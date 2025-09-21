2025-09-23 Tuesday

NFT Market Rebounds with Increased Participation and Sales

NFT Market Rebounds with Increased Participation and Sales

The post NFT Market Rebounds with Increased Participation and Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: NFT market volume hits $108.6M; buyers surge 53%. Key collections include CryptoPunks and BOOGLE. Ethereum network sales saw a 42.85% increase. The NFT market witnessed a 1.27% increase in transaction volume over the last week, reaching $108.6 million, with Ethereum and Solana leading high-value sales activities. Increased market participation signals investor interest in established collections, with Ethereum seeing a 42.85% volume surge, indicating potential capital rotation into blue-chip NFTs. NFT Buyer Surge Drives Market Recovery The NFT market displayed a recovery with an increased number of buyers up to 276,735. While sales volume rose, transactions fell, indicating a shift to higher-valued sales. Solana’s BOOGLE and Ethereum’s CryptoPunks collections realized major transactions. Ethereum showed particular strength, surging by 42.85% to $46.7 million in transactions. Conversely, networks like Mythos Chain faced declines, contrasting with Ethereum and Solana’s performance highlights. Despite a drop in total NFT transactions, the average transaction value appears to have increased. Vincent Liu of Kronos Research commented on increased liquidity among blue-chip NFTs, drawing attention to investor preferences:“The whale purchase signals the strength of blue chips and a growing appetite among major players. The influx of liquidity could trigger a capital rotation back into premium NFTs.” – Vincent Liu, Chief Investment Officer, Kronos Research Ethereum Leads with $46.7M Transaction Surge Did you know? In 2024, NFT sales mirrored early 2025 levels, as Ethereum led market volumes. Buyer increases often correlate with higher-priced transactions, reinforcing investment trends toward established assets. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,469.98 with a market cap of $539.54 billion. Its 24-hour trading volume sits at $17.53 billion, with prices reflecting a 0.21% drop over the past day and a 4.14% decrease over the week, based on data from CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:35 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 16:42
It’s Not Shiba Inu (SHIB)

It's Not Shiba Inu (SHIB)

The post It’s Not Shiba Inu (SHIB) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Most traders looking for the “safe” meme coin bet in 2025 still point to Shiba Inu (SHIB). It has name recognition, a loyal community, and years of history. But here’s the thing: crypto markets don’t reward nostalgia, they reward momentum, fresh utility, and cultural relevance. The meme coin to buy and hold going into 2025 isn’t SHIB. It’s Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a project combining meme power with cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, and investors are already rushing in before its presale runs dry. Shiba Inu (SHIB): Popular but Losing Its Edge Shiba Inu entered the meme coin scene in 2020 as the “Dogecoin killer.” At its peak in 2021, SHIB rocketed into the top ten cryptos, with wild returns for early holders. The team has rolled out Shibarium, its Layer-2 network, and committed to aggressive token burns.  But with a market cap over $8 billion, even a 2x or 3x move is difficult compared to smaller meme plays. Trading volumes remain healthy, yet they lack the viral energy that once defined SHIB’s rallies. SHIB may still be a steady meme coin for long-term holders, but the explosive upside appears capped. That’s where Little Pepe comes in, a project still in its presale, yet already shaping up to outshine both SHIB and DOGE in the years ahead. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin With Real Muscle Little Pepe is not just another frog-themed token chasing a meme. It’s being built on its Ethereum-compatible Layer-2 blockchain explicitly designed for meme coins, NFT games, and social tokens. That means near-instant transactions, negligible fees, and no surprise taxes, solving pain points that plague most meme launches. What sets LILPEPE apart is its security-first approach. Sniper-bot protection is hard-coded into the system, ensuring fairness during launches and trades. It’s already passed a CertiK audit with a high…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 16:39
Cash Ban Looms: R$100, R$200 Notes Could Disappear

Cash Ban Looms: R$100, R$200 Notes Could Disappear

The post Cash Ban Looms: R$100, R$200 Notes Could Disappear appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Proposal will prohibit R$100 and R$200 bills; restrict the amount of cash people use to increase digital transactions, and prevent crime. The proposal under review by the Brazilian Congress is bold, as it targets high-value cash notes. PLP 214/2020 is one of the bills that was drafted by Deputy Paulo Ramos. This aims to stop the emission and circulation of R$100 and R$200 banknotes. It further seeks to limit cash transactions, encouraging digital payments as normal. This legislation would restrict the physical currency to the smaller denominations of R$2, R$5, R$10, and R$20 in Brazil.  It provides a schedule of 12 to 24 months over which these huge notes are to be eliminated in their daily use. Five years later, the entire financial transactions would be digitalized. Why the Push Against Large Bills? The supporters of the legislation claim that the high-value notes promote illegal business.  They emphasize that R100 and R200 notes are frequently employed in corruption, money laundering, as well as the informal economy.  In eliminating these notes, the government wishes to eliminate easy sources of cash used to commit crimes. This move has the backing of international examples. Sweden and Denmark have massively eliminated cash reliance by making use of digital payments.  The central bank of Brazil believes that this will lower the cost of handling the currency, besides modernizing the financial system. Analysts observe that the step also promotes transparency in the financial arena. High-value cash transactions are difficult to trace.  Through digital transactions, audit trails are left and these aid in the detection of illicit operations. The Implication of this to Brazilians. Although the purpose of the proposal is to tighten the belt around criminals, it poses a question regarding the availability of financial services to the citizens of the country. In Brazil, not…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 16:35
Russian Finance Minister: Ruble Is “Strong,” Enhances Budget Traceability

