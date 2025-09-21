Bursa MEXC
Faraday Future’s $41M Investment Fuels QLGN Crypto Pivot
The post Faraday Future’s $41M Investment Fuels QLGN Crypto Pivot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Faraday Future invests $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics. Company pivots to cryptocurrency and Web3 growth. Key leadership changes include Jia Yueting and Wang Jianjun. Faraday Future invests $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, aiming to rebrand it as CXC10 to focus on cryptocurrency and Web3 businesses, in a strategic PIPE transaction. This investment signifies Faraday Future’s expansion into the growing cryptocurrency sector, potentially impacting market dynamics and investor interest in Web3 technologies. Faraday’s Strategic Move into the Crypto Sphere Faraday Future confirmed an investment plan involving $30 million at a price of $2.246 per share, representing 55% of QLGN’s common stock. Founder Jia Yueting contributes $4 million personally. SIGN Foundation supports this initiative, steering QLGN towards a crypto-focused future. With the rebranding to CXC10, organizational roles are undergoing shifts. Jia Yueting steps in as Chief Advisor, while President Wang Jianjun is designated Co-CEO. This reshaping signals CXC10’s active pursuit of a more profound presence in cryptocurrency markets. No direct public statements or tweets about this PIPE transaction and Web3 pivot have been located as of September 20, 2025. – Jia Yueting, Founder & Global Co-CEO, Faraday Future Market Insights and Regulatory Considerations Did you know? PIPE investments like CXC10’s pivot share similarities with marathon patent group’s transition to Bitcoin mining. Yet, CXC10’s broader focus on cryptocurrency and Web3 development is among the most ambitious industry pivots to date. Ethereum (ETH) currently stands at $4,500.22, with a market cap of $543.19 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The 24-hour trading volume dropped by 45.93% to $17.42 billion. Despite short-term fluctuations, Ethereum has experienced a 106.19% increase over 90 days. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:35 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Analysis by Coincu suggests the investment will likely stimulate innovation in digital asset management. Potential regulatory impacts are…
Bitcoin Rally Past $116K Sparks Liquidity Shift Into High-Growth Meme Coins and Hidden Opportunities
Bitcoin’s Rally Ignites the Market After months of sideways trading, Bitcoin (BTC) finally broke free, surging past $115,800. The move reignited the entire crypto space. Social channels are buzzing, and mainstream outlets are back to covering BTC daily, fueled by whispers of a possible Federal Reserve rate cut. If history is any guide, the pattern [...] The post Bitcoin Rally Past $116K Sparks Liquidity Shift Into High-Growth Meme Coins and Hidden Opportunities appeared first on Blockonomi.
How to Get Started With Crypto Investing in 2025
The post How to Get Started With Crypto Investing in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 21 September 2025 | 00:00 Begin your crypto journey with key steps for safe investing. Learn how to manage risk, protect assets, and understand narratives that drive the digital asset market. Crypto has gained worldwide attention, with millions of new investors joining the market annually. The appeal is simple, unlike traditional finance, this industry is open 24/7, it is innovation-driven driven and can deliver post-dramatic returns for those who get in early. But alongside the opportunity comes risk, which makes understanding how to get started one of the most important steps for newcomers. Presale hype is high, with investors seeking out projects that could be the next big bull market. One of the names gaining momentum in this environment is MAGACOIN FINANCE, which is being highlighted as a rare early opportunity with analysts projecting as much as 15,000% ROI as smart money positions itself before 2025. Why Education Comes First Starting a crypto journey doesn’t need to be intimidating, but it does require preparation. Too many beginners jump in without a plan, hoping luck will carry them, but this often ends in frustration. Learning how blockchain technology works, what differentiates Bitcoin from Ethereum, or why certain tokens are designed with fixed supplies while others inflate over time can give newcomers the confidence to make smarter choices. A digital asset is not just a speculative token; it’s part of a larger system. Some blockchains focus on payments, others provide infrastructure for decentralized applications, and some aim to connect the real economy to the digital one. Taking the time to understand token utility, team credibility, and ecosystem adoption can save investors from costly mistakes. Starting Small and Managing Risk The second essential step is beginning with modest amounts. Crypto’s volatility means prices can swing dramatically, even within hours. New investors…
How to Get Started With Crypto Investing
Crypto has gained worldwide attention, with millions of new investors joining the market annually. The appeal is simple, unlike traditional […] The post How to Get Started With Crypto Investing appeared first on Coindoo.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Highlights Breakout Patterns as Coinbase CEO Backs Crypto Structure Bill
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Missed Bitcoin’s $1 ICO? BlockchainFX Presale Under $0.03 Could Be the Next 100x Crypto in 2025
Every crypto millionaire story starts with a missed opportunity. People who ignored Bitcoin under $1 are still regretting it. Today, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is creating the same urgency as the next 100x crypto presale in 2025. Already raising over $7.5M from 9,700+ buyers, BFX has quickly become the best crypto presale project 2025 for those seeking
LD Capital Rebrands as Liquid Capital under Jack Yi
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/ld-capital-rebrands-liquid-capital/
Bitcoin will 'accelerate' as world heads into the Fourth Turning — Analyst
BTC will continue to appreciate and gain adoption as the global financial and geopolitical system is reshaped in the coming decades. Bitcoin (BTC) is poised to grow in price and adoption regardless of the macroeconomic scenarios that will unfold in the coming years and decades, as the global financial system heads for a Fourth Turning-style reset, according to market analyst Jordi Visser.Visser told Anthony Pompliano that the average person has lost confidence in all legacy institutions, which should drive investment into BTC — a neutral, permissionless, global asset not tied to governments or traditional organizations.The Fourth Turning is a reference to a book written by William Strauss and Neil Howe that describes the cyclical rise and fall of nations due to predictable intergenerational patterns.Read more
What is “Smart Money” and How Does it Influence the Crypto Market
The term “smart money” is a throwback to old-school finance, where it was used pejoratively to describe lowly retail speculators while venerating the institutional investor, hedge fund or seasoned trader they take as their counterpart. The idea has also moved into the cryptocurrency space. Here, smart money means both institutions and early-stage whales who invest […] Continue Reading: What is “Smart Money” and How Does it Influence the Crypto Market
Microsoft and OpenAI pledged £31billion for UK AI projects, but grid constraints threaten delivery
The UK’s power grid system may be the achilles heel to its ambitions to become an artificial intelligence hub, as the country grapples with an overstretched power grid and some of the world’s highest electricity prices. Earlier this week, American technology giants, Microsoft and OpenAI, promised to invest £31 billion ($41.8 billion) in artificial intelligence […]
Berita Sohor Kini
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base
Nubank plans stablecoin integration for credit card transactions
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.
The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000