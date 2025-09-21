2025-09-23 Tuesday

Coinshares: Fed’s Trim Lands Softly; Bitcoin Stays Flat and Volatility Tightens

The post Coinshares: Fed’s Trim Lands Softly; Bitcoin Stays Flat and Volatility Tightens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve finally trimmed rates—and bitcoin basically yawned, according to Coinshares’ Head of Research James Butterfill, who says traders want proof this is a real pivot, not a polite tap on the brakes. Butterfill: Rate Cut Hype Fades; Bitcoin Waits for Real Pivot Signal Bitcoin (BTC) has treaded water for three months while volatility […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/coinshares-feds-trim-lands-softly-bitcoin-stays-flat-and-volatility-tightens/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 07:37
Kalshi Outpaces Polymarket in Prediction Market Volume Amid Surge in U.S. Trading

The post Kalshi Outpaces Polymarket in Prediction Market Volume Amid Surge in U.S. Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kalshi is pulling ahead in the prediction market race, capturing a dominant share of trading volume even as competitors like Polymarket push into regulated U.S. territory. From Sept. 11 to 17, Kalshi accounted for 62% of total volume in the on-chain prediction market sector, according to data from Dune Analytics, while Polymarket’s stood at 37%. The former’s weekly trading pace topped $500 million, with an average open interest of around $189 million. Prediction market volumes (Dune) Its volume is beyond that of Polymarket, which stood at $430 million, and its average open interest of $164 million, which implies “sticker positions on Polymarket and faster turnover on Kalshi.” Polymarket’s longer-term markets, which often stretch over weeks or months, keep user funds locked in for longer periods, essentially. This shows up in the open interest-to-volume ratio: Polymarket averaged 0.38, while Kalshi sat lower at 0.29. That suggests Kalshi’s users are trading more often, while Polymarket’s positions tend to sit. Still, Polymarket is building out a greater position in the U.S. The platform has cleared its acquisition of QCX, a regulated derivatives exchange, to enter the country again. It has also launched earnings-based markets with social investing platform Stocktwits, designed to let stockholders hedge earnings risk and analysts gauge market sentiment in real time. Read more: Polymarket Weighs $9B Valuation Amid User Surge and CFTC Approval: The Information Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/20/kalshi-outpaces-polymarket-in-prediction-market-volume-amid-surge-in-u-s-trading
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 07:28
4,057,686 SHIB Burned in Days: What Remains?

The post 4,057,686 SHIB Burned in Days: What Remains? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to Shibburn data, 4,057,686 SHIB have been removed from the Shiba Inu supply in a matter of days. A total of 4,057,686 SHIB tokens were burned in the last seven days as reported by Shibburn, marking a 138.57% increase in weekly burn rate. However, the reverse is seen daily, as less SHIB tokens were burned, resulting in a drop in daily burn rate. In the last 24 hours, a meager 117,566 SHIB were burned, marking a 89.01% drop in burn rate. HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.0000129 (1hr 0.21% ▲ | 24hr -2.95% ▼ )Market Cap: $7,603,047,444 (-2.84% ▼)Total Supply: 589,247,706,073,045 TOKENS BURNTPast 24Hrs: 117,566 (-89.01% ▼)Past 7 Days: 4,057,686 (138.57% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) September 20, 2025 The 4,057,686 SHIB tokens burned in the last seven days have contributed to a drop in Shiba Inu’s total supply. At its inception, Shiba Inu had a total supply of 1 quadrillion tokens. This has reduced by more than 410 trillion Shiba Inu tokens being slashed from the total supply. According to Shibburn data, Shiba Inu’s total supply now stands at 589,247,706,073,045 SHIB. Shibarium bridge exploit community update Earlier this week, the official SHIB X account provided the Shiba Inu community with an update on the Shibarium bridge exploit over the last weekend. As of this recent update, 17 different tokens were stolen from the bridge, including $1 million ETH, $1.3 million SHIB, $717,000 KNINE, $680,000 LEASH, $260,000 ROAR as well as smaller amounts of TREAT, USDC, USDT, BAD, SHIFU, FUND, DAI, LTD, XFUND, WBTC and OSCAR. The attacker only sold their USDT and USDC to ETH while they attempted seven times to sell their KNINE before K9 Finance DAO was able to blacklist their wallet. All other tokens remain in control of the attacker and are at risk. The leading possibility…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 07:25
The Golden Ticket Effect: Why Near Protocol Investors Can’t Stop Talking About XRP Tundra

