Gavin Newsom Referred For Secret Service ‘Threat Assessment’ After X Post
The post Gavin Newsom Referred For Secret Service ‘Threat Assessment’ After X Post appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Bill Essayli, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, on Saturday said he referred Gov. Gavin Newsom to the Secret Service for a “full threat assessment,” after Newsom wrote on social media a jab targeting Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The California governor wrote on X: “Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today.” Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Key Facts “We have zero tolerance for direct or implicit threats against government officials,” Essayli wrote on X, adding he “referred this matter” to the Secret Service and requested a “full threat assessment,” though it’s not immediately clear what the assessment would entail. Essayli responded to an earlier social media post from Newsom, who wrote, “Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today,” before signing a series of bills protecting California’s immigrant population, including a ban on face coverings for federal agents and a requirement for officers to identify themselves. Noem has neither responded to Newsom nor Essayli as of 5:20 p.m. EDT on Saturday. Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Forbes, though Newsom told reporters Saturday the bills he signed “run in complete contrast to what [Noem’s] asserting and what she’s pushing.” Key Background California officials have, in recent weeks, opposed moves by the Trump administration. Newsom, who has repeatedly criticized President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, indicated Saturday he would sign into law legislation in an effort to rebuke Homeland Security’s deportation raids in the state. The Department of Homeland Security disputed whether California could pass a bill prohibiting federal agents from wearing masks, arguing it would put agents “and their families at risk of being doxed and targeted by vicious criminals.” The Trump administration ramped up its mass deportation campaign earlier this…
XRP Liquidation Imbalance: Analyst Explains What It Means
The post XRP Liquidation Imbalance: Analyst Explains What It Means appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple (XRP) experienced sharp volatility in the cryptocurrency market over the last 24 hours. According to CoinGlass data, a total of $7.93 million worth of XRP positions were liquidated. $7.21 million of this came from long positions and $718,000 from short positions. This brought the daily liquidation imbalance to a record 903%. The XRP price fell from $3.04 to $2.98 during the day, falling below the critical $3 psychological support level. While the $2.90 level is currently being held as support, the market is showing no signs of a strong recovery. The sharp decline was not limited to XRP alone. On the Ethereum (ETH) side, a total of $61.5 million worth of long positions were liquidated, while short losses were limited to $4.14 million. A similar picture was seen for Bitcoin (BTC): $35.1 million was liquidated, $33.1 million of which came from long positions. The higher liquidation rate for long positions compared to short positions may indicate a weakening of buyer appetite in the market. Some analysts suggest that the decline may be due to strategic price pressure from institutional investors rather than a simple correction. Black Swan Capitalist founder Versan Aljarrah and financial writer Jim Willie argue that institutions are holding back the rally to accumulate XRP at its low price. “If it weren’t for these pressures, XRP could have risen to at least $7-$8 from its recent price movements,” Willie said, adding that institutions see XRP as a liquidity tool instead of the US dollar and take long-term positions. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/xrp-liquidation-imbalance-analyst-explains-what-it-means/
Crypto VC Funding: Capital B secures $68.85m, Finary bags $29.4m
Crypto Fundraising data shows Capital B led this week's funding period with a $68.85 million raise focused on AI and BTC ecosystem development.
Is It Ready for the Next Big Pump?
