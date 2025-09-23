Bruce Pearl Resigns After Turning Auburn Into A National Power

The post Bruce Pearl Resigns After Turning Auburn Into A National Power appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FILE – Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl celebrates with a net after the Elite Eight of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Michigan State, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Bruce Pearl’s options were limited. Yes, he had excelled as a men’s college basketball coach for two decades. But when Auburn offered him its head coaching position in 2014, Pearl had been out of the sport for three years after receiving a stiff NCAA penalty for alleged recruiting violations at Tennessee. Despite the job’s difficulty, Pearl had to say yes. And the Tigers are surely glad he did. Pearl, who resigned on Monday afternoon, resurrected his career at Auburn and made a football school actually care about basketball. He did so by winning lots and lots of games and by selling the sport to students and alumni alike. Now, the job is much easier for his son, Steven Pearl, who was named Auburn’s head coach. Steven Pearl, who had worked for his father since he arrived 11 years ago, signed a five-year contract. In a video posted on X on Monday, Bruce Pearl said he had considered running for the U.S. Senate seat that former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville is vacating to run for governor. However, Pearl said he would not run for the Senate. Instead, he will remain at Auburn as a special assistant to athletics director John Cohen. “I’ve been a part of college basketball for almost 50 years,” Pearl said. “And the truth is, it’s time. I told myself that when I got to the point where I could not give it my all or I wasn’t necessarily 100% where I couldn’t be the relentless competitor that you expected of me, that it was…