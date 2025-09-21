2025-09-23 Tuesday

XRP Price Prediction 2025–2030: What Could $1,000 Grow Into By 2030?

XRP Price Prediction 2025–2030: What Could $1,000 Grow Into By 2030?

The post XRP Price Prediction 2025–2030: What Could $1,000 Grow Into By 2030? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP is back in the spotlight after the launch of its Wall Street-backed ETF, which raked in $37.7 million on day one — the strongest debut of any ETF this year. To put that in perspective, most ETFs barely clear $1 million at launch. Alongside Dogecoin’s ETF, institutional demand for crypto assets is no longer a question — it’s here. Still, while XRP is capturing headlines, the real excitement is building around Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a Ethereum-adjacent Layer 2 scalability solution growing so quickly that analysts believe it could outpace even Ethereum’s most successful scaling solutions. XRP Price Prediction: Rangebound for Now Currently trading near $3, XRP has drawn a battle line. Support sits around $2.90, while resistance looms at $3.20. Break above that ceiling, and a run to $3.66 or even higher is possible. Break below support, and the token risks sliding toward $2.60. Institutional inflows from the ETF launch give XRP a solid foundation, but this is still a slow grind. Long-term forecasts of $5 to $15 by 2030 make XRP a stable, respectable hold — but for retail investors chasing asymmetric returns, it’s hardly revolutionary. XRP Price Prediction: What $1,000 in XRP Might Look Like by 2030 If XRP climbs to $5, $1,000 today would be worth around $1,650. If it reaches $15, it could grow to $5,000. These are strong gains, but in a market where meme-born coins have delivered 100x or more, XRP’s trajectory feels restrained. Layer Brett: The Dark Horse of Ethereum’s Ecosystem Now, here’s where things get interesting. Layer Brett ($LBRETT) isn’t being watched because of its presale price. It’s being watched because it’s rewriting the playbook on what a Layer 2 scalability solution can achieve. Faster than Ethereum, cheaper than Ethereum, and surging toward 10,000 holders in only weeks, Layer Brett is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 15:43
European Union Moves Closer to Digital Euro Launch

European Union Moves Closer to Digital Euro Launch

The post European Union Moves Closer to Digital Euro Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Union is developing its project regarding the digital euro, which will ensure enhanced sovereignty and a breakthrough in payments in 2025. The leaders of the European Union met an important meeting on September 19, 2025 in Copenhagen to further advance the digital euro project.  The Digital Euro is not merely a new currency, but it is the emblem of the sovereignty of Europe and the empowerment of cross-border payments, which is an institutional agreement in strong will.  President of European central bank Christine Lagarde and other senior officials. The development is a significant step towards the introduction of a digital currency that is supported by the ECB. Digital Euro: Political Powerhouse, Not Just Money Digital Euro is currently under the intense geopolitical pressure and competition developing quickly. The digital euro does not merely represent a payment system, as ECB President Lagarde pointed out during the Eurogroup meeting.  She emphasized that it is a political message in terms of the capacity of Europe to regulate its payment systems and sovereignty. This infrastructure in Europe is to make sure that payment across countries is independent. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe affirmed that there had been agreement on the institutional structure and talked about restrictions on the amount of digital euros held.  Nevertheless, certain upward information concerning holding caps is still in the process of development. The strategy does not interfere with the mandate and autonomy of individual institutions. The balance that Donohoe highlighted was a valuable move to develop this vital project in a timely manner.  Geopolitical Tensions Accelerate Digital Euro Drive Geopolitical uncertainties and the global changes in the economy are the drivers that create the urgency to digitalise the currency in Europe.  Managing Director of European Stability Mechanism Pierre Gramegna emphasized that there was a stronger motivator because of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 15:32
Solana, Hyperliquid, Chainlink, Dogecoin & Zexpire Become 2025's Must-Have Crypto Picks

Solana, Hyperliquid, Chainlink, Dogecoin & Zexpire Become 2025’s Must-Have Crypto Picks

Analysts cite accelerated network activity, expanding developer communities and a growing roster of institutional partnerships as the chief factors elevating […] The post Solana, Hyperliquid, Chainlink, Dogecoin & Zexpire Become 2025’s Must-Have Crypto Picks appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/21 15:30
Zheng Zhigang Launches ALMAD Group for Web3 Expansion

