Large ASTER Token Withdrawal to New Wallets Analyzed

The post Large ASTER Token Withdrawal to New Wallets Analyzed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: 50.1 million ASTER tokens were moved to 10 new wallets. No official confirmation from Aster’s leadership so far. Markets display volatility; further movements remain closely monitored. On-chain analyst Yu Jin reported the withdrawal of 50.1 million ASTER tokens, worth $80.16 million, to 10 new wallets, raising security and ownership questions within the crypto industry. The event highlights the opacity in large cryptocurrency movements, impacting trust and transparency, as no official Aster statements confirm the transaction’s legitimacy. Massive Token Movement Sparks Market Speculation Wallet clustering change prompted market speculation on potential impacts. While the action drew interest, it raised questions about the involved entity’s intentions. This shift in token distribution has led many within the crypto community to observe possible future financial impacts. Broader crypto industry and community members have been monitoring the event with caution. However, there have been no official remarks from leading figures like CZ or other influencers. Discussions are prevalent in forums but lack a unified reaction from official channels. I’m sorry, but it seems there are no available quotes from official sources or key opinion leaders (KOLs) regarding the reported withdrawal of 50.1 million ASTER tokens as of September 21, 2025. The information surrounding this event has been derived solely from secondary reporting and on-chain analysis, without direct commentary from the Aster team or notable industry figures. Price Surge: ASTER Jumps 68.65% Amid Active Trading Did you know? ASTER token values spiked nearly 68.65% within 24 hours as local traders responded to the massive transfers, marking a sharper rise than any historical precedents observed since its debut. According to CoinMarketCap, Aster (ASTER) shows a current price of $1.60 with a market cap of $2.65 billion and a notable 68.65% increase in 24-hour price movement. The trading volume has surged 189.29%, indicating active speculation and…
Ten new wallets suspected to belong to the same entity have withdrawn a total of 50.1 million ASTER tokens from Aster.

Ten new wallets suspected to belong to the same entity have withdrawn a total of 50.1 million ASTER tokens from Aster.

PANews reported on September 21st that on-chain analyst Yu Jin reported that 50.1 million ASTER tokens (US$80.16 million) were withdrawn from Aster to 10 newly created wallets in the past hour, with each address holding approximately 5 million tokens. These 10 addresses belong to the same person/entity: the gas in these addresses was first withdrawn to the Tron chain via ChangeNOW, then converted to BNB via a cross-chain exchange and transferred to the BSC chain address that received the ASTER tokens.
Attend Crypto Assets Conference 2026: Innovate Digital Finance Future

The post Attend Crypto Assets Conference 2026: Innovate Digital Finance Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Assets Conference 2026 Crypto Assets Conference 2026 Location: Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, Adickesallee 32-34, GermanyDate: Wed, Mar 25 – Wed, Mar 25, 2026Time: 10:00 AM – 07:30 PM (UTC+01:00) Central Europe Standard TimeEvent Type: Crypto ConferenceOfficial Website: https://www.crypto-assets-conference.de/ Event Overview The Crypto Assets Conference 2026 (#CAC26) returns on March 25, 2026, to spotlight the forefront of innovation across tokenization, institutional crypto adoption, stablecoins, and regulatory frameworks. With capital markets evolving and legal clarity progressing, this year’s event brings sharper focus to the intersections of digital assets and the real economy. Across two dynamic stages, CAC26A will delve into the evolving infrastructure enabling digital asset adoption at scale. Key sessions will explore the ECB trials, early activity under the EU’s DLT Pilot Regime, and the growing role of stablecoins in mainstream financial applications. From the tokenization of bonds and funds to cross-border payments and collateral management, the agenda is designed to examine the foundations of a more integrated and efficient digital capital market. Why Attend? Discover key innovations in tokenization and digital assets. Explore the latest trends in institutional crypto adoption. Gain insights into regulatory frameworks and their impact on digital markets. Network with over 550 in-person and 3,000 online attendees from the finance and blockchain industries. Key Highlights Speakers: TBA Sessions: Keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops Topics Covered: Tokenization, stablecoins, regulatory developments, digital capital markets Special Features: Networking opportunities, interactive panels, and exclusive insights into the future of digital finance FAQs What is Crypto Assets Conference 2026?A leading conference focusing on the innovation and integration of digital assets within the broader financial ecosystem. When and where is it held?Wed, Mar 25 – Wed, Mar 25, 2026, 10:00 AM – 07:30 PM, at Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, Adickesallee 32-34, Germany. Who should attend?Finance professionals, blockchain…
A whale deposited 2.8 million USDC into HyperLiquid and bought 52,000 HYPE tokens.

PANews reported on September 21st that Onchain Lens monitored a whale user who deposited 2.8 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 52,020 HYPE tokens at $53.96. The whale user also held 420,556 HYPE tokens staked, valued at $22.72 million.
Crypto News: Low-Risk DeFi Could Be Ethereum’s ‘Google Moment,’ Says Vitalik Buterin

The post Crypto News: Low-Risk DeFi Could Be Ethereum’s ‘Google Moment,’ Says Vitalik Buterin appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum may have found its killer app. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin argued that low-risk decentralized finance (DeFi) could do for Ethereum what search did for Google. It could provide a reliable, global revenue engine while staying aligned with community values. The Long-Running Tension For years, Ethereum faced a divide between apps that generated revenue and …
TRX Tests $0.37, DOGE Rallies on ETF Hype, BlockDAG Presale Nears $600M! Which Is The Best Crypto to Buy Now?

