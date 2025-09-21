2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Ethereum Transitions Towards Sustainable Low-Risk DeFi Model

Ethereum Transitions Towards Sustainable Low-Risk DeFi Model

The post Ethereum Transitions Towards Sustainable Low-Risk DeFi Model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Vitalik Buterin emphasizes a shift to low-risk DeFi for sustainability. The Ethereum community supports alignment with decentralization goals. Increased institutional interest reflects strong community support. On September 21, 2025, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin emphasized the centrality of low-risk DeFi as an economic pillar for Ethereum, ensuring sustainable growth and decentralization. This strategic focus on low-risk DeFi aligns economic goals with Ethereum’s decentralization, potentially stabilizing markets and attracting institutional interest, reshaping the ecosystem’s financial foundation. Strategic Shift Enhances Ethereum’s Economic Sustainability Vitalik Buterin detailed that Ethereum is steering towards low-risk DeFi to support its economic sustainability. This move comes after recognizing that earlier high-yield opportunities often clashed with Ethereum’s idealistic goals. The emphasis is now on payments, savings, and synthetic assets, highlighting their potential as central growth drivers. DeFi’s newfound focus promotes decentralized services that can deliver steady and transparent financial options for a global user base. These changes aim to curb culture misalignment and speculative risks seen in the past. As Vitalik Buterin stated, “Low-risk DeFi represents a return to decentralized finance’s original promise of stability, transparency, and inclusion. The importance given to financial stability is a decisive shift from the high-risk projects previously predominant. The Ethereum community has largely endorsed this transition, recognizing it as a path toward long-term economic support and alignment with decentralization goals. Industry figures, like Buterin, stress the value of safeguarding Ethereum’s role as an economic anchor. His vision has already prompted increased institutional interest and activity within Ethereum’s network, reflecting strong community and market support. Community and Market Responses Did you know? Ethereum was originally conceived as a platform for decentralized applications, and its DeFi sector is now a key component of its ecosystem. As the DeFi landscape evolves, Ethereum’s market performance has shown resilience, with a notable increase in institutional investments.…
Movement
MOVE$0.1134-8.02%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001713-4.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017174-1.29%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 09:42
Kongsi
Top Pepe Coin (PEPE) Investors Pivot to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Praising Its Strong DeFi Focus in 2025

Top Pepe Coin (PEPE) Investors Pivot to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Praising Its Strong DeFi Focus in 2025

The post Top Pepe Coin (PEPE) Investors Pivot to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Praising Its Strong DeFi Focus in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Pepe Coin (PEPE) momentum wobbles in 2025, an increasing number of holders are turning to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) that is much more grounded. In comparison to PEPE, where the price movement is driven by memes and social buzz mostly, MUTM is being favored by investors for its sound DeFi fundamentals. The $0.035 token is built on a dual lending-and-borrowing protocol and is being regarded as a project that has actual staying power.  Mutuum price in the current presale phase 6 is $0.035 per token. The presale has already attained more than $16.01 million and more than 16410 supporters. To investors who are exhausted by memecoin volatility, the change to MUTM is an indication of a larger trend, where 2025 could be the year when utility-based coins overtake hype-driven bets. PEPE Coin Near Support Levels as Meme Coin Sentiment Fades PEPE Coin (PEPE) is trading at the moment at $0.00001126 and its 24-hour range is at approximately $0.00001066 to $0.00001114. The token remains strong in its support zone, but it cannot go up without new catalysts. A lot of its price action is both community buzz and short emotion-based as it lacks underlying utility or protocol developments. DeFi token Mutuum Finance on the other hand is actively gaining the attention of investors who believe it has more lasting potential than PEPE.  Mutuum Finance Presale Overheats MUTM presale round 6 presale indicates that the project is expanding rapidly. It has soared past 16.01 million and attracted more than 16410 holders. Those who purchase in this round will be able to make huge profits once the token can be traded. Mutuum Finance is establishing a healthy ecosystem, and stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. Mutuum Finance has collaborated with CertiK to launch a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program to drive the security of…
NEAR
NEAR$2.901-2.58%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00174976-1.82%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.49-6.96%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 09:19
Kongsi
what crypto should prioritize in H2 2025

