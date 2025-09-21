2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
The Best Crypto Presale of 2025 Holders Can’t Ignore

The post The Best Crypto Presale of 2025 Holders Can’t Ignore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. The crypto market is entering one of its most exciting phases yet, and presales are at the heart of this momentum. While giants like Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to dominate headlines, the real upside often comes from presales that combine utility, community growth, and visionary roadmaps. Among the flood of projects vying for attention, a few stand out for their strong numbers and ambitious goals. BlockDAG, in particular, is rewriting the rules of what a presale can achieve, while others, such as BlockchainFX, JetBolt, and Little Pepe, are building strong momentum. Below, we break down why these coins are generating hype and why BlockDAG is emerging as the clear frontrunner. 1. BlockDAG BlockDAG is proving to be one of the most explosive presales the crypto market has seen in years. With nearly $410 million already raised and more than 26.3 billion BlockDAG coins sold, this project is racing toward its ambitious $600 million goal at record speed.  Advertisement &nbsp Right now, the coin sits at just $0.0013 in Batch 30, but this golden entry point won’t be around for long as it ends in the next 24 hours. Once it hits its confirmed listing price of $0.05, current holders are guaranteed a 3,746% ROI from day one of trading. But the hype isn’t just numbers on paper. BlockDAG already has 312,000+ holders, has started shipping over 19,900 ASIC miners worldwide, and is powering a massive base of 3 million X1 mobile miners actively running every day. Add in the soon-to-launch Awakening Testnet,…
1
1$0.014957+61.80%
Threshold
T$0.01543-3.92%
RealLink
REAL$0.05951-3.51%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 04:43
Take advantage of XRP’s rise to $3 and enjoy $6,750 in daily gains with LTCCloudMining.

XRP nears $3, but investors are boosting income with LTC Cloud Mining, offering $20 signup bonus, 24/7 earnings, up to $6,750 daily profits, and eco-friendly mining plans.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 04:41
Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee: A Likely Major Blow to America’s Crypto Industry

President Trump signed an executive order on September 19, 2025, that will shake up the entire tech world.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/21 04:40
Cardano’s 120% Upside and HYPE’s Price Surge Excite Traders—But MAGAX Offers the True Moonshot

Hype’s 120% Surge: What It Means for the Meme Coin Market The crypto market is roaring, and Hype is leading the charge with a 120% surge in just weeks, driven by viral trends and NFT collaborations. Investors are scrambling to catch the momentum, but this frenzy leaves questions about sustainability. Meanwhile, Cardano continues its steady, [...] The post Cardano’s 120% Upside and HYPE’s Price Surge Excite Traders—But MAGAX Offers the True Moonshot appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/21 04:30
2025’s Hottest Best Crypto Presale Battle: Why Tapzi Could Crush BlockchainFX’s Expectations

Tapzi’s best crypto presale is offering a unique skill-to-earn model, with a promising roadmap and strong growth potential. Early buyers stand to gain significantly as Web3 gaming grows.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 04:28
X Uncovers Bribery Network Tied to Crypto Scammers

X reveals that crypto scammers bribed insiders to reinstate banned accounts; an investigation is underway with law enforcement and platform-wide security measures. X, formerly known as Twitter, has revealed a bribery network involving crypto scammers who attempted to manipulate the platform. In a recent announcement, the company stated that blocked accounts have spent money on […] The post X Uncovers Bribery Network Tied to Crypto Scammers appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 04:00
US Treasury Seeks Public Comment On Implementation Of GENIUS Act – Details

The United States Treasury Department has opened a request for public comment on the implementation of the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act. The GENIUS Act, signed into US law in July, was designed to provide a regulatory framework for stablecoin issuers. This latest call for public input comes exactly a […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/21 04:00
Bitcoin Could Deliver 15x ROI by 2026 as AVAX and TRON Dominate Analyst Rotations