The post TRX Tests $0.37, DOGE Rallies on ETF Hype, BlockDAG Presale Nears $600M! Which Is The Best Crypto to Buy Now? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tron (TRX), Dogecoin (DOGE), and BlockDAG (BDAG) are all commanding investor attention in September 2025, but for very different reasons. Tron sits at a technical crossroads, with its Mayer Multiple near 1.2x suggesting resilience, yet its ability to clear the $0.37 resistance remains uncertain.  Dogecoin, meanwhile, is once again headline-driven. The Dogecoin (DOGE) price surge is fueled by ETF speculation and whale accumulation, highlighting how institutional bets can ignite meme-coin volatility. But BlockDAG (BDAG) is telling a different story: no hype cycle, just raw momentum. With nearly $410M raised, 312K holders, 20K miners shipped, and a presale price still locked at $0.0013, BlockDAG is halfway to its $600M roadmap before even listing. For investors looking past fleeting pumps, the case is clear: only one project already looks like the best crypto for 2025. Will TRX Break $0.37 or is a Pullback Next? Tron (TRX) is holding firm near its long-term support, but the battle between bulls and bears is far from over. As of now, TRX is trading around $0.32, with the Mayer Multiple sitting at 1.2x, a level often tied to stability when compared with the 200-day moving average. This suggests downside risk is limited, though resistance at $0.37 remains the key test for momentum. On the derivatives side, activity has cooled sharply. Open interest has dropped, funding rates have turned negative, and traders appear less willing to take on leverage. Historically, these conditions can precede relief rallies if short positions start to unwind. For investors, the setup is one of cautious opportunity: the $0.317–$0.320 zone offers a buffer, but sustained moves above $0.37 are needed to confirm a breakout. Until then, TRX trades in a tight balance between stability and volatility. DOGE Volume Spikes on Institutional Interest Dogecoin (DOGE) is back in the spotlight on September 10, 2025,…
Want To Be American? For $1 Million, The ‘Trump Gold Card’ Visa Will Now Allow Entry

The post Want To Be American? For $1 Million, The ‘Trump Gold Card’ Visa Will Now Allow Entry appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 19: A poster of the “Trump Gold Card” is seen as President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the Oval Office at the White House on September 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. The “Trump Gold Card” is a visa that allows foreign nationals permanent residency and a pathway to U.S. citizenship for a $1 million investment in the United States. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Getty Images How much will it cost to become a “lawful permanent resident” of the United States? With the formal Oval Office unveiling of Trump’s new ‘Gold Card’, along with a signed Executive Order, we now know the answer. For $1 million, applicants can obtain U.S. residency, and for $5 million, you will have the ability to spend up to 270 days in the United States without being subject to U.S. taxes on non-U.S. income. With this, the United States is entering its residency-by-investment era. The initiative, announced by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, aims to raise more than $100 billion for the Treasury. Approved Gold Card applicants will receive lawful permanent resident status through the EB-1 or EB-2 visa categories. EB Visas, known as ‘Einstein Visas’, have been reserved for individuals with “extraordinary ability” or advanced professional degrees. The Gold Card concept, which was reportedly born from a conversation between financier John Paulson and former President Donald Trump, has already ignited some debates across political, economic and social spheres, especially regarding its fairness. While the financial implications are undeniably significant, the program raises questions about equity and ethics. What will be the long-term impact on U.S. immigration policy? And will U.S. immigration eventually become pay-to-play only? SHANGHAI, CHINA – JUNE 12: A netizen holds a smartphone displaying the website for registering interest in the new gold card visa on June 12, 2025…
Crypto phone thefts on the rise in London as thieves drain wallets

The post Crypto phone thefts on the rise in London as thieves drain wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. London sees a spike in phone snatchings targeting crypto holders, with thieves stealing phones to drain wallets. Young men aged 18 to 34 are prime targets, often hit after nights out in places like Old Street. Stolen phones expose passwords and two factor codes, but UK police struggle to track crypto thefts. London is turning into a tough spot for crypto followers with a wave of phone snatchings letting thieves raid digital wallets. According to a report by The Financial Times, earlier this month, a 42 year old guy named Christian D’Ippolito lost almost £40,000 in crypto after four men grabbed his phone near Old Street roundabout on his way home from a night out. They drained his wallet in hours. Rising Street Smarts Behind Crypto Heists This kind of hit is not rare anymore. The London Metropolitan Police report a big jump in street thefts of phones from crypto holders, especially around Old Street and Brixton. Thieves grab the devices to break into wallets and swipe thousands of pounds worth of assets. Young people aged 18 to 34 make up the main targets, with one in four owning crypto and guys most at risk. Thieves spot young men coming back from evenings out, chat them up casually, then snag the phone. They dodge locks, reset Apple IDs, or use crypto apps to move the cash fast. Neil Kotak, another victim, lost £10,000 that way. He said the guys seemed friendly, asked for his number, and grabbed the phone when he logged in. Our heavy use of phones for everything amps up the danger. An open device spills emails, passwords, two factor codes, and even passport pics, handing thieves the keys to your digital life. Crypto moves can be traced, but most crooks get off scot free. UK cops often…
BNB Market Cap Surpasses Accenture, Reaches $149 Billion

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/bnb-surpasses-accenture-market-cap/
Inside TRON’s liquidity shake-up: Billions in stablecoins on the move!

TRON’s USDT reshuffle and USDC’s record inflows point to a brighter spot for stablecoins.
