Bursa MEXC
/
Berita Kripto
/
2025-09-23 Tuesday
Berita Kripto
Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Ripple Positions RLUSD as Compliance-First Stablecoin for Institutional Use
The post Ripple Positions RLUSD as Compliance-First Stablecoin for Institutional Use appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s game-changing stablecoin RLUSD is setting a new standard for transparency, compliance, and cross-chain scalability in institutional finance. Ripple RLUSD Aims to Redefine Stablecoin Utility Ripple shared on Sept. 16 an insight authored by Jack McDonald, senior vice president of stablecoins, focused on the company’s enterprise-grade stablecoin Ripple USD (RLUSD). McDonald detailed how RLUSD was […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ripple-positions-rlusd-as-compliance-first-stablecoin-for-institutional-use/
VICE
$0.03492
+13.89%
GAME
$29.4045
-7.61%
CROSS
$0.23218
-15.48%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 09:41
Kongsi
Bitcoin Tests Weekly Open As $113,300 Fair Value Gap Looms — What Does This Mean?
The post Bitcoin Tests Weekly Open As $113,300 Fair Value Gap Looms — What Does This Mean? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Semilore Faleti is a cryptocurrency writer specialized in the field of journalism and content creation. While he started out writing on several subjects, Semilore soon found a knack for cracking down on the complexities and intricacies in the intriguing world of blockchains and cryptocurrency. Semilore is drawn to the efficiency of digital assets in terms of storing, and transferring value. He is a staunch advocate for the adoption of cryptocurrency as he believes it can improve the digitalization and transparency of the existing financial systems. In two years of active crypto writing, Semilore has covered multiple aspects of the digital asset space including blockchains, decentralized finance (DeFi), staking, non-fungible tokens (NFT), regulations and network upgrades among others. In his early years, Semilore honed his skills as a content writer, curating educational articles that catered to a wide audience. His pieces were particularly valuable for individuals new to the crypto space, offering insightful explanations that demystified the world of digital currencies. Semilore also curated pieces for veteran crypto users ensuring they were up to date with the latest blockchains, decentralized applications and network updates. This foundation in educational writing has continued to inform his work, ensuring that his current work remains accessible, accurate and informative. Currently at NewsBTC, Semilore is dedicated to reporting the latest news on cryptocurrency price action, on-chain developments and whale activity. He also covers the latest token analysis and price predictions by top market experts thus providing readers with potentially insightful and actionable information. Through his meticulous research and engaging writing style, Semilore strives to establish himself as a trusted source in the crypto journalism field to inform and educate his audience on the latest trends and developments in the rapidly evolving world of digital assets. Outside his work, Semilore possesses other passions like all individuals. He…
DEFI
$0.001713
-4.99%
TOKEN
$0.01197
-5.89%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 09:38
Kongsi
WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Results As Stephanie Vaquer Beats Iyo Sky In A Classic
The post WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Results As Stephanie Vaquer Beats Iyo Sky In A Classic appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephanie Vaquer vs Iyo Sky at Wrestlepalooza 2025 WWE Stephanie Vaquer defeated Iyo Sky with an incredible Spiral Tap from the top rope. Sky and Vaquer battled back and forth, with each taking turns being on step ahead of the other. Vaquer went from an upstart challenger for Mercedes Mone’s TBS Championship last year at Forbidden Door, and now she’s on top of the world. Iyo Sky Vs. Stephanie Vaquer Match Highlights Iyo Sky sold her knee after taking a pair of Dragonscrews. Sky shed her knee pads to deliver a pair of knee strikes, but she missed the Over the Moonsault. Asuka and Kairi Sane did not get involved in this match. Iyo Sky’s loss should spill into their Raw storyline on Monday night, with Asuka weaponizing the loss against Iyo, to further her point that Iyo needs the Kabuki Warriors. Iyo Sky and the Kabuki Warriors have carried this impressive feud. A mysterious absence from Vaquer led to a canceled contract signing, but Iyo Sky’s complicated dynamic with Asuka and Kairi Sane was more than enough to create intrigue in this match. Asuka and Kairi have actually upstaged both world title contenders through Asuka’s forceful monologues, demanding that Sky allow the Kabuki Warriors to either accompany her to the ring or let them get involved in her matches. Ever the babyface, Iyo Sky insists she wants to regain the WWE Women’s World Championship herself, though Sky has been all-too-happy to receive help from Rhea Ripley when she finds herself outnumbered. Asuka’s increasingly bitter reaction to this apparent hypocrisy—and Kairi Sane’s brilliance as the woman in the middle—has been the lifeblood of this entire feud. Asuka screaming Kairi! at the end of her backstage rants has the makings of WWE’s next great catchphrase along the lines of “Yeet!” The…
