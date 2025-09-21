Is It Ready for the Next Big Pump?

Bonk has become one of the most closely watched meme coins. After a period of sideways action and corrections, the token is once again showing signs of strength, sparking interest among traders who are wondering if another major rally could be on the horizon. With a market capitalization of around $1.8 billion, Bonk has already delivered impressive gains over the past year, and its current setup suggests that the story may not be over yet. Bonk Consolidates as Buyers Step Back In Looking at Bonk's recent performance gives a clearer picture of its momentum. Over the past twelve months, the coin has gained roughly 30%, proving it can sustain growth beyond short-term hype. Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel In the last month, it added almost 10%, showing steady accumulation despite overall market volatility. The last seven days, however, brought a pullback of 10%, with daily losses of around 2%. What makes this pattern important is that Bonk's most meaningful moves have occurred in bursts rather than in a smooth, gradual climb. Just weeks ago, the coin surged from about $1.5 billion in market capitalization to over $2.2 billion, only to be knocked back to $1.8 billion. Since then, Bonk has been slowly regaining lost ground, with buyers stepping back in, a sign that another pump could be forming. This growing accumulation trend was further confirmed when $BONK was highlighted on X as the most bought token by smart money in the last 24 hours. Bonk (BONK) Price Analysis According to a recent chart shared by HolderStat from the CoinMarketCap Community, $BONK is attempting to flip a steep micro-downtrend while building a base around $0.0000240. The key level to watch is $0.0000243; reclaiming and holding above it could set up a mean-reversion move toward $0.0000247, marking the immediate upside target. From a…