The crypto market is entering a new phase of rotation as investors seek clarity on long-term plays. Fidelity’s latest research suggests that Bitcoin could deliver a 15x ROI by 2026 as supply tightens and institutional adoption accelerates. At the same time, altcoins like Avalanche (AVAX) and TRON (TRX) are dominating analyst rotations, reflecting strong fundamentals [...] The post Bitcoin Could Deliver 15x ROI by 2026 as AVAX and TRON Dominate Analyst Rotations appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/21 04:00
From Rival to Partner? — Ripple’s XRP Could Integrate with SWIFT’s 11,000+ Banks ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post From Rival to Partner? — Ripple’s XRP Could Integrate with SWIFT’s 11,000+ Banks ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Adoption in global finance is driven by both scale and common standards. The member-owned cooperative connects over 11,000+ institutions across 200 countries and territories, and delivers 90% of cross-border payments to beneficiary banks. SWIFT is moving beyond experiments. Live bank trials for digital-asset and digital-currency transactions, using banks’ existing SWIFT connections across North America, Europe, and Asia. At the same time, Ripple has deepened its footprint in regulated finance, but without any public tie-up to SWIFT. Through 2025, Ripple’s press disclosures focus on a roughly $200 million acquisition of Rail. These are the rollout of its USD-backed stablecoin, RLUSD, with partners in Africa and Japan, as well as custody and tokenization initiatives—not a SWIFT integration. A resurfaced industry remark has revived a long-running question: are Ripple and SWIFT destined to compete—or converge? Robert Pehrson, Head of Products at SEB, said at a prior industry forum that Ripple’s future lay in being integrated into “some other network like SWIFT,” rather than replacing it outright. Advertisement &nbsp The backdrop matters. SEB has first-hand experience with Ripple; some years back, the Swedish bank signed on to use Ripple’s technology to speed cross-border transfers between Sweden and the U.S. That gave SEB line-of-sight into how enterprise blockchains might plug into incumbent rails. SWIFT is opening doors to tokenized finance SWIFT has been testing how to move instructions for tokenized assets across multiple blockchains while keeping banks inside familiar controls and standards. In 2023, SWIFT said it had successfully run experiments—working with major institutions and Chainlink—to connect traditional systems to public and private blockchains for tokenized asset settlement. The initiative aims to demonstrate that banks can transact seamlessly between traditional fiat rails and emerging digital forms of value. A practical on-ramp for any SWIFT–Ripple alignment is ISO 20022. SWIFT’s cross-border payments…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 03:55
Saylor says Strategy stock under attack from bot army bankrolled by short sellers

Who is Strategy’s biggest bear?Not the market, if you ask its chairman Michael Saylor — it’s a paid legion of bots, deployed by short sellers.In a recent interview with podcaster Natalie Brunell, Saylor said online criticism of Strategy, the $97 billion software-firm-turned-Bitcoin treasury company he co-founded, is being amplified by bots posing as real users, orchestrated by investors betting against the stock.“A short seller in my stock has actually paid a digital marketing organisation to spin up a bunch of bots to post a bunch of nasty, awful, skeptical cynicism,” he said. “It’s very transparent to me that someone paid some money to create the appearance of a protest.”Strategy shares have indeed slumped in recent weeks. The stock fell to $323 last week, marking a five-month low, even as Bitcoin itself is down only 8% from last month’s record. But the allegations of manipulation didn’t sit well with at least one of Strategy’s most prominent critics.“This is a pretty serious allegation stated as a fact,” wrote Jim Chanos on X, calling on Saylor to present evidence. “Most of the mNAV bears have been pretty transparent on their reasoning.”Chanos, the legendary short seller who exposed Enron’s collapse in 2001, has been among the loudest skeptics of Bitcoin treasury firms, comparing them to the frothy heights of the 2021 SPAC boom. “We are seeing SPAC-like 2021 numbers in the Bitcoin treasury market right now,” he warned in July.In June, Chanos was even more critical, calling Strategy’s bid to reinvent the corporate bond market with Bitcoin-backed preferred stock “complete financial gibberish.” At the heart of his critique is the company’s strategy of issuing perpetual yield instruments to buy more Bitcoin, while encouraging investors to apply a multiple not just to its current holdings, but to the growth of those holdings over time.“Mr. Saylor wants you to value his business based not only on the net value of his Bitcoin holdings, but additionally with a multiple on the change in that NAV,” Chanos said. “Because now he can leverage his balance sheet, lol.”Crypto market moversBitcoin is up 0.4% in the last 24 hours to trade at $115,745.Ethereum is also up 0.4% in the same period to $4,475. What we’re readingGary Gensler doubles down on anti-crypto rhetoric: ‘Most tokens lack fundamentals’ — DL NewsEthereum Faces Looming Staking Bottleneck — UnchainedJupiter: The rising super-app — Milk RoadQuestions linger over Hyperliquid stablecoin contest as critics allege unfair advantage — DL NewsKyle Baird is DL News’ Weekend Editor. Got a tip? Email at [email protected].
Coinstats2025/09/21 03:11