The post The Golden Ticket Effect: Why Near Protocol Investors Can’t Stop Talking About XRP Tundra appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Near Protocol community has built its reputation around speed and scalability, offering developers efficient tools for decentralized applications. Yet despite its technical achievements, many Near investors are searching for opportunities with clearer pathways to life-changing returns. That search has led them beyond their ecosystem toward XRP Tundra, a dual-token presale project combining Solana-based utility with XRP Ledger governance. With entry pricing at $0.01 and launch targets of $2.50 and $1.25, investors describe it as the “golden ticket effect” — a chance to secure exponential upside before exchange listings. Near’s Strengths Meet Tundra’s Wealth Formula Near Protocol has thrived as a platform for developers, but it has not produced the kind of presale multipliers that early-stage investors crave. XRP Tundra offers that contrast. Its presale delivers TUNDRA-S, a utility and yield token issued on Solana, while also granting free TUNDRA-X on the XRP Ledger, a governance and reserve asset. In the first presale phase, TUNDRA-S is fixed at $0.01, accompanied by a 19% bonus. Each purchase includes free TUNDRA-X valued at $0.005, effectively doubling early exposure. At launch, the targets are $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, outlining a 2500% return potential. For Near investors accustomed to gradual network growth, that kind of presale design appears transformative. Staking Tools That XRP Never Had One reason Near supporters are paying attention is XRP Tundra’s solution for staking, an area long absent from Ripple’s ecosystem. Through Cryo Vaults, participants will be able to lock XRP for 7, 30, 60, or 90 days, earning up to 30% APY. The system keeps assets entirely on-ledger, reducing custodial risk. Frost Keys, NFT-based boosters, allow participants to increase multipliers or shorten lockups, creating flexibility without sacrificing control. While staking is not yet live, presale buyers will be first in line to activate the system. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 07:16
Tech giants brace for H-1B visa disruption after Trump admin hikes fees

The post Tech giants brace for H-1B visa disruption after Trump admin hikes fees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Donald Trump’s newly announced $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, effective from midnight of September 20, has disrupted global markets and sparked alarm across various industries.  After the announcement was made on Friday, major companies including Microsoft, Amazon, and JPMorgan sent urgent internal memos to staff, instructing H-1B visa holders already in the United States not to travel abroad, and urging those outside the country to return before the new fee system takes effect. The tech industry is bracing for market disruption The Trump administration announced its immigration policy, a $100,000 annual fee, on H-1B visas, the temporary employment permit used by thousands of foreign workers in the U.S. technology sector. The policy is set to take effect by midnight Saturday and is part of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on both legal and illegal immigration since he took office in January. “H-1B visa holders who are currently in the U.S. should remain in the U.S. and avoid international travel until the government issues clear travel guidance,” the law firm Ogletree Deakins wrote in an advisory to staff. The firm handles the bank’s visa applications. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick defended the measure, saying that it was a way to prioritize American graduates. “If you’re going to train somebody, you’re going to train one of the recent graduates from one of the great universities across our land. Train Americans. Stop bringing in people to take our jobs.” The new fee, which is reportedly $100,000 a year for each of the three years of a visa’s initial duration, is a significant increase from the current application costs of only a few thousand dollars. Analysts warned that the change could increase labor costs by millions for large firms, while startups and smaller tech firms could find the added burden unsustainable. India is bracing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 07:12
China’s WeRide and PonyAI to bring robotaxis in Singapore

