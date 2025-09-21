2025-09-23 Tuesday

Robert Kiyosaki Sees Bitcoin Surging With Trump’s 401(k) Investment Reform

Robert Kiyosaki Sees Bitcoin Surging With Trump’s 401(k) Investment Reform

The post Robert Kiyosaki Sees Bitcoin Surging With Trump’s 401(k) Investment Reform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is gaining powerful momentum as a new executive order expands 401(k) access to digital assets and alternatives—a shift strongly backed by Robert Kiyosaki. Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Bitcoin’s Rise With Trump’s 401(k) Access to Crypto Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has weighed in on a major shift in U.S. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/robert-kiyosaki-sees-bitcoin-surging-with-trumps-401k-investment-reform/
2025/09/21 08:35
Why Crypto Investors Choose Pepeto, As 2025’s Best Crypto Investment And The Next Bitcoin Story

Why Crypto Investors Choose Pepeto, As 2025’s Best Crypto Investment And The Next Bitcoin Story

The post Why Crypto Investors Choose Pepeto, As 2025’s Best Crypto Investment And The Next Bitcoin Story appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 21 September 2025 | 03:30 Everyone in crypto is familiar with the legend, Bitcoin (BTC): a strange internet coin appeared in 2010, worth almost nothing, and over time, Bitcoin rewired the entire market. That story continues to circulate because it demonstrates how a single coin can change everything. The simple question that follows is: can it happen again? Could another project reach those same heights in the future? That’s why all eyes are on Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum presale that mixes culture with practical tools: a zero-fee exchange and a growing user base. It’s less like a meme and more like a strategic plan. If Bitcoin created the map to success, Pepeto aims to be on the fast lane. But before diving deeper, let’s take a moment to review how Bitcoin went from about $0.0025 to over $100,000 a case study every crypto team knows inside out. Bitcoin’s Journey: From Under $1 To Above $110,000 In 10 Years Bitcoin’s journey from sub-$1 to over $100,000 in just over a decade is the stuff of legend. It all started in 2009, when Bitcoin launched on January 3rd, with only the faintest hint of where it could go. In 2010, the first real price signal emerged early pizza trades valued BTC near $0.0025, while exchange quotes were fractions of a cent. By 2011, Bitcoin hit $1 for the first time, clearly putting a tangible price on this disruptive new asset. The first halving in 2012 reduced supply, fueling momentum that propelled Bitcoin toward $1,000 by 2013. The second halving in 2016 again cut issuance, paving the way for the explosive rally to nearly $20,000 in 2017. As we moved into the early 2020s, another halving took place amid growing institutional interest and deeper liquidity globally. Eventually, the market cap crossed…
2025/09/21 08:31
BONK’s on-chain strength vs. dipping price – What’s going on?

BONK’s on-chain strength vs. dipping price – What’s going on?

The post BONK’s on-chain strength vs. dipping price – What’s going on? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why did BONK’s price drop despite rising activity? Spot Taker CVD showed consistent selling, while Futures traders stayed neutral, keeping BONK’s price under bearish pressure. What supports BONK’s long-term upside potential? Nearly 1 million holders, 25% launchpad share, and higher burn rates suggested BONK could recover if demand aligns with shrinking supply. Bonk [BONK] rebuilt itself by introducing a utility feature to work around the dwindling attention. The hype around BONK had faded with the emergence of AI in the creation and trading of crypto tokens. However, the introduction of the LetsBONKfun platform, which serves as a Solana [SOL]-based launchpad, brought about a significant turnaround. It attracted institutional collaboration, like the integration of USD1, allowing the use of the stablecoin as a base pair. The activity on the network surged, despite price action not responding with similar zeal. What are the indications of this surging chain activity? Activity surges, impact on its tokenomics The Solana Post reported BONK holders neared 1 million, with fewer than 20,000 left. It indicated a growing community, particularly after launching the LetsBONKfun platform. The Fed had cut rates, and post-FOMC profit-taking had taken place. Thus, smart money remained glued to the potential of BONK. Stalkchain showed BONK was the most accumulated token by smart money in the last 24 hours, with nearly $250,000 flowing in. That’s ahead of Jupiter [JUP], Coinbase’s cbBTC, and others. BONK supply was reducing day by day, thanks to the burn mechanism generated by the platform’s revenue. Source: Blockworks DefiLlama data confirmed revenue share to burning rose from 35% to 50%, while LetsBONKfun collected $20.9 million in fees and $12.57 million in revenue annually. BONK’s supply declined daily, tightening tokenomics. That shift set up BONK to grab 25% launchpad market share, while Pump.fun [PUMP] still led with 65% . Despite…
2025/09/21 08:07
As Confidence in Banks and Governments Fades, Bitcoin Gains Ground