what crypto should prioritize in H2 2025

The post what crypto should prioritize in H2 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The following article is a guest post and opinion of Mike Romanenko, CVO & Co-founder of Kyrrex. H2 2025 is crypto’s credibility check. With MiCA now shaping how exchanges operate across the EU, the advantage shifts from growth at any cost to licensed, auditable, and bank-connected rails. The winners will make compliance invisible, settlement programmable, and trust measurable. According to Mike Romanenko, CVO & Co-Founder at Kyrrex, we are moving from a market that was often speculative and nascent to a mature, regulated financial ecosystem. The focus is shifting from pure innovation to reliable infrastructure, regulatory compliance, and building institutional trust. Get licensed, prove reserves, publish audits As MiCA takes hold, the market is rapidly consolidating. Where over 500 active exchanges existed globally in 2022, the future belongs to licensed entities. Securing a license as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework or an equivalent, such as Malta’s Class 4 Virtual Financial Assets (VFA), is no longer a differentiator but a baseline for survival. This transition is not just about avoiding fines; it’s about building the bottom-layer trust required by institutional capital. To reinforce this trust, platforms must commit to a regular cadence of publishing proof-of-reserves and submitting to independent, third-party audits. In a market evolving from opacity to transparency, auditable proof of solvency and security is emerging as crypto’s most reliable layer. Automate compliance at the exchange layer With licensing as the foundation, the next priority is baking compliance directly into platform infrastructure. This means moving beyond manual checks to a fully orchestrated system for Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) processes. By integrating reporting APIs and utilizing real-time transaction monitoring, MiCA-compliant exchanges can offer frictionless onboarding for users and token projects alike. Exchanges licensed under Malta’s Class 4 VFA framework, such…
RealLink
REAL$0.05953-3.48%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004731-5.58%
GET
GET$0.00621-2.31%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 09:03
Kongsi
Ethereum Faces Crucial Test as Analysts Watch Key Support Levels Around $4200

Ethereum Faces Crucial Test as Analysts Watch Key Support Levels Around $4200

Ethereum ($ETH) is trading at $4500, and market experts are following whether the asset can sustain the support. Around $3600 is a buy-the-dip opportunity.
Ethereum
ETH$4,172.1-2.89%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 09:00
Kongsi
Vitalik's new article: Low-risk DeFi is to Ethereum what search is to Google

Vitalik's new article: Low-risk DeFi is to Ethereum what search is to Google

PANews reported on September 21st that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik stated in a new article titled "Low-risk DeFi Can Be for Ethereum What Search Was for Google" that low-risk DeFi is to Ethereum what search was to Google. He believes that compared to Google's search and advertising, a focus on low-risk DeFi can better sustain Ethereum's ecosystem economically while maintaining consistency in culture and values. Low-risk DeFi is already supporting the Ethereum economy, making the world a better place even today, and creating synergies with the many experimental applications being built on Ethereum. This is a project everyone should be proud of.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001713-4.99%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/21 08:46
Kongsi
Arthur Hayes Predicts Crypto Growth Post-U.S. Treasury Refill

Arthur Hayes Predicts Crypto Growth Post-U.S. Treasury Refill

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/arthur-hayes-cryptos-growth-prediction/
Union
U$0.010714-19.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017174-1.29%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/21 08:40
Kongsi
Changpeng Zhao’s YZi Labs deepens stake in stablecoin issuer Ethena

Changpeng Zhao’s YZi Labs deepens stake in stablecoin issuer Ethena

YZi Labs has invested further into Ethena to push USDe adoption across more chains and platforms, while also assisting with the development of a new stablecoin. Tech-focused venture capital firm YZi Labs has increased its stake in Ethena, the stablecoin issuer behind USDe, which will assist the digital dollar’s adoption across decentralized and centralized platforms.The investment will assist USDe’s — the third-largest stablecoin — expansion on the BNB Chain while enabling the Ethena to continue building its USDtb stablecoin and an institutional settlement layer “Converge,” Changpeng Zhao’s YZi Labs said in a statement on Friday.USDtb is backed by short-duration treasury assets, including BlackRock's BUIDL, while Converge is an Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible chain focused on tokenizing real-world assets. The move supports YZi’s mission to “support open, scalable digital dollar infrastructures that can serve as a backbone of efficiency and liquidity for the entire financial ecosystem.”Read more
Binance Coin
BNB$981.6-5.20%
RealLink
REAL$0.05953-3.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08422-4.55%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/21 08:39
Kongsi
Fed's rate cut meets resistance as long-end Treasury yields reverse lower trend

