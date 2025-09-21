2025-09-23 Tuesday

Dogecoin, HBAR Rank High On Watchlists But One Crypto Is Stealing The Show

The post Dogecoin, HBAR Rank High On Watchlists But One Crypto Is Stealing The Show appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto traders searching for the best crypto to buy now are keeping a close eye on Dogecoin (DOGE) and Hedera (HBAR), two altcoins that remain top picks for September. DOGE continues to benefit from its loyal community and brand recognition, while HBAR’s enterprise partnerships keep it relevant as a layer-1 solution. But despite these strong contenders, analysts say one project is stealing the show — Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a fast-growing Ethereum Layer 2 that has taken the market by storm. Why Dogecoin and HBAR are still relevant Dogecoin remains a fan favorite, with its meme status and history of viral rallies making it a top speculative asset. Analysts believe DOGE could see another strong run in the next bull market, especially if Elon Musk tweets about it or if a DOGE payment integration is announced. In 2021, DOGE’s price rallied thousands of percent, proving that viral moments can still drive massive upside when the community is fully engaged. HBAR, meanwhile, is considered one of the most technically advanced layer 1 blockchains, its hashgraph consensus and enterprise partnerships gave it a unique edge. Projects in sectors like supply chain, tokenized assets, and enterprise data security continue to choose HBAR, which helps support steady price appreciation. Price predictions for HBAR suggest consistent growth into 2026 as adoption expands. Layer Brett: The real market disruptor While DOGE and HBAR are strong players, Layer Brett is where traders are seeing the most explosive potential. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, $LBRETT offers lightning-fast transactions, near-zero fees, and security backed by Ethereum. Its rapidly growing social presence, with thousands of new community members joining weekly, is driving massive buzz. Analysts say this mix of speed, low cost, and meme energy is creating a narrative that could dominate the next bull run. Key reasons analysts are calling…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 06:34
Private tech valuations double to $1.3 trillion, led by OpenAI and SpaceX

The post Private tech valuations double to $1.3 trillion, led by OpenAI and SpaceX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The private tech market just hit a number that would’ve sounded like a joke a few years ago: $1.3 trillion, which is almost double their total from last year. This massive jump was reported by Forge Global, a firm that tracks private market investments. Three years after Sam Altman dropped ChatGPT into the world, this is where things stand. Altogether, the seven companies have multiplied their value four times over since late 2022, which was when ChatGPT hit the market and everything changed. Forge’s figures are built from actual private trading, funding rounds, and investor tender offers, not guesses. And this number isn’t slowing down. Elon Musk’s xAI is raising $10 billion at a $200 billion valuation, up from $150 billion just a few months ago. The demand for anything AI-related is still insane. It’s not just pumping the public market, where names like Oracle, Broadcom, and Nvidia are flying—it’s setting off an arms race in the private world too. AI pushes OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI into the top tier Forge says OpenAI is sitting at $324 billion, the highest of the pack. Right behind is Anthropic at $178 billion, and then xAI with $90 billion. Those three are all chasing the same thing, big AI language models, and they’re fighting not just each other but also Google and Meta. They’re still private companies, but their influence is public as hell. Databricks is also on the list, now valued at $100 billion. That’s thanks to the company’s AI-first push in data analytics. Musk’s other giant, SpaceX, has ballooned to $456 billion, making it the second-biggest name after OpenAI. Stripe holds a $92 billion tag, and defense tech startup Anduril rounds it out with $53 billion. That last one is moving so much money into military-grade AI that Forge had to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 06:30
China urged the US to consider "balance of interests" in TikTok deal

China reaffirmed its position on the future of TikTok in the United States on Saturday, a day after President Donald Trump said progress was being made toward shifting the app into American hands. The Commerce Ministry released a statement saying Beijing’s stance had not changed. “China’s position on TikTok is clear: The Chinese government respects […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/21 06:08
Büyük Şirketlerin Elinde Bulundurduğu Bitcoin (BTC) Arzı Belli Oldu! İşte Son Veriler