As Confidence in Banks and Governments Fades, Bitcoin Gains Ground

The post As Confidence in Banks and Governments Fades, Bitcoin Gains Ground appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 21 September 2025 | 03:03 For Jordi Visser, the future of Bitcoin doesn’t hinge on whether inflation falls, rates rise, or the U.S. economy skirts recession. He believes the cryptocurrency is set to flourish no matter which way the global economy turns — because the deeper problem is trust, not macro data. The veteran investor told Anthony Pompliano that faith in the pillars of the old system has crumbled. It’s not only banks that have lost credibility, he argued, but governments, employers, currencies, and debt markets. That collapse in confidence, he says, makes Bitcoin uniquely positioned to step in as a neutral, permissionless asset beyond political reach. A “Fourth Turning” Backdrop Visser frames this shift through the lens of the Fourth Turning, a theory by William Strauss and Neil Howe describing recurring cycles of crisis and renewal. In his view, the world is already entering one of these generational resets, where institutions built in the previous cycle are breaking down and new structures are emerging. Bitcoin, he suggests, could be the monetary foundation of this reset. The Inequality Factor Economic divides are accelerating the transition. Visser pointed to what economists call a K-shaped recovery: wealthier households with assets see their fortunes expand, while those without are being squeezed by inflation and rising costs. Millions at the “bottom of the K” now feel excluded from growth entirely, fueling demand for alternatives. That frustration shows up in consumer surveys. A University of Michigan poll revealed that most Americans expect higher unemployment by 2026, while barely a quarter believe their purchasing power will remain stable. For many, the traditional system feels rigged against them. Bitcoin as the Escape Valve Against this backdrop of distrust and inequality, Visser believes Bitcoin is becoming the “exit option.” Unlike national currencies or corporate-backed assets, Bitcoin doesn’t…
2025/09/21 08:06
Stocks Over Spot: The Case For Buying Bitcoin Treasury Companies Instead Of BTC

Stocks Over Spot: The Case For Buying Bitcoin Treasury Companies Instead Of BTC

The post Stocks Over Spot: The Case For Buying Bitcoin Treasury Companies Instead Of BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stocks Over Spot: The Case For Buying Bitcoin Treasury Companies Instead Of BTC | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/the-case-for-buying-bitcoin-treasury/
2025/09/21 08:04
Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Sunday, September 21st

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Sunday, September 21st

The post Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Sunday, September 21st appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s the last full day of summer, Pipsqueaks, so make the most of it. Tomorrow at 11:19 am PT / 2:19 pm ET we take summer out back and put it down. Fall rises. Regime change in the cyclical war of the seasons. That means you have just one more summer Pips to solve. Let’s get to it! Looking for Saturday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal one another in this group. ≠ All pips must not equal one another in this group. > The pip in this tile (or…
2025/09/21 08:03
Wall Street Commits $1.65 Billion to Solana Treasury

Wall Street Commits $1.65 Billion to Solana Treasury

The post Wall Street Commits $1.65 Billion to Solana Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 21 September 2025 | 02:59 Solana secures a record $1.65 billion treasury commitment from institutional investors, signaling growing confidence in its role as a backbone for tokenized finance. While Solana’s surge to $240 has cemented its position among the top cryptocurrencies, investors are starting to divide their focus between established giants and the next generation of emerging tokens. MAGACOIN FINANCE is steadily building momentum, with its growing community and ambitious roadmap attracting the kind of attention that analysts believe could make it the next breakout story in the altcoin market. The spotlight, however, remains firmly on Solana after a massive $1.65 billion commitment from institutional players, marking one of the most significant treasury builds in recent crypto history. This injection of capital signals how far Solana has come since its early days and highlights the growing appetite among Wall Street-linked firms to take part in blockchain’s future. A Record Treasury Build for Solana Forward Industries, a firm supported by some of the heaviest hitters in the crypto investment space, has unveiled a groundbreaking plan to position Solana at the center of global financial markets. The company successfully raised $1.65 billion through a private placement, drawing substantial commitments in both cash and stablecoins. Blockchain trackers already picked up early on-chain flows, with nearly $680 million routed into wallets linked to Galaxy Digital. Roughly $300 million of that has already been used to purchase SOL directly, demonstrating that this isn’t just a passive allocation but an active move to secure Solana’s market strength. Forward’s reserves now stand at approximately $1.3 billion, held partly in stablecoins and close to a billion in cash. This dual structure provides both security and liquidity, ensuring that the organization can sustain long-term bets on Solana while maintaining flexibility in fast-moving markets. Leadership Shifts Highlight Serious…
2025/09/21 08:00
WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As Brock Lesnar Demolishes John Cena

WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As Brock Lesnar Demolishes John Cena

The post WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results As Brock Lesnar Demolishes John Cena appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brock Lesnar made his unexpected return to WWE at SummerSlam. (Credit: Elsa/Getty Images) Getty Images Before WWE WrestlePalooza 2025, Brock Lesnar had spent more than two years away without wrestling in WWE. Then came Lesnar’s shocking SummerSlam return and subsequent attack on John Cena. After Lesnar was named in a sex trafficking lawsuit against former WWE boss Vince McMahon, there were doubts about whether “The Beast” would ever wrestle again. Alas, the widespread public backlash and criticism didn’t prevent WWE from signing Lesnar to a new contract that will once again see the former UFC star working a “very limited” schedule in the ring. WWE kicked off Lesnar’s first feud of his latest run with his attack on Cena, and in the weeks that followed, Lesnar’s presumed final rivalry with Cena became a major focal point of WWE programming. Despite fan resistance to Lesnar’s return and rekindled storyline with Cena, the two stars clashed in one of the most high-profile matches at WWE’s first PLE on ESPN, WWE WrestlePalooza. ForbesWWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Match Card, Start Time And OddsBy Blake Oestriecher WWE WrestlePalooza 2025 Results for John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar Lesnar’s widely panned WWE return isn’t going to sit well with some fans after what transpired at WWE WrestlePalooza. In front of a crowd that raucously booed “The Beast” Lesnar left the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis with yet another major victory over Cena and a shockingly lopsided one at that. The hard-hitting slug fest between two of WWE’s most accomplished stars was one-sided virtually from the jump. Despite blasting Lesnar with three consecutive AAs, Cena ultimately didn’t have enough gas left in the tank, and Lesnar put him away with a series of vicious F5s. Here are some of the biggest highlights from what may very well be the last-ever…
2025/09/21 07:57
Faraday Future Invests $41 Million in Qualigen Crypto Pivot

Faraday Future Invests $41 Million in Qualigen Crypto Pivot

The post Faraday Future Invests $41 Million in Qualigen Crypto Pivot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Faraday Future’s $41 million crypto pivot in Qualigen. Key leadership roles affirmed. Investment clarifies crypto, Web3 intentions. CXC10 transformation attracts blockchain figures. Faraday Future announces a $41 million PIPE investment in Qualigen Therapeutics, rebranding it as CXC10, a crypto and Web3 platform, emphasizing blockchain involvement. This shift highlights CXC10’s future role in blending digital finance with traditional industries, impacting market structures and governance paradigms. Faraday Future Invests $41 Million in Crypto Vision Faraday Future’s strategic $41 million investment will transform Qualigen into CXC10, a crypto and Web3 platform. Faraday Future aims to harness the potential of blockchain technology by partnering with SIGN Foundation and notable investors, setting a precedent for industry collaboration. Jia Yueting, with a $4 million personal contribution, will become CXC10’s chief advisor, guiding the company’s new direction. As Yueting states, “With this strategic investment, we are poised to leverage innovative technologies to create a robust crypto and Web3 business platform.” CXC10’s new business lines include crypto index funds, stablecoins, and Web3 user gateways, reflecting a strategic reorientation from traditional therapeutics. Market responses have included speculative discussions among analysts regarding potential SEC scrutiny, given historical regulatory actions against prior crypto pivots. Stakeholders await formal guidance, while industry forums predict increased asset trading linked to CXC10’s expansion. CXC10’s Crypto Transition Sparks Market and Regulatory Talks Did you know? Long Island Iced Tea’s 2017 rebrand to “Long Blockchain Corp” saw short-term stock gains but ended in regulatory challenges, illustrating potential pitfalls of sudden crypto pivots. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, holds a price of $115,727.35, with a market cap over $2.30 trillion, maintaining 57.07% market dominance. Over the past 90 days, Bitcoin saw a 14.67% increase, though recent volumes decreased by 42.66%, as reported by CoinMarketCap on September 20, 2025. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:36 UTC…
2025/09/21 07:41
From Beginner Trader to Pro With These 3 Tips

From Beginner Trader to Pro With These 3 Tips

Everyone starts somewhere in crypto trading, often with nothing more than a small deposit and a lot of curiosity. But […] The post From Beginner Trader to Pro With These 3 Tips appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/21 06:45
