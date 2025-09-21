Bursa MEXC
Dual-Listed ZOOZ Power Commits to Bitcoin Treasury in Bold Strategic Shift
The post Dual-Listed ZOOZ Power Commits to Bitcoin Treasury in Bold Strategic Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ZOOZ Power is electrifying markets with shareholder approval to channel nearly all fresh capital into a bold bitcoin treasury strategy, signaling aggressive conviction in digital assets. ZOOZ Power Gains Shareholder Approval for Bitcoin Treasury Reserve ZOOZ Power Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: ZOOZ), a dual-listed company that develops ultrafast power boosters for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/dual-listed-zooz-power-commits-to-bitcoin-treasury-in-bold-strategic-shift/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 11:32
WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As Cody Rhodes Topples Drew McIntyre
The post WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As Cody Rhodes Topples Drew McIntyre appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cody Rhodes recently returned to WWE after a brief hiatus. (Credit: Rich Wade/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images Cody Rhodes faced one of his toughest challenges to date at WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 in the form of former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Eight days ago on SmackDown, “The American Nightmare” returned from a brief hiatus from WWE programming to lay down a challenge to McIntyre for WWE’s first-ever PLE on ESPN. McIntyre had just defeated Rhodes’ long-time friend and mentor Randy Orton in SmackDown’s main event, but didn’t have much time to celebrate. Rhodes’ triumphant return to SmackDown set the stage for a monumental clash between the WWE Champion and McIntyre at WWE WrestlePalooza in Indianapolis. ForbesWWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As AJ Lee Submits Becky LynchBy Blake Oestriecher WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results for Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre WWE presented WrestlePalooza as a WrestleMania caliber, and Rhodes and McIntyre delivered a match worthy of the “The Grandest Stage of Them All.” Inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Rhodes and McIntyre battled in a classic clash of established main eventers, but in the end it was Rhodes who stood tall. The two-time WWE Champion finished off McIntyre with a super Cody Cutter and a Cross Rhodes to retain the WWE Championship he won just last month when he defeated John Cena at SummerSlam. Among the key highlights of Rhodes’ successful WWE title defense were: The first few minutes of the match were evenly matched until Rhodes attempted to run to the ropes but eased up, hinting at an injured leg. He was able to hit a Cody Cutter but favored his knee. Rhodes eventually hit a springboard kick onto McIntyre followed by a suicide dive on the outside. He went for a second one, but McIntyre caught him and drove him spine-first…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 11:13
4 Takeaways That Mark A Turning Point
The post 4 Takeaways That Mark A Turning Point appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AEW All Out 2025 Credit: All Elite Wrestling Entering AEW All Out, the question was how many risks AEW would take on a solid card without an obvious spot to create a defining moment. By the end of the night, the company had turned the page, moving past injuries with big returns, one major title change, and a sense of a new chapter. The night closed with Adam Page vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW World Championship. The show even opened on a feel-good note, with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage teaming in their home country to defeat FTR. All told, it was an event full of moments that gave AEW fresh directions heading into what should be an intriguing fall. AEW Adds Necessary Shock Value To Future Title Matches A fair critique of AEW for a while has been the predictability of its championship matches. It was often clear how the champion and challenger, or vice versa, were tiered going in. The same even applied to non-title bouts. There hasn’t been enough shock and awe, and it’s honestly hard to remember the last time AEW truly pulled one off. That’s why the AEW Women’s World Championship match was a pleasant surprise: Kris Statlander caught Toni Storm with a seatbelt pin to stun the Toronto crowd, which had been dull and quiet most of the night, and win the belt. It felt like a foregone conclusion that Storm would retain, given AEW’s history. She’d been the dominant force for the better part of two years, wearing gold during the Mariah May feud, vanquishing Mercedes Moné, and looking unstoppable. Now Statlander, a day-one AEW presence, gets elevated with her first world title reign in a women’s division badly in need of new stars. It narrows the gap between Moné, Storm, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 11:10
Flora Growth Secures $401M, Rebrands as ZeroStack for
