Judge Dismisses Trump's $15 Billion Lawsuit Against NY Times

Judge Dismisses Trump’s $15 Billion Lawsuit Against NY Times

The post Judge Dismisses Trump’s $15 Billion Lawsuit Against NY Times appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The judge dismisses Trump’s lawsuit against The New York Times. Potential repercussions for Truth Social and TRUMP coin. No immediate crypto market shifts tied to the lawsuit. A US judge dismissed Donald Trump’s $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times, citing violations of federal rules, and permitted an amendment to the complaint. No immediate impact on Trump’s cryptocurrency ventures has been observed, but potential implications for his crypto brand and market perception remain under scrutiny. $15B Lawsuit Dismissal Sparks Speculation on TRUMP Coin Impact Donald Trump filed the lawsuit on September 16th, claiming The New York Times harmed his business ventures, including Truth Social and TRUMP cryptocurrency. News of the dismissal emerged as the court required more clarity in the complaint. Despite the dismissal, no immediate market reactions in the cryptocurrency sphere have been noted. The financial and digital impacts remain uncertain as the case progresses through legal avenues and potential amendments. Reactions have been measured, with stakeholders awaiting further developments. The judge’s comment: “The complaint is not a public forum for insults or a protected platform for attacking opponents.” underscores the need for precision in legal filings. TRUMP Token Trading Volumes Drop Amid Legal Turmoil Did you know? Trump’s legal issues contrast with past cases such as Elon Musk’s lawsuits, which temporarily influenced market sentiments, demonstrating unique crypto-law dynamics. CoinMarketCap data shows that as of September 20, 2025, the OFFICIAL TRUMP TRUMP token trades at $8.47 with a market cap of $1.69 billion. Trading volume has decreased by 37.33% over the past 24 hours, despite being the focus of ongoing developments. OFFICIAL TRUMP(TRUMP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:36 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team notes that legal outcomes could influence regulatory perceptions of crypto projects tied to public figures.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/21 04:41
3 Crypto Projects Ready to Explode: BlockchainFX, Tapzi, and Coldware

3 Crypto Projects Ready to Explode: BlockchainFX, Tapzi, and Coldware

The post 3 Crypto Projects Ready to Explode: BlockchainFX, Tapzi, and Coldware appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every cycle in crypto introduces projects that push boundaries and challenge what came before. In 2025, the spotlight has turned to a new wave of tokens that combine ambition with utility, creating opportunities for both traders and long-term investors. Among these, BlockchainFX, Tapzi, and Coldware stand out.  Each approaches the market differently: one as a financial super app bridging crypto and traditional finance, another as a fresh entrant redefining digital engagement, and the last as an innovation hub in decentralized systems. Together, they capture the diversity and creativity fueling the next wave of crypto adoption. BlockchainFX: Building the First Crypto Trading Super App BlockchainFX is rapidly positioning itself as one of the most talked-about presales of the year. Its appeal comes from being the first Web3 platform to unify crypto and traditional financial markets in one app. With BlockchainFX, traders can seamlessly swap between cryptocurrencies, stocks, forex, ETFs, commodities, and even indices without ever leaving the ecosystem. This kind of multi-asset access is something that few exchanges can offer, and it immediately sets BFX apart as a project aiming for long-term dominance rather than short-term hype. Beyond its trading features, BlockchainFX has created a powerful rewards system for holders. Up to 70 percent of trading fees are funneled back into staking rewards, daily buybacks, and token burns to reduce supply. This ensures that BFX holders benefit directly from the platform’s growth. Investors in the presale also gain access to exclusive NFTs, limited-edition BFX Visa cards, and substantial trading credits. On top of all this, the presale bonus code BLOCK30 gives participants 30% more tokens, making the early stage even more lucrative. If it can deliver on its roadmap, BlockchainFX could become one of the defining platforms of the decade. Tapzi: Redefining User Engagement in Web3 Tapzi brings something new to…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/21 04:35
GENIUS Act Plumbing: US Treasury Seeks Public Input on Stablecoin Guardrails

