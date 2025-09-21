Naomi Sends A Message After Vaquer’s Win

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 15: Stephanie Vaquer (Photo by Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images Stephanie Vaquer became the new WWE Women's World Champion following an instant classic with Iyo Sky. In case you missed it, take a look at the corkscrew moonsault to finish the match. Congratulations poured in on social media after the historic moment. But not everyone was pleasant following Vaquer's big win. Former champion Naomi aka Trinity Fatu took to X with this hilariously on-brand post to troll the new champion. There's some tongue-in-cheek elements in the post, but it's entertaining and it highlights Naomi's complete ownership of her charismatic heel persona. For those who are late to the party, Naomi was the champion but she is expected a child with her husband, Jimmy Uso who lost a tag-team match earlier on Saturday night alongside his twin brother Jey to the Vision (Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker). Naomi had battled for years to get to the top of the business and to be recognized as champion, so the timing of her hiatus was bittersweet. Naomi made reference to her "nameplates," which are the customization elements WWE allows for any champion to make titles their own. EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 03: World champion Naomi makes her entrance before the Triple Threat match against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Skyduring the WWE 2025 SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 03, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images Naomi's return date hasn't been discussed, but it could be a while all things considered. As for the match, Naomi's post shouldn't take too much attention away from a spectacular display by Vaquer and IYO. Those two women put on an excellent match that could be the best of the entire event.