Zheng Zhigang Launches ALMAD Group for Web3 Expansion

The post Zheng Zhigang Launches ALMAD Group for Web3 Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Zheng Zhigang founds ALMAD Group for Web3 financial innovation, stepping down from former roles. ALMAD to focus on digital asset investment and blockchain applications. Market reactions focus on ETH and RWA-tokenization implications. Zheng Zhigang, former CEO of New World Development, launches ALMAD Group focusing on Web 3 financial innovation, investments in digital assets, and exploring blockchain applications. This move could influence digital assets like ETH and stablecoins, as ALMAD delves into tokenization, though no specific market shifts are evident yet. ALMAD Group Sparks New Web3 Finance Innovations Zheng Zhigang, grandson of Chow Tai Fook’s founder, has launched ALMAD Group to spearhead Web3 financial innovation. The group plans to invest in digital assets and explore blockchain technology applications across various sectors. “ALMAD Group is dedicated to exploring financial innovation in the Web3 space, focusing on the tokenization of real-world assets.” Although no direct statements from Zheng were identified on social media, the establishment of ALMAD has been substantiated through institutional reports. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) holds a price of $4,487.60 with a market cap of $541.67 billion as of September 21, 2025. In the last 90 days, ETH has experienced a remarkable price surge of 97.97%, reflecting investor interest. Despite a minor 0.24% increase over 24 hours, its market dominance stands at 13.37%. Did you know? Real-world asset tokenization initiatives by corporates can spur blockchain network growth, notably on Ethereum and Polygon, as seen in past endeavours by global conglomerates. Ethereum and Real-World Assets Observe Notable Market Trends Did you know? Real-world asset tokenization initiatives by corporates can spur blockchain network growth, notably on Ethereum and Polygon, as seen in past endeavours by global conglomerates. Research from the Coincu team anticipates that ALMAD’s expansion will impact financial and technological landscapes by driving broader adoption of blockchain innovations. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 15:18
This Is The Best Crypto Presale, You Should Invest In, As Many Early Shiba Inu Millionaires, Are Calling It The Next 100x

This Is The Best Crypto Presale, You Should Invest In, As Many Early Shiba Inu Millionaires, Are Calling It The Next 100x

Searching for the best crypto to buy now in 2025? Presales offer the chance to dramatically flip your portfolio and secure life-changing gains but only if you pick wisely. Since they can also feel like risky gambles, this guide starts with proof, not hype or empty promises. Today, we compare Pepeto (PEPETO), BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, […]
Tronweekly2025/09/21 15:15
Solana Price In Presale Was Less Than $0.10; Now Analysts Expect The Same Returns For Viral Remittix

Solana Price In Presale Was Less Than $0.10; Now Analysts Expect The Same Returns For Viral Remittix

The post Solana Price In Presale Was Less Than $0.10; Now Analysts Expect The Same Returns For Viral Remittix appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana launched in 2018, introducing the proof of history and proof of stake hybrid to increase the speed of crypto transaction processing. During its ICO, the Solana price never crossed the $0.10 mark; yet, SOL is widely regarded as second only to Ethereum in DeFi. Now, traders are very enthusiastic about a similar run on Remittix, and even within a shorter period. The RTX tokens are going for $0.108 currently, and the token price is expected to rise as the presale progresses. Here’s more on Solana and the new Remittix project. Solana Price Jumps Following ETF Prediction The Solana price has become the topic of contention, as many traders are undecided on the fate of SOL this month. Earlier in the summer, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) postponed its decision on Solana ETFs to October. Now, October is almost here, and institutional traders are all too eager to have the spot ETFs launched in the US. The Solana price is expected to hit a bull run when the ETFs launch, as the token accumulation is already sparking promising results. The Solana price closed the trading week on a high on Friday, reaching a peak at $252. Correction has seen Solana lose its momentum at the top, with the token dropping to its current $240.62 level. The price correction could be a bad patch for SOL, however, as the SEC decision is what traders should look out for. Still, Remittix is looking to match Solana’s gains with its own. Remittix: Profits For Early Buyers Start Now! The Remittix project was tipped to be the launch of the year in January, and the project is living up to its expectations. Presale buyers can get up to 50x in potential gains after launch, but Remittix is offering profits even before then. It’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 15:08
Neurolov Joins Novastro To Combine Tokenized RWAs With Decentralized AI Compute