GENIUS Act Plumbing: US Treasury Seeks Public Input on Stablecoin Guardrails

The post GENIUS Act Plumbing: US Treasury Seeks Public Input on Stablecoin Guardrails appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Treasury Department is officially opening the floor for public comment on how to implement the nation’s first major stablecoin law. Treasury Invites Comment on Stablecoin Oversight The Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM) asks the public to weigh in on how the Treasury should tailor safeguards for payment stablecoins without choking off innovation. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/genius-act-plumbing-us-treasury-seeks-public-input-on-stablecoin-guardrails/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/21 04:34
Trump's World Liberty Financial Approves Massive Token Buyback Strategy

Trump’s World Liberty Financial Approves Massive Token Buyback Strategy

The post Trump’s World Liberty Financial Approves Massive Token Buyback Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial just passed one of the most decisive votes in crypto governance history. The Trump family-backed platform secured 99.8% approval from token holders to dedicate all treasury fees toward buying back and destroying WLFI tokens. The September 19 vote marks a sharp turn for the project after its rocky trading debut. Only 0.06% of the community opposed the plan, showing near-universal support for the aggressive strategy. What the Buyback Plan Actually Does The approved strategy directs 100% of protocol-owned liquidity fees toward token buybacks. Here’s how it works: World Liberty Financial collects trading fees from its liquidity pools on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. Instead of keeping these fees in the treasury, the platform will use every dollar to buy WLFI tokens from the open market. Those purchased tokens then get sent to a “burn address” where they disappear forever. This creates a direct link between platform activity and token scarcity. More trading means more fees, which means more tokens get removed from circulation. The governance proposal states this “removes tokens from circulation held by participants not committed to WLFI’s long-term growth and direction.” Translation: short-term sellers get bought out while long-term holders see their ownership percentage increase. Why This Vote Happened Now WLFI’s launch on September 1 didn’t go as planned. The token started trading around $0.331 but crashed 40% within three days. Early investors, including controversial influencer Andrew Tate, lost significant money. Tate alone lost $67,000 on his position. Source: vote.worldlibertyfinancial.com The project tried damage control on September 2 by burning 47 million tokens – about 0.19% of the supply. But this emergency burn failed to stop the price slide. The new buyback strategy represents a more systematic approach. Rather than one-time burns, the platform commits to ongoing token removal tied to actual revenue. World Liberty…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/21 04:31
XRP's Biggest Drawback Uncovered by Top Analyst, It Is Not Price

XRP’s Biggest Drawback Uncovered by Top Analyst, It Is Not Price

The post XRP’s Biggest Drawback Uncovered by Top Analyst, It Is Not Price appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP, within the week, dipped below the psychological $3 level again and shed 6.21% in the last seven days. This long, drawn-out consolidation has raised concerns among XRP investors. Versan Aljarrah, the founder of Black Swan Capitalist, has shared new insights into the seeming stagnation in the price of the asset. XRP price suppression strategy Aljarrah claims that the low price of XRP is not a weakness in the momentum of the asset. Rather, it is due to major institutions intentionally suppressing it for their own interest. According to him, these powerful traditional institutions are looking to stockpile XRP at this low price, hence the deliberate suppression. We agree, #XRP isn’t stuck, it’s being stalled, the strategic value alone confirms it, If the dollar is overextended and liquidity is strained as a result, XRP is the alternative source and bridge that provides liquidity for institutions, Thats how it becomes the solution. https://t.co/ZadNEIUhhk — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) September 19, 2025 Aljarrah appears aligned with the views of Jim Willie, who alleged that big banks, including BlackRock, the asset manager, are actively accumulating the asset to have leverage when the price soars to over $7-$8, where it ought to be at this point. Both views imply that there is a deliberate conspiracy going on that involves the manipulation of XRP’s price. Aljarrah and Willie maintain that this is deliberate so that these powerful financial institutions can buy it cheaply before it gains adoption in the traditional finance space. “If the U.S. dollar is overextended and liquidity is strained as a result, XRP is the alternative source and bridge that provides liquidity for institutions,” Aljarrah wrote. The Black Swan Capitalist founder believes XRP could serve as a “bridge currency” that supplies liquidity for global transactions when the U.S. fiat currency faces stress. XRP…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/21 04:16
Finary Secures €25 Million Series B Led by PayPal Ventures