The post Is It Ready for the Next Big Pump? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bonk has become one of the most closely watched meme coins. After a period of sideways action and corrections, the token is once again showing signs of strength, sparking interest among traders who are wondering if another major rally could be on the horizon. With a market capitalization of around $1.8 billion, Bonk has already delivered impressive gains over the past year, and its current setup suggests that the story may not be over yet. Bonk Consolidates as Buyers Step Back In Looking at Bonk’s recent performance gives a clearer picture of its momentum. Over the past twelve months, the coin has gained roughly 30%, proving it can sustain growth beyond short-term hype. Source – Cryptonews YouTube Channel In the last month, it added almost 10%, showing steady accumulation despite overall market volatility. The last seven days, however, brought a pullback of 10%, with daily losses of around 2%. What makes this pattern important is that Bonk’s most meaningful moves have occurred in bursts rather than in a smooth, gradual climb. Just weeks ago, the coin surged from about $1.5 billion in market capitalization to over $2.2 billion, only to be knocked back to $1.8 billion. Since then, Bonk has been slowly regaining lost ground, with buyers stepping back in, a sign that another pump could be forming. This growing accumulation trend was further confirmed when $BONK was highlighted on X as the most bought token by smart money in the last 24 hours. Bonk (BONK) Price Analysis According to a recent chart shared by HolderStat from the CoinMarketCap Community, $BONK is attempting to flip a steep micro-downtrend while building a base around $0.0000240. The key level to watch is $0.0000243; reclaiming and holding above it could set up a mean-reversion move toward $0.0000247, marking the immediate upside target. From a…
Ripple Clocks 13: Uphold Issues Celebratory Tweet With XRP, RLUSD Spotlight
The post Ripple Clocks 13: Uphold Issues Celebratory Tweet With XRP, RLUSD Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech company Ripple is celebrating its 13th anniversary, having launched in September 2012, with the crypto community celebrating this milestone. Uphold crypto exchange celebrated this Ripple milestone in a tweet, which contained hashtags of XRP and RLUSD. XRP Ledger was first launched in June 2012 by the trio of David Schwartz, Jed McCaleb and Arthur Britto, who began its development in 2011. Joined by Chris Larsen, the group started the Company NewCoin in September 2012 (which was renamed OpenCoin and now Ripple). The XRP Ledger code was originally named Ripple, explaining how the name Ripple came to be. At its start, the ledger included a digital asset that would originally be called “Ripples” (XRP as the currency code) to follow the same naming convention as Bitcoin (BTC). At the time, the name Ripple stood for the open-source project. In early discussions with potential customers, the team was asked about the differences between the Ripple project and the OpenCoin company. With the community starting to refer to the digital asset as XRP, it was decided in 2013 to rebrand the OpenCoin company to Ripple Labs, which has since been shortened to “Ripple.” Uphold spotlights XRP, RLUSD In a separate tweet, Uphold highlighted recent developments surrounding XRP and RLUSD. The first-ever U.S. spot XRP ETF (XRPR) officially launched this week, marking a major milestone for mainstream adoption. This week, Ripple announced a partnership with DBS Bank and Franklin Templeton to establish repo markets powered by tokenized collateral and stablecoins. Investors will be able to use RLUSD to trade for Franklin Templeton’s money market fund, sgBENJI, which is listed on DBS’s digital exchange and tokenized on XRP Ledger, earning yield and opening new liquidity venues. Source: https://u.today/ripple-clocks-13-uphold-issues-celebratory-tweet-with-xrp-rlusd-spotlight
Tilted Partners with Majyo Treasure to Transform the Future of Web3 Gaming
Tilted and Majyo Treasure to merge AI and Web3 gaming to create an immersive RPG experience, player economies, and new earning opportunities.
Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE Eyes $0.38 Breakout Amid ETF Buzz
Dogecoin is back in the sights of investors, with more recent developments around a potential exchange-traded fund. Grayscale has filed to convert its Dogecoin Trust into a spot ETF, shining the spotlight on the meme-inspired cryptocurrency. The filing arrives as DOGE faces down losing price action, though market analysts think it could catalyze a bottom […]
BNB Hits $1,028, New All-Time High Sparks Market Buzz
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/bnb-hits-1028-new-all-time-high/
Quantum Computing Threats Challenge Bitcoin’s Security
As technological advancements accelerate, the realm of cryptocurrency faces a new set of challenges. Concerns have recently emerged regarding how quantum computing might affect Bitcoin‘s security infrastructure.Continue Reading:Quantum Computing Threats Challenge Bitcoin’s Security
Bonk Price Prediction: Is It Ready for the Next Big Pump?
Bonk has become one of the most closely watched meme coins. After a period of sideways action and corrections, the token is once again showing signs of strength, sparking interest among traders who are wondering if another major rally could be on the horizon. With a market capitalization of around $1.8 billion, Bonk has already […]