Fed's rate cut meets resistance as long-end Treasury yields reverse lower trend

Long-end Treasury yields went up this week, even though the Fed cut interest rates. That move surprised the bond market. The 10-year Treasury yield, which had dipped below 4%, jumped to 4.145%. The 30-year yield, the one that matters for mortgages, rose to 4.76%, after hitting a weekly low of 4.604%. The Fed lowered its policy rate by 0.25% to 4.00%-4.25% on Wednesday, its first rate cut of the year. That helped push stocks higher, but the bond market didn’t react the same way. According to Bloomberg, investors in longer-term bonds didn’t get what they wanted — certainty that inflation would stay under control. Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at One Point BFG Wealth Partners, said traders used the Fed’s move to take profits, calling it a chance to “sell the news.” Peter said people holding long bonds “don’t want the Fed to be cutting interest rates.” When traders dump those bonds, prices go down and yields rise. That’s exactly what happened. Powell’s ‘risk management’ cut faces doubts from bond traders Peter pointed out that easing monetary policy while inflation is above 3% — and while the economy’s still solid — sends a risky signal. He said the Fed might be “taking the eye off” inflation. New Fed projections released on Wednesday show officials now expect inflation to rise slightly next year. That’s not what bondholders wanted to hear. Investors had hoped the Fed would move its focus away from inflation and toward jobs, especially after weak employment numbers earlier this month. Jerome Powell described the cut as a “risk management” move, mentioning the slowing labor market. But Peter said, “The bond market, if [longer yields] continue higher, would be sending a message that, ‘We don’t think you should be aggressively cutting interest rates with inflation stuck at 3%.’” He also explained that this week’s jump in yields came after bond prices had already been rising for months. Yields had fallen, but now they’re moving back up — just like they did after the Fed’s cut in September 2024. Peter said it’s worth noting that the 10-year yield hasn’t moved much since the start of the year, even though the Fed has cut rates more than once since then. Higher yields aren’t just bad news for bondholders. They affect everything from home loans to car financing. Mortgage rates rose after the Fed’s cut, wiping out the gains from their three-year low earlier in the week. That hit housing. On Thursday, homebuilder Lennar reported disappointing revenue for the third quarter and warned that deliveries would be weak in the next one. Co-CEO Stuart Miller blamed “continued pressures” in the housing market and “elevated” interest rates through Q3. Bond market waits for terrible news before buying again Chris Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS, said the bond market doesn’t move on one rate cut. He said, “It’s not the journey, it’s the destination.” What matters is how far the Fed plans to go. Chris said traders are trying to figure out “what’s the end game in this?” and that they’ll only respond once they’re convinced the Fed is serious about cutting rates significantly. Peter added that U.S. yields also follow what’s happening abroad. He said international rates have been rising, too, so foreign central bank actions matter here. But Chris had a warning for anyone rooting for lower yields. He said falling yields usually mean a recession’s coming. This week’s yield jump came right after jobless claims fell, which shows less risk of a downturn anytime soon. Chris said, “Don’t rejoice so much about getting bond yields down, because it may mean that it’s impossible for you to find work.” He also added, “Unfortunately, the bond market only really embraces bad news. Not just bad news … terrible news.” The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.
Threshold
T$0.01542-3.86%
Union
U$0.010714-19.07%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1594-2.74%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/21 08:28
Kongsi
BlockDAG Buying Surges as $0.0013 Offer Nears Its End, DOGE Eyes ETF Approval, BONK Rallies on a Volume Spike!

BlockDAG Buying Surges as $0.0013 Offer Nears Its End, DOGE Eyes ETF Approval, BONK Rallies on a Volume Spike!

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/doge-eyes-1-bonk-breaks-out-blockdags-0-0013-price-draws-traders-in/
1
1$0.014964+61.94%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002019-5.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017174-1.29%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/21 08:00
Kongsi
China's WeRide and PonyAI to bring robotaxis in Singapore

China's WeRide and PonyAI to bring robotaxis in Singapore

Singapore is set to welcome autonomous ride-hailing vehicles as Chinese companies Pony AI Inc. and WeRide Inc. partner with local firms to launch robotaxi services in the city-state. WeRide said it will work with Grab Holdings Ltd of Singapore to provide autonomous rides for users travelling on two authorized routes in the Punggol neighbourhood. Pony […]
holoride
RIDE$0.000888-7.50%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9506-4.32%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1238-10.61%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/21 06:53
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

Nubank plans stablecoin integration for credit card transactions

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000