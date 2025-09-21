2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
World Liberty Financial Approves WLFI Token Buyback Plan

World Liberty Financial Approves WLFI Token Buyback Plan

The post World Liberty Financial Approves WLFI Token Buyback Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: WLFI plans significant token buyback. Buyback aims to enhance token value. 99.84% approval received for the strategy. World Liberty Financial’s governance proposal mandates using all liquidity fees for WLFI token buybacks and permanent removal, receiving 99.84% voter support by September 19, 2025. This initiative aims to boost WLFI’s price stability, targeting committed investors, amid volatile market conditions post-launch. WLFI Buyback Gains Overwhelming 99.84% Support World Liberty Financial (WLFI) announced a significant governance decision regarding its native token. With a notable 99.84% voter approval, all liquidity-generated fees will fund buybacks and permanent burns of WLFI tokens, enhancing long-term value. This effort marks a substantial shift in the project’s financial strategy, as the Trump family continues to play a shaping role with their association. The immediate results of this vote are expected to stabilize WLFI’s price, which experienced turbulence after its introduction. The strategy’s broader goal is to remove circulating tokens that participants not aligned with WLFI’s long-term goals hold, thereby improving value for those invested long-term. Market analysts anticipate that a consistent buyback-and-burn approach could strengthen WLFI’s market position, despite no formal endorsements from major regulatory bodies. However, notable community figures, including influential investors, have voiced both support and reservations regarding the plan’s impact on market dynamics. Lookonchain Analysis: Recent Trends in Crypto Transactions highlights a similar trend in interest within the broader cryptocurrency market. WLFI’s Market Outlook Following Buyback Strategy Did you know? Advanced buyback strategies similar to World Liberty Financial’s approach have observed increased adoption in 2024, offering short-term price boosts and encouraging long-term token holding, especially during volatile periods. World Liberty Financial’s WLFI token recently saw a 0.67% increase in 24 hours, reaching $0.23, with a market cap of $5.54 billion according to CoinMarketCap. Trading volume dropped by 48.92%, yet over the past seven days, WLFI…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.583-8.04%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2034-12.89%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03931-6.09%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 06:41
Kongsi
Cardano (ADA) Not Out of the Woods Yet as Analysts Expect Crash, While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Holders Eye 44x Gains

Cardano (ADA) Not Out of the Woods Yet as Analysts Expect Crash, While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Holders Eye 44x Gains

The post Cardano (ADA) Not Out of the Woods Yet as Analysts Expect Crash, While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Holders Eye 44x Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) has had a decent run, but the token could feel the bite with some rough pullback pending in 2025. Meanwhile, more and more investors are considering Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Now available in presale for a meager $0.035, MUTM is catching the eye with its DeFi-focused lending and borrowing protocol, designed with real-world use case in mind. While ADA investors get ready for volatility, MUTM holders are watching for a potential 44x run, making it one of the hottest tokens of the next cycle. Cardano Sees Market Volatility as Investors Keep Tabs on Progress Cardano (ADA) is currently at $0.9148. The token has experienced slight movements amid widespread market fluctuation, and the performance of the price in the future hinges on network activity, technological advancement, as well as investor attitude. ADA enjoys a friendly community and regular updates, but professionals caution that it could retrace as market attitude becomes negative.  In the meantime, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining attention for its innovative DeFi protocol, offering an alternative path to expansion compared to ADA. Mutuum Finance is giving investors the type of early-stage appreciation that ADA investors can never experience again. With capital seeking the next behemoth to lift off, Mutuum Finance is becoming the coin to keep an eye on. Mutuum Finance Presale FOMO Mutuum Finance provides investors the opportunity to be among the first to adopt the project and invest in tokens at much lower prices than what they will be required to pay once the project has been launched. At presale Phase 6, priced at $0.035 per MUTM, the token will be sold at Phase 7 at $0.04. Presale has been successful with over $16.01 million raised and over 16,410 token holders, a sign of positive investor sentiment and confidence in the market. As another layer of…
RealLink
REAL$0.05952-3.50%
GET
GET$0.00621-2.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08431-4.49%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 06:15
Kongsi
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 20

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 20

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 20 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bears are more powerful than bulls on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats. BTC chart by CoinStats BTC/USD The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.46% over the past day. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is approaching the local resistance of $116,040. If a breakout happens, the rise is likely to continue to the $116,500 mark by tomorrow. Image by TradingView On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto is in the middle of the wide channel. You Might Also Like As neither bulls nor bears are dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $114,000-$116,000 is the more likely scenario over the next few days. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. Neither side has seized the initiative as the rate is far from the support and resistance levels. In this case, there are low chances to witness increased volatility until the end of the month. Bitcoin is trading at $115,915 at press time. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-btc-price-prediction-for-september-20
Union
U$0.010715-18.76%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,228.55-1.90%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011067+0.96%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 06:10
Kongsi
Solana Treasury Stocks: Why Are These Companies Buying Up SOL?

Solana Treasury Stocks: Why Are These Companies Buying Up SOL?