SKY
$0.0656
-2.64%
GET
$0.00621
-2.95%
MORE
$0.08422
-4.59%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 09:22
Kongsi
WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As Stephanie Vaquer Defeats Iyo Sky In Instant Classic
The post WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As Stephanie Vaquer Defeats Iyo Sky In Instant Classic appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephanie Vaquer instantly developed into a top star on WWE Raw. (Credit: Craig Melvin/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images At WWE WrestlePalooza 2025, Stephanie Vaquer and Iyo Sky faced the tough task of filling the void left by Naomi. Last month, Naomi announced that she was pregnant and therefore had to forfeit the Women’s World Championship, which she was originally set to defend against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris on Aug. 31. With WWE unable to to quickly find a creative plan for Raw’s women’s world title in time for Clash in Paris, Vaquer was forced to wait until WrestlePalooza for her chance at gold. The obstacle in her way? The multi-time women’s world champion Iyo Sky, who gave Vaquer her toughest test on the main roster at WWE WrestlePalooza in Indianapolis. ForbesWWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As Bron Breakker And Bronson Reed Beat The UsosBy Blake Oestriecher WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results for Stephanie Vaquer vs. Iyo Sky WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 marked a clash between the past and present of WWE, with Sky as the established former world champion and Vaquer as the newcomer looking to make an instant impact. And that’s exactly what Vaquer did inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse at the first-ever WWE PLE on ESPN, WrestlePalooza. Capping off a classic babyface battle between two of WWE’s most popular stars, Vaquer defeated Sky with a picture perfect corkscrew Moonsault variation to capture her first title on the main roster. It was the ideal ending to an instant classic that the Indianapolis crowd loved. Here are some of the top highlights of Vaquer’s first world title win on WWE’s main roster: Early on, Sky and Vaquer exchanged a few pinning combinations, but neither could get the win. It was classic a babyface opening sequence that the fans in attendance…
SKY
$0.0656
-2.64%
GET
$0.00621
-2.95%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 09:16
Kongsi
WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As Bron Breakker And Bronson Reed Beat The Usos
The post WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As Bron Breakker And Bronson Reed Beat The Usos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker have formed a top tag team on Raw. (Credit: Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 was not just about the return of Brock Lesnar or AJ Lee’s first match in a decade. It marked the highly anticipated reunion of the Usos, too. Over the past couple of months, Jey Uso was one of a few top babyfaces on Raw dealing with Seth Rollins and the rest of The Vision. As Jey’s beef with not just The Vision but his fellow fan favorites like LA Knight grew, there was only one man left for Jey to call on for backup, his brother Jimmy. In the weeks leading up to WWE WrestlePalooza, Jimmy and Jey united to reform arguably the greatest tag team in WWE history. But inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the legendary duo wrestled their first tag team match together since 2023, taking on The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. ForbesWWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As Brock Lesnar Demolishes John CenaBy Blake Oestriecher WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results At WWE WrestlePalooza 2025, WWE’s creative team had a choice to make: continue The Vision’s takeover of Raw or give the fans a feel good moment for the Usos. As it turns out, WWE went with the former. Capping off a fantastic tag team encounter with LA Knight serving as special guest referee, the Usos were unable to win their first tag team match in more than two years, instead falling victim to an epic Tsunami from Reed, who pinned Jey for the victory. Here are some of the key highlights of The Vision’s big win in Indianapolis: Knight let Jimmy get away with a chair attack just as the match began, essentially turning this bout into a No DQ match.…