Finary Secures €25 Million Series B Led by PayPal Ventures

The post Finary Secures €25 Million Series B Led by PayPal Ventures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Finary secures €25 million Series B funding led by PayPal Ventures. Finary aims to expand crypto integration in wealth management. The funding supports European market expansion and tech development. Wealth management fintech startup Finary secured a €25 million Series B funding round led by PayPal Ventures, significantly elevating its capacity to integrate cryptocurrency investments into its offerings. This funding round marks a pivotal moment in expanding regulated crypto investments, potentially increasing demand and adoption among European retail investors and high-net-worth individuals. €25 Million Investment Amplifies Crypto Integration in Fintech Finary, founded by Mounir Laggoune and Julien Blancher, secured a €25 million investment in its Series B funding. The round was led by PayPal Ventures, with participation from Y Combinator, Speedinvest, and others. This funding follows their pursuit of integrating digital assets like Bitcoin, and Ethereum alongside traditional wealth management tools. As Finary expands its offerings, the inclusion of cryptocurrency portfolios within regulated frameworks introduces digital asset management to a broader audience. This strategic inclusion has the potential to cater to mainstream and high-net-worth individuals seeking diverse investment options. “The support from leading investors like PayPal Ventures truly validates our approach to integrating crypto investments alongside traditional assets.” — Mounir Laggoune, Co-founder & CEO, Finary Notable reactions stemmed from institutional stakeholders, emphasizing the increasing legitimacy of cryptocurrencies. Official statements from Finary stress compliance and innovation in AI-driven financial products. Although public reactions from key opinion leaders were limited, institutional backing indicates confidence in the hybrid wealth management model. Boosting Legitimacy of Cryptocurrencies Through Regulated Platforms Did you know? Cryptocurrency integration into fintech platforms like Finary’s follows a trend observed with services such as Revolut, significantly boosting user engagement and crypto asset flows within regulated environments. As of September 20, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $115,854.92 with a market…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/21 04:11
UK's aging power grid, high electricity prices will undermine record tech commitment

UK’s aging power grid, high electricity prices will undermine record tech commitment

The post UK’s aging power grid, high electricity prices will undermine record tech commitment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UK’s power grid system may be the achilles heel to its ambitions to become an artificial intelligence hub, as the country grapples with an overstretched power grid and some of the world’s highest electricity prices. Earlier this week, American technology giants, Microsoft and OpenAI, promised to invest £31 billion ($41.8 billion) in artificial intelligence projects in the UK. The announcement followed President Donald Trump’s state visit to London and was positioned as a cornerstone of a renewed US–UK technology partnership, which was well welcomed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall, who said it was a vote of confidence in the country’s booming AI sector.  UK tech advancement may strain infrastructure The UK’s power grid is among the oldest in Europe and faces growing difficulties in connecting new projects. Real estate consultancy Savills Plc estimates it can take at least five years to secure a new grid connection, a timeline that clashes with the urgent need for data center capacity to support AI workloads. Data centers are among the most energy-intensive types of infrastructure, with a single 100-megawatt facility consuming as much electricity as 260,000 homes, according to Aurora Energy Research. Analysts warn that without substantial upgrades, the UK’s system could quickly buckle. “The UK is simply unfit for data center development, with some of the world’s highest electricity prices, an ill-suited planning system and a systemic failure of governance,” said Joshua Leahy, chief technology officer at XTX Markets, a London-based quantitative trading firm. Policy pledges could run into brick wall of market realities Starmer has promised to fast-track planning approval for new data centers, ease grid access and designate “AI growth zones” across the country. His government is also sticking to a central energy policy that targets a fully clean grid by 2030 while cutting…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/21 04:00
CZ Endorses Hyperliquid Rival Aster DEX, Token Rallies 1,500%

CZ Endorses Hyperliquid Rival Aster DEX, Token Rallies 1,500%

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats 2025/09/21 03:04
$100 in Ozak AI Now, $10,000 by 2026? The Math Behind Next-Year's Biggest Crypto Profits

$100 in Ozak AI Now, $10,000 by 2026? The Math Behind Next-Year’s Biggest Crypto Profits

Crypto investors often ask how much a small entry today could grow tomorrow. With Ozak AI’s ongoing presale, that calculation is clear. A $100 stake in its OZ token today secures thousands of tokens at a fraction of their target price. If projections hold, the return could climb into five figures by 2026. The Presale
Coinstats 2025/09/21 03:00