The post Solana Treasury Stocks: Why Are These Companies Buying Up SOL? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2020, everyone watched Strategy (called Microstrategy back then) scoop up Bitcoin and turn corporate crypto treasuries into a mainstream story. Now, a new wave is forming. And it’s centered on Solana. Dozens of companies are holding SOL as a bet on price. Except they’re not just holding. They’re building what’s being called Solana treasuries or Digital Asset Treasuries (DATs). These aren’t passive vaults. They’re active strategies that stake, earn yield, and tie into the fast-growing Solana ecosystem. Forward Industries, a Nasdaq-listed firm, recently bought more than 6.8 million SOL, making it the world’s largest Solana treasury company. Others like Helius Medical, Upexi, and DeFi Development are following a similar playbook, turning SOL into a centerpiece of their balance sheets. The trend is clear: Solana treasury stocks are emerging as a new class of crypto-exposed equities. And for investors, the question isn’t just who’s buying but why this strategy is spreading so fast. Key highlights: Solana treasuries (DATs) are corporate reserves of SOL designed to earn yield through staking and DeFi. Companies like Forward Industries, Helius Medical, Upexi, and DeFi Development Corp now hold millions of SOL. Public firms collectively own 17.1M SOL (≈$4B), which makes Solana one of the most adopted treasuries. Unlike Bitcoin treasuries, Solana holdings generate 6–8% annual rewards. It makes reserves into productive assets Solana treasury stocks are emerging as a new way for investors to gain indirect exposure to SOL. Risks remain: volatility, regulation, and concentrated holdings. But corporate adoption is growing fast. What is a Solana treasury (DAT)? A Solana treasury, sometimes called a Digital Asset Treasury (DAT), is when a company holds SOL as part of its balance sheet. But unlike Bitcoin treasuries, these usually aren’t just static reserves sitting in cold storage.  The key difference is productivity. SOL can be staked directly…
Threshold
T$0.01543-3.92%
Solana
SOL$215.09-7.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08431-4.49%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 06:09
Kongsi
Bitcoin (BTC) Supply Held by Large Companies Revealed – Here Are the Latest Figures

Bitcoin (BTC) Supply Held by Large Companies Revealed – Here Are the Latest Figures

The post Bitcoin (BTC) Supply Held by Large Companies Revealed – Here Are the Latest Figures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to BitcoinTreasuries data, institutions hold a total of 3.74 million Bitcoins, equivalent to approximately 17.8% of the current supply. These assets are held by ETFs, public companies, governments, private companies, exchanges, and DeFi protocols. ETFs and public companies, in particular, make up the largest portion of the total. According to the data, 332 institutions currently hold Bitcoin reserves, including 192 public companies, 44 ETFs or funds, 68 private companies, 13 governments, 11 DeFi protocols, and 4 exchanges/custodians. After accounting for the ~1.1 million BTC held by Satoshi Nakamoto and the 2.3–3.7 million BTC thought to be missing, the 3.74 million BTC held by institutions equates to approximately 22.6%–24.7% of the available supply. The country with the largest Bitcoin holdings is the US (118), followed by Canada (43), the UK (21), Japan (12), and Hong Kong (12). The amount of Bitcoin held by institutions has increased significantly, particularly after the approval of cryptocurrency-holding ETFs in the US and the rise in the number of digital asset treasury companies. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bitcoin-btc-supply-held-by-large-companies-revealed-here-are-the-latest-figures/
1
1$0.014955+61.85%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,228.55-1.90%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011067+0.96%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 06:07
Kongsi
XRP to $9? Analysts Tip ‘XRP Is a Buy’ as Price Targets 200% Surge

XRP to $9? Analysts Tip ‘XRP Is a Buy’ as Price Targets 200% Surge

Read the full article at coingape.com.
XRP
XRP$2.8433-1.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017169-1.32%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/21 05:26
Kongsi
Senate Democrats push for ‘bipartisan authorship process’ for crypto market structure bill

Senate Democrats push for ‘bipartisan authorship process’ for crypto market structure bill

Twelve Democratic Senators signed a letter urging their Republican colleagues to work with them to craft bipartisan crypto market regulations.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03202-3.52%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/21 05:17
Kongsi
Grayscale Launches First U.S. Multi-Asset Crypto ETF on NYSE Arca

Grayscale Launches First U.S. Multi-Asset Crypto ETF on NYSE Arca

Grayscale launches first U.S. multi-asset crypto ETF, GDLC, on NYSE Arca, offering regulated access to top digital assets. Grayscale has launched a historic crypto investment product on NYSE Arca. The first American-based multi-asset crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) is called the Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC). It provides access to five of the most popular […] The post Grayscale Launches First U.S. Multi-Asset Crypto ETF on NYSE Arca appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0.010715-18.76%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01911+2.57%
Kongsi
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 05:00
Kongsi
Bitcoin defies September slump: Mapping BTC’s path to $130K

Bitcoin defies September slump: Mapping BTC’s path to $130K

Will BTC’s $123K breakout erase a decade of weak Septembers?
Bitcoin
BTC$112,228.55-1.90%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/21 04:00
Kongsi
2026 Bull Run: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Progress

2026 Bull Run: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Progress

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a decentralized lending and borrowing ecosystem. It is a smarter play heading into the 2026 bull run. Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 6 at $0.035, with $15.90 million raised, 42% of tokens sold.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03931-6.09%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001897-13.45%
Kongsi
Hackernoon2025/09/21 01:00
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

Nubank plans stablecoin integration for credit card transactions

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000