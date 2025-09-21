2025-09-23 Tuesday

BTC Will Be the Real Winner of the Fourth Turning — Analyst

The post BTC Will Be the Real Winner of the Fourth Turning — Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) is poised to grow in price and adoption regardless of the macroeconomic scenarios that will unfold in the coming years and decades, as the global financial system heads for a Fourth Turning-style reset, according to market analyst Jordi Visser. Visser told Anthony Pompliano that the average person has lost confidence in all legacy institutions, which should drive investment into BTC — a neutral, permissionless, global asset not tied to governments or traditional organizations. The Fourth Turning is a reference to a book written by William Strauss and Neil Howe that describes the cyclical rise and fall of nations due to predictable intergenerational patterns. Jordi Visser speaks to Anthony Pompliano on “The Pomp Podcast”. Source: Anthony Pompliano “Bitcoin is a trustless thing. It was set up first to deal with the fact that I don’t trust the banks. Well, now we’re past the banks,” Visser said. He then added: “I don’t trust my employer. I don’t trust the government. I don’t trust the banks. I don’t trust the currency. I don’t trust the debt. I don’t trust anything, and so, I don’t see how you all of a sudden get the trust back.”  The comments came amid lowered consumer confidence, geopolitical tensions, and record-high government debt, which is devaluing the average individual’s purchasing power and creating the need for an alternative financial system based on incorruptible hard money.  Related: ‘Bitcoin Standard’ author: Argentina’s bond ‘Ponzi’ near collapse, Bitcoin is the exit Consumer confidence craters as most people are stuck at the bottom of a K-shaped economy “The growing number of people on the bottom end of the K do not feel like they’re part of the system, and this is part of the Fourth Turning,” Visser said.  A K-shaped economy refers to a financial system in which different segments…
The Green Bay Packers Get Good News As Tucker Kraft Is Expected To Play Sunday

The post The Green Bay Packers Get Good News As Tucker Kraft Is Expected To Play Sunday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft, who tweaked his knee during practice Thursday, is expected to play against Cleveland on Sunday. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The Green Bay Packers, off to a sensational start, got some good news Saturday. NFL.com reported that Green Bay tight end Tucker Kraft is expected to play Sunday when the visiting Packers face Cleveland at noon. Kraft was listed as questionable on the injury report after tweaking his left knee in Thursday’s practice, then missing practice on Friday. “Yeah, hopefully he’ll be all right, but we’ll just kind of see how it goes,” Green Bay offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said of Kraft. “Obviously, if anyone goes down that you have as a part of your game plan, you’ll have to adjust some things. So we’ll kind of see what happens with the injury report and everything like that, and what the trainers say, and we’ll make adjustments.” Kraft leads the Packers in receptions (eight), receiving yards (140) and receiving touchdowns (two) through two games. Kraft is coming off an enormous game in the Packers’ 27-18 Week 2 win over Washington. Kraft had a 57-yard reception on Green Bay’s first scoring drive in that contest when he ran vertical and was left uncovered. Kraft had an 8-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter that extended Green Bay’s lead to 24-10. “Oh, that boy’s nice,” Packers wideout Romeo Doubs said of Kraft. “Man, he is nice and it’s no surprise. You see it every day. Only difference is it’s gameday now.” Kraft’s most impressive play, though, might have been a 17-yard reception in the right flat midway through the second quarter. Kraft caught the ball just 5 yards downfield and safety Will Harris had a chance to make an immediate tackle. But…
Capital B raises over $68.8 million

The post Capital B raises over $68.8 million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the world of crypto and fintech, several innovative projects have secured significant funding recently, further fueling the sector’s growth. From Bitcoin-focused strategies to wealth management solutions, we’ve compiled a roundup of notable fundraising rounds, including projects raising over $20 million. Summary Capital B raised $68.9 million to expand its Bitcoin treasury, leading this week’s funding Finary secured $29.4 million Series B for its wealth management platform expansion Kredete raised $22 million Series A to build financial software for African immigrants According to Crypto Fundraising data, Capital B (ex The Blockchain Group) led this week’s funding period with a $68.85 million raise focused on AI and Bitcoin ecosystem development. Here’s a comprehensive analysis of this week’s other efforts: Capital B (ex The Blockchain Group) France-based Capital B raised $68.85 million to boost Bitcoin (BTC) holdings So far, the Euronext-listed Bitcoin Treasury Company has raised a total of $146.89 million. Finary Wealth management platform Finary secured $29.4 million in a Series B round Its investors include Ventures, Y Combinator, and Speedinvest Kredete The project has raised $22 million in a Series A round Kredete is a financial software platform focusing on African immigrants The funding was backed by Canary, Partech Stablecore Stablecore gathered $20 million; backers include Norwest Venture Partners, Coinbase Ventures, and Curql The project is operating in asset management, finance/banking, and stablecoin sectors Projects > $20 Million GRVT, $19 million in a series A round Mavryk Network, $10 million in a strategic round Openverse, $8 million in a series B round Titan, $7 million in a seed round BIO Protocol, $6.9 million in a seed round Senpi, $4 million in a seed round Superform Labs, $1.42 million in a public sale Epoch Protocol, $1.2 million in a pre-seed round Source: https://crypto.news/crypto-vc-funding-capital-b-raises-over-68-8-million/
ByteDance to Adhere to Chinese Laws for TikTok U.S. Operations

