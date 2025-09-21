2025-09-23 Tuesday

YouTube influencer MrBeast deposited 114,000 USDT into Aster

PANews reported on September 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, YouTube celebrity MrBeast has deposited 114,483 USDT with Aster.
PANews2025/09/21 08:36
BLS quietly postpones major consumer report after Trump fires director

The BLS has delayed its annual consumer spending report with no reason given, days after Donald Trump fired Erika McEntarfer as head of the agency. The notice appeared late Friday on the Bureau’s website and said only, “We will update users when more information is available.” Erika, who was nominated by President Joe Biden in […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/21 08:30
Survey: About half of Americans are concerned about AI technology, and most believe it will hinder creativity and interpersonal relationships

PANews reported on September 21 that according to Decrypt, a new survey by the Pew Research Center shows that Americans are increasingly uneasy about the infiltration of artificial intelligence into their daily lives, and half of them now have more concerns than excitement about the technology - a significant increase from 37% four years ago. The study of 5,023 US adults, conducted in June 2025 and released this week, found that while 73% expressed willingness to allow AI to assist with everyday tasks, 61% also wanted greater control over how AI is used in their lives. Half of US adults said they were concerned rather than excited about the increasing prevalence of AI in their daily lives, while only 10% expressed excitement rather than concern. Some 53% of respondents said AI would diminish their ability to think creatively, while only 16% said it would improve it. Half of respondents believed AI would impair their ability to form meaningful relationships, while only 5% expected it to improve them.
PANews2025/09/21 08:28
Why Tapzi Could Crush BlockchainFX’s Expectations

The post Why Tapzi Could Crush BlockchainFX’s Expectations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market is in the midst of a competitive presale battle, with investors eyeing emerging projects offering innovative tokenomics, high potential, and unique value propositions. Among the frontrunners, Tapzi and BlockchainFX stand out, but Tapzi, with its skill-to-earn model and growth potential in blockchain gaming, is attracting significant attention. This guide explores why Tapzi, the best crypto presale of 2025, might surpass BlockchainFX’s expectations and redefine the crypto investment space in 2025 and beyond. Key Takeaways: Tapzi’s presale offers early buyers a chance to secure tokens at a low price before a 30-40% price increase. The skill-to-earn model sets Tapzi apart from meme coins, with tokenomics focused on sustainability and long-term growth. Tapzi is positioned to capitalize on the $800B Web3 gaming market, with plans for PvP features, NFTs, and DAO governance, solidifying its place in the future of blockchain gaming. Background of the Industry: Blockchain Gaming and Web3 Revolution The blockchain gaming sector is rapidly evolving and is expected to hit an $800 billion market by 2035, as Web3 technologies become mainstream. Leading this growth is the increasing interest in decentralized gaming ecosystems, offering players more control, rewards, and an evolving experience.  Blockchain gaming is poised to disrupt traditional gaming. Tapzi enters a crowded but promising space, filling a unique gap for skill-based games. The appeal of Web3 gaming lies in its ability to provide players with true ownership of in-game assets, transparent and fair tokenomics, and decentralized governance.  As giants like Axie Infinity and Decentraland set the stage, new projects like Tapzi are aiming to offer a more sustainable and engaging experience, underpinned by a fair skill-to-earn model. Tapzi Presale Overview: Key Features and Momentum Tapzi’s presale, priced at $0.0035 per token, stands out for its innovative skill-to-earn gaming model. Unlike the meme coin trend, Tapzi focuses…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 08:20
WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Results As Brock Lesnar Easily Destroys John Cena

The post WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Results As Brock Lesnar Easily Destroys John Cena appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brock Lesnar battles John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025. WWE Brock Lesnar destroyed John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 with several F-5’s. Lesnar reunited with Paul Heyman, dominated the match early, and after a brief Cena comeback, Lesnar took control and obliterated Cena with a series of F-5’s. After the match, Lesnar assaulted WWE officials and laid Cena out with another F-5. Brock Lesnar Vs. John Cena Highlights | WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Brock Lesnar was as massive as he’s ever been, and also shredded. “You could watch a movie on his back,” Michael Cole remarked. Pat McAfee questioned if Brock Lesnar was over 330 lbs. Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar reunited after a tease last night on SmackDown. Heyman interrupted Alicia Taylor’s introduction of Brock Lesnar and delivered one of his own. Heyman is now aligned with the Vision and Brock Lesnar. Could a Brock Lesnar vs. Bron Breakker match be too far behind? Lesnar destroyed John Cena, hitting several F-5’s for a one-sided victory. Lesnar kicked out of three consecutive AAs beforehand. Michael Cole called it a “hellacious, uncomfortable beatdown.” John Cena announced his retirement last year, and his retirement tour has been a mixed bag highlighted (or lowlighted) by a heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber. Heel Cena was not treated as a supervillain as fans refused to boo the legend in his final year of wrestling, for now. Cena’s abrupt face-turn coincided with a WWE Championship loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam in one of his greatest matches ever. Shortly thereafter, Brock Lesnar made a surprise return to WWE, sticking John Cena with an F5. The Brock Lesnar-John Cena feud was one-sided. Lesnar has laid out Cena with two F-5’s since Brock’s SummerSlam return. During his final appearance on SmackDown on September 5, Cena cut a heartfelt…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 08:12
A whale deposited 7.4 million USDC into HyperLiquid within 4 hours and opened long positions in BNB and XPL.

PANews reported on September 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past 4 hours, a whale deposited 7.4 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened long positions in BNB and XPL with 3x leverage.
PANews2025/09/21 08:04
Ripple CTO Reveals Massive XRP Adoption, Global Banking Shift Underway

Ripple’s long-term goal of embedding its technology into the global banking system is entering a new phase. According to the Ripple CTO, several banks have started integrating XRP for payments, with Ripple Bank set to operate entirely on the XRP Ledger. The move could unlock trillions in settlement flows, as institutions explore real-world tokenization on […]
Tronweekly2025/09/21 08:00
Wall Street Backs Solana With $1.65 Billion, While Retailers Are Keeping an Eye on This New Altcoin

While Solana’s surge to $240 has cemented its position among the top cryptocurrencies, investors are starting to divide their focus […] The post Wall Street Backs Solana With $1.65 Billion, While Retailers Are Keeping an Eye on This New Altcoin appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/21 07:59
Worldcoin Price Prediction: Development, Expectations and Speculation

Worldcoin (WLD) has captured the spotlight this week after one of the most impressive rallies in the crypto market, sparking debate about whether it can push even higher or if a pullback is due. Worldcoin has surged by more than 80% in just seven days, reaching around $1.60 and lifting its market cap above $3.2 […] Continue Reading: Worldcoin Price Prediction: Development, Expectations and Speculation
Coinstats2025/09/21 07:30
5 Best New Coins for Exponential Returns: Should You Buy BFX Presale Now or Wait Like BTC and SOL?

The crypto market is no stranger to stories of early investors turning small sums into life-changing gains. But with thousands of tokens competing for attention, how can traders spot the best new coins for exponential returns? Right now, one project is grabbing headlines with its ambitious vision and lucrative presale. BlockchainFX (BFX) is positioning itself
Coinstats2025/09/21 07:30
