored PERP Accumulation Into Weakness Perpetual Protocol’s top 25 holders added 1.33 million PERP in the past day. That inflow, worth $409,000, was 25 times the daily average. Exchange balances fell by almost 3.8%, pointing to withdrawals into self-custody. PERP Holders Data. Source: Nansen The accumulation came as PERP’s price dipped to $0.265, before rebounding to $0.315. This suggests whales bought into weakness, driving the recovery. However, concentration remains high, with the top 100 wallets controlling 55% of supply. GRIFFAIN Whales Step In GRIFFAIN’s top 25 holders increased balances by 3.45 million tokens over 24 hours. The move, worth $135,000, was nearly six times the average daily inflow. Exchange balances declined slightly, while whale wallets rose 7.7%. The price held near $0.038, showing resilience despite Smart Money trimming 2.5% of holdings. Retail demand absorbed the outflows, while larger holders positioned for upside.  GRIFFAIN Holders Data. Source: Nansen Sponsored Sponsored With almost all supply in circulation, whale flows are now a critical signal. Smart Money Exits MNT Mantle (MNT) showed the sharpest divergence. Smart Money wallets sent $2.33 million to exchanges in 24 hours, cutting balances by 5%. Public figure wallets slashed exposure by nearly 47%, while whales dropped 6.8%. Despite this, MNT’s price rose from $1.67 to $1.71. The market absorbed selling pressure, but exchange balances inched higher. This suggests whales and Smart Money used the rally to take profits, leaving retail traders holding risk. MNT Holders Data. Source: Nansen What It Means Together, the three altcoins show how holder behavior drives price action beneath the surface. PERP and GRIFFAIN saw accumulation into dips, signaling conviction…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 16:30
Crypto Price Predictions For Q4 2025: Cardano, XRP, HBAR Set To Be Outshone By Layer Brett

As the market gears up for the final quarter of 2025, crypto price predictions are rolling in. Cardano, XRP, and HBAR each have their loyal communities and strong fundamentals, but analysts warn they could be overshadowed by a newcomer. Layer Brett ($LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer-2 meme coin currently in presale, is generating buzz that rivals [...] The post Crypto Price Predictions For Q4 2025: Cardano, XRP, HBAR Set To Be Outshone By Layer Brett appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/21 16:30
Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million as Exchange Demo Launches

Dubai, UAE, 21st September 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 16:25
MetaMask Integrates Hyperliquid for Perpetual Contracts Trading

The post MetaMask Integrates Hyperliquid for Perpetual Contracts Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: MetaMask is set to launch perpetual contract trading through collaboration with Hyperliquid. Integration links MetaMask’s wallet infrastructure with Hyperliquid’s Layer 1 blockchain. This move may influence DeFi protocols like dYdX and GMX. MetaMask prepares to integrate perpetual contract trading into its wallet via Hyperliquid, signaling potential launch at Token2049 in Singapore, as revealed by updates in its GitHub repository. This move may reshape DeFi derivatives, impacting USDC, ETH, and DeFi protocols, amid market stability with Hyperliquid’s token facing minor volatility. MetaMask and Hyperliquid’s Strategic Integration Impact MetaMask is preparing for integration with Hyperliquid to incorporate perpetual contracts trading in its wallet application. Source code updates and developer comments have confirmed internal testing, though no public statement has been made by the company or its partner. The integration will allow direct trading of perpetual contracts within the MetaMask wallet, using Hyperliquid’s decentralized infrastructure. This feature is anticipated to impact existing DeFi players by offering new trading capabilities within a widely used wallet. Market response has been cautious, with Hyperliquid’s HYPE token experiencing minor volatility. Joseph Lubin, CEO of MetaMask’s parent, ConsenSys, hinted at broader strategic developments, saying, “The MASK token is coming — it may come sooner than you would expect right now. ConsenSys is supporting the Ethereum ecosystem to move toward gradual decentralization through MetaMask, Infura, and Linea.” Historical Context and Market Analysis of USDC Did you know? Uniswap’s integration with MetaMask dates back to 2020, bringing decentralized exchange capabilities directly inside wallets and driving a significant increase in user adoption across DeFi platforms. USDC, a key asset in this integration, trades currently at $0.99987 with a market cap of 73.99 billion USD. Trading volume over the last 24 hours is reported at 9.33 billion USD, reflecting a 20.32% decrease. The coin has maintained stability with minor fluctuations,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 16:12
Shibarium Bridge Remains Paused After Hack, Asset Recovery Still Unclear

The post Shibarium Bridge Remains Paused After Hack, Asset Recovery Still Unclear appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. $2.3 million hack  Asset recovery uncertain  According to a recent update published by Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya, Shibarium operations remain restricted following a damning hack that took place earlier this month. This means that users cannot move assets back to Ethereum.  The team is yet to confirm when exactly the bridge is going to be reopened since it prioritizes safety and verification.   Dhairya has clarified that updates will be published via official channels. So far, the team is deliberately avoiding publishing specific details in order not to play into the hands of the attackers.  $2.3 million hack  On Sept 12, blockchain security firm PeckShield detected a likely Shibarium compromise, which was later confirmed by the Shiba Inu team following an investigation.  The attacker managed to artificially boost their in order to gain influence over validators and submit fraudulent exit requests.  The vast majority of validators (10 out of 12) got compromised, with their keys being used for approving malicious transactions.  You Might Also Like The hacker tricked the bridge into withdrawing roughly $2.3 million worth of assets, including ETH, SHIB, and ROAR.   Asset recovery uncertain  Dhairya has also stated that the team is yet to finalize plans for asset recovery. So far, the team is primarily focused on “containment” in order to prevent further losses. Developers are also working on “hardening” the system to make sure that such an attack will not happen again.  A redemption plan will be shared with users once all security issues are solved.  If the team does not manage to recover the stolen funds via investigations or bounties, they will look into such backup options as taking funds from the treasury, burning tokens, and using an insurance fund.  A potential solution will have to undergo a community review before being implemented.  Source: https://u.today/shibarium-bridge-remains-paused-after-hack-asset-recovery-still-unclear
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 16:11
XRP Price Forecast: From $3 To $100? Or Is Layer Brett The 150x Alternative?

A new challenger, Layer Brett, is pushing into the spotlight. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 project, this meme token […] The post XRP Price Forecast: From $3 To $100? Or Is Layer Brett The 150x Alternative? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/21 16:10
Cannabis firm Flora Growth launches $401M treasury backing Zero Gravity

Nasdaq-listed Flora Growth will rebrand to ZeroStack after raising $401 million to support 0G, a decentralized AI blockchain training 107B-parameter models. Nasdaq-listed cannabis firm Flora Growth has launched a $401 million treasury initiative to back Zero Gravity (0G), a blockchain project focused on powering decentralized AI infrastructure.The move comes through a private placement deal combining $35 million in cash with $366 million in in-kind digital assets, primarily denominated in 0G tokens. As part of the transaction, Flora will rebrand as ZeroStack while retaining its Nasdaq ticker, FLGC, according to a Friday announcement. Solana (SOL) treasury company DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) led the deal, alongside Hexstone Capital and Carlsberg SE Asia PTE Ltd, with participation from firms including Dao5, Abstract Ventures and Dispersion Capital.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/21 15:24
Here’s Why Aster (ASTER) Price Is Pumping Today

Aster price is on fire right now. The token has jumped more than 90% in just 24 hours, trading around $1.77 as of writing, and daily volume has exploded by 192%.  That kind of move has pushed ASTER to the top of the market’s gainers list and has everyone asking what’s behind the sudden spike.
Coinstats2025/09/21 15:00
