Senate Democrats Urge Bipartisan Action on Digital Asset Market Regulation
The post Senate Democrats Urge Bipartisan Action on Digital Asset Market Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. lawmakers are unleashing a bold push to regulate the booming digital asset market, calling for urgent bipartisan action to secure America’s leadership in crypto innovation and investor protection. Senators Push for Bipartisan Digital Asset Regulation Framework Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. Senate released a statement on Sept. 19 calling for a coordinated effort to […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/senate-democrats-urge-bipartisan-action-on-digital-asset-market-regulation/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 10:32
WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Results As AJ Lee Taps Out Becky Lynch, CM Punk Gets Revenge
The post WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Results As AJ Lee Taps Out Becky Lynch, CM Punk Gets Revenge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 as CM Punk and AJ Lee face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. WWE CM Punk and AJ Lee prevailed as AJ Lee tapped out Becky Lynch in a long, but entertaining mixed tag team match. The match featured mostly great offense from AJ Lee, who showed more than enough potential to fit into the women’s division 10 years after her last match. Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, CM Punk and AJ Lee teamed up for the hottest angle of the entire show, despite its semi-main event status. AJ Lee’s return has resulted in massive spikes in viewership on Raw and SmackDown, where her comeback on September 5 led to an 82% increase in the men’s 18-49 demo. With Punk and Lee’s win, Punk exacted a measure of revenge on Seth Rollins after Rollins cashed in at SummerSlam, defeating Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. CM Punk And AJ Lee Def. Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch At Wrestlepalooza 2025 Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch walked out in matching purple robes and flamboyant shoulder pads. Rollins and Lynch have teamed together three times in the past. They’re 3-0. CM Punk walked out next, followed by AJ Lee, who skipped to the ring in her vintage ring gear, including the Chuck Taylor boots. Fans chanted “AJ Lee!” as Lee prepared to start the match opposite Becky Lynch. Lynch tagged out, meaning Punk had to tag in. Fans chanted for CM Punk. Rollins hid behind his wife as Lynch tagged CM Punk with a few punches, which led to Punk tagging in AJ Lee. Lynch hit a cheapshot and ran away, once again tagging out as Gainbridge became frustrated. Punk hit a suicide dive to the outside, breaking up a Lynch and Rollins makeout session. AJ Lee grabbed hold of Rollins’…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 10:10
WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As AJ Lee Submits Becky Lynch
The post WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As AJ Lee Submits Becky Lynch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AJ Lee is back in WWE after a decade out of the ring. (Credit: Rich Wade/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 was one of the most highly anticipated events in recent WWE history, thanks in large part to the shocking return of AJ Lee and her red hot feud with Becky Lynch. Two weeks ago on SmackDown, Lee surprisingly returned to WWE after a decade-long absence, joining forces with her real-life husband CM Punk in his fight against Lynch and her husband Seth Rollins. Since Lee’s blockbuster return, she and Lynch had engaged in some wildly entertaining verbal sparring en route to WrestlePalooza. It was inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis that Lee, in her first match since March 2015, united with Punk to battle Lynch and Rollins in one of the most star-studded mixed tag team matches of all-time at WWE WrestlePalooza. ForbesWWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As Stephanie Vaquer Defeats Iyo Sky In Instant ClassicBy Blake Oestriecher WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results for AJ Lee and CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 turned out to be the perfect homecoming for Lee, who left Indianapolis with her first victory in more than 10 years. Lee and Punk were able to topple the dastardly duo of Lynch and Rollins when Lee forced Lynch to tap out to the Black Widow submission. That capped off an exciting mixed tag team match in which the WWE fans inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse were, as expected, in a frenzy for Lee’s seemingly improbable return. Here are some of the biggest highlights and moments from Lee and Punk’s victory over one half of The Vision stable: Lee wanted to start the match, but she refused so Punk and Rollins started as the crowd chanted “CM Punk! CM Punk!” Lynch tagged in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 10:07
Naomi Sends A Message After Vaquer’s Win