Russian Finance Minister: Ruble Is "Strong," Enhances Budget Traceability

The post Russian Finance Minister: Ruble Is “Strong,” Enhances Budget Traceability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anton Siluanov, Russia’s finance minister, said the digital ruble, Russia’s CBDC, is a “strong” and “reliable” alternative to the fiat ruble. He said the digital ruble has special potential for budgetary payments, enhancing control and traceability. Russian Finance Minister Reinforces Potential of Digital Ruble for Budgetary Settlements While stablecoins have become the de facto killer […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/russian-finance-minister-ruble-is-strong-enhances-budget-traceability/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 16:17
From $3 To $100? Or Is Layer Brett The 150x Alternative?

From $3 To $100? Or Is Layer Brett The 150x Alternative?

The post From $3 To $100? Or Is Layer Brett The 150x Alternative? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 21 September 2025 | 11:10 The crypto market is always split between established players and the next big thing. Right now, the XRP price is making headlines again, but it’s not the only token on people’s radar. A new challenger, Layer Brett, is pushing into the spotlight. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 project, this meme token brings viral energy and real blockchain speed. Its crypto presale is live at just $0.0058, already pulling in over $38m. Looking back at XRP’s history vs Layer Brett’s new start XRP has been around for years, reaching an all-time high of $3.84 in 2018 before experiencing fluctuations due to lawsuits and regulatory changes. Recently, the XRP price has been steadier (around $3.00), with whale selling pressure easing and some analysts seeing room for growth. By contrast, Layer Brett has no trading history. That’s exactly why early buyers are excited. It’s a blank slate with huge upside potential. As a low-cap crypto gem, LBRETT offers a rare entry point before the hype of public exchange listings begins. Different tech, different goals The two tokens couldn’t be more different. XRP runs on the XRP Ledger, powering cross-border payments and even being adopted by Brazil’s first on-chain credit platform. Its use case is clear: speed up international money transfers. Layer Brett, on the other hand, is designed to make Ethereum faster. It processes transactions off-chain, cutting gas fees down to pennies while keeping security on-chain. This efficiency fuels its staking ecosystem, where early participants can lock tokens for rewards of around 670% APY. With a 10 billion token supply and transparent distribution, the system is built for both scale and community rewards. Market sentiment and community focus Institutional players continue to buy into XRP, and the launch of yield products for holders could attract…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 16:10
Defining the Wealth³ Era in the Heart of Global Finance

Defining the Wealth³ Era in the Heart of Global Finance

The post Defining the Wealth³ Era in the Heart of Global Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CV Summit, Switzerland’s flagship conference on blockchain, AI, and digital assets, reveals its core agenda focus and Franklin Templeton and Unblock as co-presenting partners for its 11th edition. Taking place September 23–24, 2025, at the Kongresshaus Zurich, the business stakeholder event will unite more than 3,000 technology leaders, investors, institutions, and innovators to execute and plan for the new chapter in global finance, banking, and wealth management – the Wealth³ Era. Held in Zurich, one of the world’s foremost financial centers, and adjacent to Crypto Valley’s thriving blockchain ecosystem of over 1,800 active entities, CV Summit has become the definitive meeting point for institutional finance and next-generation technology. This year’s focus: how blockchain, AI, and digital asset infrastructure are moving to core systems, powering both large-scale institutional strategies and everyday financial use cases. “The participation of Franklin Templeton and Unblock reflects the full arc of financial transformation, from the tokenization of institutional assets to the seamless use of blockchain in daily transactions,” said Olaf Hannemann, CIO and Co-Founder of CV VC, co-organizer of CV Summit. “This is where these once-separate worlds meet to build efficient, compliant, and accessible financial infrastructure for the future.” Four Pillars. Two Days. One Global Stage. The 2025 agenda will run across four content tracks: Blockchain. Driving infrastructure and innovation Institutions & Digital Assets. Banking, capital markets, and compliant adoption Wealth³. Digital-era investment and wealth management Artificial Intelligence. Accelerating financial evolution With research from the University of St. Gallen showing over 80% of Swiss banks now developing or expanding blockchain offerings, CV Summit sits at the forefront of a structural shift that is redefining finance not only worldwide but in Switzerland.   Institutional Scale Meets Everyday Utility Franklin Templeton, one of the world’s largest asset managers with over $1.6 trillion in assets under management, has moved beyond experimentation to global deployment. Its Benji® Technology Platform powers tokenized…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 16:09
Institutions Now Control Nearly a Quarter of Available Bitcoin Supply

