WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Results As Brock Lesnar Easily Destroys John Cena

Brock Lesnar battles John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025. WWE Brock Lesnar destroyed John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 with several F-5's. Lesnar reunited with Paul Heyman, dominated the match early, and after a brief Cena comeback, Lesnar took control and obliterated Cena with a series of F-5's. After the match, Lesnar assaulted WWE officials and laid Cena out with another F-5. Brock Lesnar Vs. John Cena Highlights | WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Brock Lesnar was as massive as he's ever been, and also shredded. "You could watch a movie on his back," Michael Cole remarked. Pat McAfee questioned if Brock Lesnar was over 330 lbs. Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar reunited after a tease last night on SmackDown. Heyman interrupted Alicia Taylor's introduction of Brock Lesnar and delivered one of his own. Heyman is now aligned with the Vision and Brock Lesnar. Could a Brock Lesnar vs. Bron Breakker match be too far behind? Lesnar destroyed John Cena, hitting several F-5's for a one-sided victory. Lesnar kicked out of three consecutive AAs beforehand. Michael Cole called it a "hellacious, uncomfortable beatdown." John Cena announced his retirement last year, and his retirement tour has been a mixed bag highlighted (or lowlighted) by a heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber. Heel Cena was not treated as a supervillain as fans refused to boo the legend in his final year of wrestling, for now. Cena's abrupt face-turn coincided with a WWE Championship loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam in one of his greatest matches ever. Shortly thereafter, Brock Lesnar made a surprise return to WWE, sticking John Cena with an F5. The Brock Lesnar-John Cena feud was one-sided. Lesnar has laid out Cena with two F-5's since Brock's SummerSlam return. During his final appearance on SmackDown on September 5, Cena cut a heartfelt…