The post Naomi Sends A Message After Vaquer’s Win appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 15: Stephanie Vaquer (Photo by Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images Stephanie Vaquer became the new WWE Women’s World Champion following an instant classic with Iyo Sky. In case you missed it, take a look at the corkscrew moonsault to finish the match. Congratulations poured in on social media after the historic moment. But not everyone was pleasant following Vaquer’s big win. Former champion Naomi aka Trinity Fatu took to X with this hilariously on-brand post to troll the new champion. There’s some tongue-in-cheek elements in the post, but it’s entertaining and it highlights Naomi’s complete ownership of her charismatic heel persona. For those who are late to the party, Naomi was the champion but she is expected a child with her husband, Jimmy Uso who lost a tag-team match earlier on Saturday night alongside his twin brother Jey to the Vision (Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker). Naomi had battled for years to get to the top of the business and to be recognized as champion, so the timing of her hiatus was bittersweet. Naomi made reference to her “nameplates,” which are the customization elements WWE allows for any champion to make titles their own. EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 03: World champion Naomi makes her entrance before the Triple Threat match against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Skyduring the WWE 2025 SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 03, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images Naomi’s return date hasn’t been discussed, but it could be a while all things considered. As for the match, Naomi’s post shouldn’t take too much attention away from a spectacular display by Vaquer and IYO. Those two women put on an excellent match that could be the best of the entire event.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 10:04
Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details
The post Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Uruguayan Mining Operations Stalls Due To $5 Million Energy Debt — Details Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Semilore Faleti works as a crypto-journalist at Bitconist, providing the latest updates on blockchain developments, crypto regulations, and the DeFi ecosystem. He is a strong crypto enthusiast passionate about covering the growing footprint of blockchain technology in the financial world. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/tether-uruguayan-mining-operations-5-million-debt/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 10:02
ECB's Stournaras: Inflation is likely to be close to 2% in 2028
PANews reported on September 21 that according to Cailianshe, ECB board member Stournaras said that further interest rate cuts are not reasonable based on downside risks alone; major changes are needed before more actions will be taken; the inflation rate in 2028 is likely to be close to 2%, which is in a "good balance."
PANews
2025/09/21 09:19
Top New Coins for 100x Gains: BullZilla, Ripple, and Cronos Are Rewriting the Crypto Playbook
The crypto world never stands still. Every cycle introduces projects with the potential to rewrite the rules of wealth creation. In 2025, three names will dominate conversations among investors, blockchain developers, and financial analysts: BullZilla, Ripple, and Cronos. Each coin tells a different story, yet all share a common thread: momentum, scarcity, and community-driven growth. […] Continue Reading: Top New Coins for 100x Gains: BullZilla, Ripple, and Cronos Are Rewriting the Crypto Playbook
Coinstats
2025/09/21 09:15
A trader went long on ASTER with 3x leverage, and his current floating profit exceeded $1 million.
According to PANews on September 21st, according to Lookonchain monitoring, trader 0x328B went long on ASTER at $1.40 using 3x leverage, and has now made a profit of over $1 million. The forced liquidation price is $1.2249.
PANews
2025/09/21 09:04
This week, NFT transaction volume rebounded by 1.27% to US$108.6 million, and the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 50%.
PANews reported on September 21st that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume increased by 1.27% over the past week, reaching $108.6 million. Market participation has rebounded, with the number of NFT buyers increasing by 53.24% to 276,735 and the number of NFT sellers increasing by 67.19% to 206,669. However, the number of NFT transactions decreased by 6.65% to 1,630,579. Ethereum network transaction volume reached $46.7 million, a 42.85% surge from the previous week. Mythos Chain network transaction volume reached $12.15 million, down 21.91%. Bitcoin network transaction volume reached $9.82 million, down 2.17%. This week's high-value transactions include: BOOGLE sold for 1,380 SOL ($324,846 USD) CryptoPunks #8521 sold for 55.48 ETH ($255,288 USD) CryptoPunks #4420 sold for 56.388 ETH ($254,250) CryptoPunks #2642 sold for 52.1 ETH ($239,735) CryptoPunks #1180 sold for 49.89 ETH ($232,394)
PANews
2025/09/21 09:01
Dogecoin’s (DOGE) $1 Price Goal Sparks Excitement, But This DOGE Alternative Could Skyrocket 12044%
As Dogecoin (DOGE) heads toward its ambitious $1 price goal, it is stirring excitement in the meme coin community. DOGE has become the best meme coin through constant Elon Musk endorsements and a fast-growing community. Nevertheless, there is a new player that is rapidly growing in popularity: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). The new coin, which is
Coinstats
2025/09/21 09:00
