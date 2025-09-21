Private tech valuations double to $1.3 trillion, led by OpenAI and SpaceX

The private tech market just hit a number that would've sounded like a joke a few years ago: $1.3 trillion, which is almost double their total from last year. This massive jump was reported by Forge Global, a firm that tracks private market investments. Three years after Sam Altman dropped ChatGPT into the world, this is where things stand. Altogether, the seven companies have multiplied their value four times over since late 2022, which was when ChatGPT hit the market and everything changed. Forge's figures are built from actual private trading, funding rounds, and investor tender offers, not guesses. And this number isn't slowing down. Elon Musk's xAI is raising $10 billion at a $200 billion valuation, up from $150 billion just a few months ago. The demand for anything AI-related is still insane. It's not just pumping the public market, where names like Oracle, Broadcom, and Nvidia are flying—it's setting off an arms race in the private world too. AI pushes OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI into the top tier Forge says OpenAI is sitting at $324 billion, the highest of the pack. Right behind is Anthropic at $178 billion, and then xAI with $90 billion. Those three are all chasing the same thing, big AI language models, and they're fighting not just each other but also Google and Meta. They're still private companies, but their influence is public as hell. Databricks is also on the list, now valued at $100 billion. That's thanks to the company's AI-first push in data analytics. Musk's other giant, SpaceX, has ballooned to $456 billion, making it the second-biggest name after OpenAI. Stripe holds a $92 billion tag, and defense tech startup Anduril rounds it out with $53 billion. That last one is moving so much money into military-grade AI that Forge had to…