The post China’s WeRide and PonyAI to bring robotaxis in Singapore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Singapore is set to welcome autonomous ride-hailing vehicles as Chinese companies Pony AI Inc. and WeRide Inc. partner with local firms to launch robotaxi services in the city-state. WeRide said it will work with Grab Holdings Ltd of Singapore to provide autonomous rides for users travelling on two authorized routes in the Punggol neighbourhood. Pony AI outlined a parallel push with ComfortDelGro. The companies aim to start service within the next several months. The move positions Singapore as a key hub for driverless transport in Southeast Asia. Singapore’s Land Transport Authority said its route will cover 12 kilometres in Punggol. WeRide and Grab will operate vehicles along 10km and 12km routes, matching the government’s approved routes for trials. Singapore positions itself as a hub for robotaxi deployment The announcements follow a June update from the Ministry of Transport of Singapore. This particular update suggested that the government intends to introduce autonomous vehicles across public housing estates by year-end and integrate the technology within the national public transport system. Chinese autonomous-driving firms are also pushing abroad. US-listed Pony AI and WeRide, along with Baidu’s Apollo Go, are pressing across Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Baidu Inc. is preparing to launch Apollo Go in Malaysia and Singapore as soon as this year, according to an earlier report by Bloomberg. Tesla Robotaxi Pilot draws scrutiny after three crashes in Austin Meanwhile, in the United States, Tesla’s early data on its own self-driving pilot is drawing attention. A crash report filed with federal regulators lists three collisions tied to the Tesla robotaxi program, only 10 days after the pilot began in Austin, Texas. Tesla withheld much of the detailed data in the filing, citing proprietary information. The fleet, made up of about a dozen cars, had covered up to 7,000 miles in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 07:06
Best Mac Poker Sites Online

The post Best Mac Poker Sites Online appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The number of platforms offering Mac poker experiences may be increasing by the day, but only a handful of them actually deliver a perfect mix of high-fidelity graphics, adrenaline-filled gameplay, and multiple generous bonuses.  This article provides complete insight into playing poker for Macbook while highlighting one of the top-tier platforms capable of delivering the best gaming experience in 2025. What Are Mac Poker Sites? Mac poker sites are online platforms designed to run smoothly on Apple’s macOS devices. In earlier years, most poker software was built for Windows, leaving Mac users with limited options. Today, however, operators widely offer downloadable macOS clients and browser-based versions, allowing players to enjoy full poker functionality without switching systems.  Native clients install directly on macOS and often come with advanced tools such as customizable layouts, keyboard shortcuts, and support for multi-tabling. Browser-based options, on the other hand, eliminate the need for installation and work through Safari, Chrome, or other Mac-compatible browsers.  Meanwhile, security and compatibility remain key considerations when choosing the best Mac poker sites. Reputable platforms publish their licensing credentials and use encryption to safeguard user data. Identity checks are required before processing withdrawals, while anti-fraud systems are in place to detect collusion or unauthorized software.  Compatibility extends beyond the operating system: Mac poker sites are fully optimized for different screen sizes, input devices, and background applications. Reliable platforms also keep their software in sync with Apple’s upgrades, ensuring stability and smooth performance. Another deciding factor is game selection. Leading Mac-compatible rooms offer cash games, sit-and-gos, and fast-fold formats across a wide range of stakes. Larger networks tend to provide quicker table fills and more consistent tournament schedules, while smaller or niche operators may struggle with liquidity. Therefore, it’s important that players check activity levels during peak hours to confirm that their…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 07:05
AEW All Out 2025 Results, Winners And Match Grades On September 20