Neurolov Joins Novastro To Combine Tokenized RWAs With Decentralized AI Compute

The post Neurolov Joins Novastro To Combine Tokenized RWAs With Decentralized AI Compute appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Neurolov, a decentralized AI compute platform and GPU marketplace, has partnered with Novastro, a blockchain ecosystem, to deliver RWAs on-chain. The partnership aims to connect the real-world assets (RWAs) and the community-led decentralized compute. As revealed by Neurolov in its official social media announcement, the main objective of this development is to advance the RWA sector with AI-led compute resources. In addition to this, the initiative is also focused on broadening the adoption of $XNL and $NLOV tokens. ⚡ Big News for the Community ⚡ We’re officially partnering with @Novastro_xyz to bridge Community-Powered Compute + RWA Finance. Together we’re:✔️ Powering tokenized real-world assets with decentralized AI compute✔️ Expanding $NLOV + $XNL adoption across multi-chain… pic.twitter.com/rvzOW2L9TB — Neurolov (@neurolov) September 20, 2025 Neurolov x Novastro Alliance Merges Decentralized AI and Tokenized AI The partnership between Neurolov and Novastro takes into account the merger of the community-driven decentralized AI compute and the RWA finance. Hence, this move is anticipated to set a robust precedent for the combination of tokenized finance and decentralized AI within the rapidly evolving blockchain ecosystem. With this, the development leverages the decentralized compute functionalities of Neurolov with the expertise of Novastro in tokenized RWAs. This inclusive synergy benefits from the strengths of both the platforms to deliver scalable infrastructure, facilitating users, investors, and developers. Empowering Inventors and Community with RWA-AI Integration According to Neurolov, the collaboration with Novastro reinforces the community-centered approach. Thus, by combining the decentralized compute infrastructure with the next-gen tokenized finance, the collaborators intend to strengthen customers with balanced earning models apart from fueling long-term ecosystem growth. Simultaneously, the initiative is designed to minimize participation barriers, letting institutional and retail investors use new income generation avenues. Umair Younas is a cryptocurrency-related content writer linked with this work since 2019. Here, at Blockchainreporter, he serves as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 15:05
Lauren Sanderson On The Art of Character

Lauren Sanderson On The Art of Character

The post Lauren Sanderson On The Art of Character appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lauren Sanderson knows she’s got your attention. Courtesy of Lauren Sanderson “I just put out a single called Smoking Section,” Lauren Sanderson told me, “I didn’t think I’d ever heard a song about a smoking section, and I really wanted to channel that freedom feeling of being sweaty in a club. When you have on high tops and tights and you’re dancing, and you don’t know what time it is, you don’t know what day it is. And you don’t really care. I was writing, and all of a sudden it just came out of my mouth, ‘So I’m at the club, right?’” That sentence is the first line of Sanderson’s latest song, and it is absolutely a banger, a mix of the singer songwriter’s clever prose and an undeniable, infectious-in-a-great-way beat. I have very real confusion about why this song isn’t everywhere. It is sexy and witty and it demands that anyone listening get up and move. It is an expression of joy and I wanted to know everything about how she created it. “I think of music as a time capsule, Sanderson said, “and that felt like it was a moment in time to note. It felt like a cool pinpoint on my timeline that I should bring to the real world.” The cover image for ‘Smoking Section,’ Lauren Sanderson’s latest single. Courtesy of Lauren Sanderson An artist like Sanderson is drawing from her own life in her writing. Her lyrics are her perspective, and all of this happens live on stage or is recorded. The transmutation from a personal and internal experience into a performance based art form makes the distinction between clothing and costume murky, and the places without definition beguile with possibilities. How exactly does a musician go about capturing a song, the all important…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 15:04
Bitcoin Stays Steady as Altcoins Surge

Bitcoin Stays Steady as Altcoins Surge

Over the weekend, Bitcoin‘s valuation remained stable at $115,500, indicating little movement in the cryptocurrency giant’s market position. While altcoins witnessed a promising Saturday, Bitcoin’s calm persisted throughout.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Stays Steady as Altcoins Surge
Coinstats2025/09/21 14:43
Meme markt krimpt op Solana: stablecoins winnen terrein

Meme markt krimpt op Solana: stablecoins winnen terrein

De tijden van wilde meme token speculatie op het Solana netwerk lijken voorlopig voorbij. Nieuwe data van Blockworks Research laat zien dat het aandeel van meme coin handel op Solana DEXen sinds eind 2024 meer dan gehalveerd is. Waar meme tokens in december nog goed waren voor meer dan 60%... Het bericht Meme markt krimpt op Solana: stablecoins winnen terrein verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/21 14:32
