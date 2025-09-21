2025-09-23 Tuesday

Faraday Future Transforms Qualigen Into Crypto Platform CXC10

The post Faraday Future Transforms Qualigen Into Crypto Platform CXC10 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Faraday Future’s $41 million investment transforms Qualigen Therapeutics into CXC10. Transformation incorporates major Web3 components and infrastructure. Faraday Future gains a 62% equity stake in CXC10. Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFAI) announced a $41 million investment to transform Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: QLGN) into CXC10, a crypto and Web3 platform, collaborating with major Web3 backers. This shift signifies Faraday Future’s pivot from electric vehicles to digital finance, potentially impacting market dynamics and shaking up crypto asset indices. Faraday Future’s $41M Move Alters Crypto Landscape Faraday Future, listed as NASDAQ: FFAI, will invest $41 million in PIPE transactions to convert Qualigen Therapeutics into CXC10. This maneuver designates CXC10 as a crypto and Web3 business platform with expansive goals such as launching a C10 ETF and treasuries. CXC10 aims to establish infrastructure including index products and digital finance bridges. Faraday Future and Jia Yueting, alongside blockchain and institutional backers like SIGN Foundation, will control approximately 62% of CXC10’s equity. The investment will add high-level leadership with Jia Yueting as Chief Advisor and Jerry Wang becoming Co-CEO. The decision highlights an increased focus on diversifying investment channels while maintaining market stability through active/passive treasury allocations. Market observers noted the strategic advantage Faraday Future gains by transitioning into crypto spaces amid evolving financial landscapes. The readiness shown by institutional investors like SIGN Foundation reinforces the confidence in long-term returns as Web3 ecosystems continue maturing. Encouraging comments from stakeholders highlight anticipated synergies and potential financial benefits. “We are excited to lead this strategic investment and pivot into the Web3 space, leveraging our capabilities to create a top-tier crypto asset index.” — Jerry Wang, Co-CEO, CXC10 Bitcoin Trends Amid Expanding Crypto Infrastructure Did you know? CXC10’s transformation into a Web3 crypto platform draws parallels with previous corporate pivots in biotech and tech sectors, which led to…
Elon Musk's Super Grok AI Predicts End Of Year Prices For Dogecoin, Layer Brett And Shiba Inu

Elon Musk’s Grok AI has generated significant buzz with its cryptocurrency price predictions for the year-end. The AI platform suggests modest gains for established meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu coin (SHIB). However, Grok’s most exciting prediction involves a new Ethereum Layer 2 phenomenon that’s capturing market attention. Layer Brett’s unique combination of technology […]
WLFI advisor Ogle reopened a long position in ASTER with a leverage of 3x

PANews reported on September 21st that WLFI advisor Ogle has reopened a long position in ASTER with a leverage ratio of 3x. In the previous trade, Ogle earned $746,703 in 15 hours and 40 minutes.
Beijing Tightens Grip as Weibo, Kuaishou Face Disciplinary Action

TLDRs; China’s internet regulator warns Weibo and Kuaishou over failures in content moderation, citing celebrity gossip and trivial updates. The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned company representatives and ordered rectification measures under strict timelines. Kuaishou’s e-commerce arm is also under investigation, signaling multi-pronged regulatory pressure on the platform. The crackdown reflects Beijing’s push for a [...] The post Beijing Tightens Grip as Weibo, Kuaishou Face Disciplinary Action appeared first on CoinCentral.
Are Ethereum developers working for a living? With salaries at half the market rate, the Protocol Guild steps in to fill the void.

