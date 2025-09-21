XRP’s Biggest Drawback Uncovered by Top Analyst, It Is Not Price

XRP, within the week, dipped below the psychological $3 level again and shed 6.21% in the last seven days. This long, drawn-out consolidation has raised concerns among XRP investors. Versan Aljarrah, the founder of Black Swan Capitalist, has shared new insights into the seeming stagnation in the price of the asset. XRP price suppression strategy Aljarrah claims that the low price of XRP is not a weakness in the momentum of the asset. Rather, it is due to major institutions intentionally suppressing it for their own interest. According to him, these powerful traditional institutions are looking to stockpile XRP at this low price, hence the deliberate suppression. We agree, #XRP isn't stuck, it's being stalled, the strategic value alone confirms it, If the dollar is overextended and liquidity is strained as a result, XRP is the alternative source and bridge that provides liquidity for institutions, Thats how it becomes the solution. https://t.co/ZadNEIUhhk — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) September 19, 2025 Aljarrah appears aligned with the views of Jim Willie, who alleged that big banks, including BlackRock, the asset manager, are actively accumulating the asset to have leverage when the price soars to over $7-$8, where it ought to be at this point. Both views imply that there is a deliberate conspiracy going on that involves the manipulation of XRP's price. Aljarrah and Willie maintain that this is deliberate so that these powerful financial institutions can buy it cheaply before it gains adoption in the traditional finance space. "If the U.S. dollar is overextended and liquidity is strained as a result, XRP is the alternative source and bridge that provides liquidity for institutions," Aljarrah wrote. The Black Swan Capitalist founder believes XRP could serve as a "bridge currency" that supplies liquidity for global transactions when the U.S. fiat currency faces stress.