EPIC
$1.8208
-4.49%
GET
$0.00621
-2.95%
MORE
$0.08422
-4.59%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 09:13
Kongsi
Social Media Reacts To Brock Lesnar’s Massive Physique
The post Social Media Reacts To Brock Lesnar’s Massive Physique appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NORFOLK, VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Brock Lesnar (Photo by Michael Owens/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images WWE Wrestlepalooza at the Gainsbridge Arena in Indianapolis on Saturday kicked off with an awesome intro video tying the worlds of real-life sports to professional wrestling together for the first premium live event on ESPN. As cool as that was and as awesome as the partnership could be, the thing most wrestling fans were talking about when the show started was the physique of Brock Lesnar. The former WWE champion had his first match since he left the promotion in 2023. To say Lesnar was jacked is an understatement. Lesnar destroyed John Cena to start the PLE, ala their SummerSlam matchup in 2013. Aside from that, let’s talk more about how Lesnar looked the part of an unbeatable behemoth. I’m going to make this plain. Lesnar looks even more awesome than ever. Look at the screen captured by Jed I. Goodman. The golden locks are perfectly complimenting the hulking physique. There’s some old-school-Brock meets Psycho Sid vibes happening, and it’s a look that just works. Lesnar marched to the ring driving the oohs and aahs that we generally hear and see when an imposing villain shows up. Here’s an example of some the reactions from social media. “Even looks like Brock Lesnar got bigger how is that even possible.” “Lights out. Beast in.” “Lesnar’s aura hits different on ESPN. #Wrestlepalooza” “Bro is jacked. Alpha male of our species.” “Pray for Cena.” Even longtime commentator Michael Cole, a man who has seen more pro wrestling than anyone in the history of the sport, was in disbelief. “He looks better now than he did 15 years ago,” Cole said on commentary. Meanwhile, in a stark contrast that played up the ultimate face vs. heel…
M
$2.57994
+4.89%
REAL
$0.05952
-3.50%
LOOKS
$0.013855
+0.93%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 09:04
Kongsi
Today’s Wordle #1555 Hints And Answer For Sunday, September 21st
The post Today’s Wordle #1555 Hints And Answer For Sunday, September 21st appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It’s the last Saturday of summer, dearest Wordlers. The autumnal equinox is this Monday. Soak up the last dying rays of sun. It’s all falling leaves and pumpkin spice lattes from here until Halloween, and then it’s turkey season. And holiday sales. We have a Wordle to solve, so let’s knock it down! Looking for Friday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: CHORE (12 words remaining) The Hint: You need at least three for this type of gathering. The Clue: This Wordle begins and ends with a consonant. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. CHORE was almost as lucky as BEARD was yesterday, leaving me with just 12…
SIX
$0.02051
-6.04%
BOT
$0.1102
-33.00%
SUN
$0.032544
+3.50%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 08:58
Kongsi
Two whales went long on ASTER with 3x leverage, each making a profit of over $3 million.
PANews reported on September 21st that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as ASTER continued to rise, two "whales" made a floating profit of over $6.7 million, with each making over $3 million: "Whale" 0xebb holds a 3x long position in $ASTER, making a profit of $3.7 million. "Whale" 0x38e holds a 3x long position in $ASTER, making a profit of $3.09 million.
RISE
$0.011067
+0.96%
ASTER
$1.5891
+4.79%
Kongsi
PANews
2025/09/21 08:32
Kongsi
Why Bitcoin Will Dominate the Fourth Turning: Expert Analysis
Despite fluctuating macroeconomic conditions, Bitcoin (BTC) appears set for continued growth in both value and adoption, according to prominent market analyst Jordi Visser. As the global financial system approaches a potential reset reminiscent of the Fourth Turning—a concept describing cyclical societal upheavals—Visser predicts renewed interest in cryptocurrency, especially among the masses disillusioned with traditional institutions. [...]
BTC
$112,236.24
-1.90%
EXPERT
$0.000978
-7.56%
WHY
$0.00000003298
+1.50%
Kongsi
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/21 07:58
Kongsi
SPX6900 drops 10% – Here’s the KEY level SPX must defend!
A 10% daily loss put SPX6900 traders on edge over key support.
SPX
$1.0476
-4.45%
EDGE
$0.31933
-5.27%
HERE
$0.00021
+5.52%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/21 07:00
Kongsi
Berita Sohor Kini
Lagi
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base
Nubank plans stablecoin integration for credit card transactions
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.
The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000