BitcoinTreasuries verilerine göre, kurumlar toplamda 3.74 milyon Bitcoin tutuyor. Bu rakam, mevcut arzın yaklaşık %17.8’ine denk geliyor. Söz konusu varlıklar; ETF’ler, halka açık şirketler, hükümetler, özel şirketler, borsalar ve DeFi protokolleri tarafından tutuluyor. Özellikle ETF’ler ve halka açık şirketler, toplamın en büyük kısmını oluşturuyor. Verilere göre, şu anda 332 kurum Bitcoin rezervine sahip. Bunların 192’si […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/21 05:33
Remittix, Maxi Doge, and BlockchainFX Among Top Crypto Presale Picks Promising Massive ROI in 2025

The crypto markets are buzzing as investors eye fresh presale opportunities in 2025. With Remittix (RTX), Maxi Doge (MAXI), and BlockchainFX (BFX) leading the charge, the hunt for massive returns is heating up. Each of these tokens brings its own unique proposition – Remittix aims to revolutionize cross-border payments, Maxi Doge taps into meme-driven momentum,
Coinstats2025/09/21 05:30
Ethereum Liquid Staking Shake-Up: $268M Outflow Hits LSPs

While ethereum-liquid staking protocols (LSPs) welcomed a hefty 690,000 ETH influx across 14 weeks until the end of August, the tide has since shifted, with LSPs watching 60,000 ETH slip away in just the last 27 days. Billions in Motion: Ethereum Liquid Staking Now Worth $63.99B ETH LSPs have shed $268.55 million — about 60,000 […]
Coinstats2025/09/21 05:20
Dogecoin Anticipates Breakthrough with Strategic Moves

Dogecoin‘s current price trajectory is drawing attention due to its striking resemblance to patterns seen in earlier years, specifically 2017 and 2021. During these years, Dogecoin witnessed significant price rallies after prolonged sideways trading.Continue Reading:Dogecoin Anticipates Breakthrough with Strategic Moves
Coinstats2025/09/21 04:49
Americans Want AI's Benefits But Fear Losing What Makes Them Human: Survey

A new Pew Research survey reveals deepening anxiety about AI, with the majority of American respondents believing it will erode creativity and relationships.
Coinstats2025/09/21 04:49
Inside Mutuum Finance (MUTM): Dual Lending Pools, Security Audits, and Roadmap Ahead

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recently fallen into a prolonged sideways trend. Traders are increasingly turning their attention away from SHIB and toward Mutuum Finance (MUTM) MUTM is a presale project combining lending innovation with a staking and buyback model.
Hackernoon2025/09/21 02:30
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Are Blockchain Communities Inevitable? (9/20/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 20, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, FORTRAN: First High-level Programming Language Created in 1954, NYSE Closes for First Time in History in 1873 , De Klerk Ushers in era of Reform in 1989 , and we present you with these top quality stories. From Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 5 to Terraforming Mars Could Save Earth (or Doom Us All), let’s dive right in. Why a Decentralized Internet is Inevitable (or Not) by 2030 By @awesomemike [ 8 Min read ] Explore the arguments for and against a decentralized internet by 2030, examining technology, regulation, and societal impact shaping its future. Read More. Terraforming Mars Could Save Earth (or Doom Us All) By @kingdavvd [ 6 Min read ] Explore how space technology helps fight climate change, from satellites tracking emissions to innovations driving sustainability. Read More. Are Blockchain Communities Inevitable? By @logos [ 23 Min read ] Are blockchain communities inevitable? Explore crypto sovereignty and post-nation-state governance with insights from Jarrad Hope Peter Ludlow. Read More. Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 5 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Heavy Week... Read More. How to Build a File Uploader Tool with Drag-and-Drop and Cloud Storage By @filestack [ 11 Min read ] Learn how to build a modern file uploader tool with drag-and-drop, progress tracking, and cloud integration using file upload software. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/09/21 00:02
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

Nubank plans stablecoin integration for credit card transactions

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000