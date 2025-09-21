2025-09-23 Tuesday

Gareth Soloway Reveals What’s Comes Next For XRP, ETH, SOL and AVAX

The post Gareth Soloway Reveals What’s Comes Next For XRP, ETH, SOL and AVAX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Gareth Soloway Reveals What’s Comes Next For XRP, ETH, SOL and AVAX appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist, has shared his predictions on four major altcoins: Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, and Avalanche (AVAX). His analysis focuses on immediate support and resistance levels that could shape price action in the weeks ahead. Ethereum Faces a Critical Test Ethereum has been trading within a series of parallel channels. The current focus is on support near $4,350. Soloway said this level is important because a confirmed breakdown could send ETH toward $3,750. If the level holds, ETH may attempt to retest the highs above $5,000, with a possible next target around $5,500. Solana Maintains a Strong Setup Solana remains one of the stronger altcoins on the charts. It recently broke above the $205–$215 range and continues to form higher highs and higher lows. As long as it stays above $235, the outlook remains positive. A move back to its previous all-time high near $295, or even above $300, is possible. If the trend breaks, support sits again in the $215–$205 zone. XRP Shows a Neutral Pattern XRP’s chart is less clear. It has support near $2.95, but lower highs signal caution. A drop below $2.95 could open the door to $2.75–$2.67. On the other hand, a breakout above $3.12 would signal strength and could trigger a move higher by 10–20 percent. Avalanche Pulls Back After a Rally Avalanche recently surged from $26 to $36 before meeting strong resistance. Soloway said that this level acted as a ceiling. He expects a short-term pullback, which could later set up a new buying opportunity if support holds. Soloway said that these projections are short-term, spanning weeks or months. Clear support and resistance zones remain the important signals to…
Fiji Reaffirms Ban on Crypto Service Providers Over Financial Crime Risks

The post Fiji Reaffirms Ban on Crypto Service Providers Over Financial Crime Risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fiji’s National Anti-Money Laundering Council (NAML) has reaffirmed its ban on virtual asset service providers (VASPs), arguing that the decentralized and anonymous nature of virtual assets makes them vulnerable to criminal misuse. Virtual Assets Prohibition: Council Cites Security Risks The Fiji National Anti-Money Laundering Council (NAML) has reaffirmed its decision to prohibit Virtual Asset Service […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/fiji-reaffirms-ban-on-crypto-service-providers-over-financial-crime-risks/
Q4 Projection for September’s Unexpected Altcoin Leaders

The post Q4 Projection for September’s Unexpected Altcoin Leaders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 21 September 2025 | 07:30 AVAX, SUI and ZX closed September as unexpected leaders among alternative digital assets, each outpacing larger names in price gains and trading activity. Sudden inflows, a series of partnership announcements and stronger network use pushed all three into the month’s top-performer list, redirecting market attention toward projects that had spent much of the year in relative quiet. With the final quarter approaching, analysts are now gauging whether the momentum can hold. AVAX enters October backed by a pipeline of new game launches and fresh corporate nodes, SUI faces a decisive upgrade aimed at faster transactions, and ZX prepares for a bridge that will connect it to multiple chains before year-end. Their ability to deliver on these milestones will help determine if September’s surge becomes a sustained advance or a brief seasonal spike. $ZX Early Access: First Token for Profiting from Volatility Zexpire is turning heads as its $ZX token launches at just $0.003, giving early investors a ground-floor entry before the listing price of $0.025 — nearly 800% upside. Crypto analysts are watching closely — options trading is one of DeFi’s fastest-growing segments, with $3B in daily volume and rising. Zexpire is a 0DTE DeFi protocol, making options as simple as a one-click daily prediction game. It is also the first platform that lets traders earn directly from crypto volatility. Instead of betting on direction, users face a simple daily choice: will Bitcoin stay within range, or break out? Losses are capped, no margin calls, no liquidations — just a one-click, fixed-risk way to turn volatility into profit. And every play requires $ZX, so the demand for the token is built in from day one. Early buyers get the best price and unlock: APR staking rewards before TGE Cashback on gameplay Loyalty bonuses…
Altcoin Surge: 79 Cryptos Outperform Bitcoin

The post Altcoin Surge: 79 Cryptos Outperform Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Altcoin Season Index records 79 altcoins outperforming Bitcoin in 90 days. Continuous momentum since last month. Market impact sparks renewed trading energy. The Altcoin Season Index reached 79 on September 21, maintaining its “alt season” status for four consecutive days as 79 top cryptocurrencies outperform Bitcoin, according to Coinmarketcap data. This highlights a shift towards altcoins, with significant market activity in ETH and PENDLE, as crypto leaders call for regulatory engagement to foster market stability. 79 Altcoins Surpass Bitcoin: Shifting Market Dynamics Altcoin momentum remains strong, with 79 cryptocurrencies exceeding Bitcoin in performance. This continues to hold investors’ attention, indicating a potential shift in market sentiment. Notably, this surge follows a high of 87 set last December. Immediate implications emerge, as capital reallocations have been observed across various platforms. Significant stakings and withdrawals, especially in ETH, signify active market participation. Whales and major players continue to engage in dynamic financial maneuvers involving ETH and Pendle. “We urge our Republican colleagues to allow for bipartisan drafting of legislation concerning the cryptocurrency market structure currently moving through Congress.” – BlockBeats Ethereum’s Surge as Altcoin Season Evolves Did you know? The Altcoin Season Index’s consistent growth since last month emphasizes a significant expansion in altcoins’ market dominance, reminiscent of the notable highs witnessed last December. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at approximately $4,479.83 with a market capitalization of $540.73 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The coin dominates 13.36% of the market with a circulating supply of over 120.70 million. ETH’s price has increased by 0.31% over the last 24 hours and surged 20.09% in the past 60 days, despite a 39.19% dip in trading volume. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:05 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts anticipate that the sustained dominance of altcoins may prompt further investment diversification.…
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6,326.18 BTC.

