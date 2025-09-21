Bursa MEXC
The Best Crypto Investment to Make Today is Pepeto,With More Potential than Shiba Inu and Pepe, In 2025
Investors now seek real utility; pouring money into a token without a clear future is like gambling. The smarter approach […] The post The Best Crypto Investment to Make Today is Pepeto,With More Potential than Shiba Inu and Pepe, In 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/21 07:30
Is Michael Saylor Interested in the Anonymous Best Crypto Coin Presale in September, Alongside Bitcoin?
Rumors link Michael Saylor to BullZilla’s viral presale, which has raised $530K and promises 7,000%+ ROI, making it a top September pick versus TRON’s safer stability.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/21 07:15
Hong Kong Man Reports HK$26.2M Cryptocurrency Scam
The post Hong Kong Man Reports HK$26.2M Cryptocurrency Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hong Kong investigates HK$26.2M crypto scam affecting elderly victim. No major crypto market impact identified. Authorities emphasize importance of verifying investment offers. A 75-year-old man in Hong Kong lost HK$26.2 million ($3.35 million) between July and September to a cryptocurrency scam involving a fake ‘National Hong Kong Coin’. This incident highlights the dangers of fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes, urging verification through official channels to avoid significant financial loss. Elderly Victim Loses Millions in Fraudulent Crypto Scheme Hong Kong’s police report detailed a major cryptocurrency scam involving promises of high returns. The victim, a 75-year-old man, was persuaded to invest HK$26.2 million between July and September. The scammers posed as investment experts and created false social media accounts, including impersonating Chief Executive John Lee Ka-Chiu. No immediate market changes occurred following this incident, but the event has spotlighted the need for caution. Authorities have urged citizens to verify investment opportunities through official channels, emphasizing there is no government-backed cryptocurrency known as the “National Hong Kong Coin.” The fraudulent schemes specifically targeted individuals without broader market disturbances. The government has no involvement in any project purporting to be a ‘National Hong Kong Coin.’ Citizens should exercise discernment and verify news via official accounts. – Johnny Ng, Legislative Council Member, Government of Hong Kong. Ethereum Price Steady Despite Scam Reports Did you know? The emphasis on using authorized channels to verify information echoes previous crypto scams, highlighting consistent risks in the cryptocurrency market exploited by social engineering tactics. Ethereum (ETH) holds a current price of $4,493.87, recording a slight 24-hour increase of 0.53%, while observing a 7-day decline of 3.66%. According to CoinMarketCap, it maintains a market cap of $542.43 billion with dominance at 13.41%. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:05 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap A Coincu…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 07:11
HPX Wallet Collaborates with ZEROBASE’s ZK to Empower Users with Advanced Scalability and Seamless DeFi Experience
By using ZEROBASE’s ZK technology, HPX runs a scalable platform and provides its customers with a safe and efficient experience in asset management and growth.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/21 07:00
3 Crypto Trading Tips That Work
The post 3 Crypto Trading Tips That Work appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 21 September 2025 | 01:45 Learn the three essential steps to move from beginner to professional trader in crypto: build knowledge, develop strategy, and spot opportunities early. Everyone starts somewhere in crypto trading, often with nothing more than a small deposit and a lot of curiosity. But while many beginners give up their first losses, some hone their skills and eventually trade like a pro. Notably, the difference isn’t luck. Instead, it is the capacity to learn and be disciplined and recognize opportunity. In today’s presale markets, MAGACOIN FINANCE has got a name as a project that can accelerate that journey. This brings out the role that smart positioning plays as much a part as strategy itself. Build a Solid Foundation Interestingly, professional traders do not emerge overnight. They begin by learning the fundamentals, from how exchanges work to the reasons why tokens have different utilities. Understanding blockchain fundamentals, supply mechanics, and tokenomics is essential. It helps prevent beginners from making costly mistakes when chasing hype or purchasing tokens with weak fundamentals. In addition, technical analysis is also part of this foundation. Even simple tools such as support and resistance levels, moving averages, and trading volume are of use in adding structure to a volatile market. Traders that learn these tools early can make decisions based on patterns rather than emotions. Develop a Clear Strategy Strategy is one of the biggest gaps between beginners and professionals. Beginners usually move from one hype to the other, while the pros are glued to well-defined methods. Whether it’s day trading or swing trading or holding onto it for the long haul, the important thing is to be consistent about it. Having a plan helps prevent the temptation to make emotional decisions. Fear of missing out and panic selling are common traps.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 06:48
Ethereum Price Prediction: Q4 2025 Might Be the Beginning
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/ethereum-price-prediction-q4-2025-can-eth-reach-7000/
Coinstats
2025/09/21 06:30
Crypto Rollercoaster: Fed Rate Cut Sparks Mixed Moves Across Bitcoin and Altcoins
The crypto market ended a volatile week amid the U.S. Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut of 2025. Bitcoin edged up 0.2% to $115,792 but failed to break past $118,000, prompting mixed analyst outlooks. Crypto Market Volatility Amidst Fed Rate Cut The crypto economy closed another volatile week, even as the U.S. Federal Reserve cut […]
Coinstats
2025/09/21 06:20
Want Free Crypto? MoonBull Is Dropping a $15K Jackpot as the Best Upcoming Crypto While Shiba Inu and ApeCoin Trend
What if the path to crypto riches didn’t start with charts or price predictions, but with free money? That’s the buzz circling the meme coin space as MoonBull ($MOBU) announces a massive $15,000 jackpot, cementing its status as the best upcoming crypto to watch right now. At the same time, established names like Shiba Inu […]
Coinstats
2025/09/21 06:15
Analysts Expect XRP to Rally Soon, Though This Lesser-Known Altcoin May Outperform
XRP has reclaimed center stage in the crypto market after pushing past $3, fueled by rising institutional demand and renewed interest in corporate treasuries. As analysts debate whether this momentum could soon carry the token toward fresh all-time highs, some investors are already looking elsewhere for opportunities with even greater upside. One name being discussed […] Continue Reading: Analysts Expect XRP to Rally Soon, Though This Lesser-Known Altcoin May Outperform
Coinstats
2025/09/21 06:15
Worldcoin (WLD) Faces Its Toughest Challenge Yet Amid Privacy Fears and Regulatory Heat
When you hear about Worldcoin, chances are the first thing that comes to mind is its Orb, the futuristic-looking device scanning people’s irises in exchange for crypto. That image alone makes Worldcoin stand out, but it also places the project at the center of one of crypto’s toughest debates: privacy versus regulation. Why Worldcoin Faces
Coinstats
2025/09/21 06:00
