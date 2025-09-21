Defining the Wealth³ Era in the Heart of Global Finance
The post Defining the Wealth³ Era in the Heart of Global Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CV Summit, Switzerland’s flagship conference on blockchain, AI, and digital assets, reveals its core agenda focus and Franklin Templeton and Unblock as co-presenting partners for its 11th edition. Taking place September 23–24, 2025, at the Kongresshaus Zurich, the business stakeholder event will unite more than 3,000 technology leaders, investors, institutions, and innovators to execute and plan for the new chapter in global finance, banking, and wealth management – the Wealth³ Era. Held in Zurich, one of the world’s foremost financial centers, and adjacent to Crypto Valley’s thriving blockchain ecosystem of over 1,800 active entities, CV Summit has become the definitive meeting point for institutional finance and next-generation technology. This year’s focus: how blockchain, AI, and digital asset infrastructure are moving to core systems, powering both large-scale institutional strategies and everyday financial use cases. “The participation of Franklin Templeton and Unblock reflects the full arc of financial transformation, from the tokenization of institutional assets to the seamless use of blockchain in daily transactions,” said Olaf Hannemann, CIO and Co-Founder of CV VC, co-organizer of CV Summit. “This is where these once-separate worlds meet to build efficient, compliant, and accessible financial infrastructure for the future.” Four Pillars. Two Days. One Global Stage. The 2025 agenda will run across four content tracks: Blockchain. Driving infrastructure and innovation Institutions & Digital Assets. Banking, capital markets, and compliant adoption Wealth³. Digital-era investment and wealth management Artificial Intelligence. Accelerating financial evolution With research from the University of St. Gallen showing over 80% of Swiss banks now developing or expanding blockchain offerings, CV Summit sits at the forefront of a structural shift that is redefining finance not only worldwide but in Switzerland. Institutional Scale Meets Everyday Utility Franklin Templeton, one of the world’s largest asset managers with over $1.6 trillion in assets under management, has moved beyond experimentation to global deployment. Its Benji® Technology Platform powers tokenized…