PANews reported on September 21 that El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,326.18, with a total value of US$732 million.
Stacy Lewis Closes Her Storied Career

The post Stacy Lewis Closes Her Storied Career appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CASARES, SPAIN – SEPTEMBER 22: Captain Stacy Lewis of Team USA holds her daughter on the first tee on Day One of The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 22, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Getty Images Former world No. 1 Stacy Lewis announced on social media that she will retire at the conclusion of the 2025 season. The announcement came just days before the LPGA’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, a fitting backdrop given her collegiate roots at the University of Arkansas, where she was a four-time All-American. “Never in a million years, would I have thought this journey playing golf would still be going in 2025, but the time has come to put the clubs away,” Lewis wrote. “I will finish out the 2025 season, but this will be my last on the LPGA. I’m not exactly sure what is next but I’m so grateful for all the Arkansas fans and people that have supported me along [the] way!” Now 40, Stacy Lewis has built a career defined as much by resilience as by results. Diagnosed with scoliosis at age 11, she spent nearly eight years in a back brace and later underwent spinal surgery before turning professional. What might have ended her ambitions instead became the foundation of a career marked by perseverance and grit. Through determination and hard work, Lewis rose to world No. 1, captured two major championships, earned 13 LPGA Tour victories, captained two Solheim Cup teams, and established herself as one of the most consistent American players of her generation—all while serving as a role model for young athletes facing adversity. Reflecting on her career and future, Lewis wrote, “I’m not exactly sure what’s next, but I’m so grateful for all the Arkansas fans and the people…
XRP Alert: Investors Brace for a Game-Changing Shift

The post XRP Alert: Investors Brace for a Game-Changing Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. The XRP Ledger is preparing one of its most ambitious upgrades yet, aiming to give users stronger defenses against scams and hacks that have long haunted the community. Developers are pushing forward with the XLS-86 Firewall, a proposed feature that could slow or block suspicious transactions before they empty accounts. It marks a turning point for investor protection on XRPL, which until now has relied heavily on users safeguarding their own wallets. As this milestone nears, some large XRP holders are also exploring other high-growth opportunities, with MAGACOIN FINANCE emerging as a surprising destination for whales looking to diversify. A New Firewall for XRPL The XLS-86 Firewall is being designed to stop attacks at the transaction level, offering users the ability to control how their funds move. Unlike complex multisignature setups, this system is built to be user-friendly, allowing both individuals and businesses to activate rules without deep technical knowledge. At its core, the firewall introduces two simple but powerful tools: transaction thresholds and time delays. Users will be able to set caps on how much can leave their accounts in a given window or delay large withdrawals for several hours. If hackers compromise a wallet, these restrictions could give the real owner time to react, preventing instant losses. Another key feature is whitelisting, which allows trusted addresses to bypass restrictions. Everyday transactions – like paying a supplier or transferring funds between personal accounts – would remain seamless. The balance between strict protection and…
Chow Tai Fook founder's grandson establishes ALMAD Group, focusing on digital and virtual asset investments

PANews reported on September 21st that according to a Hong Kong Economic Journal report, Adrian Cheng, former CEO of New World Development and eldest grandson of Chow Tai Fook founder Cheng Yu-tung, has stepped down from various family businesses since last year and has now announced the establishment of ALMAD Group, a conglomerate that will focus on nine new industries and invest in mainland China, ASEAN countries, the Middle East, and other regions. The group is focusing on three key areas: first, investing in innovative industries in emerging markets, including culture, entertainment, sports, media, healthcare, business management, and the cultural tourism sector; second, exploring new breakthroughs in digital and virtual assets, exploring the tokenization of digital assets and real-world assets (RWAs), and other emerging investment opportunities; and third, expanding the K11 by AC cultural ecosystem globally.
Sui and Avalanche Spark Market Buzz While BullZilla Joins the Ranks of Top New Presales in September 2025

September 2025 has unfolded as one of the most fascinating months in recent crypto history. The blockchain market, often accused of unpredictability, has once again demonstrated its power to attract fresh capital and reawaken enthusiasm. Two established players, Sui and Avalanche, have captured attention with their network activity and technical growth. Meanwhile, a new contender, BullZilla […]
Ethereum – Why analysts believe ETH is at a ‘buy the dip’ zone

It could be best to add long ETH positions at current level.