Author: Zen, PANews In the new era of the digital economy, Ethereum is more than just an ordinary blockchain; it's an infrastructure that's reshaping the rules of global value transfer and trust. Maintaining this infrastructure are a handful of hundreds of engineers deeply engaged in the protocol's core, working tirelessly to safeguard consensus and security. Contrary to public impression, these developers who build the top ecosystem receive relatively "low" wages. Ethereum core developers earn half their market value for their work? A recent report from the Protocol Guild reveals that the median annual salary for core software developers who maintain and improve the Ethereum blockchain is $140,000, far below the industry average. Their combined salary and bonuses are 50-60% lower than the market average. Furthermore, the majority of developers in the Ethereum ecosystem receive no equity or token incentives, with the median typical equity reward being zero. According to Levels.fyi data, including base salary and any potential stock compensation and bonuses, the median annual salary of a software engineer at the Solana Foundation is $800,000; the median total salary of a software engineer at Aptos Labs in the United States is approximately $330,000; and the median annual salary of a software engineer at Mysten Labs (the company behind Sui) is approximately $378,000. Levels.fyi is a salary and job level transparency platform for technology practitioners. It aggregates and displays the job level systems and salary mappings of multiple blockchain companies. Furthermore, developer salaries at prominent blockchains like Avalanche and Polkadot are generally higher than those at Ethereum, often accompanied by substantial token or equity incentives. Meanwhile, at major exchanges like Coinbase, the median annual salary for US-based software engineers is $400,000. Even entry-level software engineers receive a base salary of $149,000, plus approximately $56,000 in stock and bonuses. It can be seen that Ethereum core developers are at a clear disadvantage in terms of salary level. However, as developers of the top blockchains, they are usually very competitive in the talent market. When they received job offers from other blockchain projects, the average offer was nearly $360,000, with the median being $300,000, nearly double the amount. Of the 111 responses received by Protocol Guild, 42 respondents received a total of 108 offers. The companies poaching their employees were primarily Layer 2 and other Layer 1 public blockchain projects. Despite the lure of high salaries, Ethereum developers are generally unmoved However, despite the high salaries in the job market, most Ethereum core developers still choose to stay within the ecosystem. A sense of mission and influence are important factors in retaining employees. The report and interviewee feedback show that many core developers see themselves as maintainers of "public goods" (protocol-level infrastructure)—they believe that Ethereum's technical influence and public value outweigh the short-term interests of a single company. At the same time, research and protocol design talents have high internal value and growth paths within the Ethereum ecosystem. The high complexity of the Ethereum ecosystem also provides engineers with rare technical challenges, opportunities for academic publications, and project leadership. In addition, although the income from work is relatively low, many core contributors can make up for it through multiple income lines, such as consulting contracts, research grants, external audits, short-term hackathons, and teaching and research fees. In addition, the Protocol Guild directly subsidizes developers through long-term vesting tokens on the chain, with the median amount reaching approximately $67,000, bringing the median overall income after the merger to approximately $207,000. This is substantial compensation for many people and reduces some salary disparities. The survey shows that 59% of Protocol Guild members believe that the organization is crucial to their continued presence in the Ethereum ecosystem. Developers generally have a positive attitude towards the PG funding model, viewing it as an "equity package" to make up for insufficient income and as career security. The Protocol Guild report also noted that many external offers, while potentially more attractive on paper, often involve large amounts of tokens or high-risk equity. Developers interviewed considered lock-up, market volatility, the project's long-term viability, and compliance risks. Consequently, some preferred to accept relatively stable long-term incentives closely tied to the Ethereum ecosystem, such as the subsidies offered by Protocol Guild, rather than staking their careers on the uncertain value of tokens. How the Protocol Guild works: Providing over $32 million in “subsidies” Protocol Guild is a decentralized fund dedicated to supporting Ethereum core development, established to fill gaps in developer compensation. PG itself does not directly employ developers, but rather serves as a "long-term incentive pool," providing core contributors with equity-like supplemental income through donations to ecosystem projects and token pledges. Currently, there are approximately 200-300 Ethereum core developers, of whom approximately 190 are Protocol Guild members. Its operation mainly relies on the so-called "1% commitment" mechanism: participating projects act as "financiers" to lock 1% of their total issuance tokens to the Protocol Guild, which are regularly distributed to core developers through smart contracts in the form of four-year vesting (four-year unlocking). To date, Ethereum ecosystem projects such as EigenLayer, Ether.fi, Taiko, and Puffer have pledged to inject 1% of their tokens into Protocol Guild. Furthermore, renowned asset management firm VanEck has announced a 10% donation of proceeds from its Ethereum ETF to Protocol Guild. These funds are then pooled and distributed based on developer position weight and tenure through a transparent on-chain algorithm, essentially tied to the long-term success of the Ethereum ecosystem. The Protocol Guild founding team emphasizes that this isn't charity, but rather a form of economic infrastructure that aligns developer incentives with network growth. In terms of effectiveness, Protocol Guild has distributed over $32 million to Ethereum core developers since its launch in 2022. This funding accounts for about one-third of the total income of many developers and plays a key role in whether they can continue to invest in development. However, the Protocol Guild model still faces challenges. Currently, the size of donation projects and funds depends on a few institutions, with only three major foundations providing almost all funding commitments. Whether it can continue to expand in the future still requires the efforts of the community.
Jilin High Court discloses a case of using virtual currency to help launder stolen money

PANews reported on September 21st that the Jilin Provincial High People's Court's official account revealed that the Longjing Municipal People's Court in Jilin Province recently heard a case involving concealing and hiding criminal proceeds. Four defendants were convicted of laundering proceeds by purchasing gold for a telecom fraud scheme, selling it for cash, and transferring virtual currency through illegal virtual currency platforms. They were sentenced to prison terms ranging from two to one year and fined between 10,000 and 20,000 yuan. The defendants reportedly transacted over 789,000 yuan, of which over 452,000 yuan was verified as fraudulent.
Grab, WeRide to Roll Out Singapore's First Autonomous Shuttle Service by 2026

TLDRs; Grab and WeRide will launch Singapore’s first autonomous shuttle service, Ai.R, in Punggol by early 2026. The fleet includes WeRide’s GXR and Robobus models, operating initially with safety operators onboard. Passengers will enjoy insurance coverage, live tracking via the Grab app, and dedicated AV support services. The move is part of a broader Grab-WeRide [...] The post Grab, WeRide to Roll Out Singapore’s First Autonomous Shuttle Service by 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Bitcoin Rebounds as Hong Kong Eyes Stablecoin-Friendly Banking Rules

Bitcoin ($BTC) rebounds above $112K as Hong Kong eases stablecoin banking rules to boost institutional adoption and strengthen global crypto market momentum.
Pump.fun Surpasses Hyperliquid in Daily Crypto Revenue

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/pump-fun-outpaces-hyperliquid-revenue/
PUMP Price Skyrockets, WLFI Begins Recovery, While MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $14 Million

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/altcoin-recovery-pump-skyrockets-wlfi-rebounds-magacoin-finance-gains-attention/