The post Flora Growth Secures $401M, Rebrands as ZeroStack for appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Flora Growth raised $401 million to launch an AI driven treasury strategy with 0G coin. The company will rebrand as ZeroStack, using $366 million in digital assets and $35 million in cash to blend DeFi. 0G’s decentralized AI system trained a 107 billion parameter model 357 times faster than Google. Flora Growth Corp, a global pharmaceutical distributor, just secured $401 million in funding to kick off an AI driven treasury plan centered on the Zero Gravity coin, or 0G. The deal includes a $22.88 million investment from DeFi Development Corp, a top Solana focused treasury firm. Pioneering Decentralized AI Through 0G Integration In their blog post, Flora plans to rebrand as ZeroStack while keeping the FLGC stock ticker. The move blends DeFi tools with traditional business and uses AI to smarten up treasury operations. They raised $366 million in digital assets and $35 million in cash through a private share sale at $25.19 each. People contributing 0G tokens as loans, valued at $3 apiece, get pre funded warrants that kick in after shareholder okay.Incoming CEO Daniel Reis Faria said AI changes not just what firms do but how they build their setups. He called this strategy a way for big investors to get equity in clear, verifiable, cheap, and private AI growth. Flora highlighted 0G’s feat in training a 107 billion parameter AI model on spread out clusters over slow internet, beating Google’s old DiLoCo research by 357 times. This proves big AI can train without central hubs, handling tough tasks on networks. 0G leads as the first Web3 AI outfit to fully integrate its storage, compute, and training market into one system for decentralized AI work. It bundles everything into an easy operating system for Web2 and Web3 developers. DeFi Development Corp leads the pack, joined by Dao5, Abstract…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 10:54
Aster’s 24-hour DEX perpetual volume on Hyperliquid exceeds $700M
The post Aster’s 24-hour DEX perpetual volume on Hyperliquid exceeds $700M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aster, a decentralized exchange for perpetual futures, surpassed $700M in 24-hour trading volume on Hyperliquid. Hyperliquid currently leads the perpetual DEX market. Aster, a decentralized exchange protocol focused on perpetual futures trading, recorded over $700 million in 24-hour trading volume on Hyperliquid, a high-performance decentralized exchange specializing in perpetual contracts. Aster has grown its total value locked to over $390 million through integrations with major protocols on the BNB Chain. Perpetual DEX volumes have surged in 2025, with platforms like Hyperliquid achieving daily volumes exceeding multi-billion-dollar figures in recent months, driven by increased retail and institutional interest in crypto derivatives. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/asters-24h-perpetual-dex-volume-surpasses-700m-on-hyperliquid/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 10:51
Analyst: Regardless of the macroeconomic situation in the coming years and decades, Bitcoin's price and popularity are expected to grow
PANews reported on September 21st that according to Cointelegraph, market analyst Jordi Visser stated that as the global financial system moves towards a "Fourth Turning" reset, Bitcoin's price and popularity are expected to grow regardless of the macroeconomic situation in the coming years and decades. Ordinary people have lost confidence in all traditional institutions, which should drive investment in Bitcoin—a neutral, permissionless, and global asset not bound by governments or traditional organizations. The "Fourth Turning" refers to a book by William Strauss and Neil Howe that describes the cyclical rise and fall of nations due to predictable generational patterns.
PANews
2025/09/21 10:24
Hyperliquid's largest ASTER short position closed and then increased, with a current floating loss of $1.798 million
PANews reported on September 21 that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, ASTER continued to rise last night. Hyperliquid's largest ASTER short closed its position and sold 1.293 million tokens at a loss of $390,000. Then, unwilling to give up, it increased its position to $5.11 million. It currently holds 3.153 million tokens, with the opening price raised to $1.05 and a floating loss of $1.798 million.
PANews
2025/09/21 10:13
Tether’s Uruguay Mining Operations Stall Due To $5-M Energy Debt — Details
Tether’s expansion into Bitcoin mining in Uruguay has run into a major setback after the state-owned electricity provider UTE suspended service to the stablecoin operator’s two mining facilities over unpaid bills of roughly $5 million. The disruption, confirmed on July 25, 2025, comes only two years after Tether unveiled the Bitcoin mining project in the […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/21 10:00
A whale sold 9.07 million APX at an average price of $0.25 over four days and currently holds 5.35 million.
PANews reported on September 21st that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale who staked 13.3 million APX tokens two years ago sold 9.07 million APX tokens over the past four days for $2.27 million, at an average price of $0.25. When the whale staked two years ago, the APX price was just $0.033, and the APX tokens were worth only $440,000. Over the past two years, their staking returns have exceeded their initial investment of $440,000. However, at an average price of $0.25, at the current price of $1.60, they sold before the initial takeoff, missing out on $12.7 million in profits. Currently, 5.35 million APX tokens remain unsold, valued at $8.82 million.
PANews
2025/09/21 09:49
XRP Blows Past Corporate Giants – Experts Eye $6 Next
XRP has reached a historic milestone by surpassing some of the world’s largest corporations in market value. The cryptocurrency now boasts a capitalization of around $184 billion, overtaking Citigroup’s $183.6 billion valuation. It has also moved ahead of companies like Shopify and Verizon, solidifying its status as one of the top global assets. With momentum […] Continue Reading: XRP Blows Past Corporate Giants – Experts Eye $6 Next
Coinstats
2025/09/21 09:30