Institutions Now Control Nearly a Quarter of Available Bitcoin Supply

The post Institutions Now Control Nearly a Quarter of Available Bitcoin Supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 21 September 2025 | 11:00 Fresh figures from BitcoinTreasuries reveal just how concentrated Bitcoin ownership has become among institutions. According to the data, about 3.74 million BTC — nearly 18% of all coins in circulation — are now in the hands of companies, funds, governments, and other organizations. The biggest share belongs to ETFs and publicly listed companies, which have expanded their holdings rapidly since the U.S. approved spot Bitcoin ETFs earlier this year. In total, 332 entities are known to hold reserves: 192 public firms, 44 funds, 68 private companies, 13 governments, 11 DeFi projects, and four major custodians or exchanges. Share of the Available Supply When adjusted for coins that are unlikely to ever move — including the estimated 1.1 million BTC mined by Satoshi Nakamoto and up to 3.7 million that are believed lost — institutional ownership represents closer to 23–25% of the effective supply. Global Distribution The United States leads the pack, with 118 entities reporting Bitcoin reserves. Canada comes next with 43, followed by the UK (21), Japan (12), and Hong Kong (12). Together, these countries dominate the institutional landscape of Bitcoin adoption, both through corporate treasuries and financial products. Growing Influence The sharp increase in institutional ownership coincides with two trends: the arrival of regulated ETFs in major markets and the rise of digital asset treasury firms that manage crypto reserves in the same way corporations handle cash. The shift has accelerated in 2025, further solidifying Bitcoin’s role as a strategic asset in global finance. With nearly a quarter of liquid supply now in institutional hands, Bitcoin’s trajectory is increasingly tied to the strategies of companies, funds, and even governments — raising new questions about how decentralized the ecosystem really is. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 16:01
Ethereum Address Yields Remarkable Returns from APX Investment

Ethereum Address Yields Remarkable Returns from APX Investment

The post Ethereum Address Yields Remarkable Returns from APX Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Ethereum address makes remarkable gains from APX holding. Originally purchased for $226,000 two years prior. Substantial appreciation with no official remarks. An Ethereum address 0x9d22 turned an initial $226,000 APX investment into holdings valued over $2 million, as reported by Lookonchain, highlighting substantial long-term gains. This event underscores potential profits in cryptocurrency investments, demonstrating how patient hodling can yield impressive returns without causing significant market disruption. Ethereum Investor Sees Over $2 Million Growth in APX According to Lookonchain, Ethereum address 0x9d22 significantly increased their initial purchase of 3.62 million APX tokens over a two-year period. Originally acquired for $226,000, the holding is now valued well above $2 million. The observed growth in APX’s value over the period marks it as a substantial long-term investment. Such returns are not frequently seen without governance or market shifts, indicating a stable, steady price appreciation for the token. No official statements or reactions have emerged from APX’s leadership, KOLs, or regulatory authorities. Community forums and channels have not reported major responses, suggesting this transaction caught interest mainly from on-chain analytic communities. APX Investment Strategy Echoes Early DeFi Success Stories Did you know? Historically, gains from early DeFi tokens like UNI and AAVE have spurred similar “diamond hand” narratives, highlighting the potential of significant returns from patient holding strategies in evolving markets. As of the latest data from CoinMarketCap, APX trades at $1.82, with a market cap of $971.49 million. The token’s price surged by over 2,498% in the past 30 days, reflecting growing interest and activity. APX(APX), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:37 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team notes that the impact of such holdings on institutional or regulatory frameworks remains limited. However, this case reinforces APX’s steady rise in value, emphasizing the potential for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 15:42
A certain address has held APX for two years and currently has a floating profit of over $6.8 million.

A certain address has held APX for two years and currently has a floating profit of over $6.8 million.

PANews reported on September 21st that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the address 0x9d22 turned $226,000 in APX into $7.07 million after two years of holding it. Two years ago, it spent $226,000 to purchase 3.62 million APX, which is now worth $7.07 million.
PANews2025/09/21 15:18
Is Ethereum’s $10K dream back in play? Here’s what you must know

Is Ethereum's $10K dream back in play? Here's what you must know

The prospect of a surge to $10K isn't far off.
Coinstats2025/09/21 14:00