The post AEW All Out 2025 Results, Winners And Match Grades On September 20 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AEW All Out 2025 results AEW AEW All Out 2025 emanated from Toronto, Ontario Canada in a show book-ended by hometown heroes Cage and Cope and a world title match between Hangman Adam Page and consummate wrestler Kyle Fletcher. The 10-match, marathon show is almost guaranteed to bleed into WWE Wrestlepalooza, the promotion’s debut broadcast on ESPN. AEW All Out was originally scheduled for 4:00 p.m. PST, but Tony Khan moved the PPV to get out of the way of head-to-head competition with the WWE supershow. AEW Dynamite Ratings September 17, 2025 | 667,000 September 10, 2025 | 584,000 September 3, 2025 | 472,000 August 27, 2025 | 585,000 August 20, 2025 | 565,000 AEW All Out 2025 Results, Match Card And Odds Cage and Cope (-1500) def. FTR (+1200) Eddie Kingston def. Big Bill Marc Briscoe def. MJF | Tables ‘n’ Tacks Match Ricochet and the Gates of Agony (-250) def. The Hurt Syndicate (+170) Mercedes Mone (-2000) def. Riho (+700) | AEW TBS Title Kazuchika Okada def. Konosuke Takeshita and Mascara Dorada | AEW Unified Title Jon Moxley (+275) def. Darby Allin (-450) | Coffin Match Kris Statlander (+600) def. Toni Storm (-2000), Jamie Hayter (+1000) and Thekla (+500) | AEW Women’s World Title Brodito vs. the Young Bucks vs. JetSpeed vs. the Don Callis Family | Fatal 4-Way Match for the AEW Tag Team Championships Hangman Adam Page (-5000) vs. Kyle Fletcher (+1200) | AEW World Heavyweight Title AEW All Out 2025 Start Time And Where To Stream AEW All Out 2025 Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025 AEW All Out 2025 Start Time: 12:00 pm PST (3:00 pm EST) Where to Watch/Stream: AEW All Out 2025 is available on multiple streaming platforms, including HBO Max where it can be purchased at a discount of $39.99. AEW All…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 07:00
MetaMask Token Launch Is Coming Soon, Says Joe Lubin, as mUSD Stablecoin Goes Live

The post MetaMask Token Launch Is Coming Soon, Says Joe Lubin, as mUSD Stablecoin Goes Live appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin says the long-awaited MetaMask token could arrive “sooner than expected” The MASK token is tied to MetaMask’s decentralization roadmap, including Infura and Linea MetaMask has also launched mUSD, a new stablecoin aimed at becoming its default digital dollar MetaMask, the most widely used Ethereum wallet, is gearing up for major changes, with its native token launch now closer than anticipated. Ethereum co-founder and Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin confirmed that the wallet’s MASK token is on the way and will play a crucial role in decentralizing key components of the MetaMask ecosystem. MASK token tied to MetaMask decentralization Speaking on The Block’s “The Crypto Beat” podcast, Lubin revealed that the token launch is not only imminent but also part of a broader strategy to decentralize services like MetaMask, Infura, and Linea. “The MASK token is coming — it may come sooner than you would expect right now,” said Lubin. He emphasized that the token will be “significantly related to the decentralization of certain aspects of the MetaMask platform.” Consensys CEO Joe Lubin says the MetaMask token is coming and may arrive ‘sooner than you would expect’ pic.twitter.com/FQXL6PbS08 — The Block (@TheBlock__) September 18, 2025 This development aligns with the Ethereum ecosystem’s push for decentralization. While speculation about a MetaMask token has circulated since 2021, Lubin’s comments offer the clearest confirmation yet that the launch is both real and near. MetaMask co-founder Dan Finlay had previously stated that any token launch would be promoted directly within the wallet interface, allowing users to easily find and interact with it. mUSD stablecoin launched as MetaMask expands ecosystem In parallel with its token plans, MetaMask has officially launched its first stablecoin, MetaMask USD (mUSD). The U.S. dollar-pegged asset is the first stablecoin issued by a self-custodial browser wallet. Backed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 06:54
Best Mac Poker Sites Online – Poker for MacBook

The Cryptonomist2025/09/21 06:29