The post ByteDance to Adhere to Chinese Laws for TikTok U.S. Operations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ByteDance adheres to Chinese legalities for TikTok’s U.S. role. Major U.S. investors involved in ownership transfer. No immediate crypto market impact observed. ByteDance, on September 20, confirmed compliance with Chinese regulations to allow TikTok’s U.S. entity to continue serving American users amid its ownership restructuring. This development addresses U.S. government mandates for divesting Chinese ownership, aiming to maintain TikTok’s vast user base and influence in the U.S. digital market. TikTok Restructuring Amid Geopolitical and Market Dynamics Did you know? TikTok’s compliance case mirrors prior incidents of foreign tech restructuring in the U.S., like Huawei’s market adjustments in response to security legislations. Ethereum’s data reflects its ongoing price fluctuations and market stance. As of September 20, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,489.96, with a market cap of $541.96 billion, dominating 13.42% of the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap. Recent trading volumes show a decrease, down 44.87% within 24 hours. Over the past 90 days, Ethereum surged by 105.03%, showcasing significant growth in the third quarter of 2025. According to the Coincu research team, the TikTok divestiture aligns with broader geopolitical shifts affecting tech governance. Regulatory trends, such as security oversight and foreign investment scrutiny, are projected to become more prevalent globally. This trend could prompt further realignments in international tech company structures, especially where cross-border data security concerns linger. TikTok Restructuring Amid Geopolitical and Market Dynamics Did you know? TikTok’s compliance case mirrors prior incidents of foreign tech restructuring in the U.S., like Huawei’s market adjustments in response to security legislations. Ethereum’s data reflects its ongoing price fluctuations and market stance. As of September 20, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,489.96, with a market cap of $541.96 billion, dominating 13.42% of the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap. Recent trading volumes show a decrease, down 44.87% within 24 hours. Over…
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits New All-Time High Again in September

The post Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Hits New All-Time High Again in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty, a metric that tracks the relative challenge of adding new blocks to the ledger, climbed to a new all-time high of 142.3 trillion on Friday. Mining difficulty hit successive all-time highs in August and September, driven by an influx of freshly deployed computing power over the last several weeks. Bitcoin’s hashrate, the average of the total computing power securing the decentralized monetary protocol, also hit an all-time high of over 1.1 trillion hashes per second on Friday, according to CryptoQuant. The rising mining difficulty and the constant need for energy-hungry, high-performance computing power to secure the network are making it harder for individual miners and corporations to compete, raising concerns that Bitcoin mining is becoming increasingly centralized. Bitcoin network difficulty hit a new all-time high in September. Source: CryptoQuant Related: Bitcoin mining stocks outperform BTC as investors bet on AI pivots Publicly traded companies are facing the heat from governments and energy infrastructure providers Smaller miners and even publicly traded companies are facing rising competition from governments, which have access to free energy resources, and energy infrastructure providers that can vertically integrate Bitcoin mining into their business operations. Several governments are already mining Bitcoin or exploring mining with excess or runoff energy, including Bhutan, Pakistan, and El Salvador. In May, Pakistan’s government announced plans to allocate 2,000 megawatts (MW) of surplus energy for Bitcoin mining, as part of the country’s regulatory pivot embracing cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Energy providers in the US state of Texas are also integrating Bitcoin mining into their infrastructure to balance electrical loads in collaboration with the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). A chart showing the reduction in energy usage of crypto miners in Texas during times of peak demand from 2021-2023. Source: ERCOT Electrical grids can suffer from a…
Hungry for the Next Big Crypto? MoonBull’s Whitelist Rewards Spark Frenzy as Floki and SPX6900 Surges

Recent news shows two strong moves in the meme coin space. The SPX6900 has gained massive traction with community-driven momentum, […] The post Hungry for the Next Big Crypto? MoonBull’s Whitelist Rewards Spark Frenzy as Floki and SPX6900 Surges appeared first on Coindoo.
Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

The search for the best crypto to buy now has never been more intense, as meme coins continue to dictate market narratives in 2025. Shiba Inu and Pepe, once favorites in the sector, are now showing signs of fatigue. At the same time, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has emerged as a serious rival, with its presale [...] The post Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Analyst Makes Bold Chainlink (LINK) Price Predictions for This Bull Run

Chainlink price trades around $23. LINK price has stayed steady this cycle as it has not seen big crashes or sudden jumps. This calm performance could keep traders curious about where it could go in this bull run. Lee the Captain believes in Chainlink because of its strong use cases. Chainlink is known for its
Bitgo Files for US IPO, Aims for NYSE Listing Under ‘BTGO’

Bitgo Holdings Inc. filed a Form S-1 for an initial public offering and applied to list its Class A shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTGO. Digital Asset Custodian Bitgo Seeks NYSE Debut With Dual-Class Shares Bitgo, a Delaware corporation based in Palo Alto, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission […]
Can CZ-backed Aster topple Hyperliquid’s $18B dominance?

ASTER’s 1,000% surge with CZ’s backing raised doubts over its durability against Hyperliquid’s deeper liquidity.
