Today’s Wordle #1555 Hints And Answer For Sunday, September 21st

How to solve today's Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images It's the last Saturday of summer, dearest Wordlers. The autumnal equinox is this Monday. Soak up the last dying rays of sun. It's all falling leaves and pumpkin spice lattes from here until Halloween, and then it's turkey season. And holiday sales. We have a Wordle to solve, so let's knock it down! Looking for Friday's Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today's Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot's Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: CHORE (12 words remaining) The Hint: You need at least three for this type of gathering. The Clue: This Wordle begins and ends with a consonant. